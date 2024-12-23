Top 5 Anime Like Dandadan Until Season 2 Releases Next Year

Dandadan slayed the Winter 2024 anime season since the moment it debuted. Unfortunately, all great thing must come to an end and so has Dandadan season 1. The second season of the anime has been officially announced but there is still time. Until then, go watch these amazing anime that you will love if you like Dandadan. Just like us!

1. Dorohedoro

Dorohedoro |Credits: MAPPA

Dorohedoro embodies everything that made people fall in love with Dandadan. It is crazy, fast-paced, and has wacky characters and strong friendships, along with absurd humor. It is about a war between humans and sorcerers, but sorcerers have violent tendencies towards humans who are forced to live in slums with little rights.

The protagonist is a man named Caiman, who has a reptilian head. Caiman wanders in search of the sorcerer who cursed him in the hopes of killing them. However, his sorcerer killing spree alerts the ruling sorcerer, En. Dorohedoro has 12 episodes, which are streaming on Netflix.

2. Dark Gathering

Dark Gathering | Credits: OLM

If you love the yokai exorcism side of Dandadan, then you are bound to find Dark Gathering intriguing. The anime begins with Keitaro, who is spiritually aware and can detect the presence of ghosts. He meets Yayoi, a chibi girl who can instantly tell Keitaro is a medium, and forces him to join her on ghost hunts.

Yayoi is an extremely powerful exorcist and employs Keitaro’s help to subjugate malicious ghosts till she can find the one she has been searching for. As the story continues, Dark Gathering evolves into a more gritty and supernatural version of Pokemon. Gotta catch ’em all! (Ghosts)

The Dark Gathering anime is available to watch on Hulu and HIDIVE. The anime has received a total of 25 episodes so far. OLM

3. Mieruko-chan

Mieruko-chan | Credits: Passione

In Dandadan, they can see both ghosts and aliens. Similarly, Miko Yotsuya, a seemingly ordinary high school student, has the unfortunate ability to see ghosts and spirits. She painfully realizes that only she can see them, and interacting with them leads to grave circumstances. She tries to hide her ability and fear as much as possible, but that’s hard to do when one is staring right at your face with a deformed skull.

Miko does her best to ignore the ghosts and spend her life as normally as possible, but not everything is in favor of her average plans. Both Mieruko-chan and Dandadan explore the spiritual and what lies beyond the living. The anime also shows how an average high schooler tries her best to adapt to this bizarre lifestyle, just like Dandadan.

Mieruko-chan anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll. It has a total of 12 episodes so far.

4. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead | Credits: Bug Films

Akira Tendo is a 24-year-old employee of a black company. He is exploited and abused every day and can no longer live life as a common human. But one day, a zombie outbreak occurs, and in this bleak scenario, Tendo finds hope and joy for the first time in years. He no longer has an office to join, and he decides the best thing to do is to complete his bucket list in a post-apocalyptic world.

Tendo gathers a band of ragtag people who adventure to fulfill everything their hearts desire while avoiding zombie attacks. The plot is more funny than scary and has young characters who live their life to the fullest despite an impending threat, much like the Dandadan characters. Zom 100 portrays the height of recklessness coupled with action scenes.

Zom 100 anime is available to watch on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. It has received 12 episodes so far.

5. Noragami

Noragami | Credits: Studio Bones

Dandadan not only suggests the existence of ghosts and aliens but also Godly deities, much like nORAGAMI. Yato is a minor Good who wants to become a popular God one day. He meets Hiyori, a girl whose spirit often detaches from her body due to an accident. In the world of Noragami, the Near Shore is the world of the living, while the Far Shore is where phantoms and human souls linger.

Yato promises to fix Hiyori, and soon enlists a blade he names Yukine. Together, they go on adventures to stop the overwhelming presence of Far Shore creatures. Like Dandadan, Noragami has plenty of fan service, gags, and a romance angle.

Noragami anime is available to watch on Crunchyroll, and the anime has received two seasons, which contain 25 episodes overall and four OVAs.

