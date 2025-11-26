Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 27, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 27, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Deep purple berry – Starts with “ A “

Deep purple berry – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Worker with lots to attend to? – Starts with “ V “

Worker with lots to attend to? – Starts with “ “ 10 Across: Actor Guinness – Starts with “ A “

Actor Guinness – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: Primer, e.g. – Starts with “ C “

Primer, e.g. – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: “Who gives a hoot?” response – Starts with “ I “

“Who gives a hoot?” response – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: “De “: “ Gracias” response – Starts with “ N “

“De Gracias” response – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: *Device whose poles are close together – Starts with “ H “

*Device whose poles are close together – Starts with “ “ 20 Across: Rio Grande city – Starts with “ E “

Rio Grande city – Starts with “ “ 21 Across: Fusses with feathers – Starts with “ P “

Fusses with feathers – Starts with “ “ 22 Across: Find a valuable deposit underground – Starts with “ S “

Find a valuable deposit underground – Starts with “ “ 26 Across: Rage – Starts with “ M “

Rage – Starts with “ “ 29 Across: Actress Long – Starts with “ N “

Actress Long – Starts with “ “ 30 Across: Compact __ – Starts with “ D “

Compact __ – Starts with “ “ 34 Across: “You said it!” – Starts with “ A “

“You said it!” – Starts with “ “ 35 Across: Once-: quick studies – Starts with “ O “

Once-: quick studies – Starts with “ “ 37 Across: Spiced tea – Starts with “ C “

Spiced tea – Starts with “ “ 38 Across: Snap – Starts with “ P “

Snap – Starts with “ “ 39 Across: Lattice for vines – Starts with “ T “

Lattice for vines – Starts with “ “ 41 Across: Starter course, informally – Starts with “ A “

Starter course, informally – Starts with “ “ 42 Across: Chess piece on f1 or f8 – Starts with “ K “

Chess piece on f1 or f8 – Starts with “ “ 45 Across: Home __ – Starts with “ D “

Home __ – Starts with “ “ 47 Across: Khaki kin – Starts with “ T “

Khaki kin – Starts with “ “ 48 Across: The Most Stuf cookies – Starts with “ O “

The Most Stuf cookies – Starts with “ “ 51 Across: Actor/director Ken – Starts with “ O “

Actor/director Ken – Starts with “ “ 52 Across: Misplaces – Starts with “ L “

Misplaces – Starts with “ “ 54 Across: NYSE listing – Starts with “ C “

NYSE listing – Starts with “ “ 55 Across: 128 oz. – Starts with “ G “

128 oz. – Starts with “ “ 56 Across: Wipe data from – Starts with “ E “

Wipe data from – Starts with “ “ 57 Across: Medication-approving gp. – Starts with “ F “

Medication-approving gp. – Starts with “ “ 58 Across: Exercise similar to yoga – Starts with “ P “

Exercise similar to yoga – Starts with “ “ 61 Across: Floofy canine breed – Starts with “ S “

Floofy canine breed – Starts with “ “ 64 Across: Battery terminals – Starts with “ A “

Battery terminals – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: Spanish title – Starts with “ S “

Spanish title – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: Cry after a successful team effort – Starts with “ W “

Cry after a successful team effort – Starts with “ “ 67 Across: Plain awful – Starts with “L“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Tooth trouble – Starts with “ A “

Tooth trouble – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: “Sweet!” – Starts with “ C “

“Sweet!” – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Lobby group for seniors – Starts with “ A “

Lobby group for seniors – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: “What a terrible thing to do” – Starts with “ I “

“What a terrible thing to do” – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Helmet attachment – Starts with “ V “

Helmet attachment – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: German cry of dismay – Starts with “ A “

German cry of dismay – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Southeast Asian language – Starts with “ L “

Southeast Asian language – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Before, in ballads – Starts with “ E “

Before, in ballads – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: Arrangement speed – Starts with “ T “

Arrangement speed – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: Remarkably well-behaved – Starts with “ A “

Remarkably well-behaved – Starts with “ “ 11 Down: Bowling assignment – Starts with “ L “

Bowling assignment – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: Garden that needs no improvement – Starts with “ E “

Garden that needs no improvement – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: Pets with toe beans – Starts with “ C “

Pets with toe beans – Starts with “ “ 18 Down: Spanish pronoun – Starts with “ E “

