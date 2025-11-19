Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 19, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 19, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Debit card feature – Starts with " C "

5 Across: Petro-Canada rival – Starts with " E "

9 Across: God, in the Haggadah – Starts with " A "

15 Across: Frost – Starts with " H "

16 Across: Flirty growl – Starts with " R "

17 Across: Swerve dangerously – Starts with "C "

18 Across: Wildflower with showy red bracts – Starts with " I "

21 Across: Only – Starts with " M "

22 Across: MIT Sloan deg. – Starts with " M "

23 Across: Photoreceptor cell – Starts with " R "

24 Across: Mockumentary about "one of England's loudest bands" – Starts with " T "

30 Across: "__ so fast!" – Starts with " N "

31 Across: With 1-Down, martial art involving slow movements – Starts with " T "

32 Across: Leaves partway through – Starts with " B "

33 Across: Unexpected turn – Starts with " T "

36 Across: French article – Starts with " L "

38 Across: Fabrication – Starts with " L "

39 Across: Line in Hamlet's "To sleep, perchance to dream" soliloquy – Starts with " T "

43 Across: Peace activist Yoko – Starts with " O "

44 Across: Sigma follower – Starts with " T "

45 Across: Ice cream utensil – Starts with " S "

48 Across: Fairy tale fiends – Starts with " O "

50 Across: Gravel size – Starts with " P "

52 Across: Mare's meal – Starts with " H "

53 Across: Style in a swimming medley – Starts with " B "

58 Across: Boxer Muhammad – Starts with " A "

59 Across: Sweets – Starts with " B "

60 Across: McDonald's magnate Ray – Starts with " K "

61 Across: Details that make things perfect, and what 18-, 24-, 39-, and 53-Across have – Starts with " F "

68 Across: Timing of many first steps – Starts with " A "

69 Across: Ashram adviser – Starts with " G "

70 Across: Box __ – Starts with " K "

71 Across: Good thinking – Starts with " R "

72 Across: Cranky state – Starts with " S "

73 Across: "Get outta here!" – Starts with "S"

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: See 31-Across – Starts with " C "

