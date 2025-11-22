Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 22, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 22, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Farmer’s dozen – Starts with “F“
- 10 Across: Brightly colored Arita ware – Starts with “I“
- 15 Across: Bubble Wrap alternative – Starts with “A“
- 16 Across: Violet shade – Starts with “L“
- 17 Across: Memorabilia from the Great White North – Starts with “C“
- 18 Across: Guitar legend Van Halen – Starts with “E“
- 19 Across: Jolly pair? – Starts with “E“
- 20 Across: “Mad Men” types – Starts with “A“
- 22 Across: Fuse with heat – Starts with “W“
- 23 Across: Popeye’s __’Pea – Starts with “S“
- 24 Across: Lawn machines – Starts with “M“
- 26 Across: Bouquets – Starts with “A“
- 29 Across: Some military caps – Starts with “K“
- 30 Across: Pass on – Starts with “R“
- 31 Across: Near-perfect ballgame – Starts with “O“
- 35 Across: Day of March madness – Starts with “I“
- 36 Across: Russian refusals – Starts with “N“
- 37 Across: Sine qua non – Starts with “N“
- 38 Across: Shelties’ shelters – Starts with “D“
- 40 Across: One-named singer dubbed the “First Lady of Crunk & B” – Starts with “C“
- 41 Across: __ in: intrudes – Starts with “B“
- 42 Across: Software shortcuts – Starts with “M“
- 43 Across: Figure in the knight time? – Starts with “S“
- 45 Across: Give credit to – Starts with “C“
- 46 Across: Figure on many a flag – Starts with “S“
- 47 Across: Leafy spots – Starts with “A“
- 49 Across: Tallahassee inst. – Starts with “F“
- 52 Across: Argentine dance – Starts with “T“
- 54 Across: Folks who are rotten to the core – Starts with “B“
- 56 Across: Tribal leader – Starts with “E“
- 57 Across: Rare blood type – Starts with “A“
- 58 Across: O-poached fruit – Starts with “P“
- 59 Across: Floral additive to Turkish delight and gulab jamun – Starts with “R“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Portrait subject – Starts with “F“
- 2 Down: Capital of Oman – Starts with “R“
- 3 Down: Gray sea eagles – Starts with “E“
- 4 Down: Massage center – Starts with “S“
- 5 Down: Secreted – Starts with “H“
- 6 Down: Says “coulda, woulda, shoulda,” say – Starts with “E“
- 7 Down: Intimidating look – Starts with “G“
- 8 Down: Used up – Starts with “G“
- 9 Down: Free trade zones? – Starts with “S“
- 10 Down: __-de-France – Starts with “I“
- 11 Down: Stereotype associated with a region of the United States – Starts with “M“
- 12 Down: Tree with catkins – Starts with “A“
- 13 Down: Small wading birds – Starts with “R“
- 14 Down: Frosted – Starts with “I“
- 21 Down: Former frosh – Starts with “S“
- 23 Down: Order that requires a superhot griddle – Starts with “S“
- 25 Down: Nintendo game console – Starts with “W“
- 26 Down: Saharan – Starts with “A“
- 27 Down: Let result, in tennis – Starts with “R“
- 28 Down: Cassini of fashion – Starts with “O“
- 29 Down: End of a lap – Starts with “K“
- 31 Down: Spot to order Kumamotos – Starts with “O“
- 32 Down: Rend – Starts with “T“
- 33 Down: Architect Saarinen – Starts with “E“
- 34 Down: Iron reqs., e.g. – Starts with “R“
- 36 Down: Dietary product prefix – Starts with “N“
- 39 Down: “Okay by moi” – Starts with “O“
- 40 Down: Dupe – Starts with “C“
- 42 Down: Sleight of land? – Starts with “M“
- 43 Down: Like many bad jokes – Starts with “S“
- 44 Down: Post-lecture sesh – Starts with “Q“
- 45 Down: Programs – Starts with “C“
- 46 Down: March part – Starts with “S“
- 48 Down: Baja bath – Starts with “B“
- 49 Down: Move like a monarch – Starts with “F“
