Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 23, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 23, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Sermon giver – Starts with “P“
- 7 Across: Cold water entry, maybe – Starts with “P“
- 13 Across: Part of a Sheets or Slides username – Starts with “G“
- 18 Across: “Gimme, gimme!” – Starts with “I“
- 20 Across: No-handed cartwheel – Starts with “A“
- 21 Across: PD rank – Starts with “S“
- 22 Across: Allocation of royal flags before the King’s speech? – Starts with “S“
- 25 Across: “Curses” – Starts with “D“
- 26 Across: Stripes partners – Starts with “S“
- 27 Across: Ending for sub – Starts with “U“
- 28 Across: Units of pop – Starts with “L“
- 29 Across: __ first-name basis – Starts with “O“
- 30 Across: Auto repair chain – Starts with “M“
- 31 Across: MacGraw of “The Winds of War” – Starts with “A“
- 32 Across: Like puppies – Starts with “C“
- 33 Across: Consideration when switching religions? – Starts with “C“
- 37 Across: Laotian pork salad – Starts with “L“
- 41 Across: Beer merchant selection – Starts with “A“
- 42 Across: Light touch – Starts with “P“
- 43 Across: Overnight __ – Starts with “O“
- 45 Across: Big cat in the sky – Starts with “L“
- 46 Across: “If You __ Been There”: Dolly Parton track – Starts with “H“
- 49 Across: Comedian Lydic – Starts with “D“
- 51 Across: Popcorn seasoning – Starts with “S“
- 53 Across: Boat bodies – Starts with “H“
- 55 Across: Sushi-grade tuna – Starts with “A“
- 56 Across: Part of a bedding bundle – Starts with “S“
- 58 Across: San Andreas Fault? – Starts with “L“
- 61 Across: Brand name derived from the Danish for “play well” – Starts with “L“
- 63 Across: Gulf State leader – Starts with “E“
- 65 Across: Small waterway – Starts with “R“
- 66 Across: St. : English surf town – Starts with “I“
- 67 Across: Lab surface for a geneticist? – Starts with “M“
- 73 Across: Beseeched – Starts with “P“
- 74 Across: Nice negation – Starts with “N“
- 75 Across: Rose Bowl org. – Starts with “N“
- 76 Across: Days of __ – Starts with “Y“
- 78 Across: Birth announcement? – Starts with “A“
- 83 Across: “Go no farther” – Starts with “H“
- 85 Across: Chivalrous title – Starts with “S“
- 86 Across: Old news source – Starts with “C“
- 87 Across: Facial treatment – Starts with “P“
- 88 Across: Pokémon that evolves into Lairon – Starts with “A“
- 90 Across: Total – Starts with “U“
- 92 Across: Damage – Starts with “M“
- 93 Across: On a transatlantic crossing – Starts with “A“
- 95 Across: African grazer – Starts with “G“
- 96 Across: “U almost here?” – Starts with “E“
- 97 Across: CPR experts – Starts with “E“
- 99 Across: Show tune that makes no sense? – Starts with “I“
- 107 Across: Forearm bone – Starts with “U“
- 109 Across: Beseech – Starts with “B“
- 110 Across: Treacherous schemes – Starts with “S“
- 111 Across: “ got to hand it to you” – Starts with “I“
- 112 Across: Fictional island paradise – Starts with “U“
- 115 Across: Early AOL rival – Starts with “M“
- 116 Across: “Ya fell for it!” – Starts with “S“
- 117 Across: “Bring on the weekend!” letters – Starts with “T“
- 118 Across: FOMO, for “Fear of Missing Out,” e.g.? – Starts with “S“
- 122 Across: Stink – Starts with “S“
- 123 Across: Dark horse and sitting duck – Starts with “I“
- 124 Across: Element with atomic number 33 – Starts with “A“
- 125 Across: Actress Rapp – Starts with “R“
- 126 Across: Up to this point – Starts with “T“
