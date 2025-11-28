Home » Puzzles » Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 28, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 28, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

  • 1 Across: “Good to go!” – Starts with “A
  • 7 Across: Happy dances – Starts with “J
  • 11 Across: Spice mixture – Starts with “R
  • 14 Across: Water heater – Starts with “B
  • 15 Across: Again – Starts with “A
  • 16 Across: Actress de Armas – Starts with “A
  • 17 Across: *Bucket list entries? – Starts with “L
  • 20 Across: East, in Spanish – Starts with “E
  • 21 Across: Had on – Starts with “W
  • 22 Across: O-turned things in a spy thriller – Starts with “P
  • 23 Across: Implored – Starts with “P
  • 25 Across: Witty – Starts with “C
  • 27 Across: *Result of being left off a guest list? – Starts with “S
  • 31 Across: Show appreciation – Starts with “T
  • 32 Across: Jewel – Starts with “G
  • 33 Across: City choker – Starts with “S
  • 37 Across: Broadcast – Starts with “A
  • 38 Across: Made secret, in a way – Starts with “E
  • 42 Across: Had oatmeal, say – Starts with “A
  • 43 Across: Used cars? – Starts with “R
  • 45 Across: B+, e.g. – Starts with “I
  • 46 Across: “High School Musical” actor Zac – Starts with “E
  • 48 Across: *Big victory for the Mets or the Yankees, e.g.? – Starts with “S
  • 52 Across: Not commissioned – Starts with “O
  • 54 Across: Environmentalist Brockovich – Starts with “E
  • 55 Across: “To repeat … ” – Starts with “I
  • 56 Across: Crowd sound – Starts with “R
  • 58 Across: British tennis player Raducanu – Starts with “E
  • 62 Across: “You need some time away from work,” and how to make the starred clues match their answers – Starts with “T
  • 65 Across: __ out a win – Starts with “E
  • 66 Across: Reusable shopping bag – Starts with “T
  • 67 Across: Org. that might have a Mustang circling a track – Starts with “N
  • 68 Across: Irate – Starts with “M
  • 69 Across: Peepers – Starts with “E
  • 70 Across: Indignant retort – Starts with “D

Down Clues ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Qualied – Starts with “A
  • 2 Down: “Number the Stars” novelist Lowry – Starts with “L
  • 3 Down: Big moment in a pairs gure skating routine – Starts with “L
  • 4 Down: Hit the snooze button, perhaps – Starts with “S
  • 5 Down: Dragon roll sh – Starts with “E
  • 6 Down: Masonry tool – Starts with “T
  • 7 Down: Jaromír who is the oldest NHL player to record a hat trick – Starts with “J
  • 8 Down: Passed on a bug to – Starts with “I
  • 9 Down: Eur. land – Starts with “G
  • 10 Down: ief on “Dora the Explorer” – Starts with “S
  • 11 Down: Spot for burners – Starts with “R
  • 12 Down: Below – Starts with “U
  • 13 Down: Low voice – Starts with “B
  • 18 Down: Go-aheads – Starts with “N
  • 19 Down: Rainwater diverters – Starts with “E
  • 24 Down: Winnebago, e.g. – Starts with “L
  • 26 Down: Flavor of green Skittles – Starts with “L
  • 27 Down: Lead – Starts with “S
  • 28 Down: Home of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center – Starts with “O
  • 29 Down: Part of a hand – Starts with “C
  • 30 Down: Ecstasy’s opposite – Starts with “A
  • 34 Down: Actress Helgenberger – Starts with “M
  • 35 Down: Texter’s “Let’s look at this a dierent way” – Starts with “O
  • 36 Down: Fellow – Starts with “G
  • 39 Down: First number in Hawaiian ZIP codes – Starts with “N
  • 40 Down: Grounded in reality – Starts with “C
  • 41 Down: Grocery section – Starts with “D
  • 44 Down: Always Morphing nail polish brand – Starts with “E
  • 47 Down: Delicacy – Starts with “F
  • 49 Down: App release – Starts with “U
  • 50 Down: Out of power – Starts with “D
  • 51 Down: Entry on a to-do list – Starts with “E
  • 52 Down: Honshu port city – Starts with “O
  • 53 Down: Bare – Starts with “N
  • 55 Down: Tabloid pair – Starts with “I
  • 57 Down: Needs to pay back – Starts with “O
  • 59 Down: Comfy shoes, for short – Starts with “M
  • 60 Down: Some design degs. – Starts with “M
  • 61 Down: Natural hairstyle – Starts with “A
  • 63 Down: “e Crown” actress Claire – Starts with “F
  • 64 Down: NBA legend Ming – Starts with “Y

