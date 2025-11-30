Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 30, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.

Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 30, 2025

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Corrupt payoff – Starts with “ B “

Corrupt payoff – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: Courts – Starts with “ W “

Courts – Starts with “ “ 10 Across: Contract detail, for short – Starts with “ S “

Contract detail, for short – Starts with “ “ 14 Across: Laura of “Marriage Story” – Starts with “ D “

Laura of “Marriage Story” – Starts with “ “ 18 Across: Alternative to nger pointing – Starts with “ L “

Alternative to nger pointing – Starts with “ “ 19 Across: Polo or tee – Starts with “ S “

Polo or tee – Starts with “ “ 20 Across: Dynamic opening? – Starts with “ A “

Dynamic opening? – Starts with “ “ 21 Across: Peppa Pig’s baby sister – Starts with “ E “

Peppa Pig’s baby sister – Starts with “ “ 22 Across: *Kitchen gadget fashioned from pearl? – Starts with “ A “

*Kitchen gadget fashioned from pearl? – Starts with “ “ 24 Across: *Orange jam produced with emerald? – Starts with “ M “

*Orange jam produced with emerald? – Starts with “ “ 26 Across: Texter’s “Speak soon” – Starts with “ T “

Texter’s “Speak soon” – Starts with “ “ 27 Across: Paramore’s “__ It Fun” – Starts with “ A “

Paramore’s “__ It Fun” – Starts with “ “ 28 Across: Primatology focus – Starts with “ A “

Primatology focus – Starts with “ “ 30 Across: __ oneself on – Starts with “ P “

__ oneself on – Starts with “ “ 31 Across: Big pigs – Starts with “ H “

Big pigs – Starts with “ “ 33 Across: __ Ababa – Starts with “ A “

__ Ababa – Starts with “ “ 35 Across: Mulligans – Starts with “ D “

Mulligans – Starts with “ “ 36 Across: *Latin cornerstone phrase etched by diamond? – Starts with “ A “

*Latin cornerstone phrase etched by diamond? – Starts with “ “ 40 Across: Enjoys a fine meal – Starts with “ D “

Enjoys a fine meal – Starts with “ “ 42 Across: Start to stop? – Starts with “ E “

Start to stop? – Starts with “ “ 43 Across: Played on repeat – Starts with “ L “

Played on repeat – Starts with “ “ 44 Across: Bout-ending letters – Starts with “ T “

Bout-ending letters – Starts with “ “ 45 Across: *Approach bearing garnet? – Starts with “ G “

*Approach bearing garnet? – Starts with “ “ 47 Across: Sphere – Starts with “ O “

Sphere – Starts with “ “ 48 Across: Heads south? – Starts with “ S “

Heads south? – Starts with “ “ 50 Across: Text scam portmanteau – Starts with “ S “

Text scam portmanteau – Starts with “ “ 52 Across: Conductor Zubin – Starts with “ M “

Conductor Zubin – Starts with “ “ 56 Across: Scale button – Starts with “ T “

Scale button – Starts with “ “ 58 Across: Wise biblical king – Starts with “ S “

Wise biblical king – Starts with “ “ 60 Across: Soaked up the sun, say – Starts with “ L “

Soaked up the sun, say – Starts with “ “ 62 Across: Captain’s band location – Starts with “ A “

Captain’s band location – Starts with “ “ 64 Across: Outdoor dining spot – Starts with “ P “

Outdoor dining spot – Starts with “ “ 65 Across: Asian ethnic group in “The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down” – Starts with “ H “

Asian ethnic group in “The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down” – Starts with “ “ 67 Across: Noninvasive 3D scan – Starts with “ M “

Noninvasive 3D scan – Starts with “ “ 68 Across: *Knockout competition formed with tourmaline? – Starts with “ E “

*Knockout competition formed with tourmaline? – Starts with “ “ 73 Across: Shouted advice in a horror lm – Starts with “ R “

Shouted advice in a horror lm – Starts with “ “ 74 Across: Snoops (around) – Starts with “ N “

Snoops (around) – Starts with “ “ 75 Across: En __ – Starts with “ M “

En __ – Starts with “ “ 76 Across: Auto that may have large blind spots – Starts with “ S “

Auto that may have large blind spots – Starts with “ “ 77 Across: Was humiliated – Starts with “ A “