- 50 Down: Golf legend Ballesteros – Starts with “S“
- 51 Down: One logging on – Starts with “U“
- 53 Down: Scrubs ctrs. – Starts with “O“
- 55 Down: School org – Starts with “P“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 22, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Farmer’s dozen – FRESHEGGS
- 10 Across: Brightly colored Arita ware – IMARI
- 15 Across: Bubble Wrap alternative – AIRPILLOW
- 16 Across: Violet shade – LILAC
- 17 Across: Memorabilia from the Great White North – CANADIANA
- 18 Across: Guitar legend Van Halen – EDDIE
- 19 Across: Jolly pair? – ELS
- 20 Across: “Mad Men” types – ADREPS
- 22 Across: Fuse with heat – WELD
- 23 Across: Popeye’s __’Pea – SWEE
- 24 Across: Lawn machines – MOWERS
- 26 Across: Bouquets – AROMAS
- 29 Across: Some military caps – KEPIS
- 30 Across: Pass on – RELAY
- 31 Across: Near-perfect ballgame – ONEHITTER
- 35 Across: Day of March madness – IDES
- 36 Across: Russian refusals – NYETS
- 37 Across: Sine qua non – NEED
- 38 Across: Shelties’ shelters – DOGHOUSES
- 40 Across: One-named singer dubbed the “First Lady of Crunk & B” – CIARA
- 41 Across: __ in: intrudes – BUTTS
- 42 Across: Software shortcuts – MACROS
- 43 Across: Figure in the knight time? – SQUIRE
- 45 Across: Give credit to – CITE
- 46 Across: Figure on many a flag – STAR
- 47 Across: Leafy spots – ARBORS
- 49 Across: Tallahassee inst. – FSU
- 52 Across: Argentine dance – TANGO
- 54 Across: Folks who are rotten to the core – BADAPPLES
- 56 Across: Tribal leader – ELDER
- 57 Across: Rare blood type – ANNEGATIVE
- 58 Across: O-poached fruit – PEAR
- 59 Across: Floral additive to Turkish delight and gulab jamun – ROSEWATER
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Portrait subject – FACE
- 2 Down: Capital of Oman – RIAL
- 3 Down: Gray sea eagles – ERNS
- 4 Down: Massage center – SPA
- 5 Down: Secreted – HIDAWAY
- 6 Down: Says “coulda, woulda, shoulda,” say – ELIDES
- 7 Down: Intimidating look – GLARE
- 8 Down: Used up – GONE
- 9 Down: Free trade zones? – SWAPMEETS
- 10 Down: __-de-France – ILE
- 11 Down: Stereotype associated with a region of the United States – MIDWESTNICE
- 12 Down: Tree with catkins – ALDER
- 13 Down: Small wading birds – RAILS
- 14 Down: Frosted – ICED
- 21 Down: Former frosh – SOPHS
- 23 Down: Order that requires a superhot griddle – SMASHBURGER
- 25 Down: Nintendo game console – WII
- 26 Down: Saharan – ARID
- 27 Down: Let result, in tennis – REDO
- 28 Down: Cassini of fashion – OLEG
- 29 Down: End of a lap – KNEES
- 31 Down: Spot to order Kumamotos – OYSTERBAR
- 32 Down: Rend – TEAR
- 33 Down: Architect Saarinen – EERO
- 34 Down: Iron reqs., e.g. – RDAS
- 36 Down: Dietary product prefix – NUTRA
- 39 Down: “Okay by moi” – OUI
- 40 Down: Dupe – CATSPAW
- 42 Down: Sleight of land? – MIRAGE
- 43 Down: Like many bad jokes – STALE
- 44 Down: Post-lecture sesh – QANDA
- 45 Down: Programs – CODES
- 46 Down: March part – STEP
- 48 Down: Baja bath – BANO
- 49 Down: Move like a monarch – FLIT
- 50 Down: Golf legend Ballesteros – SEVE
- 51 Down: One logging on –USER
- 53 Down: Scrubs ctrs. – ORS
- 55 Down: School org – PTA
Today’s Washington Post crossword had a super clean, classic vibe with a nice mix of playful and straight-up cluing. The long entries anchored the grid really well and gave the puzzle a solid sense of structure, while the shorter fill stayed smooth with no weird bumps. It had that steady midweek feel where everything clicks at a comfortable pace but still keeps you engaged. Overall, a polished, well-balanced grid that made for a satisfying solve.
