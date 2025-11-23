Home » Puzzles » Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 23, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 23, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

  • 1 Across: Sermon giver – Starts with “P
  • 7 Across: Cold water entry, maybe – Starts with “P
  • 13 Across: Part of a Sheets or Slides username – Starts with “G
  • 18 Across: “Gimme, gimme!” – Starts with “I
  • 20 Across: No-handed cartwheel – Starts with “A
  • 21 Across: PD rank – Starts with “S
  • 22 Across: Allocation of royal flags before the King’s speech? – Starts with “S
  • 25 Across: “Curses” – Starts with “D
  • 26 Across: Stripes partners – Starts with “S
  • 27 Across: Ending for sub – Starts with “U
  • 28 Across: Units of pop – Starts with “L
  • 29 Across: __ first-name basis – Starts with “O
  • 30 Across: Auto repair chain – Starts with “M
  • 31 Across: MacGraw of “The Winds of War” – Starts with “A
  • 32 Across: Like puppies – Starts with “C
  • 33 Across: Consideration when switching religions? – Starts with “C
  • 37 Across: Laotian pork salad – Starts with “L
  • 41 Across: Beer merchant selection – Starts with “A
  • 42 Across: Light touch – Starts with “P
  • 43 Across: Overnight __ – Starts with “O
  • 45 Across: Big cat in the sky – Starts with “L
  • 46 Across: “If You __ Been There”: Dolly Parton track – Starts with “H
  • 49 Across: Comedian Lydic – Starts with “D
  • 51 Across: Popcorn seasoning – Starts with “S
  • 53 Across: Boat bodies – Starts with “H
  • 55 Across: Sushi-grade tuna – Starts with “A
  • 56 Across: Part of a bedding bundle – Starts with “S
  • 58 Across: San Andreas Fault? – Starts with “L
  • 61 Across: Brand name derived from the Danish for “play well” – Starts with “L
  • 63 Across: Gulf State leader – Starts with “E
  • 65 Across: Small waterway – Starts with “R
  • 66 Across: St. : English surf town – Starts with “I
  • 67 Across: Lab surface for a geneticist? – Starts with “M
  • 73 Across: Beseeched – Starts with “P
  • 74 Across: Nice negation – Starts with “N
  • 75 Across: Rose Bowl org. – Starts with “N
  • 76 Across: Days of __ – Starts with “Y
  • 78 Across: Birth announcement? – Starts with “A
  • 83 Across: “Go no farther” – Starts with “H
  • 85 Across: Chivalrous title – Starts with “S
  • 86 Across: Old news source – Starts with “C
  • 87 Across: Facial treatment – Starts with “P
  • 88 Across: Pokémon that evolves into Lairon – Starts with “A
  • 90 Across: Total – Starts with “U
  • 92 Across: Damage – Starts with “M
  • 93 Across: On a transatlantic crossing – Starts with “A
  • 95 Across: African grazer – Starts with “G
  • 96 Across: “U almost here?” – Starts with “E
  • 97 Across: CPR experts – Starts with “E
  • 99 Across: Show tune that makes no sense? – Starts with “I
  • 107 Across: Forearm bone – Starts with “U
  • 109 Across: Beseech – Starts with “B
  • 110 Across: Treacherous schemes – Starts with “S
  • 111 Across: “ got to hand it to you” – Starts with “I
  • 112 Across: Fictional island paradise – Starts with “U
  • 115 Across: Early AOL rival – Starts with “M
  • 116 Across: “Ya fell for it!” – Starts with “S
  • 117 Across: “Bring on the weekend!” letters – Starts with “T
  • 118 Across: FOMO, for “Fear of Missing Out,” e.g.? – Starts with “S
  • 122 Across: Stink – Starts with “S
  • 123 Across: Dark horse and sitting duck – Starts with “I
  • 124 Across: Element with atomic number 33 – Starts with “A
  • 125 Across: Actress Rapp – Starts with “R
  • 126 Across: Up to this point – Starts with “T
  • 127 Across: Come to terms, in a way – Starts with “S

