Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 21, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 21, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Fiddle with – Starts with “A“
- 6 Across: Forensic facility – Starts with “L“
- 9 Across: Largest isle of the Inner Hebrides – Starts with “S“
- 13 Across: Manufacturer “where every mattress is sheep approved” – Starts with “S“
- 14 Across: Zaire’s Mobutu __ Seko – Starts with “S“
- 15 Across: Cosmic span – Starts with “A“
- 16 Across: Opening day squad – Starts with “A“
- 17 Across: Hidden surprise for an observant gamer – Starts with “E“
- 19 Across: Beer endorsed by a British pop star? – Starts with “D“
- 21 Across: Germane – Starts with “A“
- 22 Across: Currently – Starts with “N“
- 23 Across: Hosp. scan – Starts with “M“
- 24 Across: Relaxed prankster? – Starts with “A“
- 30 Across: Smoked jalapeño – Starts with “C“
- 33 Across: Longed for – Starts with “Y“
- 34 Across: Malek of “Oppenheimer” – Starts with “R“
- 35 Across: Cozy spot for a cat – Starts with “L“
- 37 Across: Against – Starts with “A“
- 38 Across: State on the Chukchi Sea – Starts with “A“
- 41 Across: Precedent setter, legally – Starts with “T“
- 44 Across: Post-punk sudden death period became extremely exciting? – Starts with “G“
- 46 Across: __ carte menu – Starts with “A“
- 47 Across: Charged particle – Starts with “I“
- 48 Across: Baked beans holder – Starts with “C“
- 51 Across: Jerk risked growing hangry? – Starts with “T“
- 56 Across: Emmy-winning role for Catherine O’Hara – Starts with “M“
- 57 Across: Some “Bridgerton” characters – Starts with “E“
- 58 Across: Odometer unit – Starts with “M“
- 59 Across: Mardi __ – Starts with “G“
- 60 Across: Bite lightly – Starts with “N“
- 61 Across: To boot – Starts with “A“
- 62 Across: Curvy shape – Starts with “E“
- 63 Across: Frock – Starts with “D“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Carne __ – Starts with “A“
- 2 Down: Subside – Starts with “L“
- 3 Down: “__ yourself!” – Starts with “T“
- 4 Down: Bibliography abbr. – Starts with “E“
- 5 Down: Collide with – Starts with “R“
- 6 Down: Kryptonite blocker – Starts with “L“
- 7 Down: Accept without evidence – Starts with “A“
- 8 Down: Part of a radioactive decay stream – Starts with “B“
- 9 Down: Wrapped garment – Starts with “S“
- 10 Down: Care for – Starts with “K“
- 11 Down: Practice with poses – Starts with “Y“
- 12 Down: Lang. course – Starts with “E“
- 14 Down: Element of coastal defense – Starts with “S“
- 18 Down: Upper echelon – Starts with “E“
- 20 Down: Sonia Sanchez, for one – Starts with “P“
- 24 Down: Very silly – Starts with “A“
- 25 Down: Cold War defense gp. – Starts with “S“
- 26 Down: Make official, in a way – Starts with “E“
- 27 Down: “Shogun” star Sawai – Starts with “A“
- 28 Down: Related groups – Starts with “S“
- 29 Down: Nicollette’s “Desperate Housewives” role – Starts with “E“
- 30 Down: Mountain goat’s spot – Starts with “C“
- 31 Down: Beyoncé song with the lyric “I got my angel now” – Starts with “H“
- 32 Down: “__ my wit’s end” – Starts with “I“
- 36 Down: Department store section – Starts with “P“
- 39 Down: Lethargic marsupial – Starts with “K“
- 40 Down: On the lam – Starts with “A“
- 42 Down: “Scram!” – Starts with “S“
- 43 Down: Incessantly – Starts with “T“
- 45 Down: Gainesville collegians – Starts with “G“
- 48 Down: __ diem – Starts with “C“
- 49 Down: Book that’s been mapped out? – Starts with “A“
- 50 Down: Makes preparations during pregnancy – Starts with “N“
- 51 Down: Work very hard – Starts with “T“
- 52 Down: Essential __ – Starts with “O“
- 53 Down: Cookie since 1912 – Starts with “O“