Was humiliated – Starts with “ “ 79 Across: Body art sacred in Maori culture, briefly – Starts with “ F “

Body art sacred in Maori culture, briefly – Starts with “ “ 81 Across: Fashion house in “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” – Starts with “ D “

Fashion house in “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” – Starts with “ “ 84 Across: Blood component – Starts with “ S “

Blood component – Starts with “ “ 85 Across: With 96-Down, “My Way” singer – Starts with “ F “

With 96-Down, “My Way” singer – Starts with “ “ 87 Across: Jeans cut – Starts with “ S “

Jeans cut – Starts with “ “ 89 Across: Cold open? – Starts with “ S “

Cold open? – Starts with “ “ 90 Across: *Gym amenity filled with opal? – Starts with “ L “

*Gym amenity filled with opal? – Starts with “ “ 93 Across: GPS heading – Starts with “ S “

GPS heading – Starts with “ “ 95 Across: Blue-green Muppet who plays the guitar – Starts with “ R “

Blue-green Muppet who plays the guitar – Starts with “ “ 97 Across: Stage name of Park Jaesang – Starts with “ P “

Stage name of Park Jaesang – Starts with “ “ 99 Across: Cookies with a Golden variety – Starts with “ O “

Cookies with a Golden variety – Starts with “ “ 100 Across: *Newspaper figure who works with peridot? – Starts with “ O “

*Newspaper figure who works with peridot? – Starts with “ “ 102 Across: Quietly – Starts with “ F “

Quietly – Starts with “ “ 104 Across: Pooh’s creator – Starts with “ M “

Pooh’s creator – Starts with “ “ 106 Across: Genesis location – Starts with “ E “

Genesis location – Starts with “ “ 107 Across: So wool – Starts with “ A “

So wool – Starts with “ “ 108 Across: Seller of Poäng chairs – Starts with “ I “

Seller of Poäng chairs – Starts with “ “ 109 Across: Red Muppet who plays the piano – Starts with “ E “

Red Muppet who plays the piano – Starts with “ “ 111 Across: Border on – Starts with “ A “

Border on – Starts with “ “ 115 Across: *Hockey puck drop spot composed of citrine? – Starts with “ C “

*Hockey puck drop spot composed of citrine? – Starts with “ “ 117 Across: Cold-hearted, or an apt description of the answers to the starred clues – Starts with “ M “

Cold-hearted, or an apt description of the answers to the starred clues – Starts with “ “ 120 Across: Plant with a trunk – Starts with “ T “

Plant with a trunk – Starts with “ “ 121 Across: Jet-black – Starts with “ I “

Jet-black – Starts with “ “ 122 Across: Many Wix sites – Starts with “ B “

Many Wix sites – Starts with “ “ 123 Across: Wear down – Starts with “ E “

Wear down – Starts with “ “ 124 Across: HS safety gp. – Starts with “ S “

HS safety gp. – Starts with “ “ 125 Across: Utters – Starts with “ S “

Utters – Starts with “ “ 126 Across: Lip – Starts with “ S “

Lip – Starts with “ “ 127 Across: Official and authentic content – Starts with “C“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down : Harsh trumpet note – Starts with “B “

: Harsh trumpet note – Starts with “ 2 Down : Transfixed – Starts with “ R “

: Transfixed – Starts with “ “ 3 Down : Car trip game – Starts with “ I “

: Car trip game – Starts with “ “ 4 Down : Someone dealing with a lot

: Someone dealing with a lot of baggage? – Starts with “ B “

“ 5 Down : Poetic preposition – Starts with “ E “

: Poetic preposition – Starts with “ “ 6 Down : A question of time – Starts with “ W “

: A question of time – Starts with “ “ 7 Down : Fuel storage option – Starts with “ O “

: Fuel storage option – Starts with “ “ 8 Down : Subject of a miner dispute,

: Subject of a miner dispute, maybe – Starts with “ O “

“ 9 Down : Prized violin, familiarly – Starts with “ S “

: Prized violin, familiarly – Starts with “ “ 10 Down : “OMG, twins!” – Starts with “ S “

: “OMG, twins!” – Starts with “ “ 11 Down : Pod veggies – Starts with “ P “

: Pod veggies – Starts with “ “ 12 Down : __ on the side of caution – Starts with “ E “

