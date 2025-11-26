Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 27, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 27, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Deep purple berry – Starts with “A“
- 5 Across: Worker with lots to attend to? – Starts with “V“
- 10 Across: Actor Guinness – Starts with “A“
- 14 Across: Primer, e.g. – Starts with “C“
- 15 Across: “Who gives a hoot?” response – Starts with “I“
- 16 Across: “De “: “Gracias” response – Starts with “N“
- 17 Across: *Device whose poles are close together – Starts with “H“
- 20 Across: Rio Grande city – Starts with “E“
- 21 Across: Fusses with feathers – Starts with “P“
- 22 Across: Find a valuable deposit underground – Starts with “S“
- 26 Across: Rage – Starts with “M“
- 29 Across: Actress Long – Starts with “N“
- 30 Across: Compact __ – Starts with “D“
- 34 Across: “You said it!” – Starts with “A“
- 35 Across: Once-: quick studies – Starts with “O“
- 37 Across: Spiced tea – Starts with “C“
- 38 Across: Snap – Starts with “P“
- 39 Across: Lattice for vines – Starts with “T“
- 41 Across: Starter course, informally – Starts with “A“
- 42 Across: Chess piece on f1 or f8 – Starts with “K“
- 45 Across: Home __ – Starts with “D“
- 47 Across: Khaki kin – Starts with “T“
- 48 Across: The Most Stuf cookies – Starts with “O“
- 51 Across: Actor/director Ken – Starts with “O“
- 52 Across: Misplaces – Starts with “L“
- 54 Across: NYSE listing – Starts with “C“
- 55 Across: 128 oz. – Starts with “G“
- 56 Across: Wipe data from – Starts with “E“
- 57 Across: Medication-approving gp. – Starts with “F“
- 58 Across: Exercise similar to yoga – Starts with “P“
- 61 Across: Floofy canine breed – Starts with “S“
- 64 Across: Battery terminals – Starts with “A“
- 65 Across: Spanish title – Starts with “S“
- 66 Across: Cry after a successful team effort – Starts with “W“
- 67 Across: Plain awful – Starts with “L“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Tooth trouble – Starts with “A“
- 2 Down: “Sweet!” – Starts with “C“
- 3 Down: Lobby group for seniors – Starts with “A“
- 4 Down: “What a terrible thing to do” – Starts with “I“
- 5 Down: Helmet attachment – Starts with “V“
- 6 Down: German cry of dismay – Starts with “A“
- 7 Down: Southeast Asian language – Starts with “L“
- 8 Down: Before, in ballads – Starts with “E“
- 9 Down: Arrangement speed – Starts with “T“
- 10 Down: Remarkably well-behaved – Starts with “A“
- 11 Down: Bowling assignment – Starts with “L“
- 12 Down: Garden that needs no improvement – Starts with “E“
- 13 Down: Pets with toe beans – Starts with “C“
- 18 Down: Spanish pronoun – Starts with “E“
- 19 Down: Very dry – Starts with “A“
- 23 Down: Wall Street figures – Starts with “I“
- 24 Down: *Polish sausage – Starts with “K“
- 25 Down: Tendency of an eager beaver, maybe – Starts with “E“
- 26 Down: Poster on a subway wall – Starts with “M“
- 27 Down: Friend who likely celebrates Bastille Day – Starts with “A“
- 28 Down: *Commuter’s cushion – Starts with “N“
- 31 Down: Ed Sheeran hit, and a phonetic hint to the answers to the starred clues – Starts with “S“
- 32 Down: Topper in a Super Mario costume – Starts with “C“
- 33 Down: Taste – Starts with “S“
- 35 Down: Alternative to com – Starts with “O“
- 36 Down: Member of the fam – Starts with “S“
- 39 Down: Blast letters – Starts with “T“
- 40 Down: Cable TV abbr. – Starts with “S“
- 43 Down: Cyclotron particle – Starts with “I“
- 44 Down: Lumbering Tolkien creature – Starts with “O“
- 45 Down: Apt tattoo for a lover of pooches – Starts with “D“
- 46 Down: “Seinfeld” role for Julia – Starts with “E“
- 49 Down: Calls for takeout – Starts with “O“
- 50 Down: “Me time” outing – Starts with “S“
- 52 Down: Winery discard – Starts with “L“