Down Clues ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Italian sculptor Nicola – Starts with “P
  • 2 Down: Diminutive Marvel hero – Starts with “A
  • 3 Down: “Temperature” rapper __ Paul – Starts with “S
  • 4 Down: Q tile score in Scrabble – Starts with “T
  • 5 Down: “If I had to guess …” – Starts with “O
  • 6 Down: Rawhide ropes – Starts with “R
  • 7 Down: Rollerblading gear – Starts with “P
  • 8 Down: Luau adornment – Starts with “L
  • 9 Down: Disney villain with a garden of trapped merpeople – Starts with “U
  • 10 Down: __ acid – Starts with “N
  • 11 Down: Apparel – Starts with “G
  • 12 Down: “Hostel” director Roth – Starts with “E
  • 13 Down: Aviator’s outfit – Starts with “G
  • 14 Down: Toymaking giant – Starts with “M
  • 15 Down: Singer India.__ – Starts with “A
  • 16 Down: Composer Stravinsky – Starts with “I
  • 17 Down: Binoculars part – Starts with “L
  • 19 Down: “Last Call” singer Braxton – Starts with “T
  • 23 Down: Turns down? – Starts with “D
  • 24 Down: Say impulsively, with “out” – Starts with “B
  • 25 Down: __ Hopper: “The Muppet Movie” villain – Starts with “D
  • 30 Down: Gooey sammies – Starts with “M
  • 31 Down: Toward the stern – Starts with “A
  • 32 Down: South American kin of a raccoon – Starts with “C
  • 34 Down: The Mystery Machine, e.g. – Starts with “V
  • 35 Down: __ polish – Starts with “N
  • 36 Down: “__ you so!” – Starts with “T
  • 38 Down: “We can’t come back from this!” – Starts with “A
  • 39 Down: Change ZIP codes – Starts with “R
  • 40 Down: Chief on deck – Starts with “B
  • 44 Down: Deity of destruction – Starts with “S
  • 46 Down: A.I. of 1960s cinema – Starts with “H
  • 47 Down: “Beg pardon” – Starts with “A
  • 48 Down: Look for a scandal – Starts with “D
  • 49 Down: Like a wrung-out cloth – Starts with “D
  • 50 Down: Expressionist painter Nolde – Starts with “E
  • 51 Down: Tantrum – Starts with “S
  • 52 Down: Over – Starts with “A
  • 54 Down: Groceries date – Starts with “U
  • 57 Down: Supermodel Klum – Starts with “H
  • 59 Down: Red-haired ape – Starts with “O
  • 60 Down: Like major organs – Starts with “V
  • 62 Down: Jump on board? – Starts with “O
  • 64 Down: Step on a shampoo bottle – Starts with “R
  • 68 Down: Neon-striped fish – Starts with “T
  • 69 Down: Loopy shape – Starts with “C
  • 70 Down: Uno más siete – Starts with “O
  • 71 Down: Tikka masala side – Starts with “N
  • 72 Down: Cedar Point expanse – Starts with “E
  • 77 Down: Fail to hit save before closing, e.g. – Starts with “E
  • 78 Down: Fictional company with wacky products – Starts with “A
  • 79 Down: Wee drink – Starts with “D
  • 80 Down: Verdi’s realm – Starts with “O
  • 81 Down: On one’s doorstep – Starts with “N
  • 82 Down: Second intro? – Starts with “N
  • 84 Down: “Black Swan” costumes – Starts with “T
  • 89 Down: Accumulates – Starts with “R
  • 91 Down: Aberdeen topper – Starts with “T
  • 94 Down: Biblical mount – Starts with “S
  • 95 Down: Stand-up job? – Starts with “G
  • 96 Down: As a group – Starts with “E
  • 98 Down: Pliant – Starts with “S
  • 100 Down: Rappel, in British parlance – Starts with “A
  • 101 Down: Achilles __ – Starts with “T
  • 102 Down: West African capital – Starts with “A
  • 103 Down: Los Angeles cagers – Starts with “L
  • 104 Down: Shell industry – Starts with “B
  • 105 Down: Reveal clearly – Starts with “E
  • 106 Down: Call maker – Starts with “R
  • 108 Down: French city that sounds small – Starts with “L
  • 112 Down: Cold War rival, initially – Starts with “U
  • 113 Down: Proctor’s call – Starts with “T
  • 114 Down: Harbinger – Starts with “O
  • 115 Down: Skirt that falls around the shin – Starts with “M
  • 116 Down: Austin, TX, festival – Starts with “S
  • 117 Down: Add a bit of color – Starts with “T
  • 119 Down: Go together well – Starts with “F
  • 120 Down: Angsty genre – Starts with “E
  • 121 Down: Ready to go – Starts with “S

