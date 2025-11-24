Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 24, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 24, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Music genre known for four-on-the-floor beats – Starts with “ D “

Music genre known for four-on-the-floor beats – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: “__ we there yet?” – Starts with “ A “

“__ we there yet?” – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Double-reed woodwinds – Starts with “ O “

Double-reed woodwinds – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: Rack up, as expenses – Starts with “ I “

Rack up, as expenses – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: Young chap – Starts with “ L “

Young chap – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: All smiles – Starts with “ H “

All smiles – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: “Gee willikers!” – Starts with “ G “

“Gee willikers!” – Starts with “ “ 19 Across: Pet pests – Starts with “ F “

Pet pests – Starts with “ “ 20 Across: Road trip option – Starts with “ I “

Road trip option – Starts with “ “ 21 Across: “I’m totally with you” – Starts with “ S “

“I’m totally with you” – Starts with “ “ 22 Across: “Keep talking” – Starts with “ G “

“Keep talking” – Starts with “ “ 23 Across: Pet pest – Starts with “ T “

Pet pest – Starts with “ “ 25 Across: Lists of top students – Starts with “ H “

Lists of top students – Starts with “ “ 29 Across: Prepare, as bao buns – Starts with “ S “

Prepare, as bao buns – Starts with “ “ 31 Across: Sizable – Starts with “ B “

Sizable – Starts with “ “ 32 Across: Tire filler – Starts with “ A “

Tire filler – Starts with “ “ 33 Across: Insta post – Starts with “ P “

Insta post – Starts with “ “ 35 Across: Kitchen nooks – Starts with “ D “

Kitchen nooks – Starts with “ “ 37 Across: Folks who do a lot of binge-watching – Starts with “ C “

Folks who do a lot of binge-watching – Starts with “ “ 40 Across: Food storage rooms – Starts with “ P “

Food storage rooms – Starts with “ “ 41 Across: Meadows of “Peacemaker” – Starts with “ T “

Meadows of “Peacemaker” – Starts with “ “ 42 Across: Land between Can. and Mex. – Starts with “ U “

Land between Can. and Mex. – Starts with “ “ 43 Across: Zero’s counterpart, in binary code – Starts with “ O “

Zero’s counterpart, in binary code – Starts with “ “ 44 Across: Give height to, as hair – Starts with “ T “

Give height to, as hair – Starts with “ “ 48 Across: Get down to brass tacks – Starts with “ I “

Get down to brass tacks – Starts with “ “ 53 Across: Clever notion – Starts with “ E “

Clever notion – Starts with “ “ 54 Across: Wyatt of the Old West – Starts with “ N “

Wyatt of the Old West – Starts with “ “ 55 Across: Bread often brushed with ghee – Starts with “ A “

Bread often brushed with ghee – Starts with “ “ 57 Across: Class that may send one back to the drawing board – Starts with “ A “

Class that may send one back to the drawing board – Starts with “ “ 58 Across: Lose strength – Starts with “ E “

Lose strength – Starts with “ “ 60 Across: Extremely simple – Starts with “ B “

Extremely simple – Starts with “ “ 62 Across: Washroom fixture – Starts with “ E “

Washroom fixture – Starts with “ “ 63 Across: The Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day, e.g. – Starts with “ P “

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day, e.g. – Starts with “ “ 64 Across: Actor Dinklage – Starts with “ P “

Actor Dinklage – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: Oohed and __ – Starts with “ A “

Oohed and __ – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: “Kenan & __”: former Nickelodeon sitcom – Starts with “ K “

“Kenan & __”: former Nickelodeon sitcom – Starts with “ “ 67 Across: Full of attitude – Starts with “S“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Fingers and toes – Starts with “ D “

Fingers and toes – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Party to the conspiracy – Starts with “ I “

Party to the conspiracy – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Wall-mounted light – Starts with “ S “

Wall-mounted light – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Cow’s chew – Starts with “ C “

Cow’s chew – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Assns. – Starts with “ O “

Assns. – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: San Antonio mission – Starts with “ A “

San Antonio mission – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Bird in a Poe poem – Starts with “ R “

Bird in a Poe poem – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Name in the ice cream aisle – Starts with “ E “

Name in the ice cream aisle – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: “Ugh, never mind!” – Starts with “ O “

“Ugh, never mind!” – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: “The Jungle Book” bear – Starts with “ B “

“The Jungle Book” bear – Starts with “ “ 11 Down: Welcome sign for a hungry night owl – Starts with “ O “

