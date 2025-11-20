Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 20, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 20, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Oodles and oodles (of) – Starts with “ G “

Oodles and oodles (of) – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Language of poet Nima Yooshij – Starts with “ F “

Language of poet Nima Yooshij – Starts with “ “ 10 Across: Future esq.’s exam – Starts with “ L “

Future esq.’s exam – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: Share a border – Starts with “ A “

Share a border – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: Sweet sandwiches – Starts with “ O “

Sweet sandwiches – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: Empire centered at Cuzco – Starts with “ I “

Empire centered at Cuzco – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: iPhone speaker – Starts with “ S “

iPhone speaker – Starts with “ “ 18 Across: Marner of fiction – Starts with “ S “

Marner of fiction – Starts with “ “ 19 Across: Extol the good points of – Starts with “ T “

Extol the good points of – Starts with “ “ 20 Across: Field – Starts with “ G “

Field – Starts with “ “ 23 Across: Cooling syst. meas. – Starts with “ B “

Cooling syst. meas. – Starts with “ “ 25 Across: Jockey (for) – Starts with “ V “

Jockey (for) – Starts with “ “ 26 Across: Rite place – Starts with “ A “

Rite place – Starts with “ “ 27 Across: Field – Starts with “ L “

Field – Starts with “ “ 32 Across: Furnish with funds – Starts with “ E “

Furnish with funds – Starts with “ “ 33 Across: Tortilla dough – Starts with “ M “

Tortilla dough – Starts with “ “ 34 Across: “The Banana Boat Song” opener – Starts with “ D “

“The Banana Boat Song” opener – Starts with “ “ 35 Across: Marinade of vinegar and spices – Starts with “ A “

Marinade of vinegar and spices – Starts with “ “ 37 Across: Tracy Marrow’s stage name – Starts with “ I “

Tracy Marrow’s stage name – Starts with “ “ 41 Across: Words of clarification – Starts with “ A “

Words of clarification – Starts with “ “ 42 Across: Flip out – Starts with “ G “

Flip out – Starts with “ “ 43 Across: Field – Starts with “ C “

Field – Starts with “ “ 48 Across: Like some seals – Starts with “ E “

Like some seals – Starts with “ “ 49 Across: Sharing word – Starts with “ O “

Sharing word – Starts with “ “ 50 Across: Cozy burrow – Starts with “ D “

Cozy burrow – Starts with “ “ 51 Across: Field – Starts with “ B “

Field – Starts with “ “ 56 Across: Microsoft’s web browser – Starts with “ E “

Microsoft’s web browser – Starts with “ “ 57 Across: Contact, in a way – Starts with “ E “

Contact, in a way – Starts with “ “ 58 Across: Spa supplies – Starts with “ O “

Spa supplies – Starts with “ “ 61 Across: Barrel of laughs – Starts with “ R “

Barrel of laughs – Starts with “ “ 62 Across: Pasta often served alla vodka – Starts with “ P “

Pasta often served alla vodka – Starts with “ “ 63 Across: Simple fastener – Starts with “ S “

Simple fastener – Starts with “ “ 64 Across: Weight units for whales – Starts with “ T “

Weight units for whales – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: Emotional state – Starts with “ A “

Emotional state – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: Like some batters – Starts with “E“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Fun time – Starts with “ G “

Fun time – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Kimono sash – Starts with “ O “

Kimono sash – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Dry red wine – Starts with “ B “

Dry red wine – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: __ the pot – Starts with “ S “

__ the pot – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Accessory brand known for watches – Starts with “ F “

Accessory brand known for watches – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: No longer in bed – Starts with “ A “

No longer in bed – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Lean (on) – Starts with “ R “

Lean (on) – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Stuff available in bars – Starts with “ S “

Stuff available in bars – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: Rae of “American Fiction” – Starts with “ I “

Rae of “American Fiction” – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: Younger, as a sibling – Starts with “ L “

Younger, as a sibling – Starts with “ “ 11 Down: Rooting parts – Starts with “ S “

Rooting parts – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: Legends, for example – Starts with “ A “

Legends, for example – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: Home run, in baseball slang – Starts with “ T “

Home run, in baseball slang – Starts with “ “ 21 Down: Declare without shame – Starts with “ A “

Declare without shame – Starts with “ “ 22 Down: Indie pop duo Tegan and __ – Starts with “ S “