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 23, 2025

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: Sermon giver – PASTOR
  • 7 Across: Cold water entry, maybe – PLUNGE
  • 13 Across: Part of a Sheets or Slides username – GMAIL
  • 18 Across: “Gimme, gimme!” – INEEDIT
  • 20 Across: No-handed cartwheel – AERIAL
  • 21 Across: PD rank – SARGE
  • 22 Across: Allocation of royal flags before the King’s speech? – STANDARDDISTRIBUTION
  • 25 Across: “Curses” – DAMN
  • 26 Across: Stripes partners – STARS
  • 27 Across: Ending for sub – URB
  • 28 Across: Units of pop – LITERS
  • 29 Across: __ first-name basis – ONA
  • 30 Across: Auto repair chain – MAACO
  • 31 Across: MacGraw of “The Winds of War” – ALI
  • 32 Across: Like puppies – CUTE
  • 33 Across: Consideration when switching religions? – CONVERSIONFACTOR
  • 37 Across: Laotian pork salad – LARB
  • 41 Across: Beer merchant selection – ALE
  • 42 Across: Light touch – PAT
  • 43 Across: Overnight __ – OATS
  • 45 Across: Big cat in the sky – LEO
  • 46 Across: “If You __ Been There”: Dolly Parton track – HADNT
  • 49 Across: Comedian Lydic – DESI
  • 51 Across: Popcorn seasoning – SALT
  • 53 Across: Boat bodies – HULLS
  • 55 Across: Sushi-grade tuna – AHI
  • 56 Across: Part of a bedding bundle – SHAM
  • 58 Across: San Andreas Fault? – LONGDIVISION
  • 61 Across: Brand name derived from the Danish for “play well” – LEGO
  • 63 Across: Gulf State leader – EMIR
  • 65 Across: Small waterway – RIA
  • 66 Across: St. : English surf town – IVES
  • 67 Across: Lab surface for a geneticist? – MULTIPLICATIONTABLE
  • 73 Across: Beseeched – PLED
  • 74 Across: Nice negation – NON
  • 75 Across: Rose Bowl org. – NCAA
  • 76 Across: Days of __ – YORE
  • 78 Across: Birth announcement? – ADDITIONSIGN
  • 83 Across: “Go no farther” – HALT
  • 85 Across: Chivalrous title – SIR
  • 86 Across: Old news source – CRIER
  • 87 Across: Facial treatment – PEEL
  • 88 Across: Pokémon that evolves into Lairon – ARON
  • 90 Across: Total – UTTER
  • 92 Across: Damage – MAR
  • 93 Across: On a transatlantic crossing – ASEA
  • 95 Across: African grazer – GNU
  • 96 Across: “U almost here?” – ETA
  • 97 Across: CPR experts – EMITS
  • 99 Across: Show tune that makes no sense? – IRRATIONALNUMBER
  • 107 Across: Forearm bone – ULNA
  • 109 Across: Beseech – BEG
  • 110 Across: Treacherous schemes – SCAMS
  • 111 Across: ” got to hand it to you” – IVE
  • 112 Across: Fictional island paradise – UTOPIA
  • 115 Across: Early AOL rival – MSN
  • 116 Across: “Ya fell for it!” – SUCKA
  • 117 Across: “Bring on the weekend!” letters – TGIF
  • 118 Across: FOMO, for “Fear of Missing Out,” e.g.? – SIMPLIFIEDEXPRESSION
  • 122 Across: Stink – SMELL
  • 123 Across: Dark horse and sitting duck – IDIOMS
  • 124 Across: Element with atomic number 33 – ARSENIC
  • 125 Across: Actress Rapp – RENEE
  • 126 Across: Up to this point – TILNOW
  • 127 Across: Come to terms, in a way – SETTLE

