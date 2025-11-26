Home » Puzzles » Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 27, 2025

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 27, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Today's Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 27, 2025

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 27, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

  • 1 Across: Deep purple berry – Starts with “A
  • 5 Across: Worker with lots to attend to? – Starts with “V
  • 10 Across: Actor Guinness – Starts with “A
  • 14 Across: Primer, e.g. – Starts with “C
  • 15 Across: “Who gives a hoot?” response – Starts with “I
  • 16 Across: “De “: “Gracias” response – Starts with “N
  • 17 Across: *Device whose poles are close together – Starts with “H
  • 20 Across: Rio Grande city – Starts with “E
  • 21 Across: Fusses with feathers – Starts with “P
  • 22 Across: Find a valuable deposit underground – Starts with “S
  • 26 Across: Rage – Starts with “M
  • 29 Across: Actress Long – Starts with “N
  • 30 Across: Compact __ – Starts with “D
  • 34 Across: “You said it!” – Starts with “A
  • 35 Across: Once-: quick studies – Starts with “O
  • 37 Across: Spiced tea – Starts with “C
  • 38 Across: Snap – Starts with “P
  • 39 Across: Lattice for vines – Starts with “T
  • 41 Across: Starter course, informally – Starts with “A
  • 42 Across: Chess piece on f1 or f8 – Starts with “K
  • 45 Across: Home __ – Starts with “D
  • 47 Across: Khaki kin – Starts with “T
  • 48 Across: The Most Stuf cookies – Starts with “O
  • 51 Across: Actor/director Ken – Starts with “O
  • 52 Across: Misplaces – Starts with “L
  • 54 Across: NYSE listing – Starts with “C
  • 55 Across: 128 oz. – Starts with “G
  • 56 Across: Wipe data from – Starts with “E
  • 57 Across: Medication-approving gp. – Starts with “F
  • 58 Across: Exercise similar to yoga – Starts with “P
  • 61 Across: Floofy canine breed – Starts with “S
  • 64 Across: Battery terminals – Starts with “A
  • 65 Across: Spanish title – Starts with “S
  • 66 Across: Cry after a successful team effort – Starts with “W
  • 67 Across: Plain awful – Starts with “L

Down Clues ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Tooth trouble – Starts with “A
  • 2 Down: “Sweet!” – Starts with “C
  • 3 Down: Lobby group for seniors – Starts with “A
  • 4 Down: “What a terrible thing to do” – Starts with “I
  • 5 Down: Helmet attachment – Starts with “V
  • 6 Down: German cry of dismay – Starts with “A
  • 7 Down: Southeast Asian language – Starts with “L
  • 8 Down: Before, in ballads – Starts with “E
  • 9 Down: Arrangement speed – Starts with “T
  • 10 Down: Remarkably well-behaved – Starts with “A
  • 11 Down: Bowling assignment – Starts with “L
  • 12 Down: Garden that needs no improvement – Starts with “E
  • 13 Down: Pets with toe beans – Starts with “C
  • 18 Down: Spanish pronoun – Starts with “E
  • 19 Down: Very dry – Starts with “A
  • 23 Down: Wall Street figures – Starts with “I
  • 24 Down: *Polish sausage – Starts with “K
  • 25 Down: Tendency of an eager beaver, maybe – Starts with “E
  • 26 Down: Poster on a subway wall – Starts with “M
  • 27 Down: Friend who likely celebrates Bastille Day – Starts with “A
  • 28 Down: *Commuter’s cushion – Starts with “N
  • 31 Down: Ed Sheeran hit, and a phonetic hint to the answers to the starred clues – Starts with “S
  • 32 Down: Topper in a Super Mario costume – Starts with “C
  • 33 Down: Taste – Starts with “S
  • 35 Down: Alternative to com – Starts with “O
  • 36 Down: Member of the fam – Starts with “S
  • 39 Down: Blast letters – Starts with “T
  • 40 Down: Cable TV abbr. – Starts with “S
  • 43 Down: Cyclotron particle – Starts with “I
  • 44 Down: Lumbering Tolkien creature – Starts with “O
  • 45 Down: Apt tattoo for a lover of pooches – Starts with “D
  • 46 Down: “Seinfeld” role for Julia – Starts with “E
  • 49 Down: Calls for takeout – Starts with “O
  • 50 Down: “Me time” outing – Starts with “S
  • 52 Down: Winery discard – Starts with “L
  • 53 Down: Sail the seven __ – Starts with “S
  • 59 Down: “Without further __ … ” – Starts with “A
  • 60 Down: Decimal base – Starts with “T
  • 62 Down: Voice artist Blanc – Starts with “M
  • 63 Down: Singer Yoko – Starts with “O

