Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 22, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 22, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Farmer’s dozen – Starts with “ F “

10 Across: Brightly colored Arita ware – Starts with " I "

15 Across: Bubble Wrap alternative – Starts with " A "

16 Across: Violet shade – Starts with " L "

17 Across: Memorabilia from the Great White North – Starts with " C "

18 Across: Guitar legend Van Halen – Starts with " E "

19 Across: Jolly pair? – Starts with " E "

20 Across: "Mad Men" types – Starts with " A "

22 Across: Fuse with heat – Starts with " W "

23 Across: Popeye's __'Pea – Starts with " S "

24 Across: Lawn machines – Starts with " M "

26 Across: Bouquets – Starts with " A "

29 Across: Some military caps – Starts with " K "

30 Across: Pass on – Starts with " R "

31 Across: Near-perfect ballgame – Starts with " O "

35 Across: Day of March madness – Starts with " I "

36 Across: Russian refusals – Starts with " N "

37 Across: Sine qua non – Starts with " N "

38 Across: Shelties' shelters – Starts with " D "

40 Across: One-named singer dubbed the "First Lady of Crunk & B" – Starts with " C "

41 Across: __ in: intrudes – Starts with " B "

42 Across: Software shortcuts – Starts with " M "

43 Across: Figure in the knight time? – Starts with " S "

45 Across: Give credit to – Starts with " C "

46 Across: Figure on many a flag – Starts with " S "

47 Across: Leafy spots – Starts with " A "

49 Across: Tallahassee inst. – Starts with " F "

52 Across: Argentine dance – Starts with " T "

54 Across: Folks who are rotten to the core – Starts with " B "

56 Across: Tribal leader – Starts with " E "

57 Across: Rare blood type – Starts with " A "

58 Across: O-poached fruit – Starts with " P "

O-poached fruit – Starts with “ “ 59 Across: Floral additive to Turkish delight and gulab jamun – Starts with “R“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Portrait subject – Starts with “ F “

2 Down: Capital of Oman – Starts with " R "

3 Down: Gray sea eagles – Starts with " E "

4 Down: Massage center – Starts with " S "

5 Down: Secreted – Starts with " H "

6 Down: Says "coulda, woulda, shoulda," say – Starts with " E "

7 Down: Intimidating look – Starts with " G "

8 Down: Used up – Starts with " G "

9 Down: Free trade zones? – Starts with " S "

10 Down: __-de-France – Starts with " I "

11 Down: Stereotype associated with a region of the United States – Starts with " M "

12 Down: Tree with catkins – Starts with " A "

13 Down: Small wading birds – Starts with " R "

14 Down: Frosted – Starts with " I "

21 Down: Former frosh – Starts with " S "

23 Down: Order that requires a superhot griddle – Starts with " S "

25 Down: Nintendo game console – Starts with " W "

26 Down: Saharan – Starts with " A "

27 Down: Let result, in tennis – Starts with " R "

28 Down: Cassini of fashion – Starts with " O "

29 Down: End of a lap – Starts with " K "

31 Down: Spot to order Kumamotos – Starts with " O "

32 Down: Rend – Starts with " T "

33 Down: Architect Saarinen – Starts with " E "

34 Down: Iron reqs., e.g. – Starts with " R "

36 Down: Dietary product prefix – Starts with " N "

39 Down: "Okay by moi" – Starts with " O "

40 Down: Dupe – Starts with " C "

42 Down: Sleight of land? – Starts with " M "

43 Down: Like many bad jokes – Starts with " S "

44 Down: Post-lecture sesh – Starts with " Q "

45 Down: Programs – Starts with " C "

46 Down: March part – Starts with " S "

48 Down: Baja bath – Starts with " B "

49 Down: Move like a monarch – Starts with " F "

50 Down: Golf legend Ballesteros – Starts with " S "

51 Down: One logging on – Starts with " U "

53 Down: Scrubs ctrs. – Starts with " O "

Scrubs ctrs. – Starts with “ “ 55 Down: School org – Starts with “P“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 22, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Farmer’s dozen – FRESHEGGS

