Top 7 Office Romance Anime, and Where to Watch Them

Gone are the days when the romance genre was ruled by high schoolers in anime. Workplace or office romance anime is the new trend, and we are here for it! From cute and funny flings to full-blown crushes over colleagues, this list of office romance anime is everything you need to feed your Brooklyn 99 delusions.

7. Working!! (2010-2015)

MAL Rating : 7.64

: 7.64 IMDB Rating : 7.3

: 7.3 Episodes : 40

: 40 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Working!! is a TV series that ran from 2010–2015. The story is about a high school girl, Souta Takanashi, who works at a family restaurant and finds a new employee, Popura Taneshima, for the restaurant.

Set in a family restaurant named WAGNARIA, this series follows the quirky staff and their humorous interactions, with several characters developing romantic feelings for each other. Working!! is not exactly an office kind of office but still a workplace romance anime.

6. Aggretsuko

Aggretsuko | Credits: Netflix

MAL Rating : 7.62

: 7.62 IMDB Rating : 8

: 8 Episodes : 51

: 51 Where to Watch: Netflix

Retsuko, a 25-year-old red panda, copes with her demanding office job by singing death metal karaoke. She finds herself entangled in office romances and explores different relationships. She works in a Japanese trading firm for a living. Thank the Gods she sings late in the night after office hours though.

In the midst of it all, she develops a friendship with CEO’s secretary and the marketing director. The show does a good job of showing work-life balance, pent-up rage, and how it is affecting women.

5. The Ice Guy And His Cool Female Colleague

The Ice Guy And His Cool Female Colleague | Credits: Zero-G, Liber

MAL Rating : 7.32

: 7.32 IMDB Rating : 6.8

: 6.8 Episodes : 12

: 12 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

This office romance clearly stands out among the rest. Comedy, fantasy, mythology, it has them all. Yet, at the very core, it’s a simple romance between two co-workers who are troubled by their circumstances.

Himuro-kun freezes up, literally, whenever he is stressed, embarrassed, or going through a blizzard of emotions. Meanwhile, his new co-worker, Fuyutsuki-san, is a calm-headed woman. And, she might be the one to help Himuro with his icy situation. Although Himuro starts falling for her, Fuyutsuki is unfamiliar with that emotion. But it doesn’t take too long for the ice to melt 😉

4. My Senpai is Annoying

My Senpai is Annoying | Credits: Doga Kobo

MAL Rating : 7.56

: 7.56 IMDB Rating : 7.3

: 7.3 Episodes : 12

: 12 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

My Senpai is Annoying is the office version of the cute rom-com My Love Story. Harumi is a gentle giant who can be extremely annoying at times, while Futaba is his chibi love interest. (Short people, don’t come at me.)

Due to her short stature, Futaba has been teased by her senior co-worker, Harumi, since her joining two years ago. But, it was also Harumi, who has guided her through tough times. As they spend more time with each other, the understanding deepens along with the roots of a newfound intimacy.

3. Servant x Service

Servant x Service | Credits: A-1 Pictures

MAL Rating : 7.62

: 7.62 IMDB Rating : 7

: 7 Episodes : 13

: 13 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Ever wondered what a civil servant office rom-com anime would look like? Servant x Service will deliver the best of both worlds with comedy that is hilarious enough to hurt your stomach.

Three new civil servants join the office, each with a unique persona. Lucy has joined to exact revenge, Yutaka simply wants to slack off, while Saya is a nervous wreck. When these three are trained by an incompetent senior, they forget their initial goals and just focus on surviving.

2. Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!

Cherry Magic! | Credits: Satelight

MAL Rating : 7.64

: 7.64 IMDB Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Episodes : 12

: 12 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Good office romances are going extinct, but thanks to anime like Cherry Magic, they continue to live and breathe. That said, Cherry Magic isn’t your average office romance; it’s a BL spiced up with superpowers.

Adachi has just turned 30. He gets blessed with the ability to read minds just because he stayed a virgin for so long. Adachi takes his ability lightly until he reads the mind of Kurosawa, a team member. Turns out Kurosawa has a one-sided crush on Adachi. Knowing that, Adachi finds it hard to ignore Kurosawa’s advances.

1. Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku

Wotakoi | Credits: A-1 Pictures

MAL Rating : 7.93

: 7.93 IMDB Rating : 7.5

: 7.5 Episodes : 11 + 3 OVA

: 11 + 3 OVA Where to Watch: Prime Video

Ask any random otaku on the street about their favorite office romance anime. Chances are you’ll get Wotakoi as the answer from most of them. It’s one of the pioneers of office romance anime.

Narumi is an otaku and a fujoshi. She wants to keep it a secret from her co-workers. But she didn’t expect one of her middle school friends, Hirotaka, to be her new colleague. To control the situation, she invites him to a drink. But fails when Hirotaka casually asks her about the upcoming Comiket. Soon, both otakus decide to date each other creating funny situations and relatable challenges.

Go ahead and binge these office romance anime, and don’t forget to check out our list of perfect anime for the hopeless romantic in you.