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Italian sculptor Nicola – PISANO
  • 2 Down: Diminutive Marvel hero – ANTMAN
  • 3 Down: “Temperature” rapper __ Paul – SEAN
  • 4 Down: Q tile score in Scrabble – TEN
  • 5 Down: “If I had to guess …” – ODDSARE
  • 6 Down: Rawhide ropes – RIATAS
  • 7 Down: Rollerblading gear – PADS
  • 8 Down: Luau adornment – LEI
  • 9 Down: Disney villain with a garden of trapped merpeople – URSULA
  • 10 Down: __ acid – NITRIC
  • 11 Down: Apparel – GARB
  • 12 Down: “Hostel” director Roth – ELI
  • 13 Down: Aviator’s outfit – GSUIT
  • 14 Down: Toymaking giant – MATTEL
  • 15 Down: Singer India.__ – ARIE
  • 16 Down: Composer Stravinsky – IGOR
  • 17 Down: Binoculars part – LENS
  • 19 Down: “Last Call” singer Braxton – TRACI
  • 23 Down: Turns down? – DROOPS
  • 24 Down: Say impulsively, with “out” – BLURT
  • 25 Down: __ Hopper: “The Muppet Movie” villain – DOC
  • 30 Down: Gooey sammies – MELTS
  • 31 Down: Toward the stern – AFT
  • 32 Down: South American kin of a raccoon – COATI
  • 34 Down: The Mystery Machine, e.g. – VAN
  • 35 Down: __ polish – NAIL
  • 36 Down: “__ you so!” – TOLD
  • 38 Down: “We can’t come back from this!” – ALLISLOST
  • 39 Down: Change ZIP codes – RELO
  • 40 Down: Chief on deck – BOSN
  • 44 Down: Deity of destruction – SHIVA
  • 46 Down: A.I. of 1960s cinema – HAL
  • 47 Down: “Beg pardon” – AHEM
  • 48 Down: Look for a scandal – DIGUPDIRT
  • 49 Down: Like a wrung-out cloth – DAMP
  • 50 Down: Expressionist painter Nolde – EMIL
  • 51 Down: Tantrum – SNIT
  • 52 Down: Over – AGAIN
  • 54 Down: Groceries date – USEBY
  • 57 Down: Supermodel Klum – HEIDI
  • 59 Down: Red-haired ape – ORANG
  • 60 Down: Like major organs – VITAL
  • 62 Down: Jump on board? – OLLIE
  • 64 Down: Step on a shampoo bottle – RINSE
  • 68 Down: Neon-striped fish – TETRA
  • 69 Down: Loopy shape – COIL
  • 70 Down: Uno más siete – OCHO
  • 71 Down: Tikka masala side – NAAN
  • 72 Down: Cedar Point expanse – ERIE
  • 77 Down: Fail to hit save before closing, e.g. – ERR
  • 78 Down: Fictional company with wacky products – ACME
  • 79 Down: Wee drink – DRAM
  • 80 Down: Verdi’s realm – OPERA
  • 81 Down: On one’s doorstep – NEAR
  • 82 Down: Second intro? – NANO
  • 84 Down: “Black Swan” costumes – TUTES
  • 89 Down: Accumulates – RUNSUP
  • 91 Down: Aberdeen topper – TAM
  • 94 Down: Biblical mount – SINAI
  • 95 Down: Stand-up job? – GIG
  • 96 Down: As a group – ENMASSE
  • 98 Down: Pliant – SUPPLE
  • 100 Down: Rappel, in British parlance – ABSEIL
  • 101 Down: Achilles __ – TENDON
  • 102 Down: West African capital – ACCRA
  • 103 Down: Los Angeles cagers – LAKERS
  • 104 Down: Shell industry – BIGOIL
  • 105 Down: Reveal clearly – EVINCE
  • 106 Down: Call maker – REF
  • 108 Down: French city that sounds small – LILLE
  • 112 Down: Cold War rival, initially – USSR
  • 113 Down: Proctor’s call – TIME
  • 114 Down: Harbinger – OMEN
  • 115 Down: Skirt that falls around the shin – MIDI
  • 116 Down: Austin, TX, festival – SXSW
  • 117 Down: Add a bit of color – TINT
  • 119 Down: Go together well – FIT
  • 120 Down: Angsty genre – EMO
  • 121 Down: Ready to go – SET

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a big, brainy vibe that totally leaned into its theme. The grid was packed with hefty concept-driven entries, but everything still landed clean thanks to tight cluing and a really balanced layout. Even with all the long thematic material, the fill around it stayed smooth, which kept the solve flowing instead of feeling overloaded. It had that classic Sunday-style density but without the drag, making the whole experience feel ambitious yet approachable. A sharp, well-crafted puzzle that rewarded focus all the way through.


You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

