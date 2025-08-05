Today’s WSJ Crossword (Bake-Off) Answers And Hints – August 5, 2025

The Wall Street Journal Crossword remains a staple for crossword enthusiasts, offering clever wordplay, thematic ingenuity, and just the right amount of challenge. Whether you’re breezing through Monday’s clues or deciphering the mind-bending meta puzzles on Fridays, there’s always something satisfying to discover. That being said, here are WSJ Crossword puzzle answers for August 5, 2025.

Today’s WSJ Crossword Hints For August 5, 2025

Today’s WSJ Crossword Theme Hint Baked Off: A recipe for fun — these clues are baked to perfection!

Today’s WSJ Crossword Answers For August 5, 2025

Across Answers 1 Across : “Ocean’s Eleven” plot, e.g. → Caper

: “Ocean’s Eleven” plot, e.g. → 6 Across: Formerly → Once

Formerly → 10 Across: Jazz style → Bop

Jazz style → 13 Across: Love deeply → Adore

Love deeply → 14 Across: Stocking stuffers → Feet

Stocking stuffers → 15 Across: Quarterback Manning → Eli

Quarterback Manning → 16 Across: Comedian’s favorite baked good → Rollintheaisles

Comedian’s favorite baked good → 20 Across: New York theater award → Obie

New York theater award → 21 Across: Trompe l’___ (artistic illusion) → Oeil

Trompe l’___ (artistic illusion) → 22 Across: Pioneer in 35mm cameras → Leica

Pioneer in 35mm cameras → 23 Across: Tennis do-over → Let

Tennis do-over → 24 Across: Exerciser’s favorite baked goods → Bunsofsteel

Exerciser’s favorite baked goods → 26 Across: Acting as an accomplice to → Inon

Acting as an accomplice to → 28 Across: Western hemisphere alliance, for short → Oas

Western hemisphere alliance, for short → 29 Across : Pittsburgh-based metal producer → Alcoa

: Pittsburgh-based metal producer → 31 Across: Close friend → Chum

Close friend → 34 Across: It last flew in 2001 → Twa

It last flew in 2001 → 37 Across: Actor’s favorite baked good → Toastofbroadway

Actor’s favorite baked good → 41 Across: Belt-making tool → Awl

Belt-making tool → 42 Across: Titan, to Saturn → Moon

Titan, to Saturn → 43 Across: June Carter to Joaquin’s Johnny Cash, in “Walk the Line” → Reese

June Carter to Joaquin’s Johnny Cash, in “Walk the Line” → 44 Across: Start for Fernando or Francisco → San

Start for Fernando or Francisco → 46 Across: Cap’s companion → Gown

Cap’s companion → 47 Across : Off-road driver’s favorite baked good → Cakewithmud

: Off-road driver’s favorite baked good → 53 Across: “Impractical Jokers” network → Tbs

“Impractical Jokers” network → 56 Across: Keats’s “___ Psyche” → Odeto

Keats’s “___ Psyche” → 57 Across : Lay waste to → Ruin

: Lay waste to → 58 Across : Brontë’s Jane → Eyre

: Brontë’s Jane → 59 Across: Candidate’s favorite baked good → Waffleonanissue

Candidate’s favorite baked good → 62 Across : Common chart shape → Pie

: Common chart shape → 63 Across: Stroke on the green → Putt

Stroke on the green → 64 Across: Automatic counterpart → Stick

Automatic counterpart → 65 Across: Number before quattro → Tre

Number before quattro → 66 Across : “___ Wonderful Life” → Itsa

: “___ Wonderful Life” → 67 Across: Spells → Hexes

Down Answers 1 Down: December song → Carol

December song → 2 Down: Sun-dried building material → Adobe

Sun-dried building material → 3 Down: Type of party or animal → Political

Type of party or animal → 4 Down: Author ___ Stanley Gardner → Erle

Author ___ Stanley Gardner → 5 Down: Outdoor gear retailer → Rei

Outdoor gear retailer → 6 Down: On numerous occasions → Often

On numerous occasions → 7 Down: Go-to drinks for Radar O’Reilly → Nehis

Go-to drinks for Radar O’Reilly → 8 Down: “Crazy” singer Green → Ceelo

“Crazy” singer Green → 9 Down: Greek vowel → Eta

Greek vowel → 10 Down: Troubles → Besets

Troubles → 11 Down: Basic skateboard trick → Ollie

Basic skateboard trick → 12 Down: Fragment → Piece

Fragment → 17 Down : “Adjective” or “verb,” e.g. → Noun

: “Adjective” or “verb,” e.g. → 18 Down: Rick’s love, in a 1942 classic → Ilsa

Rick’s love, in a 1942 classic → 19 Down : Mineo of movies → Sal

: Mineo of movies → 24 Down: Dory or dinghy → Boat

Dory or dinghy → 25 Down: Angst about being excluded, for short → Fomo

Angst about being excluded, for short → 27 Down: Simple refusals → Nos

Simple refusals → 29 Down: Words before distance or discount → Ata

Words before distance or discount → 30 Down : Like a bass → Low

: Like a bass → 31 Down: Corp. exec who follows the money → Cfo

Corp. exec who follows the money → 32 Down: “House of the Dragon” network → HBO

“House of the Dragon” network → 33 Down : Samovar → Urn

: Samovar → 34 Down: Letter count → Tally

Letter count → 35 Down: Used to be → Was

Used to be → 36 Down : Crewman’s answer → Aye

: Crewman’s answer → 38 Down: Hilton competitor → Omni

Hilton competitor → 39 Down : Record holder for career grand slams, familiarly → Rafa

: Record holder for career grand slams, familiarly → 40 Down: Meadow coating → Dew

Meadow coating → 44 Down: Fixed charge → Fee

Fixed charge → 45 Down: Service charge? → Tip

Service charge? → 46 Down: Anna of “Breaking Bad” → Gunn

Anna of “Breaking Bad” → 47 Down: Milk maker → Cow

Milk maker → 48 Down: Cope with change → Adapt

Cope with change → 49 Down: Fermented milk drink of Eurasia → Kefir

Fermented milk drink of Eurasia → 50 Down: Columbia River catch → Salmon

Columbia River catch → 51 Down: Tries to find → Seeks

Tries to find → 52 Down: Sporty Mazda → Miata

Sporty Mazda → 54 Down: Wayne of Wayne Manor → Bruce

Wayne of Wayne Manor → 55 Down: Tries to find → Seeks

Tries to find → 58 Down: Punta del ___ (Uruguayan beach resort) → Este

Punta del ___ (Uruguayan beach resort) → 60 Down: Center opening? → O

Center opening? → 61 Down: “Kinda sorta” → Ish

Today’s crossword was a clever treat, blending wordplay with a delightful baking theme. The hidden baked goods in theme answers added a fun layer of discovery without being too obvious. A satisfying mix of challenge and charm!

How To Play WSJ Crossword Puzzle

New to crosswords? Welcome! The goal is simple: fill the white squares with letters to form words that answer the corresponding clues. Here’s how it works:

Read the Clues: The puzzle is divided into “Across” and “Down” clues. The number next to each clue corresponds to a numbered square in the grid. Fill the Grid: Your answer for an “Across” clue will be written from left to right. For a “Down” clue, you’ll write from top to bottom. One Letter Per Square: Each white square gets a single letter. Check the Crosses: The magic of a crossword is in the intersections. The letters you fill in for an “Across” answer will also be part of a “Down” answer, and vice versa. If a letter doesn’t work for both words, you know there’s a mistake somewhere.

That’s it, folks, come back again tomorrow for the fresh answers to today’s crossword puzzle.