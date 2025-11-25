Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 25, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 25, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Twosome – Starts with "D"

4 Across: Long-tailed parrot – Starts with "M"

9 Across: Pitch, as a tent – Starts with "P"

14 Across: Mork's planet – Starts with "O"

15 Across: "Yay for me!" – Starts with "I"

16 Across: "When the moon hits your eye" condition – Starts with "A"

17 Across: Soda can opener – Starts with "T"

18 Across: Debt security sold to raise funds for World War I – Starts with "L"

20 Across: "Orinoco Flow" singer – Starts with "E"

22 Across: Glacier-forming periods – Starts with "I"

23 Across: Unexpected and undeserved fortune – Starts with "D"

26 Across: Airport surface – Starts with "T"

29 Across: Essential login info – Starts with "U"

30 Across: Ray gun sound – Starts with "Z"

31 Across: iPad program – Starts with "A"

32 Across: Perfect place – Starts with "U"

35 Across: Earnest entreaty – Starts with "P"

36 Across: Start of the stock exchange trading day, or a feature of 18-, 23-, 51-, and 56-Across – Starts with "O"

39 Across: Abundant supply – Starts with "G"

41 Across: Little house, in Spanish – Starts with "C"

42 Across: "I'd rather __" – Starts with "N"

43 Across: Tiny ammo – Starts with "B"

45 Across: Apply a cipher to – Starts with "E"

49 Across: Unit of coffee – Starts with "C"

51 Across: Singer dubbed the "Mother of the Blues" – Starts with "M"

53 Across: Greek goddess of the hunt – Starts with "A"

55 Across: Bunco trio – Starts with "D"

56 Across: Weekly promotion in some Tex-Mex restaurants – Starts with "T"

60 Across: Fla. NBA team – Starts with "O"

61 Across: Any ABBA member – Starts with "S"

62 Across: Made off with – Starts with "S"

63 Across: Previously named – Starts with "N"

64 Across: Mexican bucks – Starts with "P"

65 Across: From Nepal, e.g. – Starts with "A"

From Nepal, e.g. – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: The best is __ to come – Starts with “Y“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: End of a school email address – Starts with "D"

2 Down: Planet between Saturn and Neptune – Starts with "U"

3 Down: "I'm fine with that" – Starts with "O"

4 Down: The Brewers, in box scores – Starts with "M"

5 Down: Former NPR host Shapiro – Starts with "A"

6 Down: Three-dimensional – Starts with "C"

7 Down: Smart __ – Starts with "A"

8 Down: "Now __ talking!" – Starts with "W"

9 Down: Wage inequality – Starts with "P"

10 Down: Natural pigment darker than ocher – Starts with "U"

11 Down: Like shoes that cause blisters, perhaps – Starts with "T"

12 Down: Ornate flowerpot – Starts with "U"

13 Down: Thin sock worn to try on shoes – Starts with "P"

19 Down: The "TT" of TTFN – Starts with "T"

21 Down: Sudden – Starts with "A"

24 Down: Low-calorie, in ads – Starts with "L"

25 Down: Japanese soup noodle – Starts with "U"

27 Down: Mimic – Starts with "A"

28 Down: Tax prep pro – Starts with "C"

30 Down: Zigs and __ – Starts with "Z"

33 Down: "__ or it didn't happen!" – Starts with "P"

34 Down: Cookbook writer Garten – Starts with "I"

35 Down: Serene – Starts with "P"

36 Down: Runs faster than – Starts with "O"

37 Down: Order in a German pub – Starts with "B"

38 Down: Active Sicilian volcano – Starts with "E"

39 Down: Chain known for health products – Starts with "G"

40 Down: Bud's bud in comedy – Starts with "L"

43 Down: Narrow flat-topped hills – Starts with "B"

44 Down: "Sacré __!" – Starts with "B"

46 Down: Like some pungent dips – Starts with "O"

47 Down: Official directive – Starts with "D"

48 Down: Doily loop – Starts with "E"

50 Down: Hobbit who travels to Mount Doom – Starts with "F"

51 Down: Waters gently, as a houseplant – Starts with "M"

52 Down: "Same here," formally – Starts with "A"

54 Down: Wide flat-topped hill – Starts with "M"

56 Down: Recipe amt. – Starts with "T"

57 Down: Feeling of wonder – Starts with "A"

58 Down: __ mode – Starts with "A"

: __ mode – Starts with “ “ 59 Down: Urge – Starts with “Y“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 25, 2025

