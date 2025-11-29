Home » Puzzles » Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 29, 2025

Today's Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 29, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 29, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

  • 1 Across: “Cav/Pag” opera combination, notably – Starts with “D
  • 11 Across: Electrical carriers – Starts with “I
  • 15 Across: Indignant denial – Starts with “I
  • 16 Across: Surface crack – Starts with “C
  • 17 Across: App development using A.I. and natural language – Starts with “V
  • 18 Across: New Age singer from Donegal – Starts with “E
  • 19 Across: Braying animal – Starts with “A
  • 20 Across: Cave man? – Starts with “P
  • 21 Across: Designer Hugo – Starts with “B
  • 22 Across: Cookie with 90 ridges per wafer – Starts with “O
  • 24 Across: Title for a fictional rabbit – Starts with “B
  • 26 Across: Limited offer – Starts with “P
  • 29 Across: Way of checking lines after they’re cast? – Starts with “T
  • 34 Across: Two-wheel carriage – Starts with “H
  • 36 Across: Sporting phrase – Starts with “G
  • 37 Across: Loving poem – Starts with “O
  • 38 Across: Taylor Swift, typically – Starts with “S
  • 40 Across: [Error in original] – Starts with “S
  • 41 Across: Comparatively cozy – Starts with “T
  • 43 Across: Seijin-shiki garment – Starts with “K
  • 45 Across: Traveling – Starts with “O
  • 47 Across: Generous one – Starts with “D
  • 48 Across: Atmosphere – Starts with “A
  • 49 Across: Steve of “Peacemaker” – Starts with “A
  • 51 Across: Power unit – Starts with “W
  • 53 Across: Expression of probability – Starts with “R
  • 56 Across: __ name – Starts with “P
  • 59 Across: Drama honor – Starts with “O
  • 60 Across: Pop of vibrant color? – Starts with “O
  • 63 Across: “Ratatouille” culinary genius – Starts with “R
  • 64 Across: Like melodramatic movie scenes – Starts with “S
  • 65 Across: “Twittering Machine” artist – Starts with “K
  • 66 Across: “Annie” song that’s a counterpoint to “It’s the Hard-Knock Life” – Starts with “E

Down Clues ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Demanding star – Starts with “D
  • 2 Down: Los Angeles Times cofounder Eliza Ann __ – Starts with “O
  • 3 Down: Some PC ports – Starts with “U
  • 4 Down: Boo – Starts with “B
  • 5 Down: Business letters – Starts with “L
  • 6 Down: Participate in a secret exchange – Starts with “E
  • 7 Down: Scoundrel – Starts with “B
  • 8 Down: Pelvic bones – Starts with “I
  • 9 Down: __ roller – Starts with “L
  • 10 Down: Construction piece – Starts with “L
  • 11 Down: Wedge salad base – Starts with “I
  • 12 Down: “Just curious” – Starts with “O
  • 13 Down: Votes against – Starts with “N
  • 14 Down: Restorative sites – Starts with “S
  • 22 Down: Chanting syllables – Starts with “O
  • 23 Down: Low-tech alarm – Starts with “R
  • 25 Down: Harmful algal bloom – Starts with “R
  • 26 Down: Common ID component – Starts with “P
  • 27 Down: Element considered in a home inspection – Starts with “R
  • 28 Down: Admonishment to waiters – Starts with “O
  • 30 Down: Ancient assembly space – Starts with “A
  • 31 Down: Drag strip? – Starts with “B
  • 32 Down: __ acids – Starts with “A
  • 33 Down: Home magazine topic – Starts with “D
  • 35 Down: “Schitt’s Creek” character who tells her son to “stop acting like a disgruntled pelican” – Starts with “M
  • 39 Down: Summer sign – Starts with “L
  • 42 Down: Rest – Starts with “S
  • 44 Down: Springfield barkeep – Starts with “M
  • 46 Down: Delicate – Starts with “D
  • 50 Down: “Our Lips Are Sealed” band – Starts with “G
  • 51 Down: Succeed – Starts with “W
  • 52 Down: Second son of Adam and Eve – Starts with “A
  • 54 Down: Field of study – Starts with “A
  • 55 Down: Some sleeves and cus – Starts with “T
  • 56 Down: Put forward – Starts with “P
  • 57 Down: Actress/model Sedgwick – Starts with “E
  • 58 Down: Conflict resolution skill – Starts with “T
  • 61 Down: Deb expert – Starts with “E
  • 62 Down: Begin to charge? – Starts with “S

