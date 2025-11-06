Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers: November 6, 2025

The Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword is a fun daily word challenge that tests both your clue-solving skills and your ability to spot patterns. It’s like a crossword with a twist; there’s a hidden “meta” answer that ties everything together once you solve all the puzzles for the week. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or just getting started, this compact puzzle is the perfect mix of clever clues and satisfying

If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle (or just want to double-check your work), here are the full hints and solutions for the Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword for November 6, 2025.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Clues for November 6, 2025

Put your wordplay hat on! Here are the clues to get you started.

Across Clues: ⏩

1 Across: Severe Spasm — Starts with the letter “ P ”

Severe Spasm — Starts with the letter “ ” 5 Across: Severe Spasm — Starts with the letter “ T ”

Severe Spasm — Starts with the letter “ ” 6 Across: Have a date — Starts with the letter “ G “

Have a date — Starts with the letter “ “ 7 Across: Hip to — Starts with the letter “ I ”

Hip to — Starts with the letter “ ” 8 Across: Like wds, after “la,” in La Paz — Starts with the letter “F”

Down Clues: ⏬

1 Down: Galaxy, e.g. — Starts with the letter “P ”

Galaxy, e.g. — Starts with the letter ” 2 Down: See 4-Down — Starts with the letter “ A ”

See 4-Down — Starts with the letter “ ” 3 Down: “Verb” or “adjective”, e.g. — Starts with the letter “ N ”

“Verb” or “adjective”, e.g. — Starts with the letter “ ” 4 Down: With 2-Down, kiss-killing cry, maybe — Starts with the letter “ G ”

With 2-Down, kiss-killing cry, maybe — Starts with the letter “ ” 5 Down: Cry around many an office water cooler — Starts with the letter “T”

Once you’ve got all your guesses, scroll down for the solutions.

Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers for November 6, 2025

Across Answers: ⏩ 1 Across: Severe Spasm — PANG

Severe Spasm — 5 Across: Severe Spasm — THROE

Severe Spasm — 6 Across: Have a date — GOUT

Have a date — 7 Across: Hip to — INON

Hip to — 8 Across: Like wds, after “la,” in La Paz — FEM

Down Answers: ⏬ 1 Down: Galaxy, e.g. — PHONE

Galaxy, e.g. — 2 Down: See 4-Down — AROOM

See 4-Down — 3 Down: “Verb” or “adjective”, e.g. — NOUN

“Verb” or “adjective”, e.g. — 4 Down: With 2-Down, kiss-killing cry, maybe — GET

With 2-Down, kiss-killing cry, maybe — 5 Down: Cry around many an office water cooler —TGIF





What Did You Think of Today’s Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword?

Today’s Washington Post Meta Mini was a clever mix of straightforward clues and subtle misdirection. The grid design made the solving flow feel natural, with the vertical and horizontal intersections offering just enough resistance to stay fun. The theme tied together surprisingly well once you saw the pattern, making the “aha” moment satisfying without being too obvious. It’s the kind of puzzle that rewards attention to detail — short but layered enough to keep even regular solvers guessing for a bit. Overall, a tight and well-constructed meta with a clean finish.

Difficulty rating: 4 / 5

More Clues:

How to Play the Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword