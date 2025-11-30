Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers – November 30, 2025

Firing up the Washington Post’s daily crossword is a classic ritual, but it can be a real brain-bender. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, some days the clues (and that tricky theme!) just don’t click. Since the WaPo daily can be tough sometimes, solving it can be quite a challenge. If you’ve found yourself stuck on a few answers, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are hints and answers for today’s Washington Post (LA Times) Daily crossword puzzle.
Note: The Washington Post and the LA Times share the same Daily Crossword every day, so you can play either.
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints for November 30, 2025
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Corrupt payoff – Starts with “B“
- 6 Across: Courts – Starts with “W“
- 10 Across: Contract detail, for short – Starts with “S“
- 14 Across: Laura of “Marriage Story” – Starts with “D“
- 18 Across: Alternative to nger pointing – Starts with “L“
- 19 Across: Polo or tee – Starts with “S“
- 20 Across: Dynamic opening? – Starts with “A“
- 21 Across: Peppa Pig’s baby sister – Starts with “E“
- 22 Across: *Kitchen gadget fashioned from pearl? – Starts with “A“
- 24 Across: *Orange jam produced with emerald? – Starts with “M“
- 26 Across: Texter’s “Speak soon” – Starts with “T“
- 27 Across: Paramore’s “__ It Fun” – Starts with “A“
- 28 Across: Primatology focus – Starts with “A“
- 30 Across: __ oneself on – Starts with “P“
- 31 Across: Big pigs – Starts with “H“
- 33 Across: __ Ababa – Starts with “A“
- 35 Across: Mulligans – Starts with “D“
- 36 Across: *Latin cornerstone phrase etched by diamond? – Starts with “A“
- 40 Across: Enjoys a fine meal – Starts with “D“
- 42 Across: Start to stop? – Starts with “E“
- 43 Across: Played on repeat – Starts with “L“
- 44 Across: Bout-ending letters – Starts with “T“
- 45 Across: *Approach bearing garnet? – Starts with “G“
- 47 Across: Sphere – Starts with “O“
- 48 Across: Heads south? – Starts with “S“
- 50 Across: Text scam portmanteau – Starts with “S“
- 52 Across: Conductor Zubin – Starts with “M“
- 56 Across: Scale button – Starts with “T“
- 58 Across: Wise biblical king – Starts with “S“
- 60 Across: Soaked up the sun, say – Starts with “L“
- 62 Across: Captain’s band location – Starts with “A“
- 64 Across: Outdoor dining spot – Starts with “P“
- 65 Across: Asian ethnic group in “The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down” – Starts with “H“
- 67 Across: Noninvasive 3D scan – Starts with “M“
- 68 Across: *Knockout competition formed with tourmaline? – Starts with “E“
- 73 Across: Shouted advice in a horror lm – Starts with “R“
- 74 Across: Snoops (around) – Starts with “N“
- 75 Across: En __ – Starts with “M“
- 76 Across: Auto that may have large blind spots – Starts with “S“
- 77 Across: Was humiliated – Starts with “A“
- 79 Across: Body art sacred in Maori culture, briefly – Starts with “F“
- 81 Across: Fashion house in “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” – Starts with “D“
- 84 Across: Blood component – Starts with “S“
- 85 Across: With 96-Down, “My Way” singer – Starts with “F“
- 87 Across: Jeans cut – Starts with “S“
- 89 Across: Cold open? – Starts with “S“
- 90 Across: *Gym amenity filled with opal? – Starts with “L“
- 93 Across: GPS heading – Starts with “S“
- 95 Across: Blue-green Muppet who plays the guitar – Starts with “R“
- 97 Across: Stage name of Park Jaesang – Starts with “P“
- 99 Across: Cookies with a Golden variety – Starts with “O“
- 100 Across: *Newspaper figure who works with peridot? – Starts with “O“
- 102 Across: Quietly – Starts with “F“
- 104 Across: Pooh’s creator – Starts with “M“