- 127 Across: Come to terms, in a way – Starts with “S“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Italian sculptor Nicola – Starts with “P“
- 2 Down: Diminutive Marvel hero – Starts with “A“
- 3 Down: “Temperature” rapper __ Paul – Starts with “S“
- 4 Down: Q tile score in Scrabble – Starts with “T“
- 5 Down: “If I had to guess …” – Starts with “O“
- 6 Down: Rawhide ropes – Starts with “R“
- 7 Down: Rollerblading gear – Starts with “P“
- 8 Down: Luau adornment – Starts with “L“
- 9 Down: Disney villain with a garden of trapped merpeople – Starts with “U“
- 10 Down: __ acid – Starts with “N“
- 11 Down: Apparel – Starts with “G“
- 12 Down: “Hostel” director Roth – Starts with “E“
- 13 Down: Aviator’s outfit – Starts with “G“
- 14 Down: Toymaking giant – Starts with “M“
- 15 Down: Singer India.__ – Starts with “A“
- 16 Down: Composer Stravinsky – Starts with “I“
- 17 Down: Binoculars part – Starts with “L“
- 19 Down: “Last Call” singer Braxton – Starts with “T“
- 23 Down: Turns down? – Starts with “D“
- 24 Down: Say impulsively, with “out” – Starts with “B“
- 25 Down: __ Hopper: “The Muppet Movie” villain – Starts with “D“
- 30 Down: Gooey sammies – Starts with “M“
- 31 Down: Toward the stern – Starts with “A“
- 32 Down: South American kin of a raccoon – Starts with “C“
- 34 Down: The Mystery Machine, e.g. – Starts with “V“
- 35 Down: __ polish – Starts with “N“
- 36 Down: “__ you so!” – Starts with “T“
- 38 Down: “We can’t come back from this!” – Starts with “A“
- 39 Down: Change ZIP codes – Starts with “R“
- 40 Down: Chief on deck – Starts with “B“
- 44 Down: Deity of destruction – Starts with “S“
- 46 Down: A.I. of 1960s cinema – Starts with “H“
- 47 Down: “Beg pardon” – Starts with “A“
- 48 Down: Look for a scandal – Starts with “D“
- 49 Down: Like a wrung-out cloth – Starts with “D“
- 50 Down: Expressionist painter Nolde – Starts with “E“
- 51 Down: Tantrum – Starts with “S“
- 52 Down: Over – Starts with “A“
- 54 Down: Groceries date – Starts with “U“
- 57 Down: Supermodel Klum – Starts with “H“
- 59 Down: Red-haired ape – Starts with “O“
- 60 Down: Like major organs – Starts with “V“
- 62 Down: Jump on board? – Starts with “O“
- 64 Down: Step on a shampoo bottle – Starts with “R“
- 68 Down: Neon-striped fish – Starts with “T“
- 69 Down: Loopy shape – Starts with “C“
- 70 Down: Uno más siete – Starts with “O“
- 71 Down: Tikka masala side – Starts with “N“
- 72 Down: Cedar Point expanse – Starts with “E“
- 77 Down: Fail to hit save before closing, e.g. – Starts with “E“
- 78 Down: Fictional company with wacky products – Starts with “A“
- 79 Down: Wee drink – Starts with “D“
- 80 Down: Verdi’s realm – Starts with “O“
- 81 Down: On one’s doorstep – Starts with “N“
- 82 Down: Second intro? – Starts with “N“
- 84 Down: “Black Swan” costumes – Starts with “T“
- 89 Down: Accumulates – Starts with “R“
- 91 Down: Aberdeen topper – Starts with “T“
- 94 Down: Biblical mount – Starts with “S“
- 95 Down: Stand-up job? – Starts with “G“
- 96 Down: As a group – Starts with “E“
- 98 Down: Pliant – Starts with “S“
- 100 Down: Rappel, in British parlance – Starts with “A“
- 101 Down: Achilles __ – Starts with “T“
- 102 Down: West African capital – Starts with “A“
- 103 Down: Los Angeles cagers – Starts with “L“
- 104 Down: Shell industry – Starts with “B“
- 105 Down: Reveal clearly – Starts with “E“
- 106 Down: Call maker – Starts with “R“
- 108 Down: French city that sounds small – Starts with “L“
