Top 11 iPhone Shortcuts We Found in 2024 That Blew Our Minds

iPhone shortcuts have always been a game-changer, letting you simplify tasks and save time with just a tap. The problem is that there are way too many shortcuts available and most people talk about mundane outdated shortcuts on the internet like QR codes or something. We dug deeper to find some really cool and useful iPhone shortcuts that will help you get through 2025.

1. Where Is My Phone?

Do you keep losing your iPhone? Then this shortcut might be handy. You only need so to say “Hey Siri “Where are you” and it will ring your phone. The best part is that it works even when your phone is locked.

2. Multiple Actions With the Action Button

The Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro and 16 series is handy, but it’s limited to performing just one task at a time. With this shortcut, you can take it to the next level by launching up to 8 apps or actions with a single press. Instead of assigning one task, use the Shortcuts app to create a folder with multiple options. When you press the Action button, the folder opens, letting you pick what to do next. Not sure how?

We have a guide with steps and screenshots to help you launch up to 8 apps or shortcuts with one press.

This shortcut will allow you to share a YouTube video with a specific timestamp. So the person you are sharing the video link with can directly watch the video from the exact timestamp. Also useful if you need to save the video link with a specific timestamp.

Here’s how to use this shortcut:

4. Save Messages Before They Get Deleted

This iPhone shortcut will automatically save messages from specific contacts to your Notes app before they’re deleted. The sender won’t even know if you have read the message or not if you read it from the notes app. You can also set filters to save only messages with certain keywords, keeping things organized and clutter-free.

Want to give it a try? Check out the setup guide on how to set up this shortcut.

5. Find and Copy GIFs Instantly

Let’s face it. We all love GIFs and memes but finding the right GIFs and then sharing them is not always easy. With this shortcut, you can easily browse a lot of GIFs and quickly find the one you want to send. It’s fast, and simple, and makes sharing GIFs easy.

The GIF will be copied to your clipboard.

6. Turn the iPhone Camera Button Into Action Button

Not everybody who bought the new iPhone 16 series loved the Camera Button. It is placed a little awkwardly after all. If you don’t use the Camera Control button on your iPhone 16, why let it go to waste? With this shortcut, you can turn the Camera Button into the Action button to open any app or perform any task. From launching your favorite app to executing custom actions, the possibilities are endless.

Now, you have two Action buttons on your iPhone.

7. Find the Nearest Gas Station

If you’re running low on gas, don’t bother opening maps and searching manually. With this shortcut, you can quickly find the nearest gas station and get directions instantly on your Apple Maps with a single tap. You can even set it up on your home screen for faster access and customize the distance.

But that’s not all – this shortcut isn’t just for gas stations. You can tweak it to find hotels, restaurants, parks, or anything else you’re always searching for just by editing the shortcut. Useful if you are on a road trip.

8. Allow Neighbour to Turn Your Music Down

This handy shortcut lets your neighbor adjust your music volume with a simple text message. For example, if they send a specific phrase like “volume down,” your phone will automatically lower the volume to a preset level, like 50%. It’s a clever way to keep the peace without interrupting the fun.

Want to set this up? Here is how to let your neighbor reset your volume without getting into a fight.

9. Use ChatGPT Voice Mode with

This shortcut can be used for quickly accessing the ChatGPT voice mode with just a tap. You can also call the name of the shortcut to Siri and it will directly open the ChatGPT voice mode.

Check out this full setup guide on how to set up this shortcut.

10. Create Notes From Photos

With this shortcut, you can extract text from a captured image and save it directly to your Notes app easily. Suppose you want to take pictures of notes from your friends or something written on a board. This shortcut will extract the text from the image and transcribe it to your notes app. Also, the image taken using this shortcut will be saved on your Photos app.

11. Unlock Siri’s ChatGPT Integration on Any iPhone

Disappointed that Siri’s ChatGPT features are limited to newer iPhones. With this simple shortcut, you can bring this functionality to any iPhone even if they don’t support ChatGPT. No ChatGPT account is needed. Plus, your Siri interaction history will sync directly with the ChatGPT app for easy access.

We wrote a dedicated step-by-step guide on integrating ChatGPT with Siri on Non-Apple Intelligence iPhones. With these incredible shortcuts, your iPhone will become smarter and more efficient in 2024. Try them out and let us know which one’s your favorite.