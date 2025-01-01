Top 5 Anime to Watch for Hopeless Romantics

For a hopeless romantic like you, romance transcends beyond the boundaries of relationships. Every aspect of life can be romantic. You can see the good in the bad and are an optimist who can lead a life with a smile no matter what. With respect and consideration for the hopeless romantics out there, we have created a list of anime that would give you the much-needed heart-fluttering moments you’re looking for.

1. Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April | Credits: A-1 Pictures

MAL Rating: 8.64

8.64 Episodes: 22

22 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Apple TV, Roku

Since childhood, Kousei Arima has been a piano prodigy. Under his mother’s strict guidance, he has swept awards and won the hearts of his peers and friends alike. However, when his mother passed away, Kousei was unable to play piano. He became an empty husk until a lively violinist, Kaori Miyazono, bulldozed into his life and filled it with colors new to him. Before he could realize it, Kousei Arima had already begun playing piano as her accompanist. Every day wasn’t as monotonous as before for the unfortunate prodigy.

If you like romance where feelings are laid bare and characters embrace their vulnerability, Your Lie in April is the one for you.

2. My Happy Marriage

My Happy Marriage | Credits: Kinema Citrus

MAL Rating: 7.73

7.73 Episodes: 12 + 1 OVA (S2 upcoming)

12 + 1 OVA (S2 upcoming) Where to Watch: Netflix

The idea of romance blooming from an arranged marriage has become a thing of the past. The idea of love marriage has always been the frontrunner. My Happy Marriage is here to challenge such preconceived notions.

Miyo has been treated more like a product and less like a human since her mother’s passing, not only by her stepmother and sister but also by her father. After years of accepting her fate as a servant, Miyo was married off to the distinguished Kudou family’s infamous heir, Kiyoka, known for his bad temper and sour attitude. But, upon reaching there, Miyo felt like a human after a long while.

What more could you ask from an anime as a hopeless romantic?

3. My Love Story!!

My Love Story | Credits: Madhouse

Takeo Gouda’s giant build hasn’t helped him with his love life, unlike his best friend Makoto Sunakawa, whose cold and calm persona attracts girls like a magnet. After endless rejections, Takeo almost lost his heart until he fell in love at first sight with the doll-like Rinko Yamato, a girl he saved from a train groper. But, thinking he might lose her to Makoto as always, he gives up. But little did Takeo know that it was love at first sight for Rinko as well.

My Love Story is a must-watch for all you hopeless romantics. It has the cute puppy love, the shying away, the hilarious encounters, the top-notch comedy, and an unforgettable bromance.

4. After the Rain

After the Rain | Credits: Wit Studio

MAL Rating: 7.48

7.48 Episodes: 12

12 Where to Watch: HIDIVE, Prime Video

As a hopeless romantic, the very idea of an age-gap romance flutters your heart, isn’t it? And that’s exactly why we strongly recommend After the Rain. This workplace drama explores age-gap romance like none other.

After getting sidelined from the track and field club due to an injury, Akira Tachibana starts working as a part-timer at a family restaurant. Akira has never been interested in the boys from her high school despite her being immensely popular. But, soon, she falls head over heels for the famiresu (short form of a family restaurant) manager, Masami Kondou, a 45-year-old single father, because of his kind demeanor. With her ever-growing feelings, Akira decides to confess.

The rest is for you to find out.

5. A Sign of Affection

A Sign of Affection | Credits: Ajia-do

MAL Rating: 8.22

8.22 Episodes: 12

12 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Apple TV, Roku

We often come across the phrase ‘Love can’t be described in words.’ But for hearing-impaired Yuki Itose, her entire life has been silent as long as she could remember. Yuki is quite reserved, with only her best friend, Rin Fujishiro, with whom she communicates through texts and writings. But a sudden encounter with an upperclassman named Itsuomi Nagi on a train adds color to her rather monochromatic life.

A Sign of Affection is a shoujo anime that stands out for handling vulnerabilities with utmost care, and it shows. If you loved KyoAni’s A Silent Voice, you’ll definitely love this one. The soft color palette enhances the viewing experience, creating a perfect environment for the hopeless romantics.