Today's Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 5, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
The Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword for November 5, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 5, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues:

  • 1 Across: People with prosopagnosia have trouble recognizing them— Starts with the letter “F
  • 6 Across: No longer in the minors? — Starts with the letter “O
  • 7 Across: Furry environmentalist of kid-lit — Starts with the letter “L
  • 8 Across: Member of Syria’s largest ethnic minority — Starts with the letter “K
  • 9 Across: Like good sneakers — Starts with the letter “S

Down Clues:

  • 1 Down: “Country___” (2012 Bubba Sparxxx single that went gold) — Starts with the letter “F
  • 2 Down: Run____ of — Starts with the letter “A
  • 3 Down: Gain in an election, as a state — Starts with the letter “C
  • 4 Down: Long ago “Whoa!” — Starts with the letter “E
  • 5 Down: Lead in to “cells” or “sells” — Starts with the letter “S

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 5, 2025

Across Answers:
  • 1 Across: People with prosopagnosia have trouble recognizing them— FACES
  • 6 Across: No longer in the minors? — OFAGE
  • 7 Across: Furry environmentalist of kid-lit — LORAX
  • 8 Across: Member of Syria’s largest ethnic minority — KURD
  • 9 Across: Like good sneakers — SLY

Down Answers:
  • 1 Down: “Country___” (2012 Bubba Sparxxx single that went gold) — FOLKS
  • 2 Down: Run____ of — AFOUL
  • 3 Down: Gain in an election, as a state — CARRY
  • 4 Down: Long ago “Whoa!”— EGAD
  • 5 Down: Lead in to “cells” or “sells”— SEX


What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword?

Another sharp and inventive Meta Mini from The Washington Post! The clues balance quick hits of general knowledge with the deeper thinking required for the meta twist. It’s approachable yet layered — perfect for solvers who like their puzzles to have an extra payoff.

Difficulty rating: 3.5 / 5

How to Play the Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid using the Across and Down clues — then find the hidden meta answer revealed by the completed puzzle.
  • The Meta Element: After solving the puzzles for the week, look for a word, phrase, or concept hinted at by the completed answers. It could be a hidden pattern, shared theme, or set of initials that spell something out.
  • Accessibility: Like the NYT Mini, it’s short, sharp, and ideal for a daily brain stretch.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand-new Mini Meta appears every day on The Washington Post site and app, so there’s always a new challenge waiting.