- 54 Down: Those, in Spanish – Starts with “E“
- 55 Down: Hideaway – Starts with “L“
- 56 Down: UFC sport – Starts with “M“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 21, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Fiddle with — ALTER
- 6 Across: Forensic facility — LAB
- 9 Across: Largest isle of the Inner Hebrides — SKYE
- 13 Across: Manufacturer “where every mattress is sheep approved” — SERTA
- 14 Across: Zaire’s Mobutu __ Seko — SESE
- 15 Across: Cosmic span — AEON
- 16 Across: Opening day squad — ATEAM
- 17 Across: Hidden surprise for an observant gamer — EASTEREGG
- 19 Across: Beer endorsed by a British pop star? — DUALIPADUALIPA
- 21 Across: Germane — APT
- 22 Across: Currently — NOW
- 23 Across: Hosp. scan — MRI
- 24 Across: Relaxed prankster? — ATEASEATEASE
- 30 Across: Smoked jalapeño —CHIPOTLE
- 33 Across: Longed for — YENNED
- 34 Across: Malek of “Oppenheimer” — RAMI
- 35 Across: Cozy spot for a cat — LAP
- 37 Across: Against — ANTI
- 38 Across: State on the Chukchi Sea — ALASKA
- 41 Across: Precedent setter, legally — TESTCASE
- 44 Across: Post-punk sudden death period became extremely exciting? — GOTHOTGOTHOT
- 46 Across: __ carte menu — ALA
- 47 Across: Charged particle — ION
- 48 Across: Baked beans holder — CAN
- 51 Across: Jerk risked growing hangry? — TOOLATETOOLATE
- 56 Across: Emmy-winning role for Catherine O’Hara — MOIRAROSE
- 57 Across: Some “Bridgerton” characters — EARLS
- 58 Across: Odometer unit — MILE
- 59 Across: Mardi __ — GRAS
- 60 Across: Bite lightly —NIPAT
- 61 Across: To boot — ALSO
- 62 Across: Curvy shape — ESS
- 63 Across: Frock — DRESS
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Carne __ — ASADA
- 2 Down: Subside — LETUP
- 3 Down: “__ yourself!” — TREAT
- 4 Down: Bibliography abbr. — ETAL
- 5 Down: Collide with — RAMINTO
- 6 Down: Kryptonite blocker — LEAD
- 7 Down: Accept without evidence — ASSUME
- 8 Down: Part of a radioactive decay stream — BETARAY
- 9 Down: Wrapped garment — SARI
- 10 Down: Care for — KEEP
- 11 Down: Practice with poses — YOGA
- 12 Down: Lang. course — ENG
- 14 Down: Element of coastal defense — SEAWALL
- 18 Down: Upper echelon — ELITE
- 20 Down: Sonia Sanchez, for one — POET
- 24 Down: Very silly — APISH
- 25 Down: Cold War defense gp. — SEATO
- 26 Down: Make official, in a way — ENACT
- 27 Down: “Shogun” star Sawai — ANNA
- 28 Down: Related groups — SETS
- 29 Down: Nicollette’s “Desperate Housewives” role — EDIE
- 30 Down: Mountain goat’s spot — CRAG
- 31 Down: Beyoncé song with the lyric “I got my angel now” — HALO
- 32 Down: “__ my wit’s end” — IMAT
- 36 Down: Department store section — PETITES
- 39 Down: Lethargic marsupial — KOALA
- 40 Down: On the lam — ATLARGE
- 42 Down: “Scram!” — SHOO
- 43 Down: Incessantly — TONOEND
- 45 Down: Gainesville collegians — GATORS
- 48 Down: __ diem — CARPE
- 49 Down: Book that’s been mapped out? — ATLAS
- 50 Down: Makes preparations during pregnancy — NESTS
- 51 Down: Work very hard — TOIL
- 52 Down: Essential __ — OILS
- 53 Down: Cookie since 1912 — OREO
- 54 Down: Those, in Spanish — ESAS
- 55 Down: Hideaway — LAIR
- 56 Down: UFC sport — MMA
Today’s Washington Post crossword had a cool, punchy rhythm that made the whole grid feel alive. The theme was tight and playful, landing clean each time without feeling repetitive even with the mirrored entries. Cluing stayed sharp and modern, giving you just enough to chew on while keeping the pace quick. The fill around the theme was clean, with solid choices that kept everything flowing without clunky slowdowns. Overall, it was a crisp, energetic puzzle that delivered a fun
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.