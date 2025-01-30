Top 5 Cooking Anime Like Campfire Cooking in Another World

Campfire Cooking in Another World is one of the best examples of isekai cooking anime. It has the perfect blend of comedy, heart-warming meals, and the amzing mealtime companions and characters. What more could anyone want? Oh, I know! You want more anime like Campfire Cooking in Another World. We have curated this list for you.

From cooking fever to wholesome interactions, this list of anime will make you feel like you have just stepped into the most comfortable era of your life. So get ready to get bulldozed by pure feels and a hint of slow life.

5. Sweetness and Lightning

Sweetness and Lightning | Credits: TMS Entertainment

MAL Rating : 7.53

: 7.53 IMDB Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Episodes : 12

: 12 Where to Watch: NA

Bonding over food is a major theme in both Campfire Cooking and Sweetness and Lightning. The latter anime follows Kohei Inuzuka, a single father who has just lost his wife half a year before the story begins, But since he can’t cook, both he and his little daughter have to resort to convenience store meals.

Enter Kotori Iida, one of Inuzuka’s students who is also dealing with an absentee parent. Her mother is a star of a cooking show. The student teacher combo bond over learning how to cook. There is no romantic pairing between the two, as the story shows their backgrounds, development and the relationship they have with food.

Sweetness & Lightning shares Campfire Cooking’s focus on the emotional connection to food and the joy of cooking for loved ones. Both anime emphasize the importance of simple, home-cooked meals and the shared experience of preparing and eating together. Sweetness & Lightning has a more slice-of-life feel, but it captures the same heartwarming spirit as Campfire Cooking.

4. Gourmet Girl Graffiti

Gourmet Girl Graffiti | Credits: Studio Shaft

MAL Rating : 6.80

: 6.80 IMDB Rating : 6.6

: 6.6 Episodes : 12

: 12 Where to Watch: NA

Campfire Cooking is all about the joy that comes from sharing food, and no one understands that better than Ryou, a middle school student who lives alone. Ryou, the protagonist of Gourmet Girl Graffiti, loves cooking but finds it strange that all her food tastes unplayable or unpleasant.

That is until she realized the missing ingredient, good company. Everything changed when Ryou finally made friends and her cousin Kirin Morino, who ran away from her home, came and began living with her. Suddenly, her dishes begin to taste amazing and every scene makes the audience ask: What are they cooking next?

3. Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House

Kiyo in Kyoto | Credits: J.C. Staff

MAL Rating : 7.03

: 7.03 IMDB Rating : 7

: 7 Episodes : 12

: 12 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Food is not just fuel, it warms the heart and cheers up the soul. In Campfire Cooking, Mukoda’s food doesn’t only feed his familiars but also helps them level up. It is due to his delicious cooking that even the mighty Fenrir accepted being his familiar.

Kiyo, the titular protagonist of Kiyo in Kyoto, understands the importance of food very well. When her friend becomes a maiko, Kiyo begins working as a live-in cook at the maiko house. Kiyo nourishes the resident maikos with her delicious home-made foods while keeping in mind all their dietary and mental requirements.

2. Restaurant to Another World

Restaurant to Another World | Credits: Silver Link

MAL Rating : 7.41

: 7.41 IMDB Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Episodes : 12

: 12 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Western Restaurant Nekoya is open six days a week except on Saturdays. But what its regulars don’t know is that on Saturdays, the restaurant is open to clientele from completely different fantasy worlds. A secret doorway opens and people belonging to different species gather to have gorgeous and filling meals. This restaurant is a neutral ground where no oneis allowed to fight. From a shapeshifting dragon who loves beef stew to an elf who loves tofu steak, the restaurant’s gate is open to all kinds of customers.

Both Campfire Cooking and Restaurant to Another World are extremely food centric anime with slice of life genre in the mix. They not only connect with the audience but also with beings from another world. There are no antagonists in both the anime as the characters simply strive to cook hearty meals that will satisfy people, putting a smile across their face. If you love the calmness of anime like Campfire Cooking in Another World, you are bound to like Restaurant to Another World.

1. Delicious in Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon | Credits: Trigger

MAL Rating : 8.61

: 8.61 IMDB Rating : 8

: 8 Episodes : 24

: 24 Where to Watch: Netflix

One of the best anime to come out in 2024, Dungeon Meshi, also known as Delicious in Dungeon, is about an adventure party who have to cook with whatever they can find in a dungeon. Just like Campfire Cooking, the characters in Dungeon Meshi have to figure out new recipes to make from whatever monsters or ingredients they can find.

While Mukoda has incredible luck, abilities and blessings in Campfire Cooking, the Dungeon Meshi gang are broke. Thankfully, they find Senshi, a dwrf who is also an excellent cook. It is because of Senshi’s abilities to make unexpectedly good food out of deadnmonsters that the team can trudge on.

Did you find any other anime like anime like Campfire Cooking in Another World? If so, you let us know.