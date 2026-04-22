First game reveal scheduled for April 24, 2026, with initial focus on PC via Steam followed by PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch releases

Toei Games will create entirely new original IPs from scratch rather than adapting existing franchises like One Piece or Dragon Ball

Toei Company, the Japanese entertainment corporation behind iconic anime series One Piece, Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, and Digimon, has officially entered the gaming industry with the launch of Toei Games. The new in-house gaming division was announced Tuesday through an official press release, marking a significant expansion for the company.

What Toei Games Will Focus On

Here's the surprising part. Toei Games won't be making One Piece or Dragon Ball video games. Company president Fumio Yoshimura made this clear when he said the new division plans to build completely new intellectual properties from the ground up. That means fresh characters, new worlds, and stories that nobody has seen before in any Toei anime or movie.

This approach might seem strange given how popular Toei's existing franchises are. A new One Piece game or Dragon Ball title would probably sell well based on name recognition alone. But Yoshimura explained that Toei Games wants to become a gaming brand in its own right, not just a way to adapt anime into different formats. The division will use skills and technology from Toei's film and animation work to create gaming experiences that feel uniquely Toei but aren't tied to existing shows.

The company is calling this push part of "TOEI NEW WAVE 2033," a strategy aimed at growing Toei's presence in markets outside Japan. Gaming fits naturally into this plan since video games reach global audiences without needing dubbing or subtitles in the same way anime does. Yoshimura positioned the gaming division as equally important to Toei's traditional work in movies, TV shows, and live events.

Toei Games plans to release its first titles on PC through Steam before expanding to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles later. The company also mentioned working with game developers from other countries to bring different creative perspectives to projects.

Visual Identity Honors Toei's Heritage

The Toei Games logo pays tribute to the company's cinematic history. Japanese developer Kairosoft designed a pixelated version of the famous wave imagery that has appeared at the start of Toei movies since 1958. The original sequence shows waves crashing over three rocks, an image instantly recognizable to anyone who has watched Toei films. The pixelated redesign bridges the company's analog past with its digital gaming future.

Quick Roadmap: Toei Games Launch

Announcement: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 First Reveal: April 24, 2026

April 24, 2026 Primary Platform: PC (Steam)

PC (Steam) Future Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox

Toei has produced some of the biggest anime franchises in history. One Piece has been running since 1999 and remains one of the most popular anime series worldwide. Dragon Ball defined an entire generation of action anime. Sailor Moon became a cultural phenomenon in the 1990s. Digimon competed directly with Pokemon during the monster-catching craze.