Spanish pronoun – Starts with “ “ 19 Down: Very dry – Starts with “ A “

Very dry – Starts with “ “ 23 Down: Wall Street figures – Starts with “ I “

Wall Street figures – Starts with “ “ 24 Down: *Polish sausage – Starts with “ K “

*Polish sausage – Starts with “ “ 25 Down: Tendency of an eager beaver, maybe – Starts with “ E “

Tendency of an eager beaver, maybe – Starts with “ “ 26 Down: Poster on a subway wall – Starts with “ M “

Poster on a subway wall – Starts with “ “ 27 Down: Friend who likely celebrates Bastille Day – Starts with “ A “

Friend who likely celebrates Bastille Day – Starts with “ “ 28 Down: *Commuter’s cushion – Starts with “ N “

*Commuter’s cushion – Starts with “ “ 31 Down: Ed Sheeran hit, and a phonetic hint to the answers to the starred clues – Starts with “ S “

Ed Sheeran hit, and a phonetic hint to the answers to the starred clues – Starts with “ “ 32 Down: Topper in a Super Mario costume – Starts with “ C “

Topper in a Super Mario costume – Starts with “ “ 33 Down: Taste – Starts with “ S “

Taste – Starts with “ “ 35 Down: Alternative to com – Starts with “ O “

Alternative to com – Starts with “ “ 36 Down: Member of the fam – Starts with “ S “

Member of the fam – Starts with “ “ 39 Down: Blast letters – Starts with “ T “

Blast letters – Starts with “ “ 40 Down: Cable TV abbr. – Starts with “ S “

Cable TV abbr. – Starts with “ “ 43 Down: Cyclotron particle – Starts with “ I “

Cyclotron particle – Starts with “ “ 44 Down: Lumbering Tolkien creature – Starts with “ O “

Lumbering Tolkien creature – Starts with “ “ 45 Down: Apt tattoo for a lover of pooches – Starts with “ D “

Apt tattoo for a lover of pooches – Starts with “ “ 46 Down: “Seinfeld” role for Julia – Starts with “ E “

“Seinfeld” role for Julia – Starts with “ “ 49 Down: Calls for takeout – Starts with “ O “

Calls for takeout – Starts with “ “ 50 Down: “Me time” outing – Starts with “ S “

“Me time” outing – Starts with “ “ 52 Down: Winery discard – Starts with “ L “

Winery discard – Starts with “ “ 53 Down: Sail the seven __ – Starts with “ S “

Sail the seven __ – Starts with “ “ 59 Down: “Without further __ … ” – Starts with “ A “

“Without further __ … ” – Starts with “ “ 60 Down: Decimal base – Starts with “ T “

Decimal base – Starts with “ “ 62 Down: Voice artist Blanc – Starts with “ M “

Voice artist Blanc – Starts with “ “ 63 Down: Singer Yoko – Starts with “O“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Deep purple berry – ACAI

Deep purple berry – 5 Across: Worker with lots to attend to? – VALET

Worker with lots to attend to? – 10 Across: Actor Guinness – ALEC

Actor Guinness – 14 Across: Primer, e.g. – COAT

Primer, e.g. – 15 Across: “Who gives a hoot?” response – ICARE

“Who gives a hoot?” response – 16 Across: “De “: “Gracias” response – NADA

“De “: “Gracias” response – 17 Across: *Device whose poles are close together – HORSESHOEMAGNET

*Device whose poles are close together – 20 Across: Rio Grande city – ELPASO

Rio Grande city – 21 Across: Fusses with feathers – PREENS

Fusses with feathers – 22 Across: Find a valuable deposit underground – STRIKEOIL

