Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 19, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 19, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Debit card feature – Starts with “C“
- 5 Across: Petro-Canada rival – Starts with “E“
- 9 Across: God, in the Haggadah – Starts with “A“
- 15 Across: Frost – Starts with “H“
- 16 Across: Flirty growl – Starts with “R“
- 17 Across: Swerve dangerously – Starts with “C“
- 18 Across: Wildflower with showy red bracts – Starts with “I“
- 21 Across: Only – Starts with “M“
- 22 Across: MIT Sloan deg. – Starts with “M“
- 23 Across: Photoreceptor cell – Starts with “R“
- 24 Across: Mockumentary about “one of England’s loudest bands” – Starts with “T“
- 30 Across: “__ so fast!” – Starts with “N“
- 31 Across: With 1-Down, martial art involving slow movements – Starts with “T“
- 32 Across: Leaves partway through – Starts with “B“
- 33 Across: Unexpected turn – Starts with “T“
- 36 Across: French article – Starts with “L“
- 38 Across: Fabrication – Starts with “L“
- 39 Across: Line in Hamlet’s “To sleep, perchance to dream” soliloquy – Starts with “T“
- 43 Across: Peace activist Yoko – Starts with “O“
- 44 Across: Sigma follower – Starts with “T“
- 45 Across: Ice cream utensil – Starts with “S“
- 48 Across: Fairy tale fiends – Starts with “O“
- 50 Across: Gravel size – Starts with “P“
- 52 Across: Mare’s meal – Starts with “H“
- 53 Across: Style in a swimming medley – Starts with “B“
- 58 Across: Boxer Muhammad – Starts with “A“
- 59 Across: Sweets – Starts with “B“
- 60 Across: McDonald’s magnate Ray – Starts with “K“
- 61 Across: Details that make things perfect, and what 18-, 24-, 39-, and 53-Across have – Starts with “F“
- 68 Across: Timing of many first steps – Starts with “A“
- 69 Across: Ashram adviser – Starts with “G“
- 70 Across: Box __ – Starts with “K“
- 71 Across: Good thinking – Starts with “R“
- 72 Across: Cranky state – Starts with “S“
- 73 Across: “Get outta here!” – Starts with “S“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: See 31-Across – Starts with “C“
- 2 Down: Sweets – Starts with “H“
- 3 Down: Fault line? – Starts with “I“
- 4 Down: Gets too personal – Starts with “P“
- 5 Down: “Ready Player One” author Cline – Starts with “E“
- 6 Down: Tree goo – Starts with “S“
- 7 Down: Most bogged down? – Starts with “S“
- 8 Down: Savanna grazer – Starts with “O“
- 9 Down: Do something – Starts with “A“
- 10 Down: Blot – Starts with “D“
- 11 Down: NHL great Bobby – Starts with “O“
- 12 Down: Like brain activity – Starts with “N“
- 13 Down: __ Fables – Starts with “A“
- 14 Down: With crisp resolution – Starts with “I“
- 19 Down: D-backs, on a scoreboard – Starts with “A“
- 20 Down: Photographer Goldin – Starts with “N“
- 24 Down: Big bang letters? – Starts with “T“
- 25 Down: “That shouldn’t have been possible!” – Starts with “H“
- 26 Down: Holiday weekend retail event, often – Starts with “S“
- 27 Down: In a position (to) – Starts with “A“
- 28 Down: Hideouts – Starts with “L“
- 29 Down: Bog down – Starts with “T“
- 34 Down: Curt – Starts with “S“
- 35 Down: Article of faith – Starts with “T“
- 37 Down: Roofer’s tool – Starts with “S“
- 40 Down: Followed a standing order? – Starts with “R“
- 41 Down: Lewis in the News – Starts with “H“
- 42 Down: Fashion style related to luxe grunge – Starts with “B“
- 46 Down: Bourbon barrel wood – Starts with “O“
- 47 Down: Dec. 31 – Starts with “N“
- 48 Down: Do a kindness for – Starts with “O“
- 49 Down: Liberia neighbor – Starts with “G“
- 51 Down: Invite to coffee, say – Starts with “A“
- 54 Down: Slugger’s stat – Starts with “R“
- 55 Down: Viper teeth – Starts with “F“
- 56 Down: “Ur not wrong” – Starts with “T“
- 57 Down: Is awesome – Starts with “R“
- 58 Down: In the distance – Starts with “A“
- 62 Down: Apple platform – Starts with “I“
- 63 Down: Commercial prefix that evokes winter weather – Starts with “S“
- 64 Down: Female lobster – Starts with “H“
- 65 Down: Three-legged race, briefly? – Starts with “T“
