Top 5 Anime to Watch if You Love DanMachi

No one does dungeon-crawling better than DanMachi (is it wrong to try to pick up girls in a dungeon?). This action adventure has aged like a fine wine since its release a decade ago. With its fifth season nearing its end and no sequel announced, you must be looking for other anime like DanMachi.

That’s why we’ve curated a list of similar series. Life-threatening encounters, dungeon crawling, character-rich plot, hilarious comedy, and good food; these anime are similar to DanMachi and have it all.

5. Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Wistoria: Wand and Sword | Credits: Bandai Namco

MAL Rating : 7.89

: 7.89 Episodes: 12 (Season 2 announced)

12 (Season 2 announced) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Magia Vanders are the mages that protect humanity from celestial foes. These mages monitor everything from the Wizard Tower. This tower inspires the mages of Regarden Magic Academy to become the strongest. Among them is the ostracised Will Serfort, with zero magical power. Despite that, Will wants to become a Magia Vander.

Both DanMachi and Wistoria are written by the same author, Fujino Omori. These anime have supernatural powers, dungeon crawling, deadly encounters, and kind-hearted protagonists with a soft demeanor. If Bell has Hestia, Will has Kiki as a partner.

4. KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! | Credits: Studio Deen, J.C. Staff, Drive

MAL Rating: 8.1

8.1 Episodes: 31 (3 seasons + 1 movie)

31 (3 seasons + 1 movie) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

If DanMachi were a comedy anime, it would be KonoSuba. Both Bell and Kazuma are partnered with a lonely goddess. Both protagonists attract females like bees to honey, for better or for worse (mostly worse). Like DanMachi, supernatural powers, and endless adventures are the USP of KonoSuba. But KonoSuba’s biggest credit comes from its parody nature and extremely ecchi humor.

3. Shangri-La Frontier

Shangri-La Frontier | Credits: C2C

MAL Rating: 8.07

8.07 Episodes : 50 (2 seasons)

: 50 (2 seasons) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Rakurou Hizutome is infamous for his love of playing trash games. He is known as “Sunraku” by the gaming community. Sunraku decided to play a popular mainstream game called Shangri-La Frontier to freshen up. Sunraku underestimates it. But with its detailed mechanism and frightening monsters, he soon becomes engrossed and is ready to win one of his most challenging games.

Sunraku’s love for in-game adventures matches Bell Cranel’s love for adventures. If Bell is accompanied by the Hestia, Sunraku is accompanied by Emul, a main NPC character.

2. Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic | Credits: A-1 Pictures

MAL Rating: 8.01

8.01 Episodes : 50 (2 seasons)

: 50 (2 seasons) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Magi are magicians who can rule the world if they want, but there’s no fun in that. Instead, they choose their king candidates and help them conquer the dungeons to acquire the magical power of djinns. This enables them to rule the world together. Aladdin is one such Magi who ventures out on a journey with his friend and mentor, Ugo, a djinn he can summon with a flute.

Like Bell Cranel, Magi has the soul of an adventurer. Dungeon crawling and supernatural elements are the main themes of both DanMachi and Magi. Of course, you can’t forget some unexpectedly funny and wholesome moments.

1. Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meshi)

Delicious in Dungeon | Credits: Studio Trigger

MAL Rating: 8.61

8.61 Episodes: 24 (S2 announced)

24 (S2 announced) Where to Watch: Netflix

Moments before the dragon munched on her, Falin sent her brother, Laios, and the remaining party members outside the dungeon using magic. To bring back Falin, Laios decides to enter the dungeon once again. But this time with three members – Marcille and Chilchuk from his party and Senshi, a dwarf who joins as a cook. This ragtag trio attempts to reach their goal while munching on fresh meals made out of dungeon monsters.

Death is a recurrent theme in both DanMachi and Dungeon Meshi. Bell and Laios aren’t the bravest souls, but they gain confidence and find bravery along the journey. There are heartwarming events in both anime amidst all the brutality.

These are our top anime like DanMachi but yours could be different. Have some more suggestions? Connect on X.