10 Across: Brightly colored Arita ware – IMARI

15 Across: Bubble Wrap alternative – AIRPILLOW

16 Across: Violet shade – LILAC

17 Across: Memorabilia from the Great White North – CANADIANA

18 Across: Guitar legend Van Halen – EDDIE

19 Across: Jolly pair? – ELS

20 Across: "Mad Men" types – ADREPS

22 Across: Fuse with heat – WELD

23 Across: Popeye's __'Pea – SWEE

24 Across: Lawn machines – MOWERS

26 Across: Bouquets – AROMAS

29 Across: Some military caps – KEPIS

30 Across: Pass on – RELAY

31 Across: Near-perfect ballgame – ONEHITTER

35 Across: Day of March madness – IDES

36 Across: Russian refusals – NYETS

37 Across: Sine qua non – NEED

38 Across: Shelties' shelters – DOGHOUSES

40 Across: One-named singer dubbed the "First Lady of Crunk & B" – CIARA

41 Across: __ in: intrudes – BUTTS

42 Across: Software shortcuts – MACROS

43 Across: Figure in the knight time? – SQUIRE

45 Across: Give credit to – CITE

46 Across: Figure on many a flag – STAR

47 Across: Leafy spots – ARBORS

49 Across: Tallahassee inst. – FSU

52 Across: Argentine dance – TANGO

54 Across: Folks who are rotten to the core – BADAPPLES

56 Across: Tribal leader – ELDER

57 Across: Rare blood type – ANNEGATIVE

58 Across: O-poached fruit – PEAR

O-poached fruit – 59 Across: Floral additive to Turkish delight and gulab jamun – ROSEWATER

Down Answers 1 Down: Portrait subject – FACE

2 Down: Capital of Oman – RIAL

3 Down: Gray sea eagles – ERNS

4 Down: Massage center – SPA

5 Down: Secreted – HIDAWAY

6 Down: Says "coulda, woulda, shoulda," say – ELIDES

7 Down: Intimidating look – GLARE

8 Down: Used up – GONE

9 Down: Free trade zones? – SWAPMEETS

10 Down: __-de-France – ILE

11 Down: Stereotype associated with a region of the United States – MIDWESTNICE

12 Down: Tree with catkins – ALDER

13 Down: Small wading birds – RAILS

14 Down: Frosted – ICED

21 Down: Former frosh – SOPHS

23 Down: Order that requires a superhot griddle – SMASHBURGER

25 Down: Nintendo game console – WII

26 Down: Saharan – ARID

27 Down: Let result, in tennis – REDO

28 Down: Cassini of fashion – OLEG

29 Down: End of a lap – KNEES

31 Down: Spot to order Kumamotos – OYSTERBAR

32 Down: Rend – TEAR

33 Down: Architect Saarinen – EERO

34 Down: Iron reqs., e.g. – RDAS

36 Down: Dietary product prefix – NUTRA

39 Down: "Okay by moi" – OUI

40 Down: Dupe – CATSPAW

42 Down: Sleight of land? – MIRAGE

43 Down: Like many bad jokes – STALE

44 Down: Post-lecture sesh – QANDA

45 Down: Programs – CODES

46 Down: March part – STEP

48 Down: Baja bath – BANO

49 Down: Move like a monarch – FLIT

50 Down: Golf legend Ballesteros – SEVE

51 Down: One logging on – USER

53 Down: Scrubs ctrs. – ORS

Scrubs ctrs. – 55 Down: School org – PTA

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a super clean, classic vibe with a nice mix of playful and straight-up cluing. The long entries anchored the grid really well and gave the puzzle a solid sense of structure, while the shorter fill stayed smooth with no weird bumps. It had that steady midweek feel where everything clicks at a comfortable pace but still keeps you engaged. Overall, a polished, well-balanced grid that made for a satisfying solve.







How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.