Top of the Sleeve – Crossword Clue Answers

by Kohinoor Suthar
If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Top of the Sleeve, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

  • 3 Letters – ARM
  • 7 Letters – ARMHOLE

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Top of the Sleeve. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 11 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersARM, GSH, HUB, TAT, ALB, TAM
4 LettersCUFF, ULNA, CASE, TUBE
5 LettersCUFFS, CUBIT, SMITH, FLUKE, ELBOW, ULNAR, PLAID, AMICE, URBAN, TAMMY, GIGOT, COVER, FRAME, LINER, SHAFT, SHELL
6 LettersTIPPET, TAPING, PREPPY, RAGLAN, BICEPS, BREECH, TATTOO, RIBBON, SHEATH, CASING, DOLMAN, JACKET
7 LettersARMHOLE, CHEVRON, FOREARM, CHANNEL, CHEVAON, ARMBAND, TRICEPS, HUMERUS, OVERALL, TOPKNOT, CORONET, SINGLET, TSHIRTS, MANIPLE, NECKTIE, TWEAKED, EYEMASK, PARAGON, BLDRIVE, SARONGS, BANDEAU, LINEMAN, LEATHER, BUSHING, OUTSIDE
8 LettersSHOULDER, BRACHIUM, VOLVELLE, HEADBAND, HEADGEAR, ENVELOPE, CARAPACE, COVERING, EXTERIOR
9 LettersOVERSHOES, HEADPIECE, HEADDRESS, ENCLOSURE, FRAMEWORK
10 LettersCHEVROLETS
11 LettersCHINESEBURN, TAMOSHANTER

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

