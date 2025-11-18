Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 18, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 18, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 18, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Short-term office workers — TEMPS

Short-term office workers — 6 Across: __ and weave — BOB

__ and weave — 9 Across: Installs turf — SODS

Installs turf — 13 Across: Brownstone porch — STOOP

Brownstone porch — 14 Across: Not false — TRUE

Not false — 15 Across: Slip-on shoe — CROC

Slip-on shoe — 16 Across: Linked-together homemade decoration — PAPERCHAIN

Linked-together homemade decoration — 18 Across: The Chicago Marathon, for one — RACE

The Chicago Marathon, for one — 19 Across: Native of New Zealand — MAORI

Native of New Zealand — 20 Across: Add to the mix — PUTIN

Add to the mix — 21 Across: Black’s opponent in checkers — RED

Black’s opponent in checkers — 24 Across: Noisy flash of lightning — THUNDERBOLT

Noisy flash of lightning — 27 Across: Hypercorrect “Yes, indeedy!” — ITISO

Hypercorrect “Yes, indeedy!” — 29 Across: From __ Z — ATO

From __ Z — 30 Across: Hi or low follower, in graphics — RES

Hi or low follower, in graphics — 31 Across: Staircase part — STEP

Staircase part — 32 Across: Geometric figure with no sides or corners — CIRCLE

Geometric figure with no sides or corners — 35 Across: Quaint warning of impending danger, and a hint to the implements at the ends of 16-, 24-, 49-, and 58-Across — KATIEBARTHEDOOR

Quaint warning of impending danger, and a hint to the implements at the ends of 16-, 24-, 49-, and 58-Across — 41 Across: Sparkling toppers — TIARAS

Sparkling toppers — 42 Across: Division word — INTO

Division word — 43 Across: Weep loudly — SOB

Weep loudly — 46 Across: Test for Ph.D. hopefuls — GRE

Test for Ph.D. hopefuls — 47 Across: Sharp-witted — ASTUTE

Sharp-witted — 49 Across: Tool needed for some needlecraft — CROCHETHOOK

Tool needed for some needlecraft — 53 Across: Name on a box by the sink — SOS

Name on a box by the sink — 54 Across: Grown-up — ADULT

Grown-up — 55 Across: Belly button type — INNIE

Belly button type — 57 Across: List of dishes — MENU

List of dishes — 58 Across: Arm-twisting wrestling hold — HAMMERLOCK

Arm-twisting wrestling hold — 63 Across: Walk off one’s anxiety, perhaps — PACE

Walk off one’s anxiety, perhaps — 64 Across: __ vera gel — ALOE

__ vera gel — 65 Across: Consume fully — USEUP

Consume fully — 66 Across: Snow glider — SLED

Snow glider — 67 Across: Beaver creation — DAM

Beaver creation — 68 Across: Uncool sorts — NERDS

Down Answers 1 Down: Recipe amt. — TSP

Recipe amt. — 2 Down: GPS prediction — ETA

GPS prediction — 3 Down: Cleaning tool that may be dry or wet — MOP

Cleaning tool that may be dry or wet — 4 Down: Bard’s creation — POEM

Bard’s creation — 5 Down: Nursery rhyme couple with restricted 23-Downs — SPRATS

Nursery rhyme couple with restricted 23-Downs — 6 Down: Cranium organ — BRAIN

Cranium organ — 7 Down: French “yes” — OUI

French “yes” — 8 Down: Filmmaker Affleck — BEN

Filmmaker Affleck — 9 Down: Clean with effort — SCRUB

Clean with effort — 10 Down: Grand speaker — ORATOR

Grand speaker — 11 Down: Like animals in a petting zoo, ideally — DOCILE

Like animals in a petting zoo, ideally — 12 Down: Aromatherapy choices — SCENTS

Aromatherapy choices — 14 Down: Drive-__ car wash — THRU

Drive-__ car wash — 17 Down: Pacific salmon — COHO

Pacific salmon — 20 Down: Member of the working class — PROLE

Member of the working class — 21 Down: Investment consideration — RISK

Investment consideration — 22 Down: “At Last” singer James — ETTA

“At Last” singer James — 23 Down: Food regimen — DIET

Food regimen — 25 Down: Pub game with sharp projectiles — DARTS

Pub game with sharp projectiles — 26 Down: Inscribe with acid — ETCH

Inscribe with acid — 28 Down: Barbecue rod — SPIT

Barbecue rod — 32 Down: Proofreader’s insertion mark — CARET

Proofreader’s insertion mark — 33 Down: 401(k) kin — IRA

401(k) kin — 34 Down: Prepare to publish — EDIT

Prepare to publish — 36 Down: Number of legs on some arthropods — EIGHT

Number of legs on some arthropods — 37 Down: Naked — BARE

Naked — 38 Down: Burden — ONUS

Burden — 39 Down: Miranda of “Homeland” — OTTO

Miranda of “Homeland” — 40 Down: Some sushi toppers — ROES

Some sushi toppers — 43 Down: Little rascals — SCAMPS

Little rascals — 44 Down: Trying experience — ORDEAL

Trying experience — 45 Down: Name on a box by the dryer — BOUNCE

Name on a box by the dryer — 47 Down: Top-notch — AONE

Top-notch — 48 Down: Aspen trail — SKIRUN

Aspen trail — 50 Down: Like some word puzzles — CLUED

Like some word puzzles — 51 Down: Greeting to a parent — HIMOM

Greeting to a parent — 52 Down: “Looks like the joke’s __” — ONME

“Looks like the joke’s __” — 56 Down: “If all __ fails … ” — ELSE

“If all __ fails … ” — 58 Down: Consumed — HAD

Consumed — 59 Down: Pie __ mode — ALA

Pie __ mode — 60 Down: Above, in odes — OER

Above, in odes — 61 Down: Cattle chew — CUD

Cattle chew — 62 Down: Mil. mess duties —KPS

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a crisp, punchy feel that made the whole solve stay lively. The theme entries were bold and fun, giving the grid a strong backbone without feeling over-engineered. Cluing leaned smart and direct, with just enough side-eye moments to keep it interesting. The fill stayed clean, modern, and free of clunky glue, which kept the pace quick. Overall, it delivered a neat mix of energy and polish that made it a super satisfying daily run.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.