1 Across: Twosome — DUO

4 Across: Long-tailed parrot — MACAW

9 Across: Pitch, as a tent — PUTUP

14 Across: Mork's planet — ORK

15 Across: "Yay for me!" — IRULE

16 Across: "When the moon hits your eye" condition — AMORE

17 Across: Soda can opener — TAB

18 Across: Debt security sold to raise funds for World War I — LIBERTYBOND

20 Across: "Orinoco Flow" singer — ENYA

22 Across: Glacier-forming periods — ICEAGES

23 Across: Unexpected and undeserved fortune — DUMBLUCK

26 Across: Airport surface — TARMAC

29 Across: Essential login info — USERID

30 Across: Ray gun sound — ZAP

31 Across: iPad program — APP

32 Across: Perfect place — UTOPIA

35 Across: Earnest entreaty — PLEA

36 Across: Start of the stock exchange trading day, or a feature of 18-, 23-, 51-, and 56-Across — OPENINGBELL

39 Across: Abundant supply — GLUT

41 Across: Little house, in Spanish — CASITA

42 Across: "I'd rather __" — NOT

43 Across: Tiny ammo — BBS

45 Across: Apply a cipher to — ENCODE

49 Across: Unit of coffee — CUPFUL

51 Across: Singer dubbed the "Mother of the Blues" — MARAINEY

53 Across: Greek goddess of the hunt — ARTEMIS

55 Across: Bunco trio — DICE

56 Across: Weekly promotion in some Tex-Mex restaurants — TACOTUESDAY

60 Across: Fla. NBA team — ORL

61 Across: Any ABBA member — SWEDE

62 Across: Made off with — STOLE

63 Across: Previously named — NEE

64 Across: Mexican bucks — PESOS

65 Across: From Nepal, e.g. — ASIAN

From Nepal, e.g. — 66 Across: The best is __ to come —YET

1 Down: End of a school email address — DOTEDU

2 Down: Planet between Saturn and Neptune — URANUS

3 Down: "I'm fine with that" — OKBYME

4 Down: The Brewers, in box scores — MIL

5 Down: Former NPR host Shapiro — ARI

6 Down: Three-dimensional — CUBIC

7 Down: Smart __ — ALECK

8 Down: "Now __ talking!" — WERE

9 Down: Wage inequality — PAYGAP

10 Down: Natural pigment darker than ocher — UMBER

11 Down: Like shoes that cause blisters, perhaps — TOOSMALL

12 Down: Ornate flowerpot — URN

13 Down: Thin sock worn to try on shoes — PED

19 Down: The "TT" of TTFN — TATA

21 Down: Sudden — ABRUPT

24 Down: Low-calorie, in ads — LITE

25 Down: Japanese soup noodle — UDON

27 Down: Mimic — APE

28 Down: Tax prep pro — CPA

30 Down: Zigs and __ — ZAGS

33 Down: "__ or it didn't happen!" — PICS

34 Down: Cookbook writer Garten — INA

35 Down: Serene — PLACID

36 Down: Runs faster than — OUTPACES

37 Down: Order in a German pub — BIER

38 Down: Active Sicilian volcano — ETNA

39 Down: Chain known for health products — GNC

40 Down: Bud's bud in comedy — LOU

43 Down: Narrow flat-topped hills — BUTTES

44 Down: "Sacré __!" — BLEU

46 Down: Like some pungent dips — ONIONY

47 Down: Official directive — DECREE

48 Down: Doily loop — EYELET

50 Down: Hobbit who travels to Mount Doom — FRODO

51 Down: Waters gently, as a houseplant — MISTS

52 Down: "Same here," formally — ASDOI

54 Down: Wide flat-topped hill — MESA

56 Down: Recipe amt. — TSP

57 Down: Feeling of wonder — AWE

58 Down: __ mode — ALA

__ mode — 59 Down: Urge — YEN

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a super polished feel with a theme that hit clean and landed every time. The long entries gave the grid a strong backbone and the cluing stayed sharp without drifting into anything too tricky. The fill was smooth overall, with a nice mix of modern touches and classic crossword vibes. It had that steady midweek rhythm where everything clicks piece by piece, making the whole solve feel tight, balanced, and genuinely fun.







How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.