: __ on the side of caution – Starts with “ “ 13 Down : Write music – Starts with “ C “

: Write music – Starts with “ “ 14 Down : iMessage status – Starts with “ D “

: iMessage status – Starts with “ “ 15 Down : Gets around – Starts with “ E “

: Gets around – Starts with “ “ 16 Down : Bus customers – Starts with “ R “

: Bus customers – Starts with “ “ 17 Down : Deems essential – Starts with “ N “

: Deems essential – Starts with “ “ 19 Down : Big shake – Starts with “ S “

: Big shake – Starts with “ “ 23 Down : Tiered temples – Starts with “ P “

: Tiered temples – Starts with “ “ 25 Down : Unlikely to catch feelings,

: Unlikely to catch feelings, informally – Starts with “ A “

“ 29 Down : Simplied speech – Starts with “ P “

: Simplied speech – Starts with “ “ 32 Down : Praising poetry – Starts with “ O “

: Praising poetry – Starts with “ “ 34 Down : Spanish “My god!” – Starts with “ D “

: Spanish “My god!” – Starts with “ “ 35 Down : Cozy spot – Starts with “ D “

: Cozy spot – Starts with “ “ 36 Down : Often – Starts with “ A “

: Often – Starts with “ “ 37 Down : Filmmaker Ephron – Starts with “ N “

: Filmmaker Ephron – Starts with “ “ 38 Down : Choice that requires little

: Choice that requires little thought – Starts with “ N “

“ 39 Down : “I should get going” – Starts with “ I “

: “I should get going” – Starts with “ “ 41 Down : For the __ time – Starts with “ N “

: For the __ time – Starts with “ “ 46 Down : Compañeras – Starts with “ A “

: Compañeras – Starts with “ “ 49 Down : Exceed – Starts with “ G “

: Exceed – Starts with “ “ 51 Down : VMA gure – Starts with “ M “

: VMA gure – Starts with “ “ 53 Down : House call – Starts with “ H “

: House call – Starts with “ “ 54 Down : Time to roll the dice,

: Time to roll the dice, maybe – Starts with “ T “

“ 55 Down : Working hard – Starts with “ A “

: Working hard – Starts with “ “ 57 Down : Vocal stumble – Starts with “ E “

: Vocal stumble – Starts with “ “ 59 Down : Elevator innovator – Starts with “ O “

: Elevator innovator – Starts with “ “ 60 Down : “Because you’re worth it”

: “Because you’re worth it” brand – Starts with “ L “

“ 61 Down : Basketball Hall of Famer

: Basketball Hall of Famer Meyers – Starts with “ A “

“ 63 Down : Low points – Starts with “ M “

: Low points – Starts with “ “ 65 Down : Water way? – Starts with “ H “

: Water way? – Starts with “ “ 66 Down : Like can’t-miss attractions – Starts with “ H “

: Like can’t-miss attractions – Starts with “ “ 68 Down : Taylor Swi’s “e __ Tour” – Starts with “ M “

: Taylor Swi’s “e __ Tour” – Starts with “ “ 69 Down : Guitarlike instrument – Starts with “ E “

: Guitarlike instrument – Starts with “ “ 70 Down : Conjunction used in logic – Starts with “ L “

: Conjunction used in logic – Starts with “ “ 71 Down : Adds to – Starts with “ N “

: Adds to – Starts with “ “ 72 Down : Contents of some inedible

: Contents of some inedible cakes – Starts with “ T “

“ 78 Down : “Roger that” – Starts with “ M “

: “Roger that” – Starts with “ “ 79 Down : Synthetic lash strip – Starts with “ D “

: Synthetic lash strip – Starts with “ “ 80 Down : Done with – Starts with “ F “

: Done with – Starts with “ “ 82 Down : “__ the next!” – Starts with “ T “

: “__ the next!” – Starts with “ “ 83 Down : Lion’s share? – Starts with “ O “

: Lion’s share? – Starts with “ “ 85 Down : Enemy – Starts with “ R “

: Enemy – Starts with “ “ 86 Down : Check-in items – Starts with “ F “

: Check-in items – Starts with “ “ 88 Down : Eco or sport, in some cars – Starts with “ M “

: Eco or sport, in some cars – Starts with “ “ 91 Down : Ursa Minor star – Starts with “ P “

