Top 5 Anime Like Sakamoto Days and Where to Watch Them

Sakamoto Days is the perfect blend of comedy and action. The anime’s protagonist is a chubby convenience store owner with a dark past as an assassin. The series is not only filled with action but also plenty of comedy, making it hard for fans to find anime like Sakamoto Days.

But we manage to curate a list of anime series with similar protagonists who have had violent pasts, like Taro Sakamoto. They all try to turn a new leaf with varying levels of success. Whether you like the high-tension battles, the silly jokes, or the new family dynamics, you are in for a treat.

5. The Fable

The Fable | Credits: Tezuka Productions

MAL Rating : 8.08

: 8.08 IMDB Rating: 7.7

7.7 Episode Number : 25

: 25 Where to Watch: Hulu

Both Sakamoto Days and The Fable are about the main characters who worked as ex-hitmen. Both series have likable side characters with a lot of goofy humor. Fable is a ruthless killer, but his boss fears that he has started to attract too much attention from legal authorities. He is thus ordered to hide in Osaka for a year and act like a civilian, and he absolutely cannot murder anyone.

However, just like in Sakamoto Days, the well-deserved break takes a grim turn. His presence is seen as a threat by the Osaka mafia. The only way left is to outwit the schemes of his enemies so he can survive the dilemma.

4. GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka

GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka | Credits: Studio Pierrot

MAL Rating : 8.68

: 8.68 IMDB Rating: 8.5

8.5 Episode Numbe r: 43

r: 43 Where to Watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll

Both Great Teacher Onizuka and Sakamoto Days are about retired criminals who wanted to become better people. While Sakamoto was a hitman, Onizuka was an ex-gang member. Along the course of the story, both become influential figures for younger characters.

Onizuka is a 22-year-old ex-gang member who desperately wants to lose his virginity. Once he realizes the power of a teacher, he decides to become one. While he still tries to score women from time to time, he develops a conscience and delivers life lessons in his classroom. He sets out to become the greatest teacher ever and often uses unorthodox, illegal, and life-threatening methods to drive home the point. It is a hilarious anime that mainly focuses on comedy.

3. Gintama

Gintama | Credits: Sunrise

MAL Rating : 8.93

: 8.93 IMDB Rating: 8.7

8.7 Episode Number: 367

367 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Back when Sakamoto Days debuted, it was often compared with Gintama for its similar characters. The boss (Gintoki/Sakamoto) is an older man, unlike the conventional Shonen protagonist. Both have pasts as a warrior or assassin. They are accompanied by a serious boy (Shinpachi/Shin). Another girl with a Chinese theme and red hair (Kagura/Lu), who is extremely strong but dumb, joins to complete the trio.

Both series have comedy accompanied by action sequences. Just like Sakamoto Days, Gintama explores the past of Gintoki who is a highly skilled samurai. But Gintama focuses a lot more on gags than Sakamoto Days. It is one of the best anime you can find that’s like Sakamoto Days.

2. Spy x Family

Spy x Family | Credits: Wit Studio, CloverWorks

MAL Rating : 8.48

: 8.48 IMDB Rating:

Episode Number: 25 (ongoing) + 1 movie

25 (ongoing) + 1 movie Where to Watch: Hulu, Crunchyroll

Mercenary, overpowered protagonists who become a family man? Check. Living dangerous double lives? Check. A good blend of action and comedy? Check! Spy x Family is everything that a Sakamoto Days fan needs. This is the perfect anime to reach for when you need some wholesome family moments without sacrificing action sequences.

Twilight is an exceptional spy who is working undercover. But his current mission demands him to marry and have a child. Thus, he takes the name of Loid Forger and becomes the adoptive father of Anya. He also enters a fake marriage with Yor. Little does he know that his wife is an assassin and his child is a telepath. The three live together while creating hilarious moments in desperate attempts to hide their real selves. SPY x Family is an anime like Sakamoto Days but more wholesome.

1. The Way of the Househusband

The Way of the Househusband | Credits: J.C. Staff

MAL Rating : 7.54

: 7.54 IMDB Rating: 7.3

7.3 Episode Number : 15

: 15 Where to Watch: Netflix

Tatsu is a badass yakuza who put his shady life behind him for a happy married life. Sounds familiar? Because that is the exact plot of Sakamoto Days. Both Tatsu and Taro Sakamoto get used to the domestic lifestyle, and both used to be ultra-successful in their murderous days.

However, there is a bit of difference between the two. While Sakamoto Days focuses on action with a bit of comedy on the side, The Way of the Househusband is mostly comedy and slice of life with just a sprinkle of action. Despite encountering people from his previous field of work, Tatsu is the happiest when he is a house husband, as he spends his time cooking bentos for his wife and taking care of all homely responsibilities. His usage of yakuza-esque language for regular situations makes him appear ominous while creating funny banter and situations.

So, which anime did you find that are similar to Sakamoto Days? Let us know on X.