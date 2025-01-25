Top 6 Must Watch Anime Like Shangri-La Frontier

If Frieren and Dungeon Meshi are front-runners in reviving the fantasy genre, Shangri-La Frontier (ShanFro) isn’t far behind. Even though it went under the mainstream radar, it was well-received by fantasy enthusiasts. Loved for its world-building, characters, and flawless animation, you are bound to search for more anime like Shangri-La Frontier after watching it.

ShanFro’s second season is halfway through the end. Even if it gets a sequel, it’s not airing anytime soon. So, why not watch something similar in the meantime? That’s why we’ve curated a list of anime like Shangri-La Frontier just for you.

6. Overlord

MAL Rating : 7.91

: 7.91 IMDB Rating : 7.6

: 7.6 Episodes : 52 (4 seasons)

: 52 (4 seasons) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix

A veteran player gets stuck in his favorite VRMMORPG as his powerful skeletal avatar, Ainz Ooal Gown. Overlord leans into world-building and strategy as Ainz, with his loyal NPC followers, establishes his dominance in this new reality. If you like the “game knowledge” aspect of Shangri-La Frontier, you’ll enjoy this.

5. Tower of God

Tower of God | Credits_ Telecom Animation Film, The Answer Studio

MAL Rating : 7.56

: 7.56 IMDB Rating : 7.5

: 7.5 Episodes : 39 (2 seasons)

: 39 (2 seasons) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Apple TV

If you enjoyed the world-building with endless secrets and mysterious organizations in Shangri-La Frontier, then Tower of God is the one you should be watching. Both are action-heavy adventure fantasies.

Bam lives in a dark cave, dissociated from the outside world. Everything changes when a girl named Rachel comes into his life. She tells him about the Tower that grants any wish for those who reach the top. When Bam learns that she’ll be leaving him to conquer the tower, Bam follows her into the tower.

4. Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling | Credits: Studio A-1 Pictures

MAL Rating : 8.27

: 8.27 IMDB Rating : 8.3

: 8.3 Episodes : 25 (S2 Ongoing)

: 25 (S2 Ongoing) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Apple TV

Both Jinwoo and Sunraku are observant players who are willing to lose a few times to gather intel to create a winning strategy. In both anime, players can level up by defeating monsters and completing missions.

When portals to other dimensions pop up across the globe, humans blessed with special abilities called hunters also appear to kill those dimension’s monsters. One of them is Sung Jinwoo, known as the weakest hunter of mankind. On one such mission, when his entire party dies, only Jinwoo survives. Then onwards, he is trained by an interface visible only to him and he levels up to be the strongest S-Rank hunter the world has seen.

3. The King’s Avatar

The King’s Avatar | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES, Colored Pencil Animation

MAL Rating : 7.87

: 7.87 IMDB Ratin g: 7.5

g: 7.5 Episodes : 44 (3 specials + 3 seasons)

: 44 (3 specials + 3 seasons) Where to Watch: NA

Both Ye Xiu and Sunraku are exceptional MMORPG game players with OP skills. While ShanFro is more about clearing individual goals, The King’s Avatar focuses on esports.

Ye Xiu is known as the “Battle God” for his exceptional gaming skills. However, he started working as a part-timer after he was forced to retire early. But when his favorite game, Glory, launches a new server, Ye Xiu decides to start anew with the alias Lord Grim. Despite several obstacles, Ye Xiu wants to reach the top once again.

2. Tsukimichi: Moonlight Fantasy

Tsukimichi: Moonlight Fantasy | Credits: C2C, J.C. Staff

MAL Rating : 7.71

: 7.71 IMDB Rating : 7.6

: 7.6 Episodes : 37 (S3 announced)

: 37 (S3 announced) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Apple TV

Shangri-La Frontier’s world-building is similar to Tsukimichi’s. There are unbelievably strong familiars and formidable foes. Both anime have protagonists who are impeccable strategists, which help them survive in their respective new worlds.

As a deal between his parents and a god, Makoto is sent to another world to become a hero. But the goddess threw him in a deserted land far away from the human populace, deeming him ugly. To survive, Makoto trains hard, awakens his latent powers, and earns the trust of strong familiars.

1. Log Horizon

Log Horizon | Credits: Satelight, Studio Deen

MAL Rating : 7.91

: 7.91 IMDB Rating : 7.5

: 7.5 Episodes : 62 (3 seasons)

: 62 (3 seasons) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Apple TV

Both anime are centered around MMORPG games with intricate world-building: Shangri-La Frontier and Elder Tale. While Shiroe is shy, Sunraku is brash. But when it comes to gaming, both are extremely observant and exceptionals strategists.

Panic ensues when thousands of players are trapped inside the popular MMORPG game Elder Tale. The one who remained calm and started looking for a solution was Shiroe, a veteran player. He, along with his friend Naotsugu, and his new disciple Akatsuki, set out to explore their new reality.

Once you are done binging on these adventure series, make sure to check out our list of knockout Winter 20205 anime.