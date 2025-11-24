Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 24, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 24, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Music genre known for four-on-the-floor beats – Starts with “D“
- 6 Across: “__ we there yet?” – Starts with “A“
- 9 Across: Double-reed woodwinds – Starts with “O“
- 14 Across: Rack up, as expenses – Starts with “I“
- 15 Across: Young chap – Starts with “L“
- 16 Across: All smiles – Starts with “H“
- 17 Across: “Gee willikers!” – Starts with “G“
- 19 Across: Pet pests – Starts with “F“
- 20 Across: Road trip option – Starts with “I“
- 21 Across: “I’m totally with you” – Starts with “S“
- 22 Across: “Keep talking” – Starts with “G“
- 23 Across: Pet pest – Starts with “T“
- 25 Across: Lists of top students – Starts with “H“
- 29 Across: Prepare, as bao buns – Starts with “S“
- 31 Across: Sizable – Starts with “B“
- 32 Across: Tire filler – Starts with “A“
- 33 Across: Insta post – Starts with “P“
- 35 Across: Kitchen nooks – Starts with “D“
- 37 Across: Folks who do a lot of binge-watching – Starts with “C“
- 40 Across: Food storage rooms – Starts with “P“
- 41 Across: Meadows of “Peacemaker” – Starts with “T“
- 42 Across: Land between Can. and Mex. – Starts with “U“
- 43 Across: Zero’s counterpart, in binary code – Starts with “O“
- 44 Across: Give height to, as hair – Starts with “T“
- 48 Across: Get down to brass tacks – Starts with “I“
- 53 Across: Clever notion – Starts with “E“
- 54 Across: Wyatt of the Old West – Starts with “N“
- 55 Across: Bread often brushed with ghee – Starts with “A“
- 57 Across: Class that may send one back to the drawing board – Starts with “A“
- 58 Across: Lose strength – Starts with “E“
- 60 Across: Extremely simple – Starts with “B“
- 62 Across: Washroom fixture – Starts with “E“
- 63 Across: The Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day, e.g. – Starts with “P“
- 64 Across: Actor Dinklage – Starts with “P“
- 65 Across: Oohed and __ – Starts with “A“
- 66 Across: “Kenan & __”: former Nickelodeon sitcom – Starts with “K“
- 67 Across: Full of attitude – Starts with “S“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Fingers and toes – Starts with “D“
- 2 Down: Party to the conspiracy – Starts with “I“
- 3 Down: Wall-mounted light – Starts with “S“
- 4 Down: Cow’s chew – Starts with “C“
- 5 Down: Assns. – Starts with “O“
- 6 Down: San Antonio mission – Starts with “A“
- 7 Down: Bird in a Poe poem – Starts with “R“
- 8 Down: Name in the ice cream aisle – Starts with “E“
- 9 Down: “Ugh, never mind!” – Starts with “O“
- 10 Down: “The Jungle Book” bear – Starts with “B“
- 11 Down: Welcome sign for a hungry night owl – Starts with “O“
- 12 Down: Ecol. monitor – Starts with “E“
- 13 Down: Method: Abbr. – Starts with “S“
- 18 Down: Pep squad cheer – Starts with “R“
- 22 Down: Flash a smile toward – Starts with “G“
- 24 Down: Out of order – Starts with “K“
- 26 Down: Somber bio – Starts with “O“
- 27 Down: Falsehoods – Starts with “L“
- 28 Down: Former jrs. – Starts with “S“
- 30 Down: Fleeting fad – Starts with “M“
- 34 Down: Body-lifting exercise that may be done in a doorway – Starts with “C“
- 35 Down: Buns, bobs, and beehives – Starts with “D“
- 36 Down: “My Cousin Vinny” Oscar winner Marisa – Starts with “T“
- 37 Down: Spanish house – Starts with “C“
- 38 Down: Tethered – Starts with “O“
- 39 Down: __ pressure – Starts with “P“
- 40 Down: “To __ it mildly” – Starts with “P“
- 45 Down: Changes with the times – Starts with “P“
- 46 Down: Story told in installments – Starts with “A“
- 47 Down: Bistro, e.g. – Starts with “E“
- 49 Down: Olympic swimmer Ledecky – Starts with “K“
- 50 Down: Ye olde rascal – Starts with “K“
- 51 Down: Support for a drawing board – Starts with “E“
- 52 Down: “Huzzah!” – Starts with “Y“
- 56 Down: Short snoozes – Starts with “N“
