Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 28, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 28, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: “Good to go!” – Starts with “A“
- 7 Across: Happy dances – Starts with “J“
- 11 Across: Spice mixture – Starts with “R“
- 14 Across: Water heater – Starts with “B“
- 15 Across: Again – Starts with “A“
- 16 Across: Actress de Armas – Starts with “A“
- 17 Across: *Bucket list entries? – Starts with “L“
- 20 Across: East, in Spanish – Starts with “E“
- 21 Across: Had on – Starts with “W“
- 22 Across: O-turned things in a spy thriller – Starts with “P“
- 23 Across: Implored – Starts with “P“
- 25 Across: Witty – Starts with “C“
- 27 Across: *Result of being left off a guest list? – Starts with “S“
- 31 Across: Show appreciation – Starts with “T“
- 32 Across: Jewel – Starts with “G“
- 33 Across: City choker – Starts with “S“
- 37 Across: Broadcast – Starts with “A“
- 38 Across: Made secret, in a way – Starts with “E“
- 42 Across: Had oatmeal, say – Starts with “A“
- 43 Across: Used cars? – Starts with “R“
- 45 Across: B+, e.g. – Starts with “I“
- 46 Across: “High School Musical” actor Zac – Starts with “E“
- 48 Across: *Big victory for the Mets or the Yankees, e.g.? – Starts with “S“
- 52 Across: Not commissioned – Starts with “O“
- 54 Across: Environmentalist Brockovich – Starts with “E“
- 55 Across: “To repeat … ” – Starts with “I“
- 56 Across: Crowd sound – Starts with “R“
- 58 Across: British tennis player Raducanu – Starts with “E“
- 62 Across: “You need some time away from work,” and how to make the starred clues match their answers – Starts with “T“
- 65 Across: __ out a win – Starts with “E“
- 66 Across: Reusable shopping bag – Starts with “T“
- 67 Across: Org. that might have a Mustang circling a track – Starts with “N“
- 68 Across: Irate – Starts with “M“
- 69 Across: Peepers – Starts with “E“
- 70 Across: Indignant retort – Starts with “D“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Qualied – Starts with “A“
- 2 Down: “Number the Stars” novelist Lowry – Starts with “L“
- 3 Down: Big moment in a pairs gure skating routine – Starts with “L“
- 4 Down: Hit the snooze button, perhaps – Starts with “S“
- 5 Down: Dragon roll sh – Starts with “E“
- 6 Down: Masonry tool – Starts with “T“
- 7 Down: Jaromír who is the oldest NHL player to record a hat trick – Starts with “J“
- 8 Down: Passed on a bug to – Starts with “I“
- 9 Down: Eur. land – Starts with “G“
- 10 Down: ief on “Dora the Explorer” – Starts with “S“
- 11 Down: Spot for burners – Starts with “R“
- 12 Down: Below – Starts with “U“
- 13 Down: Low voice – Starts with “B“
- 18 Down: Go-aheads – Starts with “N“
- 19 Down: Rainwater diverters – Starts with “E“
- 24 Down: Winnebago, e.g. – Starts with “L“
- 26 Down: Flavor of green Skittles – Starts with “L“
- 27 Down: Lead – Starts with “S“
- 28 Down: Home of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center – Starts with “O“
- 29 Down: Part of a hand – Starts with “C“
- 30 Down: Ecstasy’s opposite – Starts with “A“
- 34 Down: Actress Helgenberger – Starts with “M“
- 35 Down: Texter’s “Let’s look at this a dierent way” – Starts with “O“
- 36 Down: Fellow – Starts with “G“
- 39 Down: First number in Hawaiian ZIP codes – Starts with “N“
- 40 Down: Grounded in reality – Starts with “C“
- 41 Down: Grocery section – Starts with “D“
- 44 Down: Always Morphing nail polish brand – Starts with “E“
- 47 Down: Delicacy – Starts with “F“
- 49 Down: App release – Starts with “U“
- 50 Down: Out of power – Starts with “D“
- 51 Down: Entry on a to-do list – Starts with “E“
- 52 Down: Honshu port city – Starts with “O“
- 53 Down: Bare – Starts with “N“
- 55 Down: Tabloid pair – Starts with “I“
- 57 Down: Needs to pay back – Starts with “O“
- 59 Down: Comfy shoes, for short – Starts with “M“
- 60 Down: Some design degs. – Starts with “M“