Indie pop duo Tegan and __ – Starts with “ “ 23 Down: Came out in the wash? – Starts with “ B “

Came out in the wash? – Starts with “ “ 24 Down: Jukebox musical whose second act begins with “Private Dancer” – Starts with “ T “

Jukebox musical whose second act begins with “Private Dancer” – Starts with “ “ 28 Down: Baby’s noise – Starts with “ C “

Baby’s noise – Starts with “ “ 29 Down: In the middle of – Starts with “ A “

In the middle of – Starts with “ “ 30 Down: Hailed ride – Starts with “ C “

Hailed ride – Starts with “ “ 31 Down: “The Search for General __”: food documentary – Starts with “ T “

“The Search for General __”: food documentary – Starts with “ “ 35 Down: Hosiery shade – Starts with “ A “

Hosiery shade – Starts with “ “ 36 Down: Domingo, por ejemplo – Starts with “ D “

Domingo, por ejemplo – Starts with “ “ 37 Down: Physicist’s particle – Starts with “ I “

Physicist’s particle – Starts with “ “ 38 Down: Summer gig for an aspiring golfer, perhaps – Starts with “ C “

Summer gig for an aspiring golfer, perhaps – Starts with “ “ 39 Down: Foil kin – Starts with “ E “

Foil kin – Starts with “ “ 40 Down: Beach bird – Starts with “ T “

Beach bird – Starts with “ “ 41 Down: Current options – Starts with “ A “

Current options – Starts with “ “ 42 Down: Buddhist teacher – Starts with “ G “

Buddhist teacher – Starts with “ “ 43 Down: Elliptical workout, e.g., informally – Starts with “ C “

Elliptical workout, e.g., informally – Starts with “ “ 44 Down: Old kingdom of Spain – Starts with “ A “

Old kingdom of Spain – Starts with “ “ 45 Down: Core convictions – Starts with “ T “

Core convictions – Starts with “ “ 46 Down: Prepares to bow – Starts with “ R “

Prepares to bow – Starts with “ “ 47 Down: Retail store – Starts with “ O “

Retail store – Starts with “ “ 48 Down: Longtime “At the Movies” co-host – Starts with “ E “

Longtime “At the Movies” co-host – Starts with “ “ 52 Down: Filter letters – Starts with “ H “

Filter letters – Starts with “ “ 53 Down: Prophetic sign – Starts with “ O “

Prophetic sign – Starts with “ “ 54 Down: Venom source – Starts with “ F “

Venom source – Starts with “ “ 55 Down: Capful, perhaps – Starts with “ D “

Capful, perhaps – Starts with “ “ 59 Down: Trail behind – Starts with “ L “

Trail behind – Starts with “ “ 60 Down: Figure in a covert op – Starts with “S“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 20, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Oodles and oodles (of) – GOBS

Oodles and oodles (of) – 5 Across: Language of poet Nima Yooshij – FARSI

Language of poet Nima Yooshij – 10 Across: Future esq.’s exam – LSAT

Future esq.’s exam – 14 Across: Share a border – ABUT

Share a border – 15 Across: Sweet sandwiches – OREOS

Sweet sandwiches – 16 Across: Empire centered at Cuzco – INCA

Empire centered at Cuzco – 17 Across: iPhone speaker – SIRI

iPhone speaker – 18 Across: Marner of fiction – SILAS

Marner of fiction – 19 Across: Extol the good points of – TOUT

Extol the good points of – 20 Across: Field – GRASSYPASTURE

Field – 23 Across: Cooling syst. meas. – BTU

Cooling syst. meas. – 25 Across: Jockey (for) – VIE

Jockey (for) – 26 Across: Rite place – ALTAR

Rite place – 27 Across: Field – LINCOLNACTRESS

Field – 32 Across: Furnish with funds – ENDOW

Furnish with funds – 33 Across: Tortilla dough – MASA

Tortilla dough – 34 Across: “The Banana Boat Song” opener – DAYO

“The Banana Boat Song” opener – 35 Across: Marinade of vinegar and spices – ADOBO

