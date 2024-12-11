Top Chrome Extensions 2024: Productivity, Shopping, Creativity, Customization, and Fun

Chrome extensions continue to revolutionize how we work, shop, and relax online. They enhance our browsing experience, and 2024 has brought some standout options. From productivity boosters to entertainment enhancers, these extensions cater to diverse needs.

Be More Productive With These Extensions

1. Todoist

Todoist is a handy Chrome extension that helps you stay organized by turning websites into tasks, planning your day, and checking off completed tasks directly from your browser. Perfect for keeping work and life in order, Todoist also lets you prioritize tasks and collaborate with others effortlessly.

2. Recall- AI Summarizing Extension

Recall is a powerful Chrome extension for organizing and retaining online content effortlessly. It allows you to summarize content in different formats like YouTube videos, articles, podcasts, PDFs, and more, saving them into a personal knowledge base where they’re automatically categorized and interlinked. Whether it’s recipes, movie lists, or research articles, Recall simplifies knowledge management while helping you stay organized and informed.

3. AI Writing Extension

Compose AI revolutionizes how you write by integrating AI-powered tools directly into your workflow. Whether drafting emails, documents, or chats, it speeds up the process with autocomplete, text generation, and rephrasing features. You can continue writing anywhere with AI without opening multiple tabs by typing //.

4. Secure Password Manager

Bitwarden is an open-source password manager designed to secure your digital life. It offers an encrypted vault to store unique, strong passwords, passkeys, and sensitive information. Bitwarden stands out for its commitment to privacy, offering free plans with no ads and advanced security features like end-to-end encryption, two-factor authentication, and a built-in password generator.

Better Shopping Experience

1. Keepa – Amazon Price Tracker

Keepa is a powerful Chrome extension that tracks Amazon prices. It offers detailed price history charts for over 5 billion products. It alerts you to price drops, compares international prices, and highlights daily deals, making it easy to save money while shopping.

2. CouponBirds – Coupon Finder

CouponBirds SmartCoupon automatically finds and applies the best discount codes when you are shopping online. This free extension supports 30,000+ stores, helping you save time and up to $150 annually with discounts, free shipping, and gifts.

3. Add All Wishlist to One Place

MyRegistry.com lets you create a universal gift list with items from any store worldwide. Perfect for weddings, baby showers, and birthdays. It simplifies gifting and offers real-time updates on purchases and benefits.

Entertainment Has a New Dimension

1. Volume Master

Boost Chrome browser’s audio by up to 600% with this free and reliable volume booster extension. Features include fine-grained volume control, bass enhancement, and easier-to-hear voices for podcasts and dialogues, all with no ads.

2. Teleparty

Watch Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, and more in sync with friends using Teleparty. Sync video playback, chat during movies, and host remote watch parties. Free for 6 services, with premium upgrades available for extra features and streaming options.

3. Turn Off the Lights

Transform your video-watching experience with Turn Off the Lights. A browser extension that dims the screen background, creating a cinema-like ambiance. Compatible with platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, and Twitch, it enhances viewing with features like Auto HD, PiP multitasking, and dark mode for all websites. Prioritize eye comfort with customizable shaders and filters while enjoying distraction-free, immersive content.

Personalize Your Browser

1. Momentum- Design Your Tab

Momentum will improve the quality of your browsing experience. It is a beautifully designed tab extension that inspires calm, focus, and energy. You will be greeted with scenic backgrounds, quotes, and mantras daily. Plus, you can manage to-do lists, view local weather, and customize shortcuts—all for free, with no data sharing or selling. You can upgrade to Momentum Plus for advanced features like unlimited Focus Mode, AI-powered tools, task integrations, habit tracking, and immersive soundscapes.

2. One Tab

OneTab helps you save up to 95% of PC memory and reduce tab clutter by converting all your open tabs into a convenient list. You can restore tabs individually or all at once, making it easy to manage your browsing experience. Other benefits include reduced CPU load and speeding up your computer.

3. Custom Animated Themes for Websites

Stylish transforms your browsing experience with over 500,000 custom themes, skins, and backgrounds for websites like YouTube, Facebook, and Google. Easily customize colors, fonts, animations, and layouts to make the web truly yours.

4. Dark Mode for Every Website

Customize your browsing experience with Dark Reader. It will make every site dark thereby reducing eye strain, and improving readability during night and daily browsing. This open-source extension inverts bright colors on websites, offering adjustable settings for brightness, contrast, sepia, fonts, and ignore lists. Ad-free and privacy-focused, it ensures no data is shared.

Games and Fun

1. Boxel Rebound

Boxel Rebound is a thrilling arcade game that challenges you to jump over obstacles across 50+ levels and 5 unique themes. Customize your experience with unlockable skins, create your levels with the Level Builder, and explore community-designed levels.

2. Custom Cool Cursors

Custom Cursor for Chrome offers a fun way to personalize your Chrome browser with a wide range of free, hand-drawn mouse cursors. With over 8000 packs available, users can choose from categories like Minecraft, Cute Cursors, Anime, Memes, Among Us, Roblox, and more. Users can upload their cursors and create custom packs using the Custom Cursor Creator extension.

3. Ice Dodo

Experience an exciting 3D parkour game in outer space by clicking the icon in the top right corner of your browser. Navigate your character to the finish line using the left and right arrow keys, but be careful, hitting cones or falling off the platform will make you restart. With all 680 maps unlocked, you can explore classic maps from 6 years ago, try deleted maps, or challenge yourself with the ultrahard difficulty 11 maps.

Some Other Extensions

Here are a few other extensions that you can consider as well.

Reddit Enhancement Suite: Reddit Enhancement Suite (RES) is an unofficial Chrome extension that improves your old Reddit browsing experience. It offers a suite of community-driven features to enhance navigation and usability.

Note: that most of its functionality does not work with the redesigned Reddit site.

Return YouTube Dislike: Return YouTube Dislike restores the ability to see dislikes on YouTube, which was removed from the platform starting December 13, 2021. The extension uses a combination of archived data and user-generated likes/dislikes to provide accurate ratings. It stores data for almost a billion videos uploaded before that date and is actively updated for newer content. While popular videos post-2021 have more accurate data, less popular ones may show less reliable information. The extension is still under development, and users are encouraged to report any issues on GitHub or Discord.

Surfshark VPN: The Surfshark VPN Chrome extension offers secure, private internet browsing with unrestricted access and 24/7 online protection. With a vast server network spanning over 100 locations and 3200+ servers, Surfshark ensures fast speeds and strong encryption. The extension supports unlimited devices with a single account, offers robust privacy features like a strict no-logs policy, and includes tools such as a cookie pop-up blocker, and malware alerts.

Note: This is a Subscription based extension.

These were some of the top Chrome extensions in 2024. What’s yours?