: Ursa Minor star – Starts with “ “ 92 Down : Ask for details about a

: Ask for details about a breakup, say – Starts with “ P “

“ 94 Down : Swimwear in Fire Island

: Swimwear in Fire Island Pines, oen – Starts with “ S “

“ 96 Down : See 85-Across – Starts with “ S “

: See 85-Across – Starts with “ “ 97 Down : Franchise with a Crème

: Franchise with a Crème Brûlée Latte – Starts with “ P “

“ 98 Down : Name dropped? – Starts with “ S “

: Name dropped? – Starts with “ “ 101 Down : Expo presentations,

: Expo presentations, perhaps – Starts with “ D “

“ 102 Down : Trivia fodder – Starts with “ F “

: Trivia fodder – Starts with “ “ 103 Down : Uno, due, __ – Starts with “ T “

: Uno, due, __ – Starts with “ “ 105 Down : “e Silence of the __” – Starts with “ L “

: “e Silence of the __” – Starts with “ “ 108 Down : Nasty – Starts with “ I “

: Nasty – Starts with “ “ 110 Down : Chair supports – Starts with “ L “

: Chair supports – Starts with “ “ 112 Down : Lucky break – Starts with “ B “

: Lucky break – Starts with “ “ 113 Down : __ send: handy feature

: __ send: handy feature on some email platforms – Starts with “ U “

“ 114 Down : Ump’s following? – Starts with “ T “

: Ump’s following? – Starts with “ “ 116 Down : “Barefoot Contessa” host

: “Barefoot Contessa” host Garten – Starts with “ I “

“ 118 Down : __ plancha – Starts with “ A “

: __ plancha – Starts with “ “ 119 Down: Quick moment – Starts with “S“

Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 29, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across: Corrupt payoff – BRIBE

Corrupt payoff – 6 Across: Courts – WOOS

Courts – 10 Across: Contract detail, for short – SPEC

Contract detail, for short – 14 Across: Laura of “Marriage Story” – DERN

Laura of “Marriage Story” – 18 Across: Alternative to nger pointing – LASER

Alternative to nger pointing – 19 Across: Polo or tee – SHIRT

Polo or tee – 20 Across: Dynamic opening? – AERO

Dynamic opening? – 21 Across: Peppa Pig’s baby sister – EVIE

Peppa Pig’s baby sister – 22 Across: *Kitchen gadget fashioned from pearl? – APPLEPEELER

*Kitchen gadget fashioned from pearl? – 24 Across: *Orange jam produced with emerald? – MARMALADE

*Orange jam produced with emerald? – 26 Across: Texter’s “Speak soon” – TTYL

Texter’s “Speak soon” – 27 Across: Paramore’s “__ It Fun” – AINT

Paramore’s “__ It Fun” – 28 Across: Primatology focus – APES

Primatology focus – 30 Across: __ oneself on – PRIED

__ oneself on – 31 Across: Big pigs – HOGGS

Big pigs – 33 Across: __ Ababa – ADDIS

__ Ababa – 35 Across: Mulligans – DOOVERS

Mulligans – 36 Across: *Latin cornerstone phrase etched by diamond? – ANNODOMINI

*Latin cornerstone phrase etched by diamond? – 40 Across: Enjoys a fine meal – DINES

Enjoys a fine meal – 42 Across: Start to stop? – ESS

Start to stop? – 43 Across: Played on repeat – LOOPED

Played on repeat – 44 Across: Bout-ending letters – TKO

Bout-ending letters – 45 Across: *Approach bearing garnet? – GETNEAR

*Approach bearing garnet? – 47 Across: Sphere – ORB

Sphere – 48 Across: Heads south? – SAGS

Heads south? – 50 Across: Text scam portmanteau – SMISH

Text scam portmanteau – 52 Across: Conductor Zubin – MEHTA

Conductor Zubin – 56 Across: Scale button – TARE

Scale button – 58 Across: Wise biblical king – SOLOMON

Wise biblical king – 60 Across: Soaked up the sun, say – LAIDOUT

Soaked up the sun, say – 62 Across: Captain’s band location – ARM

Captain’s band location – 64 Across: Outdoor dining spot – PATIO

Outdoor dining spot – 65 Across: Asian ethnic group in “The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down” – HMONG

