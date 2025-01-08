Top 6 Anime Like Frieren and Where to Watch Them Right Now

Frieren begins with an elf venturing out to better understand human emotions after losing one of her companions. This adventure fantasy delves deep into darkness as much as it soars high in the open sky. But that is exactly why anime like Frieren are hard to come by.

Although not tagged as an Iyashikei, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is considered one due to its comforting nature. This anime changed how people look at fantasy storytelling and helped revive the genre. It makes you yearn for more anime like Frieren.

6. Kino’s Journey

MAL Rating : 8.29

: 8.29 Episodes : 13

: 13 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Kino’s Journey follows the travels of Kino. She is a young adventurer who travels to new places in every episode on her talking motorcycle Hermes. They explore different countries with different cultures. She stays only three days in each place before setting out again.

The anime, similar to Frieren and based on Keiichi Sigsawa and Kouhaku Kuroboshi’s work, delves into philosophical themes about society, human nature, and the joy of traveling. It offers a thought-provoking but also often melancholic look at the world through Kino’s eyes and her detached observations and perspective. There is a lot of self-reflection as we observe Kino, like Frieren, grow up and see the world differently.

5. Girls’ Last Tour

Girls’ Last Tour | Credits: White Fox

MAL Rating : 8.22

: 8.22 Episodes : 12

: 12 Where to Watch: NA

Two girls, Chito and Yuuri, are among the last surviving humans in a war-torn post-apocalyptic world. Both go through rubble in search of food and pass their time in each other’s company. Sometimes, it’s as bright as sunshine; sometimes, it’s nothing but despair.

If you loved the comforting silences in Frieren, Girls’ Last Tour turns it up a notch. Although Frieren is set in a fantasy and Girls’ Last Tour in a post-apocalyptic world, they are similar in their journeys.

4. Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meshi)

Delicious in Dungeon | Credits: Studio Trigger

MAL Rating : 8.61

: 8.61 Episodes : 24 (S2 announced)

: 24 (S2 announced) Where to Watch: Netflix

When Laios loses his sister, Falin, to a red dragon, he decides to enter the dungeon once again. But only two of his previous party members, Marcille and Chilchuck, join him. They are accompanied by Senshi, a dwarf who specializes in cooking food from natural resources.

Both parties have an elf mage, dwarf, and a human in common. A strong supporting cast helps the MC shine brighter in both adventure-fantasy anime. Just like Frieren, Laios is a dungeon-head. If you want to experience the tranquility and warm-heartedness of Frieren, you must watch Dungeon Meshi.

3. Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden | Credits: Kyoto Animation

MAL Rating : 8.68

: 8.68 Episodes : 12 (1 season + 1 movie)

: 12 (1 season + 1 movie) Where to Watch: Netflix

Violet lacks human emotions as she grew up as a child soldier. The only person she had ever valued and who actually cared for her was Major Gilbert. After losing Gilbert in a war, Violet embarks on a journey to find the meaning of his endearing last words.

Even though Violet Evergarden and Frieren are nothing alike, what makes them similar is the main protagonists. Just like Frieren, Violet wants to find answers to questions one can’t simply learn. Both female leads embark on a journey that not only heals them but also the viewers. If you loved Frieren, you’ll love Violet Evergarden.

2. To Your Eternity

To Your Eternity | Credits: Studio Brain’s Base, Drive

MAL Rating : 8.34

: 8.34 Episodes : 40 (S3 announced)

: 40 (S3 announced) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

An unknown being casts an orb on Earth. It can replicate anything it touches. This orb transformed from a rock to a wolf and finally to a human. As a human, it wanders around where his eyes go, learns languages, learns emotions, and learns to distinguish good food from bad. But something ominous is after his life.

Time is of no concern to both protagonists. Just like Frieren, To Your Eternity is a journey of self-discovery to understand mortality and what encircles it. Both Frieren and Fushi are immortals on a lonesome journey. Time and again, they are left behind by the people they care for.

1. Mushishi

Mushishi | Credits: Artland

MAL Rating : 8.65

: 8.65 Episodes : 46 (2 seasons, 2 specials, 1 movie)

: 46 (2 seasons, 2 specials, 1 movie) Where to Watch: NA

Mushi is the purest form of life that is similar to any other being on this planet. Very little is known about mushi. The people who research about them are called mushishi. Ginkgo is one such mushishi. His curiosity about these lifeforms has taken him on a journey to find answers that might lead to the very meaning of life.

Both Mushi and Frieren are wanderers who help the needy along the way while finding fragments of the answers they are seeking. People feel safe around them because of their calm and kind demeanor.

While it is extremely hard to find an anime like Frieren, these are our top picks to give you the same warm feeling in your body.