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 29, 2025

Across Answers
  • 1 Across: “Cav/Pag” opera combination, notably – DOUBLEBILL
  • 11 Across: Electrical carriers – IONS
  • 15 Across: Indignant denial – ITSALLALIE
  • 16 Across: Surface crack – CHAP
  • 17 Across: App development using A.I. and natural language – VIBECODING
  • 18 Across: New Age singer from Donegal – ENYA
  • 19 Across: Braying animal – ASS
  • 20 Across: Cave man? – PLATO
  • 21 Across: Designer Hugo – BOSS
  • 22 Across: Cookie with 90 ridges per wafer – OREO
  • 24 Across: Title for a fictional rabbit – BRER
  • 26 Across: Limited offer – PROMO
  • 29 Across: Way of checking lines after they’re cast? – TABLEREAD
  • 34 Across: Two-wheel carriage – HANSOM
  • 36 Across: Sporting phrase – GOODGAME
  • 37 Across: Loving poem – ODE
  • 38 Across: Taylor Swift, typically – SOLOACT
  • 40 Across: [Error in original] – SIC
  • 41 Across: Comparatively cozy – TOASTIER
  • 43 Across: Seijin-shiki garment – KIMONO
  • 45 Across: Traveling – ONTHEROAD
  • 47 Across: Generous one – DONOR
  • 48 Across: Atmosphere – AURA
  • 49 Across: Steve of “Peacemaker” – AGEE
  • 51 Across: Power unit – WATT
  • 53 Across: Expression of probability – RATIO
  • 56 Across: __ name – PET
  • 59 Across: Drama honor – OBIE
  • 60 Across: Pop of vibrant color? – ORANGESODA
  • 63 Across: “Ratatouille” culinary genius – REMY
  • 64 Across: Like melodramatic movie scenes – SETTOMUSIC
  • 65 Across: “Twittering Machine” artist –KLEE
  • 66 Across: “Annie” song that’s a counterpoint to “It’s the Hard-Knock Life” – EASYSTREET

Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Demanding star – DIVA
  • 2 Down: Los Angeles Times cofounder Eliza Ann __ – OTIS
  • 3 Down: Some PC ports – USBS
  • 4 Down: Boo – BAE
  • 5 Down: Business letters – LLC
  • 6 Down: Participate in a secret exchange – ELOPE
  • 7 Down: Scoundrel – BADLOT
  • 8 Down: Pelvic bones – ILIA
  • 9 Down: __ roller – LINT
  • 10 Down: Construction piece – LEGOBLOCK
  • 11 Down: Wedge salad base – ICEBERG
  • 12 Down: “Just curious” – OHNOREASON
  • 13 Down: Votes against – NAYS
  • 14 Down: Restorative sites – SPAS
  • 22 Down: Chanting syllables – OMS
  • 23 Down: Low-tech alarm – ROOSTER
  • 25 Down: Harmful algal bloom – REDTIDE
  • 26 Down: Common ID component – PHOTO
  • 27 Down: Element considered in a home inspection – RADON
  • 28 Down: Admonishment to waiters – ONEATATIME
  • 30 Down: Ancient assembly space – AGORA
  • 31 Down: Drag strip? – BOA
  • 32 Down: __ acids – AMINO
  • 33 Down: Home magazine topic – DECOR
  • 35 Down: “Schitt’s Creek” character who tells her son to “stop acting like a disgruntled pelican” – MOIAROSE
  • 39 Down: Summer sign – LEO
  • 42 Down: Rest – SHUTEYE
  • 44 Down: Springfield barkeep – MOE
  • 46 Down: Delicate – DAINTY
  • 50 Down: “Our Lips Are Sealed” band – GOGOS
  • 51 Down: Succeed – WORK
  • 52 Down: Second son of Adam and Eve – ABEL
  • 54 Down: Field of study – AREA
  • 55 Down: Some sleeves and cus – TATS
  • 56 Down: Put forward – POSE
  • 57 Down: Actress/model Sedgwick – EDIE
  • 58 Down: Conflict resolution skill – TACT
  • 61 Down: Deb expert – EMT
  • 62 Down: Begin to charge? – SUR

Today’s Washington Post crossword felt sleek and super cohesive. The theme landed hard in a satisfying, aha-but-not-annoying way, and the long themers were actually fun to uncover instead of feeling like filler. Cluing leaned clever without going cryptic, so the grid moved at a nice steady pace. The fill stayed clean too, with almost no junky glue holding things together.

How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

  1. Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
  2. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
  3. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
  4. Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.

