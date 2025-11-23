Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 23, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 23, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Sermon giver – Starts with “ P “

Sermon giver – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Cold water entry, maybe – Starts with “ P “

Cold water entry, maybe – Starts with “ “ 13 Across: Part of a Sheets or Slides username – Starts with “ G “

Part of a Sheets or Slides username – Starts with “ “ 18 Across: “Gimme, gimme!” – Starts with “ I “

“Gimme, gimme!” – Starts with “ “ 20 Across: No-handed cartwheel – Starts with “ A “

No-handed cartwheel – Starts with “ “ 21 Across: PD rank – Starts with “ S “

PD rank – Starts with “ “ 22 Across: Allocation of royal flags before the King’s speech? – Starts with “ S “

Allocation of royal flags before the King’s speech? – Starts with “ “ 25 Across: “Curses” – Starts with “ D “

“Curses” – Starts with “ “ 26 Across: Stripes partners – Starts with “ S “

Stripes partners – Starts with “ “ 27 Across: Ending for sub – Starts with “ U “

Ending for sub – Starts with “ “ 28 Across: Units of pop – Starts with “ L “

Units of pop – Starts with “ “ 29 Across: __ first-name basis – Starts with “ O “

__ first-name basis – Starts with “ “ 30 Across: Auto repair chain – Starts with “ M “

Auto repair chain – Starts with “ “ 31 Across: MacGraw of “The Winds of War” – Starts with “ A “

MacGraw of “The Winds of War” – Starts with “ “ 32 Across: Like puppies – Starts with “ C “

Like puppies – Starts with “ “ 33 Across: Consideration when switching religions? – Starts with “ C “

Consideration when switching religions? – Starts with “ “ 37 Across: Laotian pork salad – Starts with “ L “

Laotian pork salad – Starts with “ “ 41 Across: Beer merchant selection – Starts with “ A “

Beer merchant selection – Starts with “ “ 42 Across: Light touch – Starts with “ P “

Light touch – Starts with “ “ 43 Across: Overnight __ – Starts with “ O “

Overnight __ – Starts with “ “ 45 Across: Big cat in the sky – Starts with “ L “

Big cat in the sky – Starts with “ “ 46 Across: “If You __ Been There”: Dolly Parton track – Starts with “ H “

“If You __ Been There”: Dolly Parton track – Starts with “ “ 49 Across: Comedian Lydic – Starts with “ D “

Comedian Lydic – Starts with “ “ 51 Across: Popcorn seasoning – Starts with “ S “

Popcorn seasoning – Starts with “ “ 53 Across: Boat bodies – Starts with “ H “

Boat bodies – Starts with “ “ 55 Across: Sushi-grade tuna – Starts with “ A “

Sushi-grade tuna – Starts with “ “ 56 Across: Part of a bedding bundle – Starts with “ S “

Part of a bedding bundle – Starts with “ “ 58 Across: San Andreas Fault? – Starts with “ L “

San Andreas Fault? – Starts with “ “ 61 Across: Brand name derived from the Danish for “play well” – Starts with “ L “

Brand name derived from the Danish for “play well” – Starts with “ “ 63 Across: Gulf State leader – Starts with “ E “

Gulf State leader – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: Small waterway – Starts with “ R “

Small waterway – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: St. : English surf town – Starts with “ I “

St. : English surf town – Starts with “ “ 67 Across: Lab surface for a geneticist? – Starts with “ M “

Lab surface for a geneticist? – Starts with “ “ 73 Across: Beseeched – Starts with “ P “

Beseeched – Starts with “ “ 74 Across: Nice negation – Starts with “ N “

Nice negation – Starts with “ “ 75 Across: Rose Bowl org. – Starts with “ N “

Rose Bowl org. – Starts with “ “ 76 Across: Days of __ – Starts with “ Y “

Days of __ – Starts with “ “ 78 Across: Birth announcement? – Starts with “ A “

Birth announcement? – Starts with “ “ 83 Across: “Go no farther” – Starts with “ H “

“Go no farther” – Starts with “ “ 85 Across: Chivalrous title – Starts with “ S “

Chivalrous title – Starts with “ “ 86 Across: Old news source – Starts with “ C “

Old news source – Starts with “ “ 87 Across: Facial treatment – Starts with “ P “

