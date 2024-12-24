Top 5 Anime of 2024 Ranked – Some Flew Under the Radar

Another year has come to pass. 2024 is on the verge of ending which means you have a whole year’s worth of anime to watch. From the hundreds of anime series that aired this year, only a few will reach the top 5 spots. Some anime have emerged as the best of the best, while others flew under the radar but were still worth a watch. Here’s our pick of the top 5 anime series of 2024.

5. Dragon Ball Daima

No one imagined Dragon Ball would make such a legendary comeback. Dragon Ball DAIMA is all about bringing back the adventurous side of the original Dragon Ball anime. Of course, the mini Goku and gang add a certain level of cuteness to the series and hit fans with a truckload of nostalgia.

Dragon Ball DAIMA | Credits: Toei Animation

From the action scenes to the worldbuilding, everything is on point. It is the last Dragon Ball anime created by Akira Toriyama and has thus reserved a special place in the hearts of fans. The anime is available to watch on Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll, and its first season contains 12 episodes.

4. Delicious in Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon is a typical dungeon exploration-style anime with one interesting twist. The group of adventurers falls short of food and decides to hunt whatever anime they get in the dungeons and cook them. The plot details their travels in the dungeon as they adapt to it and harvest food from the monsters. Surprisingly, the food looks delicious and has drawn lots of appreciators.

Delicious in Dungeon | Credits: Studio Trigger

Delicious in Dungeon has received 24 episodes so far and is currently streaming on Netflix.

3. The Apothecary Diaries

The Apothecary Diaries takes place in a fictional country that references the Tang and Ming dynasties of Imperial China. The protagonist, Maomao, is a skilled apothecary with a particularly keen eye for poisons and weird herbs. She is first taken in as a servant of the Inner Court, where the emperor’s consorts reside.

The Apothecary Diaries | Credits: Toho Animation, OLM

Soon her skills lead her to become the unofficial investigator of strange palace mysteries. With comedy, mystery, and historical elements and an additional plus point of a strong female protagonist, The Apothecary Diaries has easily conquered the anime scene of 2024.

The Apothecary Diaries anime received 24 episodes in season 1 and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

2. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Most adventure anime begins with the hero party’s journey to defeat the demon king. However, Frieren does the complete opposite. The story in Frieren begins after the party of heroes has already defeated the evil. A strange atmosphere of melancholy spreads when the heroes depart from each other. The story focuses on one member in particular, Frieren, an almost immortal elf.

Frieren | Credits: Madhouse

Decades after the epic adventure, Frieren decides to undergo yet another journey. But this time, it is to identify everything she has lost. The elf has difficulty processing emotions as she comes to terms with her life. But during her journey with new companions, she slowly understands the swirling emotions inside her.

Frieren received 28 episodes in its first season and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

1. Dandadan

Dandadan | Credits: Science SARU

Now, here is an anime that won over literally everyone with its fall 2024 premiere. From action scenes, a strong independent female protagonist, a unique supernatural storyline,w and plenty of comedy, the series has it all. The plot follows Okarun and Momo, two high schoolers who unwittingly walk into the world of eccentric aliens and Yokai.

The two gain supernatural powers and battle antagonists while making new friends. The anime also features a super strong and hot grandma (I know it sounds weird) who loves foul-mouthing others while smoking.

The Dandadan anime received 12 episodes in its first season that are currently streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu. Season 2 of the anime is officially set to air on Crunchyroll in July 2025.