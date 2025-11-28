Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 28, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 28, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: “Good to go!” – Starts with “ A “

“Good to go!” – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Happy dances – Starts with “ J “

Happy dances – Starts with “ “ 11 Across: Spice mixture – Starts with “ R “

Spice mixture – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: Water heater – Starts with “ B “

Water heater – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: Again – Starts with “ A “

Again – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: Actress de Armas – Starts with “ A “

Actress de Armas – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: *Bucket list entries? – Starts with “ L “

*Bucket list entries? – Starts with “ “ 20 Across: East, in Spanish – Starts with “ E “

East, in Spanish – Starts with “ “ 21 Across: Had on – Starts with “ W “

Had on – Starts with “ “ 22 Across: O-turned things in a spy thriller – Starts with “ P “

O-turned things in a spy thriller – Starts with “ “ 23 Across: Implored – Starts with “ P “

Implored – Starts with “ “ 25 Across: Witty – Starts with “ C “

Witty – Starts with “ “ 27 Across: *Result of being left off a guest list? – Starts with “ S “

*Result of being left off a guest list? – Starts with “ “ 31 Across: Show appreciation – Starts with “ T “

Show appreciation – Starts with “ “ 32 Across: Jewel – Starts with “ G “

Jewel – Starts with “ “ 33 Across: City choker – Starts with “ S “

City choker – Starts with “ “ 37 Across: Broadcast – Starts with “ A “

Broadcast – Starts with “ “ 38 Across: Made secret, in a way – Starts with “ E “

Made secret, in a way – Starts with “ “ 42 Across: Had oatmeal, say – Starts with “ A “

Had oatmeal, say – Starts with “ “ 43 Across: Used cars? – Starts with “ R “

Used cars? – Starts with “ “ 45 Across: B+, e.g. – Starts with “ I “

B+, e.g. – Starts with “ “ 46 Across: “High School Musical” actor Zac – Starts with “ E “

“High School Musical” actor Zac – Starts with “ “ 48 Across: *Big victory for the Mets or the Yankees, e.g.? – Starts with “ S “

*Big victory for the Mets or the Yankees, e.g.? – Starts with “ “ 52 Across: Not commissioned – Starts with “ O “

Not commissioned – Starts with “ “ 54 Across: Environmentalist Brockovich – Starts with “ E “

Environmentalist Brockovich – Starts with “ “ 55 Across: “To repeat … ” – Starts with “ I “

“To repeat … ” – Starts with “ “ 56 Across: Crowd sound – Starts with “ R “

Crowd sound – Starts with “ “ 58 Across: British tennis player Raducanu – Starts with “ E “

British tennis player Raducanu – Starts with “ “ 62 Across: “You need some time away from work,” and how to make the starred clues match their answers – Starts with “ T “

“You need some time away from work,” and how to make the starred clues match their answers – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: __ out a win – Starts with “ E “

__ out a win – Starts with “ “ 66 Across: Reusable shopping bag – Starts with “ T “

Reusable shopping bag – Starts with “ “ 67 Across: Org. that might have a Mustang circling a track – Starts with “ N “

Org. that might have a Mustang circling a track – Starts with “ “ 68 Across: Irate – Starts with “ M “

Irate – Starts with “ “ 69 Across: Peepers – Starts with “ E “

Peepers – Starts with “ “ 70 Across: Indignant retort – Starts with “D“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Qualied – Starts with “ A “

Qualied – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: “Number the Stars” novelist Lowry – Starts with “ L “

“Number the Stars” novelist Lowry – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Big moment in a pairs gure skating routine – Starts with “ L “

Big moment in a pairs gure skating routine – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Hit the snooze button, perhaps – Starts with “ S “

Hit the snooze button, perhaps – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Dragon roll sh – Starts with “ E “

Dragon roll sh – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Masonry tool – Starts with “ T “

Masonry tool – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Jaromír who is the oldest NHL player to record a hat trick – Starts with “ J “

Jaromír who is the oldest NHL player to record a hat trick – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Passed on a bug to – Starts with “ I “

Passed on a bug to – Starts with “ “ 9 Down: Eur. land – Starts with “ G “

Eur. land – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: ief on “Dora the Explorer” – Starts with “ S “

ief on “Dora the Explorer” – Starts with “ “ 11 Down: Spot for burners – Starts with “ R “

Spot for burners – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: Below – Starts with “ U “