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 28, 2025

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: “Good to go!” – ALLSET
  • 7 Across: Happy dances – JIGS
  • 11 Across: Spice mixture – RUB
  • 14 Across: Water heater – BOILER
  • 15 Across: Again – ANEW
  • 16 Across: Actress de Armas – ANA
  • 17 Across: *Bucket list entries? – LIFELONGFRIENDS
  • 20 Across: East, in Spanish – ESTE
  • 21 Across: Had on – WORE
  • 22 Across: O-turned things in a spy thriller – PAGES
  • 23 Across: Implored – PLED
  • 25 Across: Witty – CLEVER
  • 27 Across: *Result of being left off a guest list? – SOCIALSATIRE
  • 31 Across: Show appreciation – THANK
  • 32 Across: Jewel – GEM
  • 33 Across: City choker – SMOG
  • 37 Across: Broadcast – AIR
  • 38 Across: Made secret, in a way – ENCODED
  • 42 Across: Had oatmeal, say – ATE
  • 43 Across: Used cars? – RODE
  • 45 Across: B+, e.g. – ION
  • 46 Across: “High School Musical” actor Zac – EFRON
  • 48 Across: *Big victory for the Mets or the Yankees, e.g.? – SUNNYDELIGHT
  • 52 Across: Not commissioned – ONSPEC
  • 54 Across: Environmentalist Brockovich – ERIN
  • 55 Across: “To repeat … ” – ISAID
  • 56 Across: Crowd sound – ROAR
  • 58 Across: British tennis player Raducanu – EMMA
  • 62 Across: “You need some time away from work,” and how to make the starred clues match their answers – TAKEAFEWDAYSOFF
  • 65 Across: __ out a win – EKE
  • 66 Across: Reusable shopping bag – TOTE
  • 67 Across: Org. that might have a Mustang circling a track – NASCAR
  • 68 Across: Irate – MAD
  • 69 Across: Peepers – EYES
  • 70 Across: Indignant retort – DOESSO

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Qualified – ABE
  • 2 Down: “Number the Stars” novelist Lowry – LOIS
  • 3 Down: Big moment in a pairs gure skating routine – LIFT
  • 4 Down: Hit the snooze button, perhaps – SLEEPIN
  • 5 Down: Dragon roll fish – EEL
  • 6 Down: Masonry tool – TROWEL
  • 7 Down: Jaromír who is the oldest NHL player to record a hat trick – JAGR
  • 8 Down: Passed on a bug to – INFECTED
  • 9 Down: Eur. land – GER
  • 10 Down: Thief on “Dora the Explorer” – SWIPER
  • 11 Down: Spot for burners – RANGE
  • 12 Down: Below – UNDER
  • 13 Down: Low voice – BASS
  • 18 Down: Go-aheads – NODS
  • 19 Down: Rainwater diverters – EAVES
  • 24 Down: Winnebago, e.g. – LAKE
  • 26 Down: Flavor of green Skittles – LIME
  • 27 Down: Lead – STAR
  • 28 Down: Home of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center – OHIO
  • 29 Down: Part of a hand – CARD
  • 30 Down: Ecstasy’s opposite – AGONY
  • 34 Down: Actress Helgenberger – MARG
  • 35 Down: Texter’s “Let’s look at this a different way” – OTOH
  • 36 Down: Fellow – GENT
  • 39 Down: First number in Hawaiian ZIP codes – NINE
  • 40 Down: Grounded in reality – CONCRETE
  • 41 Down: Grocery section – DELI
  • 44 Down: Always Morphing nail polish brand – ESSIE
  • 47 Down: Delicacy – FINESSE
  • 49 Down: App release – UPDATE
  • 50 Down: Out of power – DEAD
  • 51 Down: Entry on a to-do list – ERRAND
  • 52 Down: Honshu port city – OSAKA
  • 53 Down: Bare – NAKED
  • 55 Down: Tabloid pair – ITEM
  • 57 Down: Needs to pay back – OWES
  • 59 Down: Comfy shoes, for short – MOCS
  • 60 Down: Some design degs. – MFAS
  • 61 Down: Natural hairstyle – AFRO
  • 63 Down: “e Crown” actress Claire – FOY
  • 64 Down: NBA legend Ming – YAO

Today’s Washington Post crossword had a smooth, upbeat feel with a theme that tied everything together in a really satisfying way. The long entries landed clean and added a ton of personality to the grid, while the cluing stayed crisp and fair with just enough cleverness to keep things fun. The fill was polished overall, with minimal noise and a nice mix of contemporary and classic touches. A well balanced, lively puzzle that made for a genuinely enjoyable solve.


You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