- 112 Down: Cold War rival, initially – Starts with “U“
- 113 Down: Proctor’s call – Starts with “T“
- 114 Down: Harbinger – Starts with “O“
- 115 Down: Skirt that falls around the shin – Starts with “M“
- 116 Down: Austin, TX, festival – Starts with “S“
- 117 Down: Add a bit of color – Starts with “T“
- 119 Down: Go together well – Starts with “F“
- 120 Down: Angsty genre – Starts with “E“
- 121 Down: Ready to go – Starts with “S“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 23, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Sermon giver – PASTOR
- 7 Across: Cold water entry, maybe – PLUNGE
- 13 Across: Part of a Sheets or Slides username – GMAIL
- 18 Across: “Gimme, gimme!” – INEEDIT
- 20 Across: No-handed cartwheel – AERIAL
- 21 Across: PD rank – SARGE
- 22 Across: Allocation of royal flags before the King’s speech? – STANDARDDISTRIBUTION
- 25 Across: “Curses” – DAMN
- 26 Across: Stripes partners – STARS
- 27 Across: Ending for sub – URB
- 28 Across: Units of pop – LITERS
- 29 Across: __ first-name basis – ONA
- 30 Across: Auto repair chain – MAACO
- 31 Across: MacGraw of “The Winds of War” – ALI
- 32 Across: Like puppies – CUTE
- 33 Across: Consideration when switching religions? – CONVERSIONFACTOR
- 37 Across: Laotian pork salad – LARB
- 41 Across: Beer merchant selection – ALE
- 42 Across: Light touch – PAT
- 43 Across: Overnight __ – OATS
- 45 Across: Big cat in the sky – LEO
- 46 Across: “If You __ Been There”: Dolly Parton track – HADNT
- 49 Across: Comedian Lydic – DESI
- 51 Across: Popcorn seasoning – SALT
- 53 Across: Boat bodies – HULLS
- 55 Across: Sushi-grade tuna – AHI
- 56 Across: Part of a bedding bundle – SHAM
- 58 Across: San Andreas Fault? – LONGDIVISION
- 61 Across: Brand name derived from the Danish for “play well” – LEGO
- 63 Across: Gulf State leader – EMIR
- 65 Across: Small waterway – RIA
- 66 Across: St. : English surf town – IVES
- 67 Across: Lab surface for a geneticist? – MULTIPLICATIONTABLE
- 73 Across: Beseeched – PLED
- 74 Across: Nice negation – NON
- 75 Across: Rose Bowl org. – NCAA
- 76 Across: Days of __ – YORE
- 78 Across: Birth announcement? – ADDITIONSIGN
- 83 Across: “Go no farther” – HALT
- 85 Across: Chivalrous title – SIR
- 86 Across: Old news source – CRIER
- 87 Across: Facial treatment – PEEL
- 88 Across: Pokémon that evolves into Lairon – ARON
- 90 Across: Total – UTTER
- 92 Across: Damage – MAR
- 93 Across: On a transatlantic crossing – ASEA
- 95 Across: African grazer – GNU
- 96 Across: “U almost here?” – ETA
- 97 Across: CPR experts – EMITS
- 99 Across: Show tune that makes no sense? – IRRATIONALNUMBER
- 107 Across: Forearm bone – ULNA
- 109 Across: Beseech – BEG
- 110 Across: Treacherous schemes – SCAMS
- 111 Across: ” got to hand it to you” – IVE
- 112 Across: Fictional island paradise – UTOPIA
- 115 Across: Early AOL rival – MSN
- 116 Across: “Ya fell for it!” – SUCKA
- 117 Across: “Bring on the weekend!” letters – TGIF
- 118 Across: FOMO, for “Fear of Missing Out,” e.g.? – SIMPLIFIEDEXPRESSION
- 122 Across: Stink – SMELL
- 123 Across: Dark horse and sitting duck – IDIOMS
- 124 Across: Element with atomic number 33 – ARSENIC
- 125 Across: Actress Rapp – RENEE
- 126 Across: Up to this point – TILNOW
- 127 Across: Come to terms, in a way – SETTLE
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Italian sculptor Nicola – PISANO
- 2 Down: Diminutive Marvel hero – ANTMAN
- 3 Down: “Temperature” rapper __ Paul – SEAN
