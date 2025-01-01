Top 5 Anime to Watch if You Love Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling is one of the rarest occurrences where the manhwa is a mega-hit even before its anime adaptation, which also became a huge hit. Despite many worrying about A-1 Pictures’ recurrent issues with production delays, they succeeded in delivering a breathtaking, no-nonsense action adventure that gives you an adrenaline rush.

Solo Leveling Season 2 is already knocking on our doors. In the meantime, you can watch these selections from the list of anime like Solo Leveling. Read till the end to find out which anime will serve you the same excitement as Solo Leveling.

5. Tower of God

MAL Rating: 7.56

7.56 Episodes: 39 (2 seasons)

39 (2 seasons) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Apple TV

Similar to the hunters in Solo Leveling, there are chosen ones called Regulars in Tower of God. In Solo Leveling, the hunters have to enter the gates to another dimension to clear dungeons. In Tower of God, the regulars have to climb the tower to fulfill their wishes.

Both anime are adapted from manhwa(s)/webtoons, where the protagonists, Bam and Jinwoo, begin their journey as the weakest but gradually become the strongest. If you enjoy the mind-boggling action sequences in Solo Leveling, you’ll find Tower of God to be its distant brother.

4. GATE

MAL Rating: 7.68

7.68 Episodes: 24 (2 seasons)

24 (2 seasons) Where to Watch: HIDIVE, Hulu

Sounds familiar, right? It should be because, in Solo Leveling, gates are the portals to the dimensions where monsters immune to man-made weapons crawl. It’s very similar to how a sudden portal appears on earth in GATE, unleashing monsters killing anything and everything in its way.

In Solo Leveling, hunters enter the portal to keep the monsters away from Earth. In GATE, the Japan Self-Defense Forces are tasked to enter the portal and explore the unknown dimension. Their objective is to create peaceful relations; failing to do so will lead to war. Unlike Solo Leveling, where only the strongest survive, GATE takes a different approach to a monster invasion with peaceful talks and negotiations.

3. Wistoria: Wand and Sword

MAL Rating: 7.89

7.89 Episodes: 12 (S2 announced)

12 (S2 announced) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Roku

Jinwoo was made fun of as the weakest hunter of entire mankind. On the other hand, Wistoria’s Will has been ostracized for being the only magic-less in the entire magic academy. But Will’s growth to the top is similar to Jinwoo. They both toiled hard in the dungeons and gathered experience while becoming stronger than their peers. Both protagonists are very observant, even in the most dire situation.

If you enjoy dungeon crawling, nail-biting battles, and ‘work hard in silence and let your actions speak’ trope, then you’ve found the perfect match with Wistoria: Wand and Sword. Did we mention it has mind-boggling animation?

2. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (DanMachi)

MAL Rating: 7.53

7.53 Episodes: 74 (5 seasons)

74 (5 seasons) Where to Watch: HIDIVE, Hulu, Crunchyroll

Although not literally, Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon or Danmachi is an alternate version of Solo Leveling. It has a medieval setting with many female characters buzzing around the protagonist. That said, both Danmachi and Solo Leveling are about two dungeon crawlers who risk their lives to level up by defeating monsters. They start their journey as weaklings but become stronger with the story progression.

In all seriousness, Danmachi is about the journey of an adventurer named Bell Cranel, who enters the deadly dungeon accompanied by the lonely goddess Hestia. The only thing to keep in mind is to survive.

1. Shangri-La Frontier

MAL Rating: 8.07

8.07 Episodes: 50 (2 seasons)

50 (2 seasons) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Apple TV, Roku

Solo Leveling’s Jinwoo is willing to lose a couple of times just to observe his opponents and create a perfect winning strategy to level up. Similarly, Shangri-La Frontier’s Sunraku (Rakurou) believes in losing to collect intel before getting the final laugh.

While the hunters enter through the gates in Solo Leveling, the players in Shangri-La Frontier log in to the VR game as their selected avatars to begin their adventure. In both these action adventures, the hunters and the players can level up by defeating monsters. If you love the constant battles and strategies in Solo Leveling, then Shangri-La Frontier is the perfect fit for you.