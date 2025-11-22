Home » Puzzles » Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 22, 2025

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 22, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Today's Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 22, 2025

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 22, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

  • 1 Across: Farmer’s dozen – Starts with “F
  • 10 Across: Brightly colored Arita ware – Starts with “I
  • 15 Across: Bubble Wrap alternative – Starts with “A
  • 16 Across: Violet shade – Starts with “L
  • 17 Across: Memorabilia from the Great White North – Starts with “C
  • 18 Across: Guitar legend Van Halen – Starts with “E
  • 19 Across: Jolly pair? – Starts with “E
  • 20 Across: “Mad Men” types – Starts with “A
  • 22 Across: Fuse with heat – Starts with “W
  • 23 Across: Popeye’s __’Pea – Starts with “S
  • 24 Across: Lawn machines – Starts with “M
  • 26 Across: Bouquets – Starts with “A
  • 29 Across: Some military caps – Starts with “K
  • 30 Across: Pass on – Starts with “R
  • 31 Across: Near-perfect ballgame – Starts with “O
  • 35 Across: Day of March madness – Starts with “I
  • 36 Across: Russian refusals – Starts with “N
  • 37 Across: Sine qua non – Starts with “N
  • 38 Across: Shelties’ shelters – Starts with “D
  • 40 Across: One-named singer dubbed the “First Lady of Crunk & B” – Starts with “C
  • 41 Across: __ in: intrudes – Starts with “B
  • 42 Across: Software shortcuts – Starts with “M
  • 43 Across: Figure in the knight time? – Starts with “S
  • 45 Across: Give credit to – Starts with “C
  • 46 Across: Figure on many a flag – Starts with “S
  • 47 Across: Leafy spots – Starts with “A
  • 49 Across: Tallahassee inst. – Starts with “F
  • 52 Across: Argentine dance – Starts with “T
  • 54 Across: Folks who are rotten to the core – Starts with “B
  • 56 Across: Tribal leader – Starts with “E
  • 57 Across: Rare blood type – Starts with “A
  • 58 Across: O-poached fruit – Starts with “P
  • 59 Across: Floral additive to Turkish delight and gulab jamun – Starts with “R

Down Clues ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Portrait subject – Starts with “F
  • 2 Down: Capital of Oman – Starts with “R
  • 3 Down: Gray sea eagles – Starts with “E
  • 4 Down: Massage center – Starts with “S
  • 5 Down: Secreted – Starts with “H
  • 6 Down: Says “coulda, woulda, shoulda,” say – Starts with “E
  • 7 Down: Intimidating look – Starts with “G
  • 8 Down: Used up – Starts with “G
  • 9 Down: Free trade zones? – Starts with “S
  • 10 Down: __-de-France – Starts with “I
  • 11 Down: Stereotype associated with a region of the United States – Starts with “M
  • 12 Down: Tree with catkins – Starts with “A
  • 13 Down: Small wading birds – Starts with “R
  • 14 Down: Frosted – Starts with “I
  • 21 Down: Former frosh – Starts with “S
  • 23 Down: Order that requires a superhot griddle – Starts with “S
  • 25 Down: Nintendo game console – Starts with “W
  • 26 Down: Saharan – Starts with “A
  • 27 Down: Let result, in tennis – Starts with “R
  • 28 Down: Cassini of fashion – Starts with “O
  • 29 Down: End of a lap – Starts with “K
  • 31 Down: Spot to order Kumamotos – Starts with “O
  • 32 Down: Rend – Starts with “T
  • 33 Down: Architect Saarinen – Starts with “E
  • 34 Down: Iron reqs., e.g. – Starts with “R
  • 36 Down: Dietary product prefix – Starts with “N
  • 39 Down: “Okay by moi” – Starts with “O
  • 40 Down: Dupe – Starts with “C
  • 42 Down: Sleight of land? – Starts with “M
  • 43 Down: Like many bad jokes – Starts with “S
  • 44 Down: Post-lecture sesh – Starts with “Q
  • 45 Down: Programs – Starts with “C
  • 46 Down: March part – Starts with “S
  • 48 Down: Baja bath – Starts with “B
  • 49 Down: Move like a monarch – Starts with “F
  • 50 Down: Golf legend Ballesteros – Starts with “S
  • 51 Down: One logging on – Starts with “U
  • 53 Down: Scrubs ctrs. – Starts with “O
  • 55 Down: School org – Starts with “P

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 22, 2025

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: Farmer’s dozen – FRESHEGGS
  • 10 Across: Brightly colored Arita ware – IMARI
  • 15 Across: Bubble Wrap alternative – AIRPILLOW
  • 16 Across: Violet shade – LILAC
  • 17 Across: Memorabilia from the Great White North – CANADIANA
  • 18 Across: Guitar legend Van Halen – EDDIE
  • 19 Across: Jolly pair? – ELS
  • 20 Across: “Mad Men” types – ADREPS
  • 22 Across: Fuse with heat – WELD
  • 23 Across: Popeye’s __’Pea – SWEE
  • 24 Across: Lawn machines – MOWERS
  • 26 Across: Bouquets – AROMAS
  • 29 Across: Some military caps – KEPIS
  • 30 Across: Pass on – RELAY
  • 31 Across: Near-perfect ballgame – ONEHITTER
  • 35 Across: Day of March madness – IDES
  • 36 Across: Russian refusals – NYETS
  • 37 Across: Sine qua non – NEED
  • 38 Across: Shelties’ shelters – DOGHOUSES
  • 40 Across: One-named singer dubbed the “First Lady of Crunk & B” – CIARA
  • 41 Across: __ in: intrudes – BUTTS
  • 42 Across: Software shortcuts – MACROS
  • 43 Across: Figure in the knight time? – SQUIRE
  • 45 Across: Give credit to – CITE
  • 46 Across: Figure on many a flag – STAR
  • 47 Across: Leafy spots – ARBORS
  • 49 Across: Tallahassee inst. – FSU
  • 52 Across: Argentine dance – TANGO
  • 54 Across: Folks who are rotten to the core – BADAPPLES
  • 56 Across: Tribal leader – ELDER
  • 57 Across: Rare blood type – ANNEGATIVE
  • 58 Across: O-poached fruit – PEAR
  • 59 Across: Floral additive to Turkish delight and gulab jamun – ROSEWATER

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Portrait subject – FACE
  • 2 Down: Capital of Oman – RIAL
  • 3 Down: Gray sea eagles – ERNS
  • 4 Down: Massage center – SPA
  • 5 Down: Secreted – HIDAWAY
  • 6 Down: Says “coulda, woulda, shoulda,” say – ELIDES
  • 7 Down: Intimidating look – GLARE
  • 8 Down: Used up – GONE
  • 9 Down: Free trade zones? – SWAPMEETS
  • 10 Down: __-de-France – ILE
  • 11 Down: Stereotype associated with a region of the United States – MIDWESTNICE
  • 12 Down: Tree with catkins – ALDER
  • 13 Down: Small wading birds – RAILS
  • 14 Down: Frosted – ICED
  • 21 Down: Former frosh – SOPHS
  • 23 Down: Order that requires a superhot griddle – SMASHBURGER
  • 25 Down: Nintendo game console – WII
  • 26 Down: Saharan – ARID
  • 27 Down: Let result, in tennis – REDO
  • 28 Down: Cassini of fashion – OLEG
  • 29 Down: End of a lap – KNEES
  • 31 Down: Spot to order Kumamotos – OYSTERBAR
  • 32 Down: Rend – TEAR
  • 33 Down: Architect Saarinen – EERO
  • 34 Down: Iron reqs., e.g. – RDAS
  • 36 Down: Dietary product prefix – NUTRA
  • 39 Down: “Okay by moi” – OUI
  • 40 Down: Dupe – CATSPAW
  • 42 Down: Sleight of land? – MIRAGE
  • 43 Down: Like many bad jokes – STALE
  • 44 Down: Post-lecture sesh – QANDA
  • 45 Down: Programs – CODES
  • 46 Down: March part – STEP
  • 48 Down: Baja bath – BANO
  • 49 Down: Move like a monarch – FLIT
  • 50 Down: Golf legend Ballesteros – SEVE
  • 51 Down: One logging on –USER
  • 53 Down: Scrubs ctrs. – ORS
  • 55 Down: School org – PTA

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a super clean, classic vibe with a nice mix of playful and straight-up cluing. The long entries anchored the grid really well and gave the puzzle a solid sense of structure, while the shorter fill stayed smooth with no weird bumps. It had that steady midweek feel where everything clicks at a comfortable pace but still keeps you engaged. Overall, a polished, well-balanced grid that made for a satisfying solve.


You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