- 4 Down: Q tile score in Scrabble – TEN
- 5 Down: “If I had to guess …” – ODDSARE
- 6 Down: Rawhide ropes – RIATAS
- 7 Down: Rollerblading gear – PADS
- 8 Down: Luau adornment – LEI
- 9 Down: Disney villain with a garden of trapped merpeople – URSULA
- 10 Down: __ acid – NITRIC
- 11 Down: Apparel – GARB
- 12 Down: “Hostel” director Roth – ELI
- 13 Down: Aviator’s outfit – GSUIT
- 14 Down: Toymaking giant – MATTEL
- 15 Down: Singer India.__ – ARIE
- 16 Down: Composer Stravinsky – IGOR
- 17 Down: Binoculars part – LENS
- 19 Down: “Last Call” singer Braxton – TRACI
- 23 Down: Turns down? – DROOPS
- 24 Down: Say impulsively, with “out” – BLURT
- 25 Down: __ Hopper: “The Muppet Movie” villain – DOC
- 30 Down: Gooey sammies – MELTS
- 31 Down: Toward the stern – AFT
- 32 Down: South American kin of a raccoon – COATI
- 34 Down: The Mystery Machine, e.g. – VAN
- 35 Down: __ polish – NAIL
- 36 Down: “__ you so!” – TOLD
- 38 Down: “We can’t come back from this!” – ALLISLOST
- 39 Down: Change ZIP codes – RELO
- 40 Down: Chief on deck – BOSN
- 44 Down: Deity of destruction – SHIVA
- 46 Down: A.I. of 1960s cinema – HAL
- 47 Down: “Beg pardon” – AHEM
- 48 Down: Look for a scandal – DIGUPDIRT
- 49 Down: Like a wrung-out cloth – DAMP
- 50 Down: Expressionist painter Nolde – EMIL
- 51 Down: Tantrum – SNIT
- 52 Down: Over – AGAIN
- 54 Down: Groceries date – USEBY
- 57 Down: Supermodel Klum – HEIDI
- 59 Down: Red-haired ape – ORANG
- 60 Down: Like major organs – VITAL
- 62 Down: Jump on board? – OLLIE
- 64 Down: Step on a shampoo bottle – RINSE
- 68 Down: Neon-striped fish – TETRA
- 69 Down: Loopy shape – COIL
- 70 Down: Uno más siete – OCHO
- 71 Down: Tikka masala side – NAAN
- 72 Down: Cedar Point expanse – ERIE
- 77 Down: Fail to hit save before closing, e.g. – ERR
- 78 Down: Fictional company with wacky products – ACME
- 79 Down: Wee drink – DRAM
- 80 Down: Verdi’s realm – OPERA
- 81 Down: On one’s doorstep – NEAR
- 82 Down: Second intro? – NANO
- 84 Down: “Black Swan” costumes – TUTES
- 89 Down: Accumulates – RUNSUP
- 91 Down: Aberdeen topper – TAM
- 94 Down: Biblical mount – SINAI
- 95 Down: Stand-up job? – GIG
- 96 Down: As a group – ENMASSE
- 98 Down: Pliant – SUPPLE
- 100 Down: Rappel, in British parlance – ABSEIL
- 101 Down: Achilles __ – TENDON
- 102 Down: West African capital – ACCRA
- 103 Down: Los Angeles cagers – LAKERS
- 104 Down: Shell industry – BIGOIL
- 105 Down: Reveal clearly – EVINCE
- 106 Down: Call maker – REF
- 108 Down: French city that sounds small – LILLE
- 112 Down: Cold War rival, initially – USSR
- 113 Down: Proctor’s call – TIME
- 114 Down: Harbinger – OMEN
- 115 Down: Skirt that falls around the shin – MIDI
- 116 Down: Austin, TX, festival – SXSW
- 117 Down: Add a bit of color – TINT
- 119 Down: Go together well – FIT
- 120 Down: Angsty genre – EMO
- 121 Down: Ready to go – SET
Today’s Washington Post crossword had a big, brainy vibe that totally leaned into its theme. The grid was packed with hefty concept-driven entries, but everything still landed clean thanks to tight cluing and a really balanced layout. Even with all the long thematic material, the fill around it stayed smooth, which kept the solve flowing instead of feeling overloaded. It had that classic Sunday-style density but without the drag, making the whole experience feel ambitious yet approachable. A sharp, well-crafted puzzle that rewarded focus all the way through.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.