Top 10 Most Watched Anime Franchises on Netflix (Jan–Jul 2025)

Netflix released its “What We Watched in the First Half of 2025” report, and the anime charts are filled with both iconic legends and surprising newcomers. From classic Shonen titans to mind-blowing cultural crossovers, these anime are more than just keeping up with trends on Netflix. Here’s a look at the Top 10 Most Watched Anime Franchises on Netflix from January to June 2025, and exactly why each of them is attracting massive audiences around the world.

10. Attack on Titan

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

9.1/10 MAL Rating: 8.56/10

8.56/10 Status: Finished

Finished Total Viewership on Netflix: 15 Million

Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan | Credits: WiT Studio

You know Attack on Titan is not another anime; it’s a pop culture sensation. Although the anime series has ended, the fanbase has not let up. Netflix’s global audience continues to binge on every plot development, the politics, and the intense titan fights. The multilayered storytelling and the moral grayness continue to have the people hooked on re-watch after re-watch.

What makes it stay in Netflix’s top 10 for 2025 is the huge rewatchability and global popularity it still enjoys. New people are discovering it for the first time, and old timers are re-watching previous story arcs with new eyes. That exact combination of emotional investment and high-stakes adventure is exactly why Attack on Titan’s reign doesn’t stop with its finale.

9. Anpanman

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 MAL Rating: 6.56/10

6.56/10 Status: Ongoing

Ongoing Total Viewership on Netflix: 16 Million

Anpanman | Credits: TMS Entertainment

It’s not every day you see a preschool anime on this list, but Anpanman has been successful, particularly in Japan. Netflix’s addition of more than a dozen movies last fall caused a staggering 4700% increase in viewership. Its basic, repetitive storytelling and enormous cast of nearly 2,000 characters provide it with a certain retro appeal you cannot help but enjoy.

For some, it’s a nostalgic comfort watch. For others, it’s a cheerful gateway into Japanese culture, traditions, and festivals. The adventures of the bread-headed hero and his friends are wholesome and oddly addictive. Whether you’re watching with your children or by yourself, Anpanman has a way of hooking you.

8. Demon Slayer

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 MAL Rating: 8.43/10

8.43/10 Status: Ongoing

Ongoing Total Viewership on Netflix: 23 Million

Tanjiro from Demon Slayer | Credits: Ufotable Studio

Demon Slayer is still one of anime’s most visually stunning and emotionally resonant experiences, so it’s no wonder it’s still dominating Netflix charts. You likely recall the first moment you witnessed Tanjiro’s fight choreography with that phenomenal animation; it’s unforgettable.

Even with new arcs premiering elsewhere, the anime’s first few seasons continue to draw fans back for those intense battles and emotional rewards. The mix of tender family ties, heartbreaking backstories, and mind-blowing fight scenes means it’s not an anime you only watch once. You watch it again because every moment feels like a work of art.

7. Sakamoto Days

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 MAL Rating: 7.58/10

7.58/10 Status: Ongoing

Ongoing Total Viewership on Netflix: 24 Million

Taro Sakamoto | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Sakamoto Days Season 2 has had people stuck to the screen, thanks to the thrilling Death Row Prisoner Arc. You get to experience heart-pounding action one moment and laugh-out-loud comedy the next as Sakamoto’s laid-back charm crash-lands into deadly assassins. It’s the best combination of chaos and awesomeness.

Fans of the manga already knew this arc was going to be special, and the global release by Netflix shared that anticipation with a whole new audience. With 24 million views of its last season and new episodes turning up the heat, Sakamoto Days is proving that it’s not just a rising star, it’s a full-blown hit.

6. The Seven Deadly Sins

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 MAL Rating: 7.61/10

7.61/10 Status: Ongoing

Ongoing Total Viewership on Netflix: 26 Million

The Seven Deadly Sins | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Even after its main story concluded, The Seven Deadly Sins continues to engage viewers with its mix of fantasy adventure, action-packed battle scenes, and adorable friendships. If you’ve ever become hooked on Meliodas and the gang’s quest, you know it’s the type of anime that’s hard to stop watching from start to finish.