- 61 Down: Natural hairstyle – Starts with “A“
- 63 Down: “e Crown” actress Claire – Starts with “F“
- 64 Down: NBA legend Ming – Starts with “Y“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 28, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: “Good to go!” – ALLSET
- 7 Across: Happy dances – JIGS
- 11 Across: Spice mixture – RUB
- 14 Across: Water heater – BOILER
- 15 Across: Again – ANEW
- 16 Across: Actress de Armas – ANA
- 17 Across: *Bucket list entries? – LIFELONGFRIENDS
- 20 Across: East, in Spanish – ESTE
- 21 Across: Had on – WORE
- 22 Across: O-turned things in a spy thriller – PAGES
- 23 Across: Implored – PLED
- 25 Across: Witty – CLEVER
- 27 Across: *Result of being left off a guest list? – SOCIALSATIRE
- 31 Across: Show appreciation – THANK
- 32 Across: Jewel – GEM
- 33 Across: City choker – SMOG
- 37 Across: Broadcast – AIR
- 38 Across: Made secret, in a way – ENCODED
- 42 Across: Had oatmeal, say – ATE
- 43 Across: Used cars? – RODE
- 45 Across: B+, e.g. – ION
- 46 Across: “High School Musical” actor Zac – EFRON
- 48 Across: *Big victory for the Mets or the Yankees, e.g.? – SUNNYDELIGHT
- 52 Across: Not commissioned – ONSPEC
- 54 Across: Environmentalist Brockovich – ERIN
- 55 Across: “To repeat … ” – ISAID
- 56 Across: Crowd sound – ROAR
- 58 Across: British tennis player Raducanu – EMMA
- 62 Across: “You need some time away from work,” and how to make the starred clues match their answers – TAKEAFEWDAYSOFF
- 65 Across: __ out a win – EKE
- 66 Across: Reusable shopping bag – TOTE
- 67 Across: Org. that might have a Mustang circling a track – NASCAR
- 68 Across: Irate – MAD
- 69 Across: Peepers – EYES
- 70 Across: Indignant retort – DOESSO
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Qualified – ABE
- 2 Down: “Number the Stars” novelist Lowry – LOIS
- 3 Down: Big moment in a pairs gure skating routine – LIFT
- 4 Down: Hit the snooze button, perhaps – SLEEPIN
- 5 Down: Dragon roll fish – EEL
- 6 Down: Masonry tool – TROWEL
- 7 Down: Jaromír who is the oldest NHL player to record a hat trick – JAGR
- 8 Down: Passed on a bug to – INFECTED
- 9 Down: Eur. land – GER
- 10 Down: Thief on “Dora the Explorer” – SWIPER
- 11 Down: Spot for burners – RANGE
- 12 Down: Below – UNDER
- 13 Down: Low voice – BASS
- 18 Down: Go-aheads – NODS
- 19 Down: Rainwater diverters – EAVES
- 24 Down: Winnebago, e.g. – LAKE
- 26 Down: Flavor of green Skittles – LIME
- 27 Down: Lead – STAR
- 28 Down: Home of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center – OHIO
- 29 Down: Part of a hand – CARD
- 30 Down: Ecstasy’s opposite – AGONY
- 34 Down: Actress Helgenberger – MARG
- 35 Down: Texter’s “Let’s look at this a different way” – OTOH
- 36 Down: Fellow – GENT
- 39 Down: First number in Hawaiian ZIP codes – NINE
- 40 Down: Grounded in reality – CONCRETE
- 41 Down: Grocery section – DELI
- 44 Down: Always Morphing nail polish brand – ESSIE
- 47 Down: Delicacy – FINESSE
- 49 Down: App release – UPDATE
- 50 Down: Out of power – DEAD
- 51 Down: Entry on a to-do list – ERRAND
- 52 Down: Honshu port city – OSAKA
- 53 Down: Bare – NAKED
- 55 Down: Tabloid pair – ITEM
- 57 Down: Needs to pay back – OWES
- 59 Down: Comfy shoes, for short – MOCS
- 60 Down: Some design degs. – MFAS
- 61 Down: Natural hairstyle – AFRO
- 63 Down: “e Crown” actress Claire – FOY
- 64 Down: NBA legend Ming – YAO
Today’s Washington Post crossword had a smooth, upbeat feel with a theme that tied everything together in a really satisfying way. The long entries landed clean and added a ton of personality to the grid, while the cluing stayed crisp and fair with just enough cleverness to keep things fun. The fill was polished overall, with minimal noise and a nice mix of contemporary and classic touches. A well balanced, lively puzzle that made for a genuinely enjoyable solve.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.