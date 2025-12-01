If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Tolkien Tree Creature, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Tolkien Tree Creature – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Tolkien Tree Creature.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ENT, ORC, ELF, APE, ANT, REX, ASH, ELM 4 Letters ENTS, EWOK, ASHY, MUSA 5 Letters TROLL, LENTS, TAYRA, YUCCA, ASPEN, GROOT, SLOTH 6 Letters HOBBIT, REDBUD, PRUNUS, LUPINE, SAMARA, BAMBOO, FLASHY, ACACIA 7 Letters ENTWINE, FLASHED, PINNATE, PORCINE, LABORED 8 Letters ENTANGLE, PRESENTS, SQUIRREL, KINKAJOU, DENDRITE, ARBOREAL, FLASHING, MAGNOLIA 9 Letters FIREWORKS, GROOTWORD, AILANTHUS 10 Letters DEADLYSINS, ARBORVITAE, SIGILLARID 11 Letters PINEMARTENS 13 Letters HOBBITFORMING, HORSECHESTNUT

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.