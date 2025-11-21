Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 21, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 21, 2025

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 21, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Fiddle with — ALTER

Fiddle with — 6 Across: Forensic facility — LAB

Forensic facility — 9 Across: Largest isle of the Inner Hebrides — SKYE

Largest isle of the Inner Hebrides — 13 Across: Manufacturer “where every mattress is sheep approved” — SERTA

Manufacturer “where every mattress is sheep approved” — 14 Across: Zaire’s Mobutu __ Seko — SESE

Zaire’s Mobutu __ Seko — 15 Across: Cosmic span — AEON

Cosmic span — 16 Across: Opening day squad — ATEAM

Opening day squad — 17 Across: Hidden surprise for an observant gamer — EASTEREGG

Hidden surprise for an observant gamer — 19 Across: Beer endorsed by a British pop star? — DUALIPADUALIPA

Beer endorsed by a British pop star? — 21 Across: Germane — APT

Germane — 22 Across: Currently — NOW

Currently — 23 Across: Hosp. scan — MRI

Hosp. scan — 24 Across: Relaxed prankster? — ATEASEATEASE

Relaxed prankster? — 30 Across: Smoked jalapeño — CHIPOTLE

Smoked jalapeño — 33 Across: Longed for — YENNED

Longed for — 34 Across: Malek of “Oppenheimer” — RAMI

Malek of “Oppenheimer” — 35 Across: Cozy spot for a cat — LAP

Cozy spot for a cat — 37 Across: Against — ANTI

Against — 38 Across: State on the Chukchi Sea — ALASKA

State on the Chukchi Sea — 41 Across: Precedent setter, legally — TESTCASE

Precedent setter, legally — 44 Across: Post-punk sudden death period became extremely exciting? — GOTHOTGOTHOT

Post-punk sudden death period became extremely exciting? — 46 Across: __ carte menu — ALA

__ carte menu — 47 Across: Charged particle — ION

Charged particle — 48 Across: Baked beans holder — CAN

Baked beans holder — 51 Across: Jerk risked growing hangry? — TOOLATETOOLATE

Jerk risked growing hangry? — 56 Across: Emmy-winning role for Catherine O’Hara — MOIRAROSE

Emmy-winning role for Catherine O’Hara — 57 Across: Some “Bridgerton” characters — EARLS

Some “Bridgerton” characters — 58 Across: Odometer unit — MILE

Odometer unit — 59 Across: Mardi __ — GRAS

Mardi __ — 60 Across: Bite lightly — NIPAT

Bite lightly — 61 Across: To boot — ALSO

To boot — 62 Across: Curvy shape — ESS

Curvy shape — 63 Across: Frock — DRESS

Down Answers 1 Down: Carne __ — ASADA

Carne __ — 2 Down: Subside — LETUP

Subside — 3 Down: “__ yourself!” — TREAT

“__ yourself!” — 4 Down: Bibliography abbr. — ETAL

Bibliography abbr. — 5 Down: Collide with — RAMINTO

Collide with — 6 Down: Kryptonite blocker — LEAD

Kryptonite blocker — 7 Down: Accept without evidence — ASSUME

Accept without evidence — 8 Down: Part of a radioactive decay stream — BETARAY

Part of a radioactive decay stream — 9 Down: Wrapped garment — SARI

Wrapped garment — 10 Down: Care for — KEEP

Care for — 11 Down: Practice with poses — YOGA

Practice with poses — 12 Down: Lang. course — ENG

Lang. course — 14 Down: Element of coastal defense — SEAWALL

Element of coastal defense — 18 Down: Upper echelon — ELITE

Upper echelon — 20 Down: Sonia Sanchez, for one — POET

Sonia Sanchez, for one — 24 Down: Very silly — APISH

Very silly — 25 Down: Cold War defense gp. — SEATO

Cold War defense gp. — 26 Down: Make official, in a way — ENACT

Make official, in a way — 27 Down: “Shogun” star Sawai — ANNA

“Shogun” star Sawai — 28 Down: Related groups — SETS

Related groups — 29 Down: Nicollette’s “Desperate Housewives” role — EDIE

Nicollette’s “Desperate Housewives” role — 30 Down: Mountain goat’s spot — CRAG

Mountain goat’s spot — 31 Down: Beyoncé song with the lyric “I got my angel now” — HALO

Beyoncé song with the lyric “I got my angel now” — 32 Down: “__ my wit’s end” — IMAT

“__ my wit’s end” — 36 Down: Department store section — PETITES

Department store section — 39 Down: Lethargic marsupial — KOALA

Lethargic marsupial — 40 Down: On the lam — ATLARGE

On the lam — 42 Down: “Scram!” — SHOO

“Scram!” — 43 Down: Incessantly — TONOEND

Incessantly — 45 Down: Gainesville collegians — GATORS

Gainesville collegians — 48 Down: __ diem — CARPE

__ diem — 49 Down: Book that’s been mapped out? — ATLAS

Book that’s been mapped out? — 50 Down: Makes preparations during pregnancy — NESTS

Makes preparations during pregnancy — 51 Down: Work very hard — TOIL

Work very hard — 52 Down: Essential __ — OILS

Essential __ — 53 Down: Cookie since 1912 — OREO

Cookie since 1912 — 54 Down: Those, in Spanish — ESAS

Those, in Spanish — 55 Down: Hideaway — LAIR

Hideaway — 56 Down: UFC sport — MMA

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a cool, punchy rhythm that made the whole grid feel alive. The theme was tight and playful, landing clean each time without feeling repetitive even with the mirrored entries. Cluing stayed sharp and modern, giving you just enough to chew on while keeping the pace quick. The fill around the theme was clean, with solid choices that kept everything flowing without clunky slowdowns. Overall, it was a crisp, energetic puzzle that delivered a fun

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.