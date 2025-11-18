Home » Puzzles » Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 18, 2025

Today's Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 18, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 18, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

  • 1 Across: Short-term office workers – Starts with “T
  • 6 Across: __ and weave – Starts with “B
  • 9 Across: Installs turf – Starts with “S
  • 13 Across: Brownstone porch – Starts with “S
  • 14 Across: Not false – Starts with “T
  • 15 Across: Slip-on shoe – Starts with “C
  • 16 Across: Linked-together homemade decoration – Starts with “P
  • 18 Across: The Chicago Marathon, for one – Starts with “R
  • 19 Across: Native of New Zealand – Starts with “M
  • 20 Across: Add to the mix – Starts with “P
  • 21 Across: Black’s opponent in checkers – Starts with “R
  • 24 Across: Noisy flash of lightning – Starts with “T
  • 27 Across: Hypercorrect “Yes, indeedy!” – Starts with “I
  • 29 Across: From __ Z – Starts with “A
  • 30 Across: Hi or low follower, in graphics – Starts with “R
  • 31 Across: Staircase part – Starts with “S
  • 32 Across: Geometric figure with no sides or corners – Starts with “C
  • 35 Across: Quaint warning of impending danger, and a hint to the implements at the ends of 16-, 24-, 49-, and 58-Across – Starts with “K
  • 41 Across: Sparkling toppers – Starts with “T
  • 42 Across: Division word – Starts with “I
  • 43 Across: Weep loudly – Starts with “S
  • 46 Across: Test for Ph.D. hopefuls – Starts with “G
  • 47 Across: Sharp-witted – Starts with “A
  • 49 Across: Tool needed for some needlecraft – Starts with “C
  • 53 Across: Name on a box by the sink – Starts with “S
  • 54 Across: Grown-up – Starts with “A
  • 55 Across: Belly button type – Starts with “I
  • 57 Across: List of dishes – Starts with “M
  • 58 Across: Arm-twisting wrestling hold – Starts with “H
  • 63 Across: Walk off one’s anxiety, perhaps – Starts with “P
  • 64 Across: __ vera gel – Starts with “A
  • 65 Across: Consume fully – Starts with “U
  • 66 Across: Snow glider – Starts with “S
  • 67 Across: Beaver creation – Starts with “D
  • 68 Across: Uncool sorts – Starts with “N

Down Clues ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Recipe amt. – Starts with “T
  • 2 Down: GPS prediction – Starts with “E
  • 3 Down: Cleaning tool that may be dry or wet – Starts with “M
  • 4 Down: Bard’s creation – Starts with “P
  • 5 Down: Nursery rhyme couple with restricted 23-Downs – Starts with “S
  • 6 Down: Cranium organ – Starts with “B
  • 7 Down: French “yes” – Starts with “O
  • 8 Down: Filmmaker Affleck – Starts with “B
  • 9 Down: Clean with effort – Starts with “S
  • 10 Down: Grand speaker – Starts with “O
  • 11 Down: Like animals in a petting zoo, ideally – Starts with “D
  • 12 Down: Aromatherapy choices – Starts with “S
  • 14 Down: Drive-__ car wash – Starts with “T
  • 17 Down: Pacific salmon – Starts with “C
  • 20 Down: Member of the working class – Starts with “P
  • 21 Down: Investment consideration – Starts with “R
  • 22 Down: “At Last” singer James – Starts with “E
  • 23 Down: Food regimen – Starts with “D
  • 25 Down: Pub game with sharp projectiles – Starts with “D
  • 26 Down: Inscribe with acid – Starts with “E
  • 28 Down: Barbecue rod – Starts with “S
  • 32 Down: Proofreader’s insertion mark – Starts with “C
  • 33 Down: 401(k) kin – Starts with “I
  • 34 Down: Prepare to publish – Starts with “E
  • 36 Down: Number of legs on some arthropods – Starts with “E
  • 37 Down: Naked – Starts with “B
  • 38 Down: Burden – Starts with “O
  • 39 Down: Miranda of “Homeland” – Starts with “O
  • 40 Down: Some sushi toppers – Starts with “R
  • 43 Down: Little rascals – Starts with “S
  • 44 Down: Trying experience – Starts with “O
  • 45 Down: Name on a box by the dryer – Starts with “B
  • 47 Down: Top-notch – Starts with “A
  • 48 Down: Aspen trail – Starts with “S
  • 50 Down: Like some word puzzles – Starts with “C
  • 51 Down: Greeting to a parent – Starts with “H
  • 52 Down: “Looks like the joke’s __” – Starts with “O
  • 56 Down: “If all __ fails … ” – Starts with “E
  • 58 Down: Consumed – Starts with “H
  • 59 Down: Pie __ mode – Starts with “A
  • 60 Down: Above, in odes – Starts with “O
  • 61 Down: Cattle chew – Starts with “C
  • 62 Down: Mil. mess duties – Starts with “K

