Top 5 Must Watch Dungeon Anime for You

Who doesn’t like a good dungeon adventure? With the release of Dungeon Meshi (Delicious in Dungeon), the demand for dungeon anime has skyrocketed even further. Although dungeons are present in almost every action fantasy, they aren’t the main theme of these anime.

Unfortunately, anime based on dungeons are a rarity. But if you dig deep enough (pun intended), you might find a handful of them in total, both good and bad. Here’s our curated this list of dungeon anime that you’ll enjoy watching this weekend.

5. Dungeon People

Dungeon People | Credits: OLM

MAL Rating : 7.1

: 7.1 IMDB Rating: 6.7

6.7 Episodes : 12

: 12 Where to Watch: HIDIVE, Apple TV

We love watching Dungeon Adventures. But did you ever wonder who cleans the mess, who is responsible for the maintenance of the walls, roads, and the artifacts of the dungeon? Well, Dungeon People answers all such questions.

Clay has trained for three years to find her father, who’s gone missing inside a dungeon. On her way, she discovers a well-furnished room with talking monsters and a girl who claims to be the dungeon’s administrator. As she has now found out the ‘well–hidden’ dungeon secret, Clay has no choice but to be their employee. Just like her father’s sudden disappearance, she might just find him through this unusual turn of events.

4. Solo Leveling

Jinwoo in Solo Leveling | Credits: Studio A-1 Pictures

MAL Rating : 8.27

: 8.27 IMDB Rating: 8.3

8.3 Episodes : 12 (S2 Upcoming)

: 12 (S2 Upcoming) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Apple TV

Mysterious portals with monsters immune to man-made weaponry appear across the globe. A chosen few among mankind are blessed with supernatural powers to fight these monsters. These chosen ones are called hunters who enter these portals to clear the dungeons.

Among them is Jinwoo, an E-rank hunter widely known as humanity’s weakest hunter. On one such dungeon mission, the entire squad gets wiped out, but Jinwoo survives. From then onwards, he is guided by a mysterious interface to become the strongest hunter in existence.

3. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (DanMachi)

DanMachi | Credits: J.C. Staff

MAL Rating : 7.53

: 7.53 IMDB Rating: 7.4

7.4 Episodes : 74 (5 seasons)

: 74 (5 seasons) Where to Watch: HIDIVE, Hulu, Crunchyroll

Bell Cranel aspires to be the best adventurer in the world. And his sudden encounter with Hestia, a lonely goddess, increases those chances. But to become the best adventurer, Bell has to overcome death itself by venturing into the dungeons, where the survival rate is rather slim.

Alongside Hestia, Bell will encounter deadly enemies and make new and interestingn friends who’ll join him on this epic journey to realize his lifelong dream.

2. Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic | Credits: A-1 Pictures

MAL Rating : 8.01

: 8.01 IMDB Rating: 7.8

7.8 Episodes : 50 (2 seasons)

: 50 (2 seasons) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Apple TV

A Magi is a magician with the power to rule the world. But instead, they choose the next king candidate and help them conquer the dungeons, to acquire the power of the mythical djinns. Once they acquire these powers, together, they can rule the world.

Aladdin is a young mage who has started his journey of self-discovery accompanied by his friend and mentor, Ugo, a djinn he can summon using a flute. An epic adventure awaits Aladdin, who will make lovely friends and deadly enemies along the way.

1. Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meshi)

Delicious in Dungeon | Credits: Studio Trigger

MAL Rating : 8.61

: 8.61 IMDB Rating: 8.0

8.0 Episodes : 24 (S2 announced)

: 24 (S2 announced) Where to Watch: Netflix

Besides being the anime of the year 2024, Dungeon Meshi is a food-appreciation show in the disguise of a fantasy adventure anime. Before getting munched on by the red dragon, Falin uses magic to send his brother Laios and the remaining party outside the dungeon.

Laios is determined to get his sister back before the dragon begins digesting. He is joined by Marcille and Chilchuck, who venture into the dungeon alongside Senshi, the new party member joining as a chef. They don’t need to carry food because this dwarf can cook with anything edible inside the dungeon like monsters!