- 106 Across: Genesis location – Starts with “E“
- 107 Across: So wool – Starts with “A“
- 108 Across: Seller of Poäng chairs – Starts with “I“
- 109 Across: Red Muppet who plays the piano – Starts with “E“
- 111 Across: Border on – Starts with “A“
- 115 Across: *Hockey puck drop spot composed of citrine? – Starts with “C“
- 117 Across: Cold-hearted, or an apt description of the answers to the starred clues – Starts with “M“
- 120 Across: Plant with a trunk – Starts with “T“
- 121 Across: Jet-black – Starts with “I“
- 122 Across: Many Wix sites – Starts with “B“
- 123 Across: Wear down – Starts with “E“
- 124 Across: HS safety gp. – Starts with “S“
- 125 Across: Utters – Starts with “S“
- 126 Across: Lip – Starts with “S“
- 127 Across: Official and authentic content – Starts with “C“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Harsh trumpet note – Starts with “B“
- 2 Down: Transfixed – Starts with “R“
- 3 Down: Car trip game – Starts with “I“
- 4 Down: Someone dealing with a lot
- of baggage? – Starts with “B“
- 5 Down: Poetic preposition – Starts with “E“
- 6 Down: A question of time – Starts with “W“
- 7 Down: Fuel storage option – Starts with “O“
- 8 Down: Subject of a miner dispute,
- maybe – Starts with “O“
- 9 Down: Prized violin, familiarly – Starts with “S“
- 10 Down: “OMG, twins!” – Starts with “S“
- 11 Down: Pod veggies – Starts with “P“
- 12 Down: __ on the side of caution – Starts with “E“
- 13 Down: Write music – Starts with “C“
- 14 Down: iMessage status – Starts with “D“
- 15 Down: Gets around – Starts with “E“
- 16 Down: Bus customers – Starts with “R“
- 17 Down: Deems essential – Starts with “N“
- 19 Down: Big shake – Starts with “S“
- 23 Down: Tiered temples – Starts with “P“
- 25 Down: Unlikely to catch feelings,
- informally – Starts with “A“
- 29 Down: Simplied speech – Starts with “P“
- 32 Down: Praising poetry – Starts with “O“
- 34 Down: Spanish “My god!” – Starts with “D“
- 35 Down: Cozy spot – Starts with “D“
- 36 Down: Often – Starts with “A“
- 37 Down: Filmmaker Ephron – Starts with “N“
- 38 Down: Choice that requires little
- thought – Starts with “N“
- 39 Down: “I should get going” – Starts with “I“
- 41 Down: For the __ time – Starts with “N“
- 46 Down: Compañeras – Starts with “A“
- 49 Down: Exceed – Starts with “G“
- 51 Down: VMA gure – Starts with “M“
- 53 Down: House call – Starts with “H“
- 54 Down: Time to roll the dice,
- maybe – Starts with “T“
- 55 Down: Working hard – Starts with “A“
- 57 Down: Vocal stumble – Starts with “E“
- 59 Down: Elevator innovator – Starts with “O“
- 60 Down: “Because you’re worth it”
- brand – Starts with “L“
- 61 Down: Basketball Hall of Famer
- Meyers – Starts with “A“
- 63 Down: Low points – Starts with “M“
- 65 Down: Water way? – Starts with “H“
- 66 Down: Like can’t-miss attractions – Starts with “H“
- 68 Down: Taylor Swi’s “e __ Tour” – Starts with “M“
- 69 Down: Guitarlike instrument – Starts with “E“
- 70 Down: Conjunction used in logic – Starts with “L“
- 71 Down: Adds to – Starts with “N“
- 72 Down: Contents of some inedible
- cakes – Starts with “T“
- 78 Down: “Roger that” – Starts with “M“
- 79 Down: Synthetic lash strip – Starts with “D“
- 80 Down: Done with – Starts with “F“
- 82 Down: “__ the next!” – Starts with “T“
- 83 Down: Lion’s share? – Starts with “O“
- 85 Down: Enemy – Starts with “R“
- 86 Down: Check-in items – Starts with “F“
- 88 Down: Eco or sport, in some cars – Starts with “M“
- 91 Down: Ursa Minor star – Starts with “P“
- 92 Down: Ask for details about a
- breakup, say – Starts with “P“
- 94 Down: Swimwear in Fire Island
- Pines, oen – Starts with “S“
- 96 Down: See 85-Across – Starts with “S“
- 97 Down: Franchise with a Crème
- Brûlée Latte – Starts with “P“
- 98 Down: Name dropped? – Starts with “S“
- 101 Down: Expo presentations,
- perhaps – Starts with “D“
