Today’s Worldle Answer & Hints #1304 – August 17, 2025

Do you love geography? Do you like playing challenging games? If you answered yes to both, then you must be playing Worldle. The game is similar to Wordle, but instead of words, it’s about continents, countries, or territories. Every day, the game gives you a silhouette of the country, and you get six chances to guess its name. It’s a simple but fun game that can test your geographical knowledge. So, here are the hints and answers for today’s Worldle #1304 for August 17, 2025.

Today’s Worldle #1304 Hints for August 17, 2025

Can’t figure out the country or territory just by looking at its shape? Fret not, as you can use the hints below to guess the name:

Hint #1: This country is located in Central America.

Hint #2: It is the only country in the world where you can see the sun rise on the Pacific and set on the Atlantic.

Hint #3: Its capital city is Panama City.

Hint #4: The country is known for a famous canal that connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Hint #5: It is an S-shaped isthmus that connects North and South America.

Hint #6: The first letter of the name is "P".

Today’s Worldle #1304 Answer for August 17, 2025

Did you manage to guess the country correctly?

Click here to reveal the answer and see if you got it right! Panama

The Worldle puzzle for today was a true test of geographic knowledge. The silhouette was a bit confusing. The clues about the country’s location and capital were spot on. It was a good challenge that wasn’t overly difficult, striking a nice balance between being a brain-teaser and being solvable. Definitely a 4 out of 5!

Yesterday’s Worldle #1303 Answer for August 16, 2025

In case you missed it, the answer for yesterday’s Worldle #1303 Answer for August 16, 2025 is:

Afghanistan

How to Play Worldle

Playing Worldle is simple. You have six attempts to guess the country or territory silhouette displayed on the screen. Here’s how it works:

Look at the silhouette. The game gives you a clear outline of a country or territory.

Type your guess. Enter a valid country or territory name in the search box.

Analyze the feedback. After each guess, you receive three types of feedback to help you: Distance: The geographical distance in kilometers or miles from your guess to the correct country. Direction: An arrow pointing from your guess toward the correct country. For example, if you guess "France" and see "2,500km ➡️," you need to look for a country about 2,500 kilometers east of France. Proximity Percentage: A percentage showing how close you are to the correct answer. The closer you are, the higher the percentage. A guess on the opposite side of the world would be 0%, and a correct guess is 100%.

After each guess, you receive three types of feedback to help you:

The game also uses colored squares to visually represent your proximity percentage. It rounds your proximity down to the nearest 10, then represents your score with a total of five squares. A green square (🟩) represents 20% and a yellow square (🟨) represents 10%. For instance, a 72% proximity would be shown as 🟩🟩🟩🟨⬛.

Just like Wordle, Worldle refreshes every 24 hours. The game is completely free, so you can play it anytime, anywhere. What do you think of today’s Worldle puzzle?