Asian ethnic group in “The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down” – 67 Across: Noninvasive 3D scan – MRI

Noninvasive 3D scan – 68 Across: *Knockout competition formed with tourmaline? – ELIMINATIONTOURNAMENT

*Knockout competition formed with tourmaline? – 73 Across: Shouted advice in a horror lm – RUN

Shouted advice in a horror lm – 74 Across: Snoops (around) – NOSES

Snoops (around) – 75 Across: En __ – MASSE

En __ – 76 Across: Auto that may have large blind spots – SUV

Auto that may have large blind spots – 77 Across: Was humiliated – ATEDIRT

Was humiliated – 79 Across: Body art sacred in Maori culture, briefly – FACETAT

Body art sacred in Maori culture, briefly – 81 Across: Fashion house in “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” – DIOR

Fashion house in “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” – 84 Across: Blood component – SERUM

Blood component – 85 Across: With 96-Down, “My Way” singer – FRANK

With 96-Down, “My Way” singer – 87 Across: Jeans cut – SLIM

Jeans cut – 89 Across: Cold open? – SNO

Cold open? – 90 Across: *Gym amenity filled with opal? – LAPOOL

*Gym amenity filled with opal? – 93 Across: GPS heading – SSE

GPS heading – 95 Across: Blue-green Muppet who plays the guitar – ROSITA

Blue-green Muppet who plays the guitar – 97 Across: Stage name of Park Jaesang – PSY

Stage name of Park Jaesang – 99 Across: Cookies with a Golden variety – OREOS

Cookies with a Golden variety – 100 Across: *Newspaper figure who works with peridot? – OPEDEDITOR

*Newspaper figure who works with peridot? – 102 Across: Quietly – FAINTLY

Quietly – 104 Across: Pooh’s creator – MILNE

Pooh’s creator – 106 Across: Genesis location – EDEN

Genesis location – 107 Across: So wool – ANGORA

So wool – 108 Across: Seller of Poäng chairs – IKEA

Seller of Poäng chairs – 109 Across: Red Muppet who plays the piano – ELMO

Red Muppet who plays the piano – 111 Across: Border on – ABUT

Border on – 115 Across: *Hockey puck drop spot composed of citrine? – CENTERRICE

*Hockey puck drop spot composed of citrine? – 117 Across: Cold-hearted, or an apt description of the answers to the starred clues – MADEOFSTONE

Cold-hearted, or an apt description of the answers to the starred clues – 120 Across: Plant with a trunk – TREE

Plant with a trunk – 121 Across: Jet-black – INKY

Jet-black – 122 Across: Many Wix sites – BLOGS

Many Wix sites – 123 Across: Wear down – ERODE

Wear down – 124 Across: HS safety gp. – SADD

HS safety gp. – 125 Across: Utters – SAYS

Utters – 126 Across: Lip – SASS

Lip – 127 Across: Official and authentic content – CANON

Down Answers 1 Down: Harsh trumpet note – BLAT

Harsh trumpet note – 2 Down: Transfixed – RAPT

Transfixed – 3 Down: Car trip game – ISPY

Car trip game – 4 Down: Someone dealing with a lot of baggage? – BELLHOP

Someone dealing with a lot of baggage? – 5 Down: Poetic preposition – ERE

Poetic preposition – 6 Down: A question of time – WHEN

A question of time – 7 Down: Fuel storage option – OILTANK

Fuel storage option – 8 Down: Subject of a miner dispute, maybe – ORE

Subject of a miner dispute, maybe – 9 Down: Prized violin, familiarly – STRAD

Prized violin, familiarly – 10 Down: “OMG, twins!” – SAMESIES

“OMG, twins!” – 11 Down: Pod veggies – PEAS

Pod veggies – 12 Down: __ on the side of caution – ERR

__ on the side of caution – 13 Down: Write music – COMPOSE

Write music – 14 Down: iMessage status – DELIVERED

iMessage status – 15 Down: Gets around – EVADES

Gets around – 16 Down: Bus customers – RIDERS

Bus customers – 17 Down: Deems essential – NEEDS

Deems essential – 19 Down: Big shake – SEISM

Big shake – 23 Down: Tiered temples – PAGODAS

Tiered temples – 25 Down: Unlikely to catch feelings, informally – ARO

Unlikely to catch feelings, informally – 29 Down: Simplied speech – PIGDIN

Simplied speech – 32 Down: Praising poetry – ODES

Praising poetry – 34 Down: Spanish “My god!” – DIOSMIO

Spanish “My god!” – 35 Down: Cozy spot – DEN

Cozy spot – 36 Down: Often – ALOT

Often – 37 Down: Filmmaker Ephron – NORA

Filmmaker Ephron – 38 Down: Choice that requires little thought – NOBRAINER

Choice that requires little thought – 39 Down: “I should get going” – ITSLATE

“I should get going” – 41 Down: For the __ time – NTH

For the __ time – 46 Down: Compañeras – AMIGAS

Compañeras – 49 Down: Exceed – GOPAST

Exceed – 51 Down: VMA gure – MOONMAN

VMA gure – 53 Down: House call – HOMEVISIT

House call – 54 Down: Time to roll the dice, maybe – TURN

Time to roll the dice, maybe – 55 Down: Working hard – ATIT

Working hard – 57 Down: Vocal stumble – ERM

Vocal stumble – 59 Down: Elevator innovator – OTIS

Elevator innovator – 60 Down: “Because you’re worth it” brand – LOREAL

“Because you’re worth it” brand – 61 Down: Basketball Hall of Famer Meyers – ANN

Basketball Hall of Famer Meyers – 63 Down: Low points – MINIMA

Low points – 65 Down: Water way? – HOSE

Water way? – 66 Down: Like can’t-miss attractions – MUSTSEE

Like can’t-miss attractions – 68 Down: Taylor Swi’s “e __ Tour” – ERAS

Taylor Swi’s “e __ Tour” – 69 Down: Guitarlike instrument – LUTE

Guitarlike instrument – 70 Down: Conjunction used in logic – NOR

Conjunction used in logic – 71 Down: Adds to – TACKSON

Adds to – 72 Down: Contents of some inedible cakes – MUD

Contents of some inedible cakes – 78 Down: “Roger that” – DULYNOTED

“Roger that” – 79 Down: Synthetic lash strip – FALSIE

Synthetic lash strip – 80 Down: Done with – TIREDOFF

Done with – 82 Down: “__ the next!” – ONTO

“__ the next!” – 83 Down: Lion’s share? – ROAR

Lion’s share? – 85 Down: Enemy – FOE

Enemy – 86 Down: Check-in items – ROOMKEYS

Check-in items – 88 Down: Eco or sport, in some cars – MODE

Eco or sport, in some cars – 91 Down: Ursa Minor star – POLARIS

Ursa Minor star – 92 Down: Ask for details about a breakup, say – PRY

Ask for details about a breakup, say – 94 Down: Swimwear in Fire Island Pines, often – SPEEDOS

Swimwear in Fire Island Pines, often – 96 Down: See 85-Across – SINATRA

See 85-Across – 97 Down: Franchise with a Crème Brûlée Latte – PANERA

Franchise with a Crème Brûlée Latte – 98 Down: Name dropped? – SIGNED

Name dropped? – 101 Down: Expo presentations, perhaps – DEMOS

Expo presentations, perhaps – 102 Down: Trivia fodder – FACTS

Trivia fodder – 103 Down: Uno, due, __ – TRE

Uno, due, __ – 105 Down: “e Silence of the __” – LAMBS

“e Silence of the __” – 108 Down: Nasty – ICKY

Nasty – 110 Down: Chair supports – LEGS

Chair supports – 112 Down: Lucky break – BOON

Lucky break – 113 Down: __ send: handy feature on some email platforms – UNDO

__ send: handy feature on some email platforms – 114 Down: Ump’s following? – TEEN

Ump’s following? – 116 Down: “Barefoot Contessa” host Garten – INA

“Barefoot Contessa” host Garten – 118 Down: __ plancha – ALA

__ plancha – 119 Down: Quick moment – SEC

Today’s Washington Post crossword was a hefty, satisfying solve — dense theme, smart construction, and almost no filler. The theme entries all hit cleanly, and the long fill made the grid feel lively instead of overloaded. Cluing leaned clever without getting too cute, giving the puzzle a balanced difficulty that stayed engaging the whole way through. Overall, it was a tight, rewarding grid that respected your brain and paid off the effort.



How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle

You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.

Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists. Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square. Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.” Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.