- 102 Down: Trivia fodder – Starts with “F“
- 103 Down: Uno, due, __ – Starts with “T“
- 105 Down: “e Silence of the __” – Starts with “L“
- 108 Down: Nasty – Starts with “I“
- 110 Down: Chair supports – Starts with “L“
- 112 Down: Lucky break – Starts with “B“
- 113 Down: __ send: handy feature
- on some email platforms – Starts with “U“
- 114 Down: Ump’s following? – Starts with “T“
- 116 Down: “Barefoot Contessa” host
- Garten – Starts with “I“
- 118 Down: __ plancha – Starts with “A“
- 119 Down: Quick moment – Starts with “S“
Today’s Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Answers for November 29, 2025
Across Answers
- 1 Across: Corrupt payoff – BRIBE
- 6 Across: Courts – WOOS
- 10 Across: Contract detail, for short – SPEC
- 14 Across: Laura of “Marriage Story” – DERN
- 18 Across: Alternative to nger pointing – LASER
- 19 Across: Polo or tee – SHIRT
- 20 Across: Dynamic opening? – AERO
- 21 Across: Peppa Pig’s baby sister – EVIE
- 22 Across: *Kitchen gadget fashioned from pearl? – APPLEPEELER
- 24 Across: *Orange jam produced with emerald? – MARMALADE
- 26 Across: Texter’s “Speak soon” – TTYL
- 27 Across: Paramore’s “__ It Fun” – AINT
- 28 Across: Primatology focus – APES
- 30 Across: __ oneself on – PRIED
- 31 Across: Big pigs – HOGGS
- 33 Across: __ Ababa – ADDIS
- 35 Across: Mulligans – DOOVERS
- 36 Across: *Latin cornerstone phrase etched by diamond? – ANNODOMINI
- 40 Across: Enjoys a fine meal – DINES
- 42 Across: Start to stop? – ESS
- 43 Across: Played on repeat – LOOPED
- 44 Across: Bout-ending letters – TKO
- 45 Across: *Approach bearing garnet? – GETNEAR
- 47 Across: Sphere – ORB
- 48 Across: Heads south? – SAGS
- 50 Across: Text scam portmanteau – SMISH
- 52 Across: Conductor Zubin – MEHTA
- 56 Across: Scale button – TARE
- 58 Across: Wise biblical king – SOLOMON
- 60 Across: Soaked up the sun, say – LAIDOUT
- 62 Across: Captain’s band location – ARM
- 64 Across: Outdoor dining spot – PATIO
- 65 Across: Asian ethnic group in “The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down” – HMONG
- 67 Across: Noninvasive 3D scan – MRI
- 68 Across: *Knockout competition formed with tourmaline? – ELIMINATIONTOURNAMENT
- 73 Across: Shouted advice in a horror lm – RUN
- 74 Across: Snoops (around) – NOSES
- 75 Across: En __ – MASSE
- 76 Across: Auto that may have large blind spots – SUV
- 77 Across: Was humiliated – ATEDIRT
- 79 Across: Body art sacred in Maori culture, briefly – FACETAT
- 81 Across: Fashion house in “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” – DIOR
- 84 Across: Blood component – SERUM
- 85 Across: With 96-Down, “My Way” singer – FRANK
- 87 Across: Jeans cut – SLIM
- 89 Across: Cold open? – SNO
- 90 Across: *Gym amenity filled with opal? – LAPOOL
- 93 Across: GPS heading – SSE
- 95 Across: Blue-green Muppet who plays the guitar – ROSITA
- 97 Across: Stage name of Park Jaesang – PSY
- 99 Across: Cookies with a Golden variety – OREOS
- 100 Across: *Newspaper figure who works with peridot? – OPEDEDITOR
- 102 Across: Quietly – FAINTLY
- 104 Across: Pooh’s creator – MILNE
- 106 Across: Genesis location – EDEN
- 107 Across: So wool – ANGORA
- 108 Across: Seller of Poäng chairs – IKEA
- 109 Across: Red Muppet who plays the piano – ELMO
- 111 Across: Border on – ABUT
- 115 Across: *Hockey puck drop spot composed of citrine? – CENTERRICE
- 117 Across: Cold-hearted, or an apt description of the answers to the starred clues – MADEOFSTONE
- 120 Across: Plant with a trunk – TREE
- 121 Across: Jet-black – INKY
- 122 Across: Many Wix sites – BLOGS
- 123 Across: Wear down – ERODE
- 124 Across: HS safety gp. – SADD
- 125 Across: Utters – SAYS
- 126 Across: Lip – SASS
- 127 Across: Official and authentic content – CANON
Down Answers
- 1 Down: Harsh trumpet note – BLAT
- 2 Down: Transfixed – RAPT
- 3 Down: Car trip game – ISPY
