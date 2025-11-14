Top Heroes Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Top Heroes Codes on November 14th, 2025.

Top Heroes offers a fantastic RPG experience if you love building your squad, upgrading them, and leading them into battle. However, upgrading your characters and equipping them with better items requires you to grind the game for hours. This is where the codes come in handy, as they can help you obtain Diamonds and other useful items. We have prepared this article with the latest Top Heroes codes to help you redeem all the rewards.

All Active Top Heroes Codes

Below, we have listed all the active codes for the game that can be redeemed for rewards. Make sure to redeem them before they expire.

THJP2025 – Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10)

– Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10) THKR2025 – Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10)

– Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10) 753D7CED02 – Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10)

– Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10) F3C2A6161 – Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10)

– Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10) 10EA1547 – Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10)

– Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10) 650EE8B5 – Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10)

– Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10) B82CE50B79 – Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10)

– Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10) 848671BF7 – Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10)

– Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10) 2025TOPHEROES – Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10)

– Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10) TopHeroes2025 – Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10)

– Redeem for freebies (Requires Castle Level 10) Im1of100k – Redeem for 5 Meat Chests, 5 Speed-ups (15 minutes), and 5 Recruit Vouchers (Requires Castle Level 10)

– Redeem for 5 Meat Chests, 5 Speed-ups (15 minutes), and 5 Recruit Vouchers (Requires Castle Level 10) TH777 – Redeem for 3 Recruit Vouchers and 300 Diamonds (Requires Castle Level 10)

All Expired Codes

Next, we have all the expired codes that can no longer be redeemed for rewards.

2024TOPHEROES

CakeTime

ONEYEARTH

KZ4QOGCZX5

WATERFIGHT

EXPLORER

MistletoETH

SpookyTH

ImYours

NewAdventure

CherryBlossom

SummerinTH

Abracadabra

YUMYUM

How to Redeem Top Heroes Codes

Redeeming the codes is a straightforward task in the game. Simply follow the instructions mentioned below to claim all the rewards.

Launch Top Heroes on your device. Tap your profile picture to open a new window. Click the Settings icon at the bottom of the screen. Select the Gift Code option. Type or paste a working code in the empty text box. Finally, click the Confirm button to claim the rewards.

How to Find More Top Heroes Codes

The best way to find the latest codes for the game is by bookmarking this page and checking it frequently. We update our list as soon as a new code drops. Additionally, you can also follow the game on its official X page to check the latest happenings. You can join the official Top Heroes Discord to stay up to date with the new updates and interact with other players.