- 58 Down: Old hoops gp. – Starts with “A“
- 59 Down: “Hello, ewe!” – Starts with “B“
- 60 Down: Startled cry – Starts with “E“
- 61 Down: Watery expanse – Starts with “S“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 24, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Music genre known for four-on-the-floor beats — DISCO
- 6 Across: “__ we there yet?” — ARE
- 9 Across: Double-reed woodwinds — OBOES
- 14 Across: Rack up, as expenses — INCUR
- 15 Across: Young chap — LAD
- 16 Across: All smiles — HAPPY
- 17 Across: “Gee willikers!” — GOODGRAVY
- 19 Across: Pet pests — FLEAS
- 20 Across: Road trip option — INN
- 21 Across: “I’m totally with you” — SAME
- 22 Across: “Keep talking” — GOON
- 23 Across: Pet pest — TICK
- 25 Across: Lists of top students — HONORROLLS
- 29 Across: Prepare, as bao buns — STEAM
- 31 Across: Sizable — BIG
- 32 Across: Tire filler — AIR
- 33 Across: Insta post — PIC
- 35 Across: Kitchen nooks — DINETTES
- 37 Across: Folks who do a lot of binge-watching — COUCHPOTATOES
- 40 Across: Food storage rooms — PANTRIES
- 41 Across: Meadows of “Peacemaker” — TIM
- 42 Across: Land between Can. and Mex. — USA
- 43 Across: Zero’s counterpart, in binary code — ONE
- 44 Across: Give height to, as hair — TEASE
- 48 Across: Get down to brass tacks — TALKTURKEY
- 53 Across: Clever notion — IDEA
- 54 Across: Wyatt of the Old West — EARP
- 55 Across: Bread often brushed with ghee — NAAN
- 57 Across: Class that may send one back to the drawing board — ART
- 58 Across: Lose strength — ABATE
- 60 Across: Extremely simple — EASYASPIE
- 62 Across: Washroom fixture — BASIN
- 63 Across: The Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day, e.g. — EVE
- 64 Across: Actor Dinklage — PETER
- 65 Across: Oohed and __ — AAHED
- 66 Across: “Kenan & __”: former Nickelodeon sitcom — KEL
- 67 Across: Full of attitude — SASSY
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Fingers and toes — DIGITS
- 2 Down: Party to the conspiracy — INONIT
- 3 Down: Wall-mounted light — SCONCE
- 4 Down: Cow’s chew — CUD
- 5 Down: Assns. — ORGS
- 6 Down: San Antonio mission — ALAMO
- 7 Down: Bird in a Poe poem — RAVEN
- 8 Down: Name in the ice cream aisle — EDY
- 9 Down: “Ugh, never mind!” — OHFORGETIT
- 10 Down: “The Jungle Book” bear — BALOO
- 11 Down: Welcome sign for a hungry night owl — OPENLATE
- 12 Down: Ecol. monitor — EPA
- 13 Down: Method: Abbr. — SYS
- 18 Down: Pep squad cheer — RAH
- 22 Down: Flash a smile toward — GRINAT
- 24 Down: Out of order — KAPUT
- 26 Down: Somber bio — OBIT
- 27 Down: Falsehoods — LIES
- 28 Down: Former jrs. — SRS
- 30 Down: Fleeting fad — MICROTREND
- 34 Down: Body-lifting exercise that may be done in a doorway — CHINUP
- 35 Down: Buns, bobs, and beehives — DOS
- 36 Down: “My Cousin Vinny” Oscar winner Marisa — TOMEI
- 37 Down: Spanish house — CASA
- 38 Down: Tethered — ONLEASH
- 39 Down: __ pressure — PEER
- 40 Down: “To __ it mildly” — PUT
- 45 Down: Changes with the times — ADAPTS
- 46 Down: Story told in installments — SERIES
- 47 Down: Bistro, e.g. — EATERY
- 49 Down: Olympic swimmer Ledecky — KATIE
- 50 Down: Ye olde rascal — KNAVE
- 51 Down: Support for a drawing board — EASEL
- 52 Down: “Huzzah!” — YAY
- 56 Down: Short snoozes — NAPS
- 58 Down: Old hoops gp. — ABA
- 59 Down: “Hello, ewe!” — BAA
- 60 Down: Startled cry — EEK
- 61 Down: Watery expanse — SEA
Today’s Washington Post crossword had a fun, upbeat vibe that made the solve feel super smooth. The theme was playful and really well executed, with each long entry landing clean and reinforcing the central idea without feeling repetitive. Cluing stayed tight and approachable, mixing direct prompts with just enough cleverness to keep the grid lively. The fill around the theme was polished too, with minimal junk and a nice balance of fresh language and familiar staples. Overall, it was a bright, satisfying puzzle that hit that perfect daily sweet spot.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.