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 18, 2025

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: Short-term office workers — TEMPS
  • 6 Across: __ and weave — BOB
  • 9 Across: Installs turf — SODS
  • 13 Across: Brownstone porch — STOOP
  • 14 Across: Not false — TRUE
  • 15 Across: Slip-on shoe — CROC
  • 16 Across: Linked-together homemade decoration — PAPERCHAIN
  • 18 Across: The Chicago Marathon, for one — RACE
  • 19 Across: Native of New Zealand — MAORI
  • 20 Across: Add to the mix — PUTIN
  • 21 Across: Black’s opponent in checkers — RED
  • 24 Across: Noisy flash of lightning — THUNDERBOLT
  • 27 Across: Hypercorrect “Yes, indeedy!” — ITISO
  • 29 Across: From __ Z — ATO
  • 30 Across: Hi or low follower, in graphics — RES
  • 31 Across: Staircase part — STEP
  • 32 Across: Geometric figure with no sides or corners — CIRCLE
  • 35 Across: Quaint warning of impending danger, and a hint to the implements at the ends of 16-, 24-, 49-, and 58-Across — KATIEBARTHEDOOR
  • 41 Across: Sparkling toppers — TIARAS
  • 42 Across: Division word — INTO
  • 43 Across: Weep loudly — SOB
  • 46 Across: Test for Ph.D. hopefuls — GRE
  • 47 Across: Sharp-witted — ASTUTE
  • 49 Across: Tool needed for some needlecraft — CROCHETHOOK
  • 53 Across: Name on a box by the sink — SOS
  • 54 Across: Grown-up — ADULT
  • 55 Across: Belly button type — INNIE
  • 57 Across: List of dishes — MENU
  • 58 Across: Arm-twisting wrestling hold — HAMMERLOCK
  • 63 Across: Walk off one’s anxiety, perhaps — PACE
  • 64 Across: __ vera gel — ALOE
  • 65 Across: Consume fully — USEUP
  • 66 Across: Snow glider — SLED
  • 67 Across: Beaver creation — DAM
  • 68 Across: Uncool sorts — NERDS

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Recipe amt. — TSP
  • 2 Down: GPS prediction — ETA
  • 3 Down: Cleaning tool that may be dry or wet — MOP
  • 4 Down: Bard’s creation — POEM
  • 5 Down: Nursery rhyme couple with restricted 23-Downs — SPRATS
  • 6 Down: Cranium organ — BRAIN
  • 7 Down: French “yes” — OUI
  • 8 Down: Filmmaker Affleck — BEN
  • 9 Down: Clean with effort — SCRUB
  • 10 Down: Grand speaker — ORATOR
  • 11 Down: Like animals in a petting zoo, ideally — DOCILE
  • 12 Down: Aromatherapy choices — SCENTS
  • 14 Down: Drive-__ car wash — THRU
  • 17 Down: Pacific salmon — COHO
  • 20 Down: Member of the working class — PROLE
  • 21 Down: Investment consideration — RISK
  • 22 Down: “At Last” singer James — ETTA
  • 23 Down: Food regimen — DIET
  • 25 Down: Pub game with sharp projectiles — DARTS
  • 26 Down: Inscribe with acid — ETCH
  • 28 Down: Barbecue rod — SPIT
  • 32 Down: Proofreader’s insertion mark — CARET
  • 33 Down: 401(k) kin — IRA
  • 34 Down: Prepare to publish — EDIT
  • 36 Down: Number of legs on some arthropods — EIGHT
  • 37 Down: Naked — BARE
  • 38 Down: Burden — ONUS
  • 39 Down: Miranda of “Homeland” — OTTO
  • 40 Down: Some sushi toppers — ROES
  • 43 Down: Little rascals — SCAMPS
  • 44 Down: Trying experience — ORDEAL
  • 45 Down: Name on a box by the dryer — BOUNCE
  • 47 Down: Top-notch — AONE
  • 48 Down: Aspen trail — SKIRUN
  • 50 Down: Like some word puzzles — CLUED
  • 51 Down: Greeting to a parent — HIMOM
  • 52 Down: “Looks like the joke’s __” — ONME
  • 56 Down: “If all __ fails … ” — ELSE
  • 58 Down: Consumed — HAD
  • 59 Down: Pie __ mode — ALA
  • 60 Down: Above, in odes — OER
  • 61 Down: Cattle chew — CUD
  • 62 Down: Mil. mess duties —KPS

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a crisp, punchy feel that made the whole solve stay lively. The theme entries were bold and fun, giving the grid a strong backbone without feeling over-engineered. Cluing leaned smart and direct, with just enough side-eye moments to keep it interesting. The fill stayed clean, modern, and free of clunky glue, which kept the pace quick. Overall, it delivered a neat mix of energy and polish that made it a super satisfying daily run.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