Below – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: Low voice – Starts with “ B “

Low voice – Starts with “ “ 18 Down: Go-aheads – Starts with “ N “

Go-aheads – Starts with “ “ 19 Down: Rainwater diverters – Starts with “ E “

Rainwater diverters – Starts with “ “ 24 Down: Winnebago, e.g. – Starts with “ L “

Winnebago, e.g. – Starts with “ “ 26 Down: Flavor of green Skittles – Starts with “ L “

Flavor of green Skittles – Starts with “ “ 27 Down: Lead – Starts with “ S “

Lead – Starts with “ “ 28 Down: Home of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center – Starts with “ O “

Home of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center – Starts with “ “ 29 Down: Part of a hand – Starts with “ C “

Part of a hand – Starts with “ “ 30 Down: Ecstasy’s opposite – Starts with “ A “

Ecstasy’s opposite – Starts with “ “ 34 Down: Actress Helgenberger – Starts with “ M “

Actress Helgenberger – Starts with “ “ 35 Down: Texter’s “Let’s look at this a dierent way” – Starts with “ O “

Texter’s “Let’s look at this a dierent way” – Starts with “ “ 36 Down: Fellow – Starts with “ G “

Fellow – Starts with “ “ 39 Down: First number in Hawaiian ZIP codes – Starts with “ N “

First number in Hawaiian ZIP codes – Starts with “ “ 40 Down: Grounded in reality – Starts with “ C “

Grounded in reality – Starts with “ “ 41 Down: Grocery section – Starts with “ D “

Grocery section – Starts with “ “ 44 Down: Always Morphing nail polish brand – Starts with “ E “

Always Morphing nail polish brand – Starts with “ “ 47 Down: Delicacy – Starts with “ F “

Delicacy – Starts with “ “ 49 Down: App release – Starts with “ U “

App release – Starts with “ “ 50 Down: Out of power – Starts with “ D “

Out of power – Starts with “ “ 51 Down: Entry on a to-do list – Starts with “ E “

Entry on a to-do list – Starts with “ “ 52 Down: Honshu port city – Starts with “ O “

Honshu port city – Starts with “ “ 53 Down: Bare – Starts with “ N “

Bare – Starts with “ “ 55 Down: Tabloid pair – Starts with “ I “

Tabloid pair – Starts with “ “ 57 Down: Needs to pay back – Starts with “ O “

Needs to pay back – Starts with “ “ 59 Down: Comfy shoes, for short – Starts with “ M “

Comfy shoes, for short – Starts with “ “ 60 Down: Some design degs. – Starts with “ M “

Some design degs. – Starts with “ “ 61 Down: Natural hairstyle – Starts with “ A “

Natural hairstyle – Starts with “ “ 63 Down: “e Crown” actress Claire – Starts with “ F “

“e Crown” actress Claire – Starts with “ “ 64 Down: NBA legend Ming – Starts with “Y“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 28, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: “Good to go!” – ALLSET

“Good to go!” – 7 Across: Happy dances – JIGS

Happy dances – 11 Across: Spice mixture – RUB

Spice mixture – 14 Across: Water heater – BOILER

Water heater – 15 Across: Again – ANEW

Again – 16 Across: Actress de Armas – ANA

Actress de Armas – 17 Across: *Bucket list entries? – LIFELONGFRIENDS

*Bucket list entries? – 20 Across: East, in Spanish – ESTE

East, in Spanish – 21 Across: Had on – WORE

Had on – 22 Across: O-turned things in a spy thriller – PAGES

O-turned things in a spy thriller – 23 Across: Implored – PLED

Implored – 25 Across: Witty – CLEVER

Witty – 27 Across: *Result of being left off a guest list? – SOCIALSATIRE

*Result of being left off a guest list? – 31 Across: Show appreciation – THANK

Show appreciation – 32 Across: Jewel – GEM

Jewel – 33 Across: City choker – SMOG

City choker – 37 Across: Broadcast – AIR

Broadcast – 38 Across: Made secret, in a way – ENCODED

Made secret, in a way – 42 Across: Had oatmeal, say – ATE

Had oatmeal, say – 43 Across: Used cars? – RODE

Used cars? – 45 Across: B+, e.g. – ION

B+, e.g. – 46 Across: “High School Musical” actor Zac – EFRON

“High School Musical” actor Zac – 48 Across: *Big victory for the Mets or the Yankees, e.g.? – SUNNYDELIGHT