Facial treatment – Starts with “ “ 88 Across: Pokémon that evolves into Lairon – Starts with “ A “

Pokémon that evolves into Lairon – Starts with “ “ 90 Across: Total – Starts with “ U “

Total – Starts with “ “ 92 Across: Damage – Starts with “ M “

Damage – Starts with “ “ 93 Across: On a transatlantic crossing – Starts with “ A “

On a transatlantic crossing – Starts with “ “ 95 Across: African grazer – Starts with “ G “

African grazer – Starts with “ “ 96 Across: “U almost here?” – Starts with “ E “

“U almost here?” – Starts with “ “ 97 Across: CPR experts – Starts with “ E “

CPR experts – Starts with “ “ 99 Across: Show tune that makes no sense? – Starts with “ I “

Show tune that makes no sense? – Starts with “ “ 107 Across: Forearm bone – Starts with “ U “

Forearm bone – Starts with “ “ 109 Across: Beseech – Starts with “ B “

Beseech – Starts with “ “ 110 Across: Treacherous schemes – Starts with “ S “

Treacherous schemes – Starts with “ “ 111 Across: “ got to hand it to you” – Starts with “ I “

got to hand it to you” – Starts with “ “ 112 Across: Fictional island paradise – Starts with “ U “

Fictional island paradise – Starts with “ “ 115 Across: Early AOL rival – Starts with “ M “

Early AOL rival – Starts with “ “ 116 Across: “Ya fell for it!” – Starts with “ S “

“Ya fell for it!” – Starts with “ “ 117 Across: “Bring on the weekend!” letters – Starts with “ T “

“Bring on the weekend!” letters – Starts with “ “ 118 Across: FOMO, for “Fear of Missing Out,” e.g.? – Starts with “ S “

FOMO, for “Fear of Missing Out,” e.g.? – Starts with “ “ 122 Across: Stink – Starts with “ S “

Stink – Starts with “ “ 123 Across: Dark horse and sitting duck – Starts with “ I “

Dark horse and sitting duck – Starts with “ “ 124 Across: Element with atomic number 33 – Starts with “ A “

Element with atomic number 33 – Starts with “ “ 125 Across: Actress Rapp – Starts with “ R “

Actress Rapp – Starts with “ “ 126 Across: Up to this point – Starts with “ T “

Up to this point – Starts with “ “ 127 Across: Come to terms, in a way – Starts with “S“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Italian sculptor Nicola – Starts with “ P “

Italian sculptor Nicola – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Diminutive Marvel hero – Starts with “ A “

Diminutive Marvel hero – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: “Temperature” rapper __ Paul – Starts with “ S “

“Temperature” rapper __ Paul – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Q tile score in Scrabble – Starts with “ T “

Q tile score in Scrabble – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: “If I had to guess …” – Starts with “ O “

“If I had to guess …” – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Rawhide ropes – Starts with “ R “

Rawhide ropes – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Rollerblading gear – Starts with “ P “

Rollerblading gear – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Luau adornment – Starts with “ L “

Luau adornment – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: Disney villain with a garden of trapped merpeople – Starts with “ U “

Disney villain with a garden of trapped merpeople – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: __ acid – Starts with “ N “

__ acid – Starts with “ “ 11 Down: Apparel – Starts with “ G “

Apparel – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: “Hostel” director Roth – Starts with “ E “

“Hostel” director Roth – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: Aviator’s outfit – Starts with “ G “

Aviator’s outfit – Starts with “ “ 14 Down: Toymaking giant – Starts with “ M “

Toymaking giant – Starts with “ “ 15 Down: Singer India.__ – Starts with “ A “

Singer India.__ – Starts with “ “ 16 Down: Composer Stravinsky – Starts with “ I “

Composer Stravinsky – Starts with “ “ 17 Down: Binoculars part – Starts with “ L “

Binoculars part – Starts with “ “ 19 Down: “Last Call” singer Braxton – Starts with “ T “

“Last Call” singer Braxton – Starts with “ “ 23 Down: Turns down? – Starts with “ D “

Turns down? – Starts with “ “ 24 Down: Say impulsively, with “out” – Starts with “ B “

