Top 10 One Piece Arcs Ranked: The Ultimate List

With over 30 arcs, One Piece has become one of the most enduring and celebrated anime series of all time.

Each arc adds something crucial to the storyline, contributing to the Straw Hats’ journey to find the One Piece.

Here are the 10 best One Piece arcs, ranked from memorable to absolutely legendary.

One Piece has delivered some of the most unforgettable arcs in anime history, each bringing the Straw Hats one step closer to their dreams. From heart-wrenching backstories to all-out wars, the anime has given us fans countless moments to celebrate. But which ones stand tall above the rest? Here’s a ranked list of the best One Piece arcs, from good to absolutely legendary.

10. Arlong Park

Saga: East Blue Saga

East Blue Saga Episodes: 31-44

31-44 Manga Chapters: 69-95

The Straw Hats ready to face off against the Arlong Pirates | Credits: Toei Animation

Arlong Park serves as the emotional climax of the East Blue Saga, featuring Nami’s tragic past and her struggle against Arlong’s cruelty. The crew’s motivation to liberate Cocoyasi Village paved the way for the crew’s unshakable bond.

Nami’s desperate plea for help, as well as the brutal defeat of Arlong by Luffy, are among the most memorable moments of the anime.

What makes this arc special is how it transforms the Straw Hats from a makeshift group into a true family. The infamous “walk to Arlong Park” still resonates as one of anime’s most powerful friendship moments. Though earlier in the story, it established One Piece’s trademark emotional depth and cemented the Straw Hats as more than just a pirate crew.

9. Dressrosa

Saga: Dressrosa Saga

Dressrosa Saga Episodes: 629-746

629-746 Manga Chapters: 700-801

Luffy vs Doflamingo as seen in the Dressrosa arc | Credits: Toei Animation

Dressrosa is one of One Piece’s longest arcs, but its scale and stakes justify it. On the surface, Dressrosa looks vibrant and full of life, but beneath lies Doflamingo’s dark rule and a factory producing Smile fruits.

Luffy enters a coliseum tournament to win Ace’s Mera Mera no Mi, eventually clashing with Doflamingo’s empire in an all-out war. This arc is filled with epic moments: the reunion of Luffy and Sabo, the tragic past of Law, and the birth of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet.

Whatever pacing issues it suffered as a result, the debut of Luffy’s Gear Fourth during his battle against Doflamingo provided the anime’s fans with one epic battle. Dressrosa’s mix of tragedy, politics, and victory secures it as one of the best.

8. Alabasta

Saga: Alabasta Saga

Alabasta Saga Episodes: 92-130

92-130 Manga Chapters: 155-217

Vivi saying goodbye to the Straw Hats in the Alabasta Arc | Credits: Toei Animation

Alabasta was the crew’s first major battle on the Grand Line, as an outright civil war threatens Princess Vivi’s kingdom. It tests Luffy to the limit as he clashes with Crocodile, with Crocodile defeating him twice before their final battle. More than ever, the stakes are high as the crew fights Baroque Works to save a nation from destruction.

Every member of the crew shines in this desert war. Zoro learns to cut steel, Sanji outsmarts his foes, and Nami takes her first real step as a combatant. Robin also officially joins the crew shortly after these events.

Luffy’s ultimate victory over Crocodile is a turning point for his reputation. The bittersweet farewell to Vivi makes Alabasta unforgettable, combining grand storytelling with personal sacrifice.

7. Sabaody Archipelago

Saga: Summit War Saga

Summit War Saga Episodes: 385-405

385-405 Manga Chapters: 490-513

Luffy crying after losing his crew in the Sabaody Archipelago arc | Credits: Toei Animation

Sabaody Archipelago is the arc where the Straw Hats come to the harsh realization of how small they are in the New World. Their carefree arrival takes a sharp turn into anarchy after Luffy attacks a Celestial Dragon.

This triggers a confrontation with Admiral Kizaru and the fearsome Pacifistas. Despite their best efforts, the crew is separated by Bartholomew Kuma.

