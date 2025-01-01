Top 5 Anime to Watch if You Love Dr. Stone and Senku

If only Senku were our teacher in school or university, we would’ve enjoyed science as much as we did in Dr. Stone. Dr. Stone has become a haven for nerds and a new territory to explore for the average shonen demographic, something a parent would encourage their children to watch. With its upcoming fourth season, Dr. Stone is nearing its end. Looking for more anime like Dr. Stone? We have carefully curated this list of anime similar to Dr. Stone that we think you will love.

5. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

TenSura | Credits: Eight Bit

MAL Rating: 8.14

8.14 Episodes: 72 (3 seasons + S4 announced)

72 (3 seasons + S4 announced) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Apple TV, Roku, Hulu

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, or simply, TenSura, and Dr. Stone might not look similar at first. But if you look closely their foundations are identical.

Satoru is reincarnated as a slime in another world, where he uses modern-day tactics to build and govern a new country. This is similar to how Senku woke up from a 3721-year slumber and used his intelligence to build the modern civilization from scratch.

Guess what the most striking similarity is? One of the very first foods they replicated from modern civilization is ramen. Because, no ramen, no life.

4. Astra Lost in Space

Astra Lost in Space | Credits: Studio Lerche

MAL Rating: 8.07

8.07 Episodes: 12

12 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Apple TV

After waking up from slumber, Senku constantly pursues the green light, specifically, the perpetrator behind it. Similar to how eight high school students teamed up to find the perpetrator behind the glowing orb that warped them 5012 light years away from their home planet during a space expedition.

Only space remains for Senku, who has explored everything from land to sea to the never-ending sky. That said, Astra Lost in Space is a sci-fi genre anime like Dr. Stone but with a space backdrop. Characters embark on a survival adventure from one planet to another to find their way back home.

3. From the New World

From the New World | Credits: A-1 Pictures

MAL Rating: 8.25

8.25 Episodes: 25

25 Where to Watch: NA

In Dr. Stone, the ones able to hold onto their consciousness for 3000 years survived the fall of civilization due to the green light that turned every living being into stone. Similarly, in From the New World, a sudden outbreak of psychokinesis results in the downfall of modern civilization. After much struggle, the psychics form a new world to isolate themselves from the rest.

From the New World is a horrid version of Dr. Stone set in a dystopian world governed by cynical entities. Both Saki and Senku, the protagonists, are hellbent on finding the one responsible for the upheaval brought on humanity.

Must Read:

2. Fire Force

Fire Force | Credits:David Productions

MAL Rating: 7.71

7.71 Episodes: 48 (2 seasons + S3 announced)

48 (2 seasons + S3 announced) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Apple TV, Roku

Fire Force shows how mankind was plagued by sudden human combustions which turned them into flaming monsters. Without consciousness, they are called infernals similar to how a sudden beam of green light in Dr. Stone turned every living being into stones.

Humans born with infernals’ abilities were called pyrokinetic. They were later enrolled into a special organization called Fire Force to combat the infernals. This is quite similar to Dr. Stone where only a few survived the stone phase for over 3500 years before returning to normal.

Both the protagonists, Shinra and Senku, were led by curiosity to find out the reason behind the current state of human civilization.

1. Ascendance of a Bookworm

Ascendance of a Bookworm | Credits: Ajia-do

MAL Rating: 7.98

7.98 Episodes: 36 (3 seasons + S4 announced)

36 (3 seasons + S4 announced) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Apple TV, Roku

In Ascendance of a Bookworm or Honzuki, a bookworm named Urano gets reincarnated into another world as Myne following an accident. There she discovers that books are scarce, something only nobles could afford. With the determination to read more books and make them affordable for the general populace, Myne sets out to make books, even if it’s just her.

The setting in Honzuki is similar to how our favorite science nerd Senku embarks on a journey to build civilization from scratch right after waking up from a 3721-year nap. At their core, both Dr. Stone and Ascendance of a Bookworm are fueled by the motto – knowledge is power. And, if you’re someone who enjoys that, then look no further.

And that’s it, folks.