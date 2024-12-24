Top 10 Underrated Christmas Movies on Netflix You Never Heard Of

The holiday season is here, and it’s time to embrace the festive spirit with some heartwarming Christmas-themed movies. We have curated an interesting list of some underrated Christmas movies available on Netflix that flew under the radar but are a must-watch. From touching romances to whimsical adventures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

This year, we highlight ten underrated Christmas movies that stood out on the platform. Five recent releases from 2024 bring fresh stories and unique perspectives, while five evergreen classics continue to capture hearts. These films promise to add joy and warmth to your holiday celebrations. Grab some popcorn, snuggle up, and get ready for a cozy movie marathon!

Recent Christmas Movie Releases (2024)

1. That Christmas (6.8/10)

This animated film weaves together multiple stories about family, love, and holiday mishaps during a snowstorm. With its engaging narrative and beautiful animation, it captures the spirit of Christmas wonderfully.

2. Red One (6.5/10)

In this action-packed adventure, Santa’s kidnapping leads his head of security on a globe-trotting mission to save Christmas. Featuring big stars and thrilling moments, it’s an exciting addition to the holiday lineup.

3. The Merry Gentlemen (4.8/10)

In this light-hearted theatrical entertainment, a former big-city dancer organizes a Christmas-themed revue to save her parents’ struggling venue. As she navigates challenges, she discovers that holiday magic often comes from unexpected places.

4. The Knight Before Christmas (6.3/10)

This unique twist on the classic holiday narrative features a medieval knight transported to modern-day America, where he meets a disillusioned schoolteacher. Their unlikely romance unfolds amidst humorous misunderstandings and festive cheer.

5. A Clüsterfünke Christmas (6.2/10)

A quirky romantic comedy about Holly, who must decide between her corporate ambitions and her growing feelings for a charming local man during her Christmas visit to Clüsterfünke Inn. The film captures the essence of finding love in unexpected places during the holidays.

Evergreen Christmas Classics

1. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (6.4/10)

This visually stunning musical follows an eccentric toymaker and his adventurous granddaughter as they embark on a magical journey filled with wonder and creativity. Its uplifting message about hope and family makes it a holiday favorite.

2. A Boy Called Christmas (7/10)

Based on the popular book, this enchanting tale follows young Nikolas on his quest to find his father in the magical land of elves. With themes of adventure and belief in magic, it’s an inspiring story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

3. Operation Christmas Drop (6.4/10)

A congressional aide visits a tropical Air Force base with plans to shut it down but finds herself falling for a charming pilot. This romantic comedy is based on a real-life tradition of delivering gifts to islanders during the holidays.

4. The Claus Family (6.4/10)

This Belgian film follows a young boy who discovers that his family has ties to Santa Claus. As he learns about his heritage, he embarks on an adventure filled with holiday magic and family bonding.

5. A California Christmas (5.5/10)

This romantic drama follows a wealthy charmer who poses as a ranch hand to convince a hardworking farmer to sell her family’s land before Christmas. The film blends romance with themes of family and community spirit, making it perfect for the holidays.

Bonus: Merry Christmas (7.5/10)

Straight from India, this movie by Sriram Raghavan is a one-of-a-kind hidden gem. Set in 1980s Bombay, where Albert returns home on Christmas Eve after seven years. He meets Maria, whose husband is found dead in her apartment, leading to a night filled with unexpected twists. As they navigate love and crime, Albert must protect Maria and her daughter from the dark forces at play.

Underrated Christmas Movies

These underrated Christmas-themed films offer fresh perspectives on holiday storytelling. They remind us that there’s more to discover beyond the traditional favorites. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, and follow TechWiser to create new watchlists this festive season.