- 53 Down: Sail the seven __ – Starts with “S“
- 59 Down: “Without further __ … ” – Starts with “A“
- 60 Down: Decimal base – Starts with “T“
- 62 Down: Voice artist Blanc – Starts with “M“
- 63 Down: Singer Yoko – Starts with “O“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Deep purple berry – ACAI
- 5 Across: Worker with lots to attend to? – VALET
- 10 Across: Actor Guinness – ALEC
- 14 Across: Primer, e.g. – COAT
- 15 Across: “Who gives a hoot?” response – ICARE
- 16 Across: “De “: “Gracias” response – NADA
- 17 Across: *Device whose poles are close together – HORSESHOEMAGNET
- 20 Across: Rio Grande city – ELPASO
- 21 Across: Fusses with feathers – PREENS
- 22 Across: Find a valuable deposit underground – STRIKEOIL
- 26 Across: Rage – MANIA
- 29 Across: Actress Long – NIA
- 30 Across: Compact __ – DISCS
- 34 Across: “You said it!” – AMEN
- 35 Across: Once-: quick studies – OVERS
- 37 Across: Spiced tea – CHAI
- 38 Across: Snap – PIC
- 39 Across: Lattice for vines – TRELLIS
- 41 Across: Starter course, informally – APP
- 42 Across: Chess piece on f1 or f8 – KINGBISHOP
- 45 Across: Home __ – DEPOT
- 47 Across: Khaki kin – TAN
- 48 Across: The Most Stuf cookies – OREOS
- 51 Across: Actor/director Ken – OLIN
- 52 Across: Misplaces – LOSES
- 54 Across: NYSE listing – CORP
- 55 Across: 128 oz. – GAL
- 56 Across: Wipe data from – ERASE
- 57 Across: Medication-approving gp. – FDA
- 58 Across: Exercise similar to yoga – PILATES
- 61 Across: Floofy canine breed – SAMOYED
- 64 Across: Battery terminals – ANODES
- 65 Across: Spanish title – SENORA
- 66 Across: Cry after a successful team effort –WEWON
- 67 Across: Plain awful – LOUSY
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Tooth trouble – ACHE
- 2 Down: “Sweet!” – COOL
- 3 Down: Lobby group for seniors – AARP
- 4 Down: “What a terrible thing to do” – ITSASIN
- 5 Down: Helmet attachment – VISOR
- 6 Down: German cry of dismay – ACH
- 7 Down: Southeast Asian language – LAO
- 8 Down: Before, in ballads – ERE
- 9 Down: Arrangement speed – TEMPO
- 10 Down: Remarkably well-behaved – ANGELIC
- 11 Down: Bowling assignment – LANE
- 12 Down: Garden that needs no improvement – EDEN
- 13 Down: Pets with toe beans – CATS
- 18 Down: Spanish pronoun – ESTA
- 19 Down: Very dry – ARID
- 23 Down: Wall Street figures – INVESTORS
- 24 Down: *Polish sausage – KIELBASA
- 25 Down: Tendency of an eager beaver, maybe – EARLINESS
- 26 Down: Poster on a subway wall – MAP
- 27 Down: Friend who likely celebrates Bastille Day – AMI
- 28 Down: *Commuter’s cushion – NECKPILLOW
- 31 Down: Ed Sheeran hit, and a phonetic hint to the answers to the starred clues – SHAPEOFYOU
- 32 Down: Topper in a Super Mario costume – CAP
- 33 Down: Taste – SIP
- 35 Down: Alternative to com – ORG
- 36 Down: Member of the fam – SIS
- 39 Down: Blast letters – TNT
- 40 Down: Cable TV abbr. – SHO
- 43 Down: Cyclotron particle – ION
- 44 Down: Lumbering Tolkien creature – ORC
- 45 Down: Apt tattoo for a lover of pooches – DOGPAW
- 46 Down: “Seinfeld” role for Julia – ELAINE
- 49 Down: Calls for takeout – ORDERS
- 50 Down: “Me time” outing – SPADAY
- 52 Down: Winery discard – LEES
- 53 Down: Sail the seven __ – SEAS
- 59 Down: “Without further __ … ” – ADO
- 60 Down: Decimal base – TEN
- 62 Down: Voice artist Blanc – MEL
- 63 Down: Singer Yoko – ONO
Today’s Washington Post crossword had a sharp, confident feel with a theme that landed clean and clever. The long entries were fun and anchored the grid really well, giving the puzzle a strong sense of structure. Clues stayed clear but had just enough attitude to keep things interesting without slowing down the solve. The fill was smooth overall, with a good mix of familiar and fresh that kept the grid feeling lively. A polished, well balanced puzzle that made for a crisp, satisfying run.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.