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: Deep purple berry – ACAI
  • 5 Across: Worker with lots to attend to? – VALET
  • 10 Across: Actor Guinness – ALEC
  • 14 Across: Primer, e.g. – COAT
  • 15 Across: “Who gives a hoot?” response – ICARE
  • 16 Across: “De “: “Gracias” response – NADA
  • 17 Across: *Device whose poles are close together – HORSESHOEMAGNET
  • 20 Across: Rio Grande city – ELPASO
  • 21 Across: Fusses with feathers – PREENS
  • 22 Across: Find a valuable deposit underground – STRIKEOIL
  • 26 Across: Rage – MANIA
  • 29 Across: Actress Long – NIA
  • 30 Across: Compact __ – DISCS
  • 34 Across: “You said it!” – AMEN
  • 35 Across: Once-: quick studies – OVERS
  • 37 Across: Spiced tea – CHAI
  • 38 Across: Snap – PIC
  • 39 Across: Lattice for vines – TRELLIS
  • 41 Across: Starter course, informally – APP
  • 42 Across: Chess piece on f1 or f8 – KINGBISHOP
  • 45 Across: Home __ – DEPOT
  • 47 Across: Khaki kin – TAN
  • 48 Across: The Most Stuf cookies – OREOS
  • 51 Across: Actor/director Ken – OLIN
  • 52 Across: Misplaces – LOSES
  • 54 Across: NYSE listing – CORP
  • 55 Across: 128 oz. – GAL
  • 56 Across: Wipe data from – ERASE
  • 57 Across: Medication-approving gp. – FDA
  • 58 Across: Exercise similar to yoga – PILATES
  • 61 Across: Floofy canine breed – SAMOYED
  • 64 Across: Battery terminals – ANODES
  • 65 Across: Spanish title – SENORA
  • 66 Across: Cry after a successful team effort –WEWON
  • 67 Across: Plain awful – LOUSY

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Tooth trouble – ACHE
  • 2 Down: “Sweet!” – COOL
  • 3 Down: Lobby group for seniors – AARP
  • 4 Down: “What a terrible thing to do” – ITSASIN
  • 5 Down: Helmet attachment – VISOR
  • 6 Down: German cry of dismay – ACH
  • 7 Down: Southeast Asian language – LAO
  • 8 Down: Before, in ballads – ERE
  • 9 Down: Arrangement speed – TEMPO
  • 10 Down: Remarkably well-behaved – ANGELIC
  • 11 Down: Bowling assignment – LANE
  • 12 Down: Garden that needs no improvement – EDEN
  • 13 Down: Pets with toe beans – CATS
  • 18 Down: Spanish pronoun – ESTA
  • 19 Down: Very dry – ARID
  • 23 Down: Wall Street figures – INVESTORS
  • 24 Down: *Polish sausage – KIELBASA
  • 25 Down: Tendency of an eager beaver, maybe – EARLINESS
  • 26 Down: Poster on a subway wall – MAP
  • 27 Down: Friend who likely celebrates Bastille Day – AMI
  • 28 Down: *Commuter’s cushion – NECKPILLOW
  • 31 Down: Ed Sheeran hit, and a phonetic hint to the answers to the starred clues – SHAPEOFYOU
  • 32 Down: Topper in a Super Mario costume – CAP
  • 33 Down: Taste – SIP
  • 35 Down: Alternative to com – ORG
  • 36 Down: Member of the fam – SIS
  • 39 Down: Blast letters – TNT
  • 40 Down: Cable TV abbr. – SHO
  • 43 Down: Cyclotron particle – ION
  • 44 Down: Lumbering Tolkien creature – ORC
  • 45 Down: Apt tattoo for a lover of pooches – DOGPAW
  • 46 Down: “Seinfeld” role for Julia – ELAINE
  • 49 Down: Calls for takeout – ORDERS
  • 50 Down: “Me time” outing – SPADAY
  • 52 Down: Winery discard – LEES
  • 53 Down: Sail the seven __ – SEAS
  • 59 Down: “Without further __ … ” – ADO
  • 60 Down: Decimal base – TEN
  • 62 Down: Voice artist Blanc – MEL
  • 63 Down: Singer Yoko – ONO

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a sharp, confident feel with a theme that landed clean and clever. The long entries were fun and anchored the grid really well, giving the puzzle a strong sense of structure. Clues stayed clear but had just enough attitude to keep things interesting without slowing down the solve. The fill was smooth overall, with a good mix of familiar and fresh that kept the grid feeling lively. A polished, well balanced puzzle that made for a crisp, satisfying run.


You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