Welcome sign for a hungry night owl – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: Ecol. monitor – Starts with “ E “

Ecol. monitor – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: Method: Abbr. – Starts with “ S “

Method: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 18 Down: Pep squad cheer – Starts with “ R “

Pep squad cheer – Starts with “ “ 22 Down: Flash a smile toward – Starts with “ G “

Flash a smile toward – Starts with “ “ 24 Down: Out of order – Starts with “ K “

Out of order – Starts with “ “ 26 Down: Somber bio – Starts with “ O “

Somber bio – Starts with “ “ 27 Down: Falsehoods – Starts with “ L “

Falsehoods – Starts with “ “ 28 Down: Former jrs. – Starts with “ S “

Former jrs. – Starts with “ “ 30 Down: Fleeting fad – Starts with “ M “

Fleeting fad – Starts with “ “ 34 Down: Body-lifting exercise that may be done in a doorway – Starts with “ C “

Body-lifting exercise that may be done in a doorway – Starts with “ “ 35 Down: Buns, bobs, and beehives – Starts with “ D “

Buns, bobs, and beehives – Starts with “ “ 36 Down: “My Cousin Vinny” Oscar winner Marisa – Starts with “ T “

“My Cousin Vinny” Oscar winner Marisa – Starts with “ “ 37 Down: Spanish house – Starts with “ C “

Spanish house – Starts with “ “ 38 Down: Tethered – Starts with “ O “

Tethered – Starts with “ “ 39 Down: __ pressure – Starts with “ P “

__ pressure – Starts with “ “ 40 Down: “To __ it mildly” – Starts with “ P “

“To __ it mildly” – Starts with “ “ 45 Down: Changes with the times – Starts with “ P “

Changes with the times – Starts with “ “ 46 Down: Story told in installments – Starts with “ A “

Story told in installments – Starts with “ “ 47 Down: Bistro, e.g. – Starts with “ E “

Bistro, e.g. – Starts with “ “ 49 Down: Olympic swimmer Ledecky – Starts with “ K “

Olympic swimmer Ledecky – Starts with “ “ 50 Down: Ye olde rascal – Starts with “ K “

Ye olde rascal – Starts with “ “ 51 Down: Support for a drawing board – Starts with “ E “

Support for a drawing board – Starts with “ “ 52 Down: “Huzzah!” – Starts with “ Y “

“Huzzah!” – Starts with “ “ 56 Down: Short snoozes – Starts with “ N “

Short snoozes – Starts with “ “ 58 Down: Old hoops gp. – Starts with “ A “

Old hoops gp. – Starts with “ “ 59 Down: “Hello, ewe!” – Starts with “ B “

“Hello, ewe!” – Starts with “ “ 60 Down: Startled cry – Starts with “ E “

Startled cry – Starts with “ “ 61 Down: Watery expanse – Starts with “S“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 24, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Music genre known for four-on-the-floor beats — DISCO

Music genre known for four-on-the-floor beats — 6 Across: “__ we there yet?” — ARE

“__ we there yet?” — 9 Across: Double-reed woodwinds — OBOES

Double-reed woodwinds — 14 Across: Rack up, as expenses — INCUR

Rack up, as expenses — 15 Across: Young chap — LAD

Young chap — 16 Across: All smiles — HAPPY

All smiles — 17 Across: “Gee willikers!” — GOODGRAVY

“Gee willikers!” — 19 Across: Pet pests — FLEAS

Pet pests — 20 Across: Road trip option — INN

Road trip option — 21 Across: “I’m totally with you” — SAME

“I’m totally with you” — 22 Across: “Keep talking” — GOON

“Keep talking” — 23 Across: Pet pest — TICK

Pet pest — 25 Across: Lists of top students — HONORROLLS

Lists of top students — 29 Across: Prepare, as bao buns — STEAM

Prepare, as bao buns — 31 Across: Sizable — BIG

Sizable — 32 Across: Tire filler — AIR

Tire filler — 33 Across: Insta post — PIC

Insta post — 35 Across: Kitchen nooks — DINETTES

Kitchen nooks — 37 Across: Folks who do a lot of binge-watching — COUCHPOTATOES

Folks who do a lot of binge-watching — 40 Across: Food storage rooms — PANTRIES

Food storage rooms — 41 Across: Meadows of “Peacemaker” — TIM

Meadows of “Peacemaker” — 42 Across: Land between Can. and Mex. — USA

Land between Can. and Mex. — 43 Across: Zero’s counterpart, in binary code — ONE

Zero’s counterpart, in binary code — 44 Across: Give height to, as hair — TEASE

Give height to, as hair — 48 Across: Get down to brass tacks — TALKTURKEY

Get down to brass tacks — 53 Across: Clever notion — IDEA

Clever notion — 54 Across: Wyatt of the Old West — EARP

Wyatt of the Old West — 55 Across: Bread often brushed with ghee — NAAN

Bread often brushed with ghee — 57 Across: Class that may send one back to the drawing board — ART