Marinade of vinegar and spices – 37 Across: Tracy Marrow’s stage name – ICET

Tracy Marrow’s stage name – 41 Across: Words of clarification – ASIN

Words of clarification – 42 Across: Flip out – GOAPE

Flip out – 43 Across: Field – CATCHAGROUNDER

Field – 48 Across: Like some seals – EARED

Like some seals – 49 Across: Sharing word – OUR

Sharing word – 50 Across: Cozy burrow – DEN

Cozy burrow – 51 Across: Field – BRANCHOFSTUDY

Field – 56 Across: Microsoft’s web browser – EDGE

Microsoft’s web browser – 57 Across: Contact, in a way – EMAIL

Contact, in a way – 58 Across: Spa supplies – OILS

Spa supplies – 61 Across: Barrel of laughs – RIOT

Barrel of laughs – 62 Across: Pasta often served alla vodka – PENNE

Pasta often served alla vodka – 63 Across: Simple fastener – SNAP

Simple fastener – 64 Across: Weight units for whales – TONS

Weight units for whales – 65 Across: Emotional state – ANGST

Emotional state – 66 Across: Like some batters – EGGY

Down Answers 1 Down: Fun time — GAS

Fun time — 2 Down: Kimono sash — OBI

Kimono sash — 3 Down: Dry red wine — BURGUNDY

Dry red wine — 4 Down: __ the pot — STIR

__ the pot — 5 Down: Accessory brand known for watches — FOSSIL

Accessory brand known for watches — 6 Down: No longer in bed — ARISEN

No longer in bed — 7 Down: Lean (on) — RELY

Lean (on) — 8 Down: Stuff available in bars — SOAP

Stuff available in bars — 9 Down: Rae of “American Fiction” — ISSA

Rae of “American Fiction” — 10 Down: Younger, as a sibling — LITTLE

Younger, as a sibling — 11 Down: Rooting parts — SNOUTS

Rooting parts — 12 Down: Legends, for example — ACURAS

Legends, for example — 13 Down: Home run, in baseball slang — TATER

Home run, in baseball slang — 21 Down: Declare without shame — AVOW

Declare without shame — 22 Down: Indie pop duo Tegan and __ — SARA

Indie pop duo Tegan and __ — 23 Down: Came out in the wash? — BLED

Came out in the wash? — 24 Down: Jukebox musical whose second act begins with “Private Dancer” — TINA

Jukebox musical whose second act begins with “Private Dancer” — 28 Down: Baby’s noise — COO

Baby’s noise — 29 Down: In the middle of — AMONG

In the middle of — 30 Down: Hailed ride — CAB

Hailed ride — 31 Down: “The Search for General __”: food documentary — TSO

“The Search for General __”: food documentary — 35 Down: Hosiery shade — ASH

Hosiery shade — 36 Down: Domingo, por ejemplo — DIA

Domingo, por ejemplo — 37 Down: Physicist’s particle — ION

Physicist’s particle — 38 Down: Summer gig for an aspiring golfer, perhaps — CADDYING

Summer gig for an aspiring golfer, perhaps — 39 Down: Foil kin — EPEE

Foil kin — 40 Down: Beach bird — TERN

Beach bird — 41 Down: Current options — ACDC

Current options — 42 Down: Buddhist teacher — GURU

Buddhist teacher — 43 Down: Elliptical workout, e.g., informally — CARDIO

Elliptical workout, e.g., informally — 44 Down: Old kingdom of Spain — ARAGON

Old kingdom of Spain — 45 Down: Core convictions — TENETS

Core convictions — 46 Down: Prepares to bow — ROSINS

Prepares to bow — 47 Down: Retail store — OUTLET

Retail store — 48 Down: Longtime “At the Movies” co-host — EBERT

Longtime “At the Movies” co-host — 52 Down: Filter letters — HEPA

Filter letters — 53 Down: Prophetic sign — OMEN

Prophetic sign — 54 Down: Venom source — FANG

Venom source — 55 Down: Capful, perhaps — DOSE

Capful, perhaps — 59 Down: Trail behind — LAG

Trail behind — 60 Down: Figure in a covert op — SPY

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a clean, confident structure with a theme that landed neatly and gave the grid a satisfying through-line. The long entries felt smooth and purposeful, and the cluing kept things bright without drifting into trickiness. The fill stayed fresh, with just enough personality tucked in to keep the pace lively. Overall, it played like a polished, well-balanced puzzle that delivered a crisp midweek vibe.

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.