Its spin-offs and sequels keep the franchise alive and relevant, so it’s always on the Netflix anime charts. It’s comfort viewing for audiences, familiar, fun, and full of the big, over-the-top scenes that make you hit “next episode” without hesitation.

5. One Piece

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

9.0/10 MAL Rating: 8.73/10

8.73/10 Status: Ongoing

Ongoing Total Viewership on Netflix: 28 Million

Luffy in One Piece’s Egghead Island Arc | Credits: Toei Animation

One Piece on Netflix has had its numbers go through the roof in the most recent Egghead Arc, covering all from Saint Saturn’s arrival to Kuma’s heartbreaking backstory. You’re not here only for the action; you’re here for the world-building and emotional gut-punches that only Eiichiro Oda can deliver.

Even with its record-breaking number of episodes, One Piece remains one of the most bingeable things out there. The Egghead Arc, in particular, mixes high-stakes action with deep lore, offering hardcore fans and curious newcomers alike a reason to press play. That’s why it’s maintaining its place in the top five.

4. Pokémon

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 MAL Rating: 7.41/10

7.41/10 Status: Ongoing

Ongoing Total Viewership on Netflix: 38 Million

Pokémon | Credits: OLM Studio

With Pokémon Horizons bringing in an entirely new generation, there are more reasons than ever to stream the franchise. Ash’s journey might be over, but the new characters, plot-driven storytelling, and mysterious pendant plotline have engaged a new generation.

Unlike the classic episodic formula, Horizons’ serialized style keeps you hooked week to week. For old-timers, it’s a thrill to watch the franchise expand, and for newcomers, a great entry point. Whether you’ve been around since Pikachu first appeared or just got introduced to Sprigatito, Pokémon is still a Netflix staple.

3. Detective Conan

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 MAL Rating: 8.18/10

8.18/10 Status: Ongoing

Ongoing Total Viewership on Netflix: 38 Million

Detective Conan | Credits: TMS Entertainment

It’s rare for a 1996 anime to sweep the board over modern juggernauts, but Detective Conan has just pulled it off with 38 million streams. You may have been surprised to learn that it outranks anime such as Demon Slayer and One Piece, but that’s the power of a great mystery.

With its massive back catalog, the series is perfect for binge-watchers who want more than flashy fights. Every case hooks you in, and Netflix’s selection has been enough to capture old fans and curious newcomers. Conan Edogawa in 2025 is proving that old-school anime can still compete with the best.

2. Studio Ghibli

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10 (Spirited Away)

8.6/10 (Spirited Away) MAL Rating: 8.77/10 (Spirited Away)

8.77/10 (Spirited Away) Status: Ongoing Franchise

Ongoing Franchise Total Viewership on Netflix: 39 Million

My Neighbor Totoro | Credits: Studio Ghibli

You don’t just watch a Studio Ghibli film; you experience it. From Spirited Away to My Neighbor Totoro, these films never cease to amaze us, even decades after their release. They ranked second on Netflix’s most-watched list of 2025 (Jan-Jun), proving their magic hasn’t faded.

Whether you’re seeing these films again or sharing them with someone for the first time, the artistry and emotional connection never lose power. For many, Ghibli was what first introduced them to anime, and being included here is evidence that those stories will always find a home in our hearts and on our screens.

1. Naruto / Shippuden

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 MAL Rating: 8.28/10

8.28/10 Status: Finished

Finished Total Viewership on Netflix: 40 Million

Naruto Uzumaki in Naruto | Credits: Studio Pierrot

At the very top, with 40 million views, are Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. You’ve probably lost count of how many times you’ve seen Naruto transition from being an outcast to a hero. Even eight years after Shippuden wrapped up, the anime continues to draw massive audiences.

Netflix’s decision to stream the entire series revived nostalgia in the veterans and sparked the interest of the newcomers. The mix of epic battles, emotional arcs, and sheer number of episodes makes it the king of binge-watching. In 2025, Naruto is not only holding on to the throne, but it’s also reminding everyone why it was a global phenomenon in the first place.