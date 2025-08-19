Home » Gaming » Today’s Worldle Answer & Hints #1307 – August 20, 2025

Today’s Worldle Answer & Hints #1307 – August 20, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
Do you love geography? Do you like playing challenging games? If you answered yes to both, then you must be playing Worldle. The game is similar to Wordle, but instead of words, it’s about continents, countries, or territories. Every day, the game gives you a silhouette of the country, and you get six chances to guess its name. It’s a simple but fun game that can test your geographical knowledge. So, here are the hints and answers for today’s Worldle #1307 for August 20, 2025.

Today’s Worldle #1307 Hints for August 20, 2025

Can’t figure out the country or territory just by looking at its shape? Fret not, as you can use the hints below to guess the name:

  • Hint #1: This country is located in Western Asia.
  • Hint #2: It is situated at the northern end of the Persian Gulf.
  • Hint #3: Its capital city is Kuwait City.
  • Hint #4: The country is known for its vast oil reserves and is bordered by Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
  • Hint #5: It is one of the smallest countries in the world in terms of land area.
  • Hint #6: The first letter of the name is “K”.

Today’s Worldle #1307 Answer for August 20, 2025

Did you manage to guess the country correctly?

Click here to reveal the answer and see if you got it right!

Kuwait

Today’s Worldle was a good one! The silhouette looked a little bit like another country at first, which made it a little confusing. But once I used the hints, especially the one about the capital, it got a lot easier to figure out. It’s always satisfying when a tricky puzzle comes together like that. I really enjoyed it. Definitely it’s a 4.5 out of 5!

Yesterday’s Worldle #1306 Answer for August 19, 2025

In case you missed it, the answer for yesterday’s Worldle #1306 Answer for August 19, 2025 is:

Guinea-Bissau

How to Play Worldle

Playing Worldle is simple. You have six attempts to guess the country or territory silhouette displayed on the screen. Here’s how it works:

  • Look at the silhouette. The game gives you a clear outline of a country or territory.
  • Type your guess. Enter a valid country or territory name in the search box.
  • Analyze the feedback. After each guess, you receive three types of feedback to help you:
    • Distance: The geographical distance in kilometers or miles from your guess to the correct country.
    • Direction: An arrow pointing from your guess toward the correct country. For example, if you guess “France” and see “2,500km ➡️,” you need to look for a country about 2,500 kilometers east of France.
    • Proximity Percentage: A percentage showing how close you are to the correct answer. The closer you are, the higher the percentage. A guess on the opposite side of the world would be 0%, and a correct guess is 100%.

The game also uses colored squares to visually represent your proximity percentage. It rounds your proximity down to the nearest 10, then represents your score with a total of five squares. A green square (🟩) represents 20% and a yellow square (🟨) represents 10%. For instance, a 72% proximity would be shown as 🟩🟩🟩🟨⬛.

Just like Wordle, Worldle refreshes every 24 hours. The game is completely free, so you can play it anytime, anywhere. What do you think of today’s Worldle puzzle?

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