- 4 Down: Someone dealing with a lot of baggage? – BELLHOP
- 5 Down: Poetic preposition – ERE
- 6 Down: A question of time – WHEN
- 7 Down: Fuel storage option – OILTANK
- 8 Down: Subject of a miner dispute, maybe – ORE
- 9 Down: Prized violin, familiarly – STRAD
- 10 Down: “OMG, twins!” – SAMESIES
- 11 Down: Pod veggies – PEAS
- 12 Down: __ on the side of caution – ERR
- 13 Down: Write music – COMPOSE
- 14 Down: iMessage status – DELIVERED
- 15 Down: Gets around – EVADES
- 16 Down: Bus customers – RIDERS
- 17 Down: Deems essential – NEEDS
- 19 Down: Big shake – SEISM
- 23 Down: Tiered temples – PAGODAS
- 25 Down: Unlikely to catch feelings, informally – ARO
- 29 Down: Simplied speech – PIGDIN
- 32 Down: Praising poetry – ODES
- 34 Down: Spanish “My god!” – DIOSMIO
- 35 Down: Cozy spot – DEN
- 36 Down: Often – ALOT
- 37 Down: Filmmaker Ephron – NORA
- 38 Down: Choice that requires little thought – NOBRAINER
- 39 Down: “I should get going” – ITSLATE
- 41 Down: For the __ time – NTH
- 46 Down: Compañeras – AMIGAS
- 49 Down: Exceed – GOPAST
- 51 Down: VMA gure – MOONMAN
- 53 Down: House call – HOMEVISIT
- 54 Down: Time to roll the dice, maybe – TURN
- 55 Down: Working hard – ATIT
- 57 Down: Vocal stumble – ERM
- 59 Down: Elevator innovator – OTIS
- 60 Down: “Because you’re worth it” brand – LOREAL
- 61 Down: Basketball Hall of Famer Meyers – ANN
- 63 Down: Low points – MINIMA
- 65 Down: Water way? – HOSE
- 66 Down: Like can’t-miss attractions – MUSTSEE
- 68 Down: Taylor Swi’s “e __ Tour” – ERAS
- 69 Down: Guitarlike instrument – LUTE
- 70 Down: Conjunction used in logic – NOR
- 71 Down: Adds to – TACKSON
- 72 Down: Contents of some inedible cakes – MUD
- 78 Down: “Roger that” – DULYNOTED
- 79 Down: Synthetic lash strip – FALSIE
- 80 Down: Done with – TIREDOFF
- 82 Down: “__ the next!” – ONTO
- 83 Down: Lion’s share? – ROAR
- 85 Down: Enemy – FOE
- 86 Down: Check-in items – ROOMKEYS
- 88 Down: Eco or sport, in some cars – MODE
- 91 Down: Ursa Minor star – POLARIS
- 92 Down: Ask for details about a breakup, say – PRY
- 94 Down: Swimwear in Fire Island Pines, often – SPEEDOS
- 96 Down: See 85-Across – SINATRA
- 97 Down: Franchise with a Crème Brûlée Latte – PANERA
- 98 Down: Name dropped? – SIGNED
- 101 Down: Expo presentations, perhaps – DEMOS
- 102 Down: Trivia fodder – FACTS
- 103 Down: Uno, due, __ – TRE
- 105 Down: “e Silence of the __” – LAMBS
- 108 Down: Nasty – ICKY
- 110 Down: Chair supports – LEGS
- 112 Down: Lucky break – BOON
- 113 Down: __ send: handy feature on some email platforms – UNDO
- 114 Down: Ump’s following? – TEEN
- 116 Down: “Barefoot Contessa” host Garten – INA
- 118 Down: __ plancha – ALA
- 119 Down: Quick moment – SEC
Today’s Washington Post crossword was a hefty, satisfying solve — dense theme, smart construction, and almost no filler. The theme entries all hit cleanly, and the long fill made the grid feel lively instead of overloaded. Cluing leaned clever without getting too cute, giving the puzzle a balanced difficulty that stayed engaging the whole way through. Overall, it was a tight, rewarding grid that respected your brain and paid off the effort.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
How to Play Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Puzzle
You can play the daily crossword for free on the Washington Post’s website under their “Games” section.
- Choose a Clue: Click on any clue in the “Across” or “Down” lists.
- Enter Your Answer: The corresponding squares in the grid will be highlighted. Type your answer. The cursor will automatically move to the next square.
- Switch Directions: You can press the spacebar or click a square a second time to toggle between “Across” and “Down.”
- Check Your Work: You can press the “Check” or “Reveal” feature if you get truly stuck.
That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for a fresh set of answers.