2 Down: Sweets – Starts with " H "

3 Down: Fault line? – Starts with " I "

4 Down: Gets too personal – Starts with " P "

5 Down: "Ready Player One" author Cline – Starts with " E "

6 Down: Tree goo – Starts with " S "

7 Down: Most bogged down? – Starts with " S "

8 Down: Savanna grazer – Starts with " O "

9 Down: Do something – Starts with " A "

10 Down: Blot – Starts with " D "

11 Down: NHL great Bobby – Starts with " O "

12 Down: Like brain activity – Starts with " N "

13 Down: __ Fables – Starts with " A "

14 Down: With crisp resolution – Starts with " I "

19 Down: D-backs, on a scoreboard – Starts with " A "

20 Down: Photographer Goldin – Starts with " N "

24 Down: Big bang letters? – Starts with " T "

25 Down: "That shouldn't have been possible!" – Starts with " H "

26 Down: Holiday weekend retail event, often – Starts with " S "

27 Down: In a position (to) – Starts with " A "

28 Down: Hideouts – Starts with " L "

29 Down: Bog down – Starts with " T "

34 Down: Curt – Starts with " S "

35 Down: Article of faith – Starts with " T "

37 Down: Roofer's tool – Starts with " S "

40 Down: Followed a standing order? – Starts with " R "

41 Down: Lewis in the News – Starts with " H "

42 Down: Fashion style related to luxe grunge – Starts with " B "

46 Down: Bourbon barrel wood – Starts with " O "

47 Down: Dec. 31 – Starts with " N "

48 Down: Do a kindness for – Starts with " O "

49 Down: Liberia neighbor – Starts with " G "

51 Down: Invite to coffee, say – Starts with " A "

54 Down: Slugger's stat – Starts with " R "

55 Down: Viper teeth – Starts with " F "

56 Down: "Ur not wrong" – Starts with " T "

57 Down: Is awesome – Starts with " R "

58 Down: In the distance – Starts with " A "

62 Down: Apple platform – Starts with " I "

63 Down: Commercial prefix that evokes winter weather – Starts with " S "

64 Down: Female lobster – Starts with " H "

65 Down: Three-legged race, briefly? – Starts with " T "

66 Down: Best guess as to when, initially – Starts with " E"

67 Down: Matching game with diamonds, squiggles, and ovals – Starts with "S"

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 19, 2025

1 Across: Debit card feature – CHIP

5 Across: Petro-Canada rival – ESSO

9 Across: God, in the Haggadah – ADONAI

15 Across: Frost – HOAR

16 Across: Flirty growl – RAWR

17 Across: Swerve dangerously – CAREEN

18 Across: Wildflower with showy red bracts – INDIANPAINTBRUSH

21 Across: Only – MERE

22 Across: MIT Sloan deg. – MBA

23 Across: Photoreceptor cell – ROD

24 Across: Mockumentary about "one of England's loudest bands" – THISISSPINALTAP

30 Across: "__ so fast!" – NOT

31 Across: With 1-Down, martial art involving slow movements – TAI

32 Across: Leaves partway through – BAILS

33 Across: Unexpected turn – TWIST

36 Across: French article – LES

38 Across: Fabrication – LIE

39 Across: Line in Hamlet's "To sleep, perchance to dream" soliloquy – THERESTHERUB

43 Across: Peace activist Yoko – ONO

44 Across: Sigma follower – TAU

45 Across: Ice cream utensil – SPOON

48 Across: Fairy tale fiends – OGRES

50 Across: Gravel size – PEA

52 Across: Mare's meal – HAY

53 Across: Style in a swimming medley – BUTTERFLYSTROKE

58 Across: Boxer Muhammad – ALI

59 Across: Sweets – BAE

60 Across: McDonald's magnate Ray – KROC

61 Across: Details that make things perfect, and what 18-, 24-, 39-, and 53-Across have – FINISHINGTOUCHES

68 Across: Timing of many first steps – AGEONE

69 Across: Ashram adviser – GURU

70 Across: Box __ – KITE

71 Across: Good thinking – REASON

72 Across: Cranky state – SNIT

73 Across: "Get outta here!" – SCAT

1 Down: See 31-Across – CHI

2 Down: Sweets – HON

3 Down: Fault line? – IADMITIT

4 Down: Gets too personal – PRIES

5 Down: "Ready Player One" author Cline – ERNEST

6 Down: Tree goo – SAP

7 Down: Most bogged down? – SWAMPIEST

8 Down: Savanna grazer – ORIBI

9 Down: Do something – ACT

10 Down: Blot – DAB

11 Down: NHL great Bobby – ORR

12 Down: Like brain activity – NEURAL

13 Down: __ Fables – AESOPS

14 Down: With crisp resolution – INHD

19 Down: D-backs, on a scoreboard – ARI

20 Down: Photographer Goldin – NAN

24 Down: Big bang letters? – TNT

25 Down: "That shouldn't have been possible!" – HOW

26 Down: Holiday weekend retail event, often – SALE

27 Down: In a position (to) – ABLE

28 Down: Hideouts – LAIRS

29 Down: Bog down – TIEUP

34 Down: Curt – SHORT

35 Down: Article of faith – TENET

37 Down: Roofer's tool – STAPLEGUN

40 Down: Followed a standing order? – ROSE

41 Down: Lewis in the News – HUEY

42 Down: Fashion style related to luxe grunge – BOHOCHIC

46 Down: Bourbon barrel wood – OAK

47 Down: Dec. 31 – NYE

48 Down: Do a kindness for – OBLIGE

49 Down: Liberia neighbor – GUINEA

51 Down: Invite to coffee, say – ASKOUT

54 Down: Slugger's stat – RBI

55 Down: Viper teeth – FANGS

56 Down: "Ur not wrong" – TRU

57 Down: Is awesome – ROCKS

58 Down: In the distance – AFAR

62 Down: Apple platform – IOS

63 Down: Commercial prefix that evokes winter weather – SNO

64 Down: Female lobster – HEN

Female lobster – 65 Down: Three-legged race, briefly? – TRI

Three-legged race, briefly? – 66 Down: Best guess as to when, initially – ETA

Best guess as to when, initially – 67 Down: Matching game with diamonds, squiggles, and ovals – SET

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a lively, clever groove that made the solve feel super smooth. The theme hit that sweet spot where each entry lands with a little spark once the pattern reveals itself, and the longer phrases gave the grid a ton of personality. Cluing stayed sharp and clear, with just enough playful twists to keep things interesting without slowing the pace. The fill around the theme was clean and modern, which helped everything flow naturally. Overall, a tight, energetic puzzle that delivered a fun and satisfying ride.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.