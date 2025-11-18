Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 18, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 18, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Short-term office workers – Starts with “T“
- 6 Across: __ and weave – Starts with “B“
- 9 Across: Installs turf – Starts with “S“
- 13 Across: Brownstone porch – Starts with “S“
- 14 Across: Not false – Starts with “T“
- 15 Across: Slip-on shoe – Starts with “C“
- 16 Across: Linked-together homemade decoration – Starts with “P“
- 18 Across: The Chicago Marathon, for one – Starts with “R“
- 19 Across: Native of New Zealand – Starts with “M“
- 20 Across: Add to the mix – Starts with “P“
- 21 Across: Black’s opponent in checkers – Starts with “R“
- 24 Across: Noisy flash of lightning – Starts with “T“
- 27 Across: Hypercorrect “Yes, indeedy!” – Starts with “I“
- 29 Across: From __ Z – Starts with “A“
- 30 Across: Hi or low follower, in graphics – Starts with “R“
- 31 Across: Staircase part – Starts with “S“
- 32 Across: Geometric figure with no sides or corners – Starts with “C“
- 35 Across: Quaint warning of impending danger, and a hint to the implements at the ends of 16-, 24-, 49-, and 58-Across – Starts with “K“
- 41 Across: Sparkling toppers – Starts with “T“
- 42 Across: Division word – Starts with “I“
- 43 Across: Weep loudly – Starts with “S“
- 46 Across: Test for Ph.D. hopefuls – Starts with “G“
- 47 Across: Sharp-witted – Starts with “A“
- 49 Across: Tool needed for some needlecraft – Starts with “C“
- 53 Across: Name on a box by the sink – Starts with “S“
- 54 Across: Grown-up – Starts with “A“
- 55 Across: Belly button type – Starts with “I“
- 57 Across: List of dishes – Starts with “M“
- 58 Across: Arm-twisting wrestling hold – Starts with “H“
- 63 Across: Walk off one’s anxiety, perhaps – Starts with “P“
- 64 Across: __ vera gel – Starts with “A“
- 65 Across: Consume fully – Starts with “U“
- 66 Across: Snow glider – Starts with “S“
- 67 Across: Beaver creation – Starts with “D“
- 68 Across: Uncool sorts – Starts with “N“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Recipe amt. – Starts with “T“
- 2 Down: GPS prediction – Starts with “E“
- 3 Down: Cleaning tool that may be dry or wet – Starts with “M“
- 4 Down: Bard’s creation – Starts with “P“
- 5 Down: Nursery rhyme couple with restricted 23-Downs – Starts with “S“
- 6 Down: Cranium organ – Starts with “B“
- 7 Down: French “yes” – Starts with “O“
- 8 Down: Filmmaker Affleck – Starts with “B“
- 9 Down: Clean with effort – Starts with “S“
- 10 Down: Grand speaker – Starts with “O“
- 11 Down: Like animals in a petting zoo, ideally – Starts with “D“
- 12 Down: Aromatherapy choices – Starts with “S“
- 14 Down: Drive-__ car wash – Starts with “T“
- 17 Down: Pacific salmon – Starts with “C“
- 20 Down: Member of the working class – Starts with “P“
- 21 Down: Investment consideration – Starts with “R“
- 22 Down: “At Last” singer James – Starts with “E“
- 23 Down: Food regimen – Starts with “D“
- 25 Down: Pub game with sharp projectiles – Starts with “D“
- 26 Down: Inscribe with acid – Starts with “E“
- 28 Down: Barbecue rod – Starts with “S“
- 32 Down: Proofreader’s insertion mark – Starts with “C“
- 33 Down: 401(k) kin – Starts with “I“
- 34 Down: Prepare to publish – Starts with “E“
- 36 Down: Number of legs on some arthropods – Starts with “E“
- 37 Down: Naked – Starts with “B“
- 38 Down: Burden – Starts with “O“
- 39 Down: Miranda of “Homeland” – Starts with “O“
- 40 Down: Some sushi toppers – Starts with “R“
- 43 Down: Little rascals – Starts with “S“
- 44 Down: Trying experience – Starts with “O“
- 45 Down: Name on a box by the dryer – Starts with “B“
- 47 Down: Top-notch – Starts with “A“
- 48 Down: Aspen trail – Starts with “S“
- 50 Down: Like some word puzzles – Starts with “C“
- 51 Down: Greeting to a parent – Starts with “H“
- 52 Down: “Looks like the joke’s __” – Starts with “O “
- 56 Down: “If all __ fails … ” – Starts with “E“
