Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 29, 2025

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 29, 2025

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 29, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: “Cav/Pag” opera combination, notably – DOUBLEBILL

“Cav/Pag” opera combination, notably – 11 Across: Electrical carriers – IONS

Electrical carriers – 15 Across: Indignant denial – ITSALLALIE

Indignant denial – 16 Across: Surface crack – CHAP

Surface crack – 17 Across: App development using A.I. and natural language – VIBECODING

App development using A.I. and natural language – 18 Across: New Age singer from Donegal – ENYA

New Age singer from Donegal – 19 Across: Braying animal – ASS

Braying animal – 20 Across: Cave man? – PLATO

Cave man? – 21 Across: Designer Hugo – BOSS

Designer Hugo – 22 Across: Cookie with 90 ridges per wafer – OREO

Cookie with 90 ridges per wafer – 24 Across: Title for a fictional rabbit – BRER

Title for a fictional rabbit – 26 Across: Limited offer – PROMO

Limited offer – 29 Across: Way of checking lines after they’re cast? – TABLEREAD

Way of checking lines after they’re cast? – 34 Across: Two-wheel carriage – HANSOM

Two-wheel carriage – 36 Across: Sporting phrase – GOODGAME

Sporting phrase – 37 Across: Loving poem – ODE

Loving poem – 38 Across: Taylor Swift, typically – SOLOACT

Taylor Swift, typically – 40 Across: [Error in original] – SIC

[Error in original] – 41 Across: Comparatively cozy – TOASTIER

Comparatively cozy – 43 Across: Seijin-shiki garment – KIMONO

Seijin-shiki garment – 45 Across: Traveling – ONTHEROAD

Traveling – 47 Across: Generous one – DONOR

Generous one – 48 Across: Atmosphere – AURA

Atmosphere – 49 Across: Steve of “Peacemaker” – AGEE

Steve of “Peacemaker” – 51 Across: Power unit – WATT

Power unit – 53 Across: Expression of probability – RATIO

Expression of probability – 56 Across: __ name – PET

__ name – 59 Across: Drama honor – OBIE

Drama honor – 60 Across: Pop of vibrant color? – ORANGESODA

Pop of vibrant color? – 63 Across: “Ratatouille” culinary genius – REMY

“Ratatouille” culinary genius – 64 Across: Like melodramatic movie scenes – SETTOMUSIC

Like melodramatic movie scenes – 65 Across: “Twittering Machine” artist – KLEE

“Twittering Machine” artist – 66 Across: “Annie” song that’s a counterpoint to “It’s the Hard-Knock Life” – EASYSTREET

Down Answers 1 Down: Demanding star – DIVA

Demanding star – 2 Down: Los Angeles Times cofounder Eliza Ann __ – OTIS

Los Angeles Times cofounder Eliza Ann __ – 3 Down: Some PC ports – USBS

Some PC ports – 4 Down: Boo – BAE

Boo – 5 Down: Business letters – LLC

Business letters – 6 Down: Participate in a secret exchange – ELOPE

Participate in a secret exchange – 7 Down: Scoundrel – BADLOT

Scoundrel – 8 Down: Pelvic bones – ILIA

Pelvic bones – 9 Down: __ roller – LINT

__ roller – 10 Down: Construction piece – LEGOBLOCK

Construction piece – 11 Down: Wedge salad base – ICEBERG

Wedge salad base – 12 Down: “Just curious” – OHNOREASON

“Just curious” – 13 Down: Votes against – NAYS

Votes against – 14 Down: Restorative sites – SPAS

Restorative sites – 22 Down: Chanting syllables – OMS

Chanting syllables – 23 Down: Low-tech alarm – ROOSTER

Low-tech alarm – 25 Down: Harmful algal bloom – REDTIDE

Harmful algal bloom – 26 Down: Common ID component – PHOTO

Common ID component – 27 Down: Element considered in a home inspection – RADON

Element considered in a home inspection – 28 Down: Admonishment to waiters – ONEATATIME

Admonishment to waiters – 30 Down: Ancient assembly space – AGORA

Ancient assembly space – 31 Down: Drag strip? – BOA

Drag strip? – 32 Down: __ acids – AMINO

__ acids – 33 Down: Home magazine topic – DECOR

Home magazine topic – 35 Down: “Schitt’s Creek” character who tells her son to “stop acting like a disgruntled pelican” – MOIAROSE

“Schitt’s Creek” character who tells her son to “stop acting like a disgruntled pelican” – 39 Down: Summer sign – LEO

Summer sign – 42 Down: Rest – SHUTEYE

Rest – 44 Down: Springfield barkeep – MOE

Springfield barkeep – 46 Down: Delicate – DAINTY

Delicate – 50 Down: “Our Lips Are Sealed” band – GOGOS

“Our Lips Are Sealed” band – 51 Down: Succeed – WORK

Succeed – 52 Down: Second son of Adam and Eve – ABEL

Second son of Adam and Eve – 54 Down: Field of study – AREA

Field of study – 55 Down: Some sleeves and cus – TATS

Some sleeves and cus – 56 Down: Put forward – POSE

Put forward – 57 Down: Actress/model Sedgwick – EDIE

Actress/model Sedgwick – 58 Down: Conflict resolution skill – TACT

Conflict resolution skill – 61 Down: Deb expert – EMT

Deb expert – 62 Down: Begin to charge? – SUR

Today’s Washington Post crossword felt sleek and super cohesive. The theme landed hard in a satisfying, aha-but-not-annoying way, and the long themers were actually fun to uncover instead of feeling like filler. Cluing leaned clever without going cryptic, so the grid moved at a nice steady pace. The fill stayed clean too, with almost no junky glue holding things together.



That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.