*Big victory for the Mets or the Yankees, e.g.? – 52 Across: Not commissioned – ONSPEC

Not commissioned – 54 Across: Environmentalist Brockovich – ERIN

Environmentalist Brockovich – 55 Across: “To repeat … ” – ISAID

“To repeat … ” – 56 Across: Crowd sound – ROAR

Crowd sound – 58 Across: British tennis player Raducanu – EMMA

British tennis player Raducanu – 62 Across: “You need some time away from work,” and how to make the starred clues match their answers – TAKEAFEWDAYSOFF

“You need some time away from work,” and how to make the starred clues match their answers – 65 Across: __ out a win – EKE

__ out a win – 66 Across: Reusable shopping bag – TOTE

Reusable shopping bag – 67 Across: Org. that might have a Mustang circling a track – NASCAR

Org. that might have a Mustang circling a track – 68 Across: Irate – MAD

Irate – 69 Across: Peepers – EYES

Peepers – 70 Across: Indignant retort – DOESSO

Down Answers 1 Down: Qualified – ABE

Qualified – 2 Down: “Number the Stars” novelist Lowry – LOIS

“Number the Stars” novelist Lowry – 3 Down: Big moment in a pairs gure skating routine – LIFT

Big moment in a pairs gure skating routine – 4 Down: Hit the snooze button, perhaps – SLEEPIN

Hit the snooze button, perhaps – 5 Down: Dragon roll fish – EEL

Dragon roll fish – 6 Down: Masonry tool – TROWEL

Masonry tool – 7 Down: Jaromír who is the oldest NHL player to record a hat trick – JAGR

Jaromír who is the oldest NHL player to record a hat trick – 8 Down: Passed on a bug to – INFECTED

Passed on a bug to – 9 Down: Eur. land – GER

Eur. land – 10 Down: Thief on “Dora the Explorer” – SWIPER

Thief on “Dora the Explorer” – 11 Down: Spot for burners – RANGE

Spot for burners – 12 Down: Below – UNDER

Below – 13 Down: Low voice – BASS

Low voice – 18 Down: Go-aheads – NODS

Go-aheads – 19 Down: Rainwater diverters – EAVES

Rainwater diverters – 24 Down: Winnebago, e.g. – LAKE

Winnebago, e.g. – 26 Down: Flavor of green Skittles – LIME

Flavor of green Skittles – 27 Down: Lead – STAR

Lead – 28 Down: Home of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center – OHIO

Home of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center – 29 Down: Part of a hand – CARD

Part of a hand – 30 Down: Ecstasy’s opposite – AGONY

Ecstasy’s opposite – 34 Down: Actress Helgenberger – MARG

Actress Helgenberger – 35 Down: Texter’s “Let’s look at this a different way” – OTOH

Texter’s “Let’s look at this a different way” – 36 Down: Fellow – GENT

Fellow – 39 Down: First number in Hawaiian ZIP codes – NINE

First number in Hawaiian ZIP codes – 40 Down: Grounded in reality – CONCRETE

Grounded in reality – 41 Down: Grocery section – DELI

Grocery section – 44 Down: Always Morphing nail polish brand – ESSIE

Always Morphing nail polish brand – 47 Down: Delicacy – FINESSE

Delicacy – 49 Down: App release – UPDATE

App release – 50 Down: Out of power – DEAD

Out of power – 51 Down: Entry on a to-do list – ERRAND

Entry on a to-do list – 52 Down: Honshu port city – OSAKA

Honshu port city – 53 Down: Bare – NAKED

Bare – 55 Down: Tabloid pair – ITEM

Tabloid pair – 57 Down: Needs to pay back – OWES

Needs to pay back – 59 Down: Comfy shoes, for short – MOCS

Comfy shoes, for short – 60 Down: Some design degs. – MFAS

Some design degs. – 61 Down: Natural hairstyle – AFRO

Natural hairstyle – 63 Down: “e Crown” actress Claire – FOY

“e Crown” actress Claire – 64 Down: NBA legend Ming – YAO

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a smooth, upbeat feel with a theme that tied everything together in a really satisfying way. The long entries landed clean and added a ton of personality to the grid, while the cluing stayed crisp and fair with just enough cleverness to keep things fun. The fill was polished overall, with minimal noise and a nice mix of contemporary and classic touches. A well balanced, lively puzzle that made for a genuinely enjoyable solve.







How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.