- 58 Down: Consumed – Starts with “H“
- 59 Down: Pie __ mode – Starts with “A“
- 60 Down: Above, in odes – Starts with “O“
- 61 Down: Cattle chew – Starts with “C“
- 62 Down: Mil. mess duties – Starts with “K“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 18, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Short-term office workers — TEMPS
- 6 Across: __ and weave — BOB
- 9 Across: Installs turf — SODS
- 13 Across: Brownstone porch — STOOP
- 14 Across: Not false — TRUE
- 15 Across: Slip-on shoe — CROC
- 16 Across: Linked-together homemade decoration — PAPERCHAIN
- 18 Across: The Chicago Marathon, for one — RACE
- 19 Across: Native of New Zealand — MAORI
- 20 Across: Add to the mix — PUTIN
- 21 Across: Black’s opponent in checkers — RED
- 24 Across: Noisy flash of lightning — THUNDERBOLT
- 27 Across: Hypercorrect “Yes, indeedy!” — ITISO
- 29 Across: From __ Z — ATO
- 30 Across: Hi or low follower, in graphics — RES
- 31 Across: Staircase part — STEP
- 32 Across: Geometric figure with no sides or corners — CIRCLE
- 35 Across: Quaint warning of impending danger, and a hint to the implements at the ends of 16-, 24-, 49-, and 58-Across — KATIEBARTHEDOOR
- 41 Across: Sparkling toppers — TIARAS
- 42 Across: Division word — INTO
- 43 Across: Weep loudly — SOB
- 46 Across: Test for Ph.D. hopefuls — GRE
- 47 Across: Sharp-witted — ASTUTE
- 49 Across: Tool needed for some needlecraft — CROCHETHOOK
- 53 Across: Name on a box by the sink — SOS
- 54 Across: Grown-up — ADULT
- 55 Across: Belly button type — INNIE
- 57 Across: List of dishes — MENU
- 58 Across: Arm-twisting wrestling hold — HAMMERLOCK
- 63 Across: Walk off one’s anxiety, perhaps — PACE
- 64 Across: __ vera gel — ALOE
- 65 Across: Consume fully — USEUP
- 66 Across: Snow glider — SLED
- 67 Across: Beaver creation — DAM
- 68 Across: Uncool sorts — NERDS
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Recipe amt. — TSP
- 2 Down: GPS prediction — ETA
- 3 Down: Cleaning tool that may be dry or wet — MOP
- 4 Down: Bard’s creation — POEM
- 5 Down: Nursery rhyme couple with restricted 23-Downs — SPRATS
- 6 Down: Cranium organ — BRAIN
- 7 Down: French “yes” — OUI
- 8 Down: Filmmaker Affleck — BEN
- 9 Down: Clean with effort — SCRUB
- 10 Down: Grand speaker — ORATOR
- 11 Down: Like animals in a petting zoo, ideally — DOCILE
- 12 Down: Aromatherapy choices — SCENTS
- 14 Down: Drive-__ car wash — THRU
- 17 Down: Pacific salmon — COHO
- 20 Down: Member of the working class — PROLE
- 21 Down: Investment consideration — RISK
- 22 Down: “At Last” singer James — ETTA
- 23 Down: Food regimen — DIET
- 25 Down: Pub game with sharp projectiles — DARTS
- 26 Down: Inscribe with acid — ETCH
- 28 Down: Barbecue rod — SPIT
- 32 Down: Proofreader’s insertion mark — CARET
- 33 Down: 401(k) kin — IRA
- 34 Down: Prepare to publish — EDIT
- 36 Down: Number of legs on some arthropods — EIGHT
- 37 Down: Naked — BARE
- 38 Down: Burden — ONUS
- 39 Down: Miranda of “Homeland” — OTTO
- 40 Down: Some sushi toppers — ROES
- 43 Down: Little rascals — SCAMPS
- 44 Down: Trying experience — ORDEAL
- 45 Down: Name on a box by the dryer — BOUNCE
- 47 Down: Top-notch — AONE
- 48 Down: Aspen trail — SKIRUN
- 50 Down: Like some word puzzles — CLUED
- 51 Down: Greeting to a parent — HIMOM
- 52 Down: “Looks like the joke’s __” — ONME
- 56 Down: “If all __ fails … ” — ELSE
- 58 Down: Consumed — HAD
- 59 Down: Pie __ mode — ALA
- 60 Down: Above, in odes — OER
- 61 Down: Cattle chew — CUD
- 62 Down: Mil. mess duties —KPS
Today’s Washington Post crossword had a crisp, punchy feel that made the whole solve stay lively. The theme entries were bold and fun, giving the grid a strong backbone without feeling over-engineered. Cluing leaned smart and direct, with just enough side-eye moments to keep it interesting. The fill stayed clean, modern, and free of clunky glue, which kept the pace quick. Overall, it delivered a neat mix of energy and polish that made it a super satisfying daily run.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