Say impulsively, with “out” – Starts with “ “ 25 Down: __ Hopper: “The Muppet Movie” villain – Starts with “ D “

__ Hopper: “The Muppet Movie” villain – Starts with “ “ 30 Down: Gooey sammies – Starts with “ M “

Gooey sammies – Starts with “ “ 31 Down: Toward the stern – Starts with “ A “

Toward the stern – Starts with “ “ 32 Down: South American kin of a raccoon – Starts with “ C “

South American kin of a raccoon – Starts with “ “ 34 Down: The Mystery Machine, e.g. – Starts with “ V “

The Mystery Machine, e.g. – Starts with “ “ 35 Down: __ polish – Starts with “ N “

__ polish – Starts with “ “ 36 Down: “__ you so!” – Starts with “ T “

“__ you so!” – Starts with “ “ 38 Down: “We can’t come back from this!” – Starts with “ A “

“We can’t come back from this!” – Starts with “ “ 39 Down: Change ZIP codes – Starts with “ R “

Change ZIP codes – Starts with “ “ 40 Down: Chief on deck – Starts with “ B “

Chief on deck – Starts with “ “ 44 Down: Deity of destruction – Starts with “ S “

Deity of destruction – Starts with “ “ 46 Down: A.I. of 1960s cinema – Starts with “ H “

A.I. of 1960s cinema – Starts with “ “ 47 Down: “Beg pardon” – Starts with “ A “

“Beg pardon” – Starts with “ “ 48 Down: Look for a scandal – Starts with “ D “

Look for a scandal – Starts with “ “ 49 Down: Like a wrung-out cloth – Starts with “ D “

Like a wrung-out cloth – Starts with “ “ 50 Down: Expressionist painter Nolde – Starts with “ E “

Expressionist painter Nolde – Starts with “ “ 51 Down: Tantrum – Starts with “ S “

Tantrum – Starts with “ “ 52 Down: Over – Starts with “ A “

Over – Starts with “ “ 54 Down: Groceries date – Starts with “ U “

Groceries date – Starts with “ “ 57 Down: Supermodel Klum – Starts with “ H “

Supermodel Klum – Starts with “ “ 59 Down: Red-haired ape – Starts with “ O “

Red-haired ape – Starts with “ “ 60 Down: Like major organs – Starts with “ V “

Like major organs – Starts with “ “ 62 Down: Jump on board? – Starts with “ O “

Jump on board? – Starts with “ “ 64 Down: Step on a shampoo bottle – Starts with “ R “

Step on a shampoo bottle – Starts with “ “ 68 Down: Neon-striped fish – Starts with “ T “

Neon-striped fish – Starts with “ “ 69 Down: Loopy shape – Starts with “ C “

Loopy shape – Starts with “ “ 70 Down: Uno más siete – Starts with “ O “

Uno más siete – Starts with “ “ 71 Down: Tikka masala side – Starts with “ N “

Tikka masala side – Starts with “ “ 72 Down: Cedar Point expanse – Starts with “ E “

Cedar Point expanse – Starts with “ “ 77 Down: Fail to hit save before closing, e.g. – Starts with “ E “

Fail to hit save before closing, e.g. – Starts with “ “ 78 Down: Fictional company with wacky products – Starts with “ A “

Fictional company with wacky products – Starts with “ “ 79 Down: Wee drink – Starts with “ D “

Wee drink – Starts with “ “ 80 Down: Verdi’s realm – Starts with “ O “

Verdi’s realm – Starts with “ “ 81 Down: On one’s doorstep – Starts with “ N “

On one’s doorstep – Starts with “ “ 82 Down: Second intro? – Starts with “ N “

Second intro? – Starts with “ “ 84 Down: “Black Swan” costumes – Starts with “ T “

“Black Swan” costumes – Starts with “ “ 89 Down: Accumulates – Starts with “ R “

Accumulates – Starts with “ “ 91 Down: Aberdeen topper – Starts with “ T “

Aberdeen topper – Starts with “ “ 94 Down: Biblical mount – Starts with “ S “

Biblical mount – Starts with “ “ 95 Down: Stand-up job? – Starts with “ G “

Stand-up job? – Starts with “ “ 96 Down: As a group – Starts with “ E “

As a group – Starts with “ “ 98 Down: Pliant – Starts with “ S “

Pliant – Starts with “ “ 100 Down: Rappel, in British parlance – Starts with “ A “

Rappel, in British parlance – Starts with “ “ 101 Down: Achilles __ – Starts with “ T “

Achilles __ – Starts with “ “ 102 Down: West African capital – Starts with “ A “

West African capital – Starts with “ “ 103 Down: Los Angeles cagers – Starts with “ L “

Los Angeles cagers – Starts with “ “ 104 Down: Shell industry – Starts with “ B “

Shell industry – Starts with “ “ 105 Down: Reveal clearly – Starts with “ E “

Reveal clearly – Starts with “ “ 106 Down: Call maker – Starts with “ R “

Call maker – Starts with “ “ 108 Down: French city that sounds small – Starts with “ L “

French city that sounds small – Starts with “ “ 112 Down: Cold War rival, initially – Starts with “ U “

Cold War rival, initially – Starts with “ “ 113 Down: Proctor’s call – Starts with “ T “

Proctor’s call – Starts with “ “ 114 Down: Harbinger – Starts with “ O “

Harbinger – Starts with “ “ 115 Down: Skirt that falls around the shin – Starts with “ M “

Skirt that falls around the shin – Starts with “ “ 116 Down: Austin, TX, festival – Starts with “ S “

Austin, TX, festival – Starts with “ “ 117 Down: Add a bit of color – Starts with “ T “

Add a bit of color – Starts with “ “ 119 Down: Go together well – Starts with “ F “

Go together well – Starts with “ “ 120 Down: Angsty genre – Starts with “ E “

Angsty genre – Starts with “ “ 121 Down: Ready to go – Starts with “S“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 23, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Sermon giver – PASTOR

Sermon giver – 7 Across: Cold water entry, maybe – PLUNGE

Cold water entry, maybe – 13 Across: Part of a Sheets or Slides username – GMAIL

Part of a Sheets or Slides username – 18 Across: “Gimme, gimme!” – INEEDIT

“Gimme, gimme!” – 20 Across: No-handed cartwheel – AERIAL

No-handed cartwheel – 21 Across: PD rank – SARGE

PD rank – 22 Across: Allocation of royal flags before the King’s speech? – STANDARDDISTRIBUTION

Allocation of royal flags before the King’s speech? – 25 Across: “Curses” – DAMN

“Curses” – 26 Across: Stripes partners – STARS

Stripes partners – 27 Across: Ending for sub – URB

Ending for sub – 28 Across: Units of pop – LITERS

Units of pop – 29 Across: __ first-name basis – ONA

__ first-name basis – 30 Across: Auto repair chain – MAACO

Auto repair chain – 31 Across: MacGraw of “The Winds of War” – ALI

MacGraw of “The Winds of War” – 32 Across: Like puppies – CUTE

Like puppies – 33 Across: Consideration when switching religions? – CONVERSIONFACTOR

Consideration when switching religions? – 37 Across: Laotian pork salad – LARB

Laotian pork salad – 41 Across: Beer merchant selection – ALE

Beer merchant selection – 42 Across: Light touch – PAT

Light touch – 43 Across: Overnight __ – OATS

Overnight __ – 45 Across: Big cat in the sky – LEO

Big cat in the sky – 46 Across: “If You __ Been There”: Dolly Parton track – HADNT

“If You __ Been There”: Dolly Parton track – 49 Across: Comedian Lydic – DESI

Comedian Lydic – 51 Across: Popcorn seasoning – SALT

Popcorn seasoning – 53 Across: Boat bodies – HULLS

Boat bodies – 55 Across: Sushi-grade tuna – AHI

Sushi-grade tuna – 56 Across: Part of a bedding bundle – SHAM

Part of a bedding bundle – 58 Across: San Andreas Fault? – LONGDIVISION

San Andreas Fault? – 61 Across: Brand name derived from the Danish for “play well” – LEGO

Brand name derived from the Danish for “play well” – 63 Across: Gulf State leader – EMIR

Gulf State leader – 65 Across: Small waterway – RIA

Small waterway – 66 Across: St. : English surf town – IVES

St. : English surf town – 67 Across: Lab surface for a geneticist? – MULTIPLICATIONTABLE

Lab surface for a geneticist? – 73 Across: Beseeched – PLED

Beseeched – 74 Across: Nice negation – NON

Nice negation – 75 Across: Rose Bowl org. – NCAA

Rose Bowl org. – 76 Across: Days of __ – YORE

Days of __ – 78 Across: Birth announcement? – ADDITIONSIGN

Birth announcement? – 83 Across: “Go no farther” – HALT

“Go no farther” – 85 Across: Chivalrous title – SIR

Chivalrous title – 86 Across: Old news source – CRIER

Old news source – 87 Across: Facial treatment – PEEL

Facial treatment – 88 Across: Pokémon that evolves into Lairon – ARON

Pokémon that evolves into Lairon – 90 Across: Total – UTTER

Total – 92 Across: Damage – MAR

Damage – 93 Across: On a transatlantic crossing – ASEA

On a transatlantic crossing – 95 Across: African grazer – GNU

African grazer – 96 Across: “U almost here?” – ETA

“U almost here?” – 97 Across: CPR experts – EMITS

CPR experts – 99 Across: Show tune that makes no sense? – IRRATIONALNUMBER

Show tune that makes no sense? – 107 Across: Forearm bone – ULNA

Forearm bone – 109 Across: Beseech – BEG

Beseech – 110 Across: Treacherous schemes – SCAMS

Treacherous schemes – 111 Across: ” got to hand it to you” – IVE

” got to hand it to you” – 112 Across: Fictional island paradise – UTOPIA

Fictional island paradise – 115 Across: Early AOL rival – MSN

Early AOL rival – 116 Across: “Ya fell for it!” – SUCKA

“Ya fell for it!” – 117 Across: “Bring on the weekend!” letters – TGIF

“Bring on the weekend!” letters – 118 Across: FOMO, for “Fear of Missing Out,” e.g.? – SIMPLIFIEDEXPRESSION

FOMO, for “Fear of Missing Out,” e.g.? – 122 Across: Stink – SMELL

Stink – 123 Across: Dark horse and sitting duck – IDIOMS

Dark horse and sitting duck – 124 Across: Element with atomic number 33 – ARSENIC

Element with atomic number 33 – 125 Across: Actress Rapp – RENEE

Actress Rapp – 126 Across: Up to this point – TILNOW

Up to this point – 127 Across: Come to terms, in a way – SETTLE

Down Answers 1 Down: Italian sculptor Nicola – PISANO

Italian sculptor Nicola – 2 Down: Diminutive Marvel hero – ANTMAN

Diminutive Marvel hero – 3 Down: “Temperature” rapper __ Paul – SEAN

“Temperature” rapper __ Paul – 4 Down: Q tile score in Scrabble – TEN

Q tile score in Scrabble – 5 Down: “If I had to guess …” – ODDSARE

“If I had to guess …” – 6 Down: Rawhide ropes – RIATAS

Rawhide ropes – 7 Down: Rollerblading gear – PADS

Rollerblading gear – 8 Down: Luau adornment – LEI

Luau adornment – 9 Down: Disney villain with a garden of trapped merpeople – URSULA

Disney villain with a garden of trapped merpeople – 10 Down: __ acid – NITRIC

__ acid – 11 Down: Apparel – GARB

Apparel – 12 Down: “Hostel” director Roth – ELI

“Hostel” director Roth – 13 Down: Aviator’s outfit – GSUIT

Aviator’s outfit – 14 Down: Toymaking giant – MATTEL

Toymaking giant – 15 Down: Singer India.__ – ARIE

Singer India.__ – 16 Down: Composer Stravinsky – IGOR

Composer Stravinsky – 17 Down: Binoculars part – LENS

Binoculars part – 19 Down: “Last Call” singer Braxton – TRACI

“Last Call” singer Braxton – 23 Down: Turns down? – DROOPS

Turns down? – 24 Down: Say impulsively, with “out” – BLURT

Say impulsively, with “out” – 25 Down: __ Hopper: “The Muppet Movie” villain – DOC

__ Hopper: “The Muppet Movie” villain – 30 Down: Gooey sammies – MELTS

Gooey sammies – 31 Down: Toward the stern – AFT

Toward the stern – 32 Down: South American kin of a raccoon – COATI

South American kin of a raccoon – 34 Down: The Mystery Machine, e.g. – VAN

The Mystery Machine, e.g. – 35 Down: __ polish – NAIL

__ polish – 36 Down: “__ you so!” – TOLD

“__ you so!” – 38 Down: “We can’t come back from this!” – ALLISLOST

“We can’t come back from this!” – 39 Down: Change ZIP codes – RELO

Change ZIP codes – 40 Down: Chief on deck – BOSN

Chief on deck – 44 Down: Deity of destruction – SHIVA

Deity of destruction – 46 Down: A.I. of 1960s cinema – HAL

A.I. of 1960s cinema – 47 Down: “Beg pardon” – AHEM

“Beg pardon” – 48 Down: Look for a scandal – DIGUPDIRT

Look for a scandal – 49 Down: Like a wrung-out cloth – DAMP

Like a wrung-out cloth – 50 Down: Expressionist painter Nolde – EMIL

Expressionist painter Nolde – 51 Down: Tantrum – SNIT

Tantrum – 52 Down: Over – AGAIN

Over – 54 Down: Groceries date – USEBY

Groceries date – 57 Down: Supermodel Klum – HEIDI

Supermodel Klum – 59 Down: Red-haired ape – ORANG

Red-haired ape – 60 Down: Like major organs – VITAL

Like major organs – 62 Down: Jump on board? – OLLIE

Jump on board? – 64 Down: Step on a shampoo bottle – RINSE

Step on a shampoo bottle – 68 Down: Neon-striped fish – TETRA

Neon-striped fish – 69 Down: Loopy shape – COIL

Loopy shape – 70 Down: Uno más siete – OCHO

Uno más siete – 71 Down: Tikka masala side – NAAN

Tikka masala side – 72 Down: Cedar Point expanse – ERIE

Cedar Point expanse – 77 Down: Fail to hit save before closing, e.g. – ERR

Fail to hit save before closing, e.g. – 78 Down: Fictional company with wacky products – ACME

Fictional company with wacky products – 79 Down: Wee drink – DRAM

Wee drink – 80 Down: Verdi’s realm – OPERA

Verdi’s realm – 81 Down: On one’s doorstep – NEAR

On one’s doorstep – 82 Down: Second intro? – NANO

Second intro? – 84 Down: “Black Swan” costumes – TUTES

“Black Swan” costumes – 89 Down: Accumulates – RUNSUP

Accumulates – 91 Down: Aberdeen topper – TAM

Aberdeen topper – 94 Down: Biblical mount – SINAI

Biblical mount – 95 Down: Stand-up job? – GIG

Stand-up job? – 96 Down: As a group – ENMASSE

As a group – 98 Down: Pliant – SUPPLE

Pliant – 100 Down: Rappel, in British parlance – ABSEIL

Rappel, in British parlance – 101 Down: Achilles __ – TENDON

Achilles __ – 102 Down: West African capital – ACCRA

West African capital – 103 Down: Los Angeles cagers – LAKERS

Los Angeles cagers – 104 Down: Shell industry – BIGOIL

Shell industry – 105 Down: Reveal clearly – EVINCE

Reveal clearly – 106 Down: Call maker – REF

Call maker – 108 Down: French city that sounds small – LILLE

French city that sounds small – 112 Down: Cold War rival, initially – USSR

Cold War rival, initially – 113 Down: Proctor’s call – TIME

Proctor’s call – 114 Down: Harbinger – OMEN

Harbinger – 115 Down: Skirt that falls around the shin – MIDI

Skirt that falls around the shin – 116 Down: Austin, TX, festival – SXSW

Austin, TX, festival – 117 Down: Add a bit of color – TINT

Add a bit of color – 119 Down: Go together well – FIT

Go together well – 120 Down: Angsty genre – EMO

Angsty genre – 121 Down: Ready to go – SET

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a big, brainy vibe that totally leaned into its theme. The grid was packed with hefty concept-driven entries, but everything still landed clean thanks to tight cluing and a really balanced layout. Even with all the long thematic material, the fill around it stayed smooth, which kept the solve flowing instead of feeling overloaded. It had that classic Sunday-style density but without the drag, making the whole experience feel ambitious yet approachable. A sharp, well-crafted puzzle that rewarded focus all the way through.