Find a valuable deposit underground – 26 Across: Rage – MANIA

Rage – 29 Across: Actress Long – NIA

Actress Long – 30 Across: Compact __ – DISCS

Compact __ – 34 Across: “You said it!” – AMEN

“You said it!” – 35 Across: Once-: quick studies – OVERS

Once-: quick studies – 37 Across: Spiced tea – CHAI

Spiced tea – 38 Across: Snap – PIC

Snap – 39 Across: Lattice for vines – TRELLIS

Lattice for vines – 41 Across: Starter course, informally – APP

Starter course, informally – 42 Across: Chess piece on f1 or f8 – KINGBISHOP

Chess piece on f1 or f8 – 45 Across: Home __ – DEPOT

Home __ – 47 Across: Khaki kin – TAN

Khaki kin – 48 Across: The Most Stuf cookies – OREOS

The Most Stuf cookies – 51 Across: Actor/director Ken – OLIN

Actor/director Ken – 52 Across: Misplaces – LOSES

Misplaces – 54 Across: NYSE listing – CORP

NYSE listing – 55 Across: 128 oz. – GAL

128 oz. – 56 Across: Wipe data from – ERASE

Wipe data from – 57 Across: Medication-approving gp. – FDA

Medication-approving gp. – 58 Across: Exercise similar to yoga – PILATES

Exercise similar to yoga – 61 Across: Floofy canine breed – SAMOYED

Floofy canine breed – 64 Across: Battery terminals – ANODES

Battery terminals – 65 Across: Spanish title – SENORA

Spanish title – 66 Across: Cry after a successful team effort – WEWON

Cry after a successful team effort – 67 Across: Plain awful – LOUSY

Down Answers 1 Down: Tooth trouble – ACHE

Tooth trouble – 2 Down: “Sweet!” – COOL

“Sweet!” – 3 Down: Lobby group for seniors – AARP

Lobby group for seniors – 4 Down: “What a terrible thing to do” – ITSASIN

“What a terrible thing to do” – 5 Down: Helmet attachment – VISOR

Helmet attachment – 6 Down: German cry of dismay – ACH

German cry of dismay – 7 Down: Southeast Asian language – LAO

Southeast Asian language – 8 Down: Before, in ballads – ERE

Before, in ballads – 9 Down: Arrangement speed – TEMPO

Arrangement speed – 10 Down: Remarkably well-behaved – ANGELIC

Remarkably well-behaved – 11 Down: Bowling assignment – LANE

Bowling assignment – 12 Down: Garden that needs no improvement – EDEN

Garden that needs no improvement – 13 Down: Pets with toe beans – CATS

Pets with toe beans – 18 Down: Spanish pronoun – ESTA

Spanish pronoun – 19 Down: Very dry – ARID

Very dry – 23 Down: Wall Street figures – INVESTORS

Wall Street figures – 24 Down: *Polish sausage – KIELBASA

*Polish sausage – 25 Down: Tendency of an eager beaver, maybe – EARLINESS

Tendency of an eager beaver, maybe – 26 Down: Poster on a subway wall – MAP

Poster on a subway wall – 27 Down: Friend who likely celebrates Bastille Day – AMI

Friend who likely celebrates Bastille Day – 28 Down: *Commuter’s cushion – NECKPILLOW

*Commuter’s cushion – 31 Down: Ed Sheeran hit, and a phonetic hint to the answers to the starred clues – SHAPEOFYOU

Ed Sheeran hit, and a phonetic hint to the answers to the starred clues – 32 Down: Topper in a Super Mario costume – CAP

Topper in a Super Mario costume – 33 Down: Taste – SIP

Taste – 35 Down: Alternative to com – ORG

Alternative to com – 36 Down: Member of the fam – SIS

Member of the fam – 39 Down: Blast letters – TNT

Blast letters – 40 Down: Cable TV abbr. – SHO

Cable TV abbr. – 43 Down: Cyclotron particle – ION

Cyclotron particle – 44 Down: Lumbering Tolkien creature – ORC

Lumbering Tolkien creature – 45 Down: Apt tattoo for a lover of pooches – DOGPAW

Apt tattoo for a lover of pooches – 46 Down: “Seinfeld” role for Julia – ELAINE

“Seinfeld” role for Julia – 49 Down: Calls for takeout – ORDERS

Calls for takeout – 50 Down: “Me time” outing – SPADAY

“Me time” outing – 52 Down: Winery discard – LEES

Winery discard – 53 Down: Sail the seven __ – SEAS

Sail the seven __ – 59 Down: “Without further __ … ” – ADO

“Without further __ … ” – 60 Down: Decimal base – TEN

Decimal base – 62 Down: Voice artist Blanc – MEL

Voice artist Blanc – 63 Down: Singer Yoko – ONO

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a sharp, confident feel with a theme that landed clean and clever. The long entries were fun and anchored the grid really well, giving the puzzle a strong sense of structure. Clues stayed clear but had just enough attitude to keep things interesting without slowing down the solve. The fill was smooth overall, with a good mix of familiar and fresh that kept the grid feeling lively. A polished, well balanced puzzle that made for a crisp, satisfying run.







How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.