Class that may send one back to the drawing board — 58 Across: Lose strength — ABATE

Lose strength — 60 Across: Extremely simple — EASYASPIE

Extremely simple — 62 Across: Washroom fixture — BASIN

Washroom fixture — 63 Across: The Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day, e.g. — EVE

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day, e.g. — 64 Across: Actor Dinklage — PETER

Actor Dinklage — 65 Across: Oohed and __ — AAHED

Oohed and __ — 66 Across: “Kenan & __”: former Nickelodeon sitcom — KEL

“Kenan & __”: former Nickelodeon sitcom — 67 Across: Full of attitude — SASSY

Down Answers 1 Down: Fingers and toes — DIGITS

Fingers and toes — 2 Down: Party to the conspiracy — INONIT

Party to the conspiracy — 3 Down: Wall-mounted light — SCONCE

Wall-mounted light — 4 Down: Cow’s chew — CUD

Cow’s chew — 5 Down: Assns. — ORGS

Assns. — 6 Down: San Antonio mission — ALAMO

San Antonio mission — 7 Down: Bird in a Poe poem — RAVEN

Bird in a Poe poem — 8 Down: Name in the ice cream aisle — EDY

Name in the ice cream aisle — 9 Down: “Ugh, never mind!” — OHFORGETIT

“Ugh, never mind!” — 10 Down: “The Jungle Book” bear — BALOO

“The Jungle Book” bear — 11 Down: Welcome sign for a hungry night owl — OPENLATE

Welcome sign for a hungry night owl — 12 Down: Ecol. monitor — EPA

Ecol. monitor — 13 Down: Method: Abbr. — SYS

Method: Abbr. — 18 Down: Pep squad cheer — RAH

Pep squad cheer — 22 Down: Flash a smile toward — GRINAT

Flash a smile toward — 24 Down: Out of order — KAPUT

Out of order — 26 Down: Somber bio — OBIT

Somber bio — 27 Down: Falsehoods — LIES

Falsehoods — 28 Down: Former jrs. — SRS

Former jrs. — 30 Down: Fleeting fad — MICROTREND

Fleeting fad — 34 Down: Body-lifting exercise that may be done in a doorway — CHINUP

Body-lifting exercise that may be done in a doorway — 35 Down: Buns, bobs, and beehives — DOS

Buns, bobs, and beehives — 36 Down: “My Cousin Vinny” Oscar winner Marisa — TOMEI

“My Cousin Vinny” Oscar winner Marisa — 37 Down: Spanish house — CASA

Spanish house — 38 Down: Tethered — ONLEASH

Tethered — 39 Down: __ pressure — PEER

__ pressure — 40 Down: “To __ it mildly” — PUT

“To __ it mildly” — 45 Down: Changes with the times — ADAPTS

Changes with the times — 46 Down: Story told in installments — SERIES

Story told in installments — 47 Down: Bistro, e.g. — EATERY

Bistro, e.g. — 49 Down: Olympic swimmer Ledecky — KATIE

Olympic swimmer Ledecky — 50 Down: Ye olde rascal — KNAVE

Ye olde rascal — 51 Down: Support for a drawing board — EASEL

Support for a drawing board — 52 Down: “Huzzah!” — YAY

“Huzzah!” — 56 Down: Short snoozes — NAPS

Short snoozes — 58 Down: Old hoops gp. — ABA

Old hoops gp. — 59 Down: “Hello, ewe!” — BAA

“Hello, ewe!” — 60 Down: Startled cry — EEK

Startled cry — 61 Down: Watery expanse — SEA

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a fun, upbeat vibe that made the solve feel super smooth. The theme was playful and really well executed, with each long entry landing clean and reinforcing the central idea without feeling repetitive. Cluing stayed tight and approachable, mixing direct prompts with just enough cleverness to keep the grid lively. The fill around the theme was polished too, with minimal junk and a nice balance of fresh language and familiar staples. Overall, it was a bright, satisfying puzzle that hit that perfect daily sweet spot.







How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.