- 66 Down: Best guess as to when, initially – Starts with “E”
- 67 Down: Matching game with diamonds, squiggles, and ovals – Starts with “S“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 19, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Debit card feature – CHIP
- 5 Across: Petro-Canada rival – ESSO
- 9 Across: God, in the Haggadah – ADONAI
- 15 Across: Frost – HOAR
- 16 Across: Flirty growl – RAWR
- 17 Across: Swerve dangerously – CAREEN
- 18 Across: Wildflower with showy red bracts – INDIANPAINTBRUSH
- 21 Across: Only – MERE
- 22 Across: MIT Sloan deg. – MBA
- 23 Across: Photoreceptor cell – ROD
- 24 Across: Mockumentary about “one of England’s loudest bands” – THISISSPINALTAP
- 30 Across: “__ so fast!” –NOT
- 31 Across: With 1-Down, martial art involving slow movements – TAI
- 32 Across: Leaves partway through – BAILS
- 33 Across: Unexpected turn – TWIST
- 36 Across: French article – LES
- 38 Across: Fabrication – LIE
- 39 Across: Line in Hamlet’s “To sleep, perchance to dream” soliloquy – THERESTHERUB
- 43 Across: Peace activist Yoko –ONO
- 44 Across: Sigma follower – TAU
- 45 Across: Ice cream utensil – SPOON
- 48 Across: Fairy tale fiends – OGRES
- 50 Across: Gravel size – PEA
- 52 Across: Mare’s meal – HAY
- 53 Across: Style in a swimming medley – BUTTERFLYSTROKE
- 58 Across: Boxer Muhammad – ALI
- 59 Across: Sweets – BAE
- 60 Across: McDonald’s magnate Ray – KROC
- 61 Across: Details that make things perfect, and what 18-, 24-, 39-, and 53-Across have – FINISHINGTOUCHES
- 68 Across: Timing of many first steps – AGEONE
- 69 Across: Ashram adviser – GURU
- 70 Across: Box __ – KITE
- 71 Across: Good thinking – REASON
- 72 Across: Cranky state – SNIT
- 73 Across: “Get outta here!” – SCAT
Down Answers
- 1 Down: See 31-Across – CHI
- 2 Down: Sweets – HON
- 3 Down: Fault line? – IADMITIT
- 4 Down: Gets too personal – PRIES
- 5 Down: “Ready Player One” author Cline – ERNEST
- 6 Down: Tree goo – SAP
- 7 Down: Most bogged down? – SWAMPIEST
- 8 Down: Savanna grazer – ORIBI
- 9 Down: Do something – ACT
- 10 Down: Blot – DAB
- 11 Down: NHL great Bobby – ORR
- 12 Down: Like brain activity – NEURAL
- 13 Down: __ Fables – AESOPS
- 14 Down: With crisp resolution – INHD
- 19 Down: D-backs, on a scoreboard – ARI
- 20 Down: Photographer Goldin – NAN
- 24 Down: Big bang letters? – TNT
- 25 Down: “That shouldn’t have been possible!” – HOW
- 26 Down: Holiday weekend retail event, often – SALE
- 27 Down: In a position (to) – ABLE
- 28 Down: Hideouts – LAIRS
- 29 Down: Bog down – TIEUP
- 34 Down: Curt – SHORT
- 35 Down: Article of faith – TENET
- 37 Down: Roofer’s tool – STAPLEGUN
- 40 Down: Followed a standing order? – ROSE
- 41 Down: Lewis in the News – HUEY
- 42 Down: Fashion style related to luxe grunge – BOHOCHIC
- 46 Down: Bourbon barrel wood – OAK
- 47 Down: Dec. 31 – NYE
- 48 Down: Do a kindness for – OBLIGE
- 49 Down: Liberia neighbor – GUINEA
- 51 Down: Invite to coffee, say – ASKOUT
- 54 Down: Slugger’s stat – RBI
- 55 Down: Viper teeth – FANGS
- 56 Down: “Ur not wrong” – TRU
- 57 Down: Is awesome – ROCKS
- 58 Down: In the distance – AFAR
- 62 Down: Apple platform – IOS
- 63 Down: Commercial prefix that evokes winter weather – SNO
- 64 Down: Female lobster – HEN
- 65 Down: Three-legged race, briefly? – TRI
- 66 Down: Best guess as to when, initially – ETA
- 67 Down: Matching game with diamonds, squiggles, and ovals – SET
Today’s Washington Post crossword had a lively, clever groove that made the solve feel super smooth. The theme hit that sweet spot where each entry lands with a little spark once the pattern reveals itself, and the longer phrases gave the grid a ton of personality. Cluing stayed sharp and clear, with just enough playful twists to keep things interesting without slowing the pace. The fill around the theme was clean and modern, which helped everything flow naturally. Overall, a tight, energetic puzzle that delivered a fun and satisfying ride.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.