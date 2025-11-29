Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 29, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 29, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: “Cav/Pag” opera combination, notably – Starts with “D“
- 11 Across: Electrical carriers – Starts with “I“
- 15 Across: Indignant denial – Starts with “I“
- 16 Across: Surface crack – Starts with “C“
- 17 Across: App development using A.I. and natural language – Starts with “V“
- 18 Across: New Age singer from Donegal – Starts with “E“
- 19 Across: Braying animal – Starts with “A“
- 20 Across: Cave man? – Starts with “P“
- 21 Across: Designer Hugo – Starts with “B“
- 22 Across: Cookie with 90 ridges per wafer – Starts with “O“
- 24 Across: Title for a fictional rabbit – Starts with “B“
- 26 Across: Limited offer – Starts with “P“
- 29 Across: Way of checking lines after they’re cast? – Starts with “T“
- 34 Across: Two-wheel carriage – Starts with “H“
- 36 Across: Sporting phrase – Starts with “G“
- 37 Across: Loving poem – Starts with “O“
- 38 Across: Taylor Swift, typically – Starts with “S“
- 40 Across: [Error in original] – Starts with “S“
- 41 Across: Comparatively cozy – Starts with “T“
- 43 Across: Seijin-shiki garment – Starts with “K“
- 45 Across: Traveling – Starts with “O“
- 47 Across: Generous one – Starts with “D“
- 48 Across: Atmosphere – Starts with “A“
- 49 Across: Steve of “Peacemaker” – Starts with “A“
- 51 Across: Power unit – Starts with “W“
- 53 Across: Expression of probability – Starts with “R“
- 56 Across: __ name – Starts with “P“
- 59 Across: Drama honor – Starts with “O“
- 60 Across: Pop of vibrant color? – Starts with “O“
- 63 Across: “Ratatouille” culinary genius – Starts with “R“
- 64 Across: Like melodramatic movie scenes – Starts with “S“
- 65 Across: “Twittering Machine” artist – Starts with “K“
- 66 Across: “Annie” song that’s a counterpoint to “It’s the Hard-Knock Life” – Starts with “E“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Demanding star – Starts with “D“
- 2 Down: Los Angeles Times cofounder Eliza Ann __ – Starts with “O“
- 3 Down: Some PC ports – Starts with “U“
- 4 Down: Boo – Starts with “B“
- 5 Down: Business letters – Starts with “L“
- 6 Down: Participate in a secret exchange – Starts with “E“
- 7 Down: Scoundrel – Starts with “B“
- 8 Down: Pelvic bones – Starts with “I“
- 9 Down: __ roller – Starts with “L“
- 10 Down: Construction piece – Starts with “L“
- 11 Down: Wedge salad base – Starts with “I“
- 12 Down: “Just curious” – Starts with “O“
- 13 Down: Votes against – Starts with “N“
- 14 Down: Restorative sites – Starts with “S“
- 22 Down: Chanting syllables – Starts with “O“
- 23 Down: Low-tech alarm – Starts with “R“
- 25 Down: Harmful algal bloom – Starts with “R“
- 26 Down: Common ID component – Starts with “P“
- 27 Down: Element considered in a home inspection – Starts with “R“
- 28 Down: Admonishment to waiters – Starts with “O“
- 30 Down: Ancient assembly space – Starts with “A“
- 31 Down: Drag strip? – Starts with “B“
- 32 Down: __ acids – Starts with “A“
- 33 Down: Home magazine topic – Starts with “D“
- 35 Down: “Schitt’s Creek” character who tells her son to “stop acting like a disgruntled pelican” – Starts with “M“
- 39 Down: Summer sign – Starts with “L“
- 42 Down: Rest – Starts with “S“
- 44 Down: Springfield barkeep – Starts with “M“
- 46 Down: Delicate – Starts with “D“
- 50 Down: “Our Lips Are Sealed” band – Starts with “G“
- 51 Down: Succeed – Starts with “W“
- 52 Down: Second son of Adam and Eve – Starts with “A“
- 54 Down: Field of study – Starts with “A“
- 55 Down: Some sleeves and cus – Starts with “T“
- 56 Down: Put forward – Starts with “P“
- 57 Down: Actress/model Sedgwick – Starts with “E“
- 58 Down: Conflict resolution skill – Starts with “T“
- 61 Down: Deb expert – Starts with “E“
- 62 Down: Begin to charge? – Starts with “S“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 29, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: “Cav/Pag” opera combination, notably – DOUBLEBILL
- 11 Across: Electrical carriers – IONS
- 15 Across: Indignant denial – ITSALLALIE
- 16 Across: Surface crack – CHAP
- 17 Across: App development using A.I. and natural language – VIBECODING
- 18 Across: New Age singer from Donegal – ENYA
- 19 Across: Braying animal – ASS
- 20 Across: Cave man? – PLATO
- 21 Across: Designer Hugo – BOSS
- 22 Across: Cookie with 90 ridges per wafer – OREO
- 24 Across: Title for a fictional rabbit – BRER
- 26 Across: Limited offer – PROMO
- 29 Across: Way of checking lines after they’re cast? – TABLEREAD
- 34 Across: Two-wheel carriage – HANSOM
- 36 Across: Sporting phrase – GOODGAME
- 37 Across: Loving poem – ODE
- 38 Across: Taylor Swift, typically – SOLOACT
- 40 Across: [Error in original] – SIC
- 41 Across: Comparatively cozy – TOASTIER
- 43 Across: Seijin-shiki garment – KIMONO
- 45 Across: Traveling – ONTHEROAD
- 47 Across: Generous one – DONOR
- 48 Across: Atmosphere – AURA
- 49 Across: Steve of “Peacemaker” – AGEE
- 51 Across: Power unit – WATT
- 53 Across: Expression of probability – RATIO
- 56 Across: __ name – PET
- 59 Across: Drama honor – OBIE
- 60 Across: Pop of vibrant color? – ORANGESODA
- 63 Across: “Ratatouille” culinary genius – REMY
- 64 Across: Like melodramatic movie scenes – SETTOMUSIC
- 65 Across: “Twittering Machine” artist –KLEE
- 66 Across: “Annie” song that’s a counterpoint to “It’s the Hard-Knock Life” – EASYSTREET
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Demanding star – DIVA
- 2 Down: Los Angeles Times cofounder Eliza Ann __ – OTIS
- 3 Down: Some PC ports – USBS
- 4 Down: Boo – BAE
- 5 Down: Business letters – LLC
- 6 Down: Participate in a secret exchange – ELOPE
- 7 Down: Scoundrel – BADLOT
- 8 Down: Pelvic bones – ILIA
- 9 Down: __ roller – LINT
- 10 Down: Construction piece – LEGOBLOCK
- 11 Down: Wedge salad base – ICEBERG
- 12 Down: “Just curious” – OHNOREASON
- 13 Down: Votes against – NAYS
- 14 Down: Restorative sites – SPAS
- 22 Down: Chanting syllables – OMS
- 23 Down: Low-tech alarm – ROOSTER
- 25 Down: Harmful algal bloom – REDTIDE
- 26 Down: Common ID component – PHOTO
- 27 Down: Element considered in a home inspection – RADON
- 28 Down: Admonishment to waiters – ONEATATIME
- 30 Down: Ancient assembly space – AGORA
- 31 Down: Drag strip? – BOA
- 32 Down: __ acids – AMINO
- 33 Down: Home magazine topic – DECOR
- 35 Down: “Schitt’s Creek” character who tells her son to “stop acting like a disgruntled pelican” – MOIAROSE
- 39 Down: Summer sign – LEO
- 42 Down: Rest – SHUTEYE
- 44 Down: Springfield barkeep – MOE
- 46 Down: Delicate – DAINTY
- 50 Down: “Our Lips Are Sealed” band – GOGOS
- 51 Down: Succeed – WORK
- 52 Down: Second son of Adam and Eve – ABEL
- 54 Down: Field of study – AREA
- 55 Down: Some sleeves and cus – TATS
- 56 Down: Put forward – POSE
- 57 Down: Actress/model Sedgwick – EDIE
- 58 Down: Conflict resolution skill – TACT
- 61 Down: Deb expert – EMT
- 62 Down: Begin to charge? – SUR
Today’s Washington Post crossword felt sleek and super cohesive. The theme landed hard in a satisfying, aha-but-not-annoying way, and the long themers were actually fun to uncover instead of feeling like filler. Cluing leaned clever without going cryptic, so the grid moved at a nice steady pace. The fill stayed clean too, with almost no junky glue holding things together.
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.