This arc was a wake-up call for both Luffy and the viewers. It reshaped the scope of the story through the addition of the Supernovas, Silvers Rayleigh, and the Celestial Dragons. It was devastating to see the crew members vanish each time, but it perfectly set the stage for the time skip. Sabaody may be short, but the influence it has on the story is massive.

6. Impel Down

Saga: Summit War Saga

Summit War Saga Episodes: 422-425, 430-452

422-425, 430-452 Manga Chapters: 525-549

Luffy and other escapees as seen in the Impel Down arc | Credits: Toei Animation

Impel Down features Luffy infiltrating the world’s most fearsome prison to rescue Ace. With the help of Boa Hancock, Luffy plunges further through levels, facing ruthless guards and hazardous inmates. He gets close to death as warden Magellan poisons him, leaving each step more desperate as time is running low.

The arc thrives on alliances. Luffy reluctantly teams up with former enemies like Crocodile, Buggy, and Mr. 2 Bon Clay, whose sacrifice became one of the series’ most emotional moments.

The introduction of Ivankov and Jinbei added Revolutionary and Warlord ties that carried into future arcs. Impel Down felt like a high-stakes prison break with personal heart, setting the stage for Marineford’s explosive war.

5. Egghead Island

Saga : Final Saga

: Final Saga Episodes : 1079-Ongoing

: 1079-Ongoing Manga Chapters: 1058-1125

Luffy holding Saturn and Kizaru in the Egghead Island arc | Credits: Toei Animation

The latest Egghead Island arc is already among One Piece’s most significant. Luffy and the Straw Hats finally meet Dr. Vegapunk, only for the story to explode with shocking revelations. Blackbeard, Garp, Jewelry Bonney, and the Seraphim all play pivotal roles, making this arc a central part of the Final Saga.

Unlike any other arc, the stakes rise dramatically for the Straw Hats as they face off not just against the Admirals or CP0, but the Five Elders themselves. This arc is filled with lore and an emotional backstory about Kuma. It makes us feel like we are truly approaching the end of One Piece, and things will only get more interesting from here.

4. Water 7

Saga: Water 7 Saga

Water 7 Saga Episodes: 229-263

229-263 Manga Chapters: 322-374

Luffy vs. Ussop as seen in the Water 7 arc | Credits: Toei Animation

Water 7 begins with wonder and ends in heartbreak. The crew arrives in a beautiful canal city, only to be devastated when the Going Merry is declared beyond repair. Usopp’s breakdown leads to his confrontation with Luffy, one of the series’ most painful fights. Robin’s mysterious disappearance adds to the drama, as CP9 begins their shadowy pursuit.

This arc feels like a spy thriller. Robin’s sudden betrayal leaves us questioning why she would turn against her friends. Oda sets the mood perfectly, using the dark, rainy streets of Water 7 to match the tension and mystery of the story. The atmosphere pulls you in, making the arc exciting and giving the perfect lead-up to the Enies Lobby arc.

3. Wano Country

Saga: Wano Country Saga

Wano Country Saga Episodes: 890-1085

890-1085 Manga Chapters: 909-1057

Gear Fifth Luffy as seen in the Wano Country arc | Credits: Toei Animation

Wano is the grandest arc so far, spanning nearly 200 episodes. Straw Hats combine forces with samurai, minks, and pirates to overthrow Kaido and Orochi’s reign. From Oden’s legendary flashback to the chaos of Onigashima, Wano delivers unparalleled action and storytelling.

The highlights are endless: Luffy’s Gear Fifth awakening, Kaido’s downfall, and Roger’s flashback, loaded with lore. It also introduced fan favorites like Yamato and tied countless storylines together. Wano, long as it is, is pure peak One Piece, mixing emotional stakes, lore expansion, and epic confrontations that broke the internet.

2. Enies Lobby

Saga: Water 7 Saga

Water 7 Saga Episodes: 264-312

264-312 Manga Chapters: 375-430

The Straw Hats ready to fight CP9 in Enies Lobby | Credits: Toei Animation

Enies Lobby is where the Straw Hats go up against the World Government itself. They go on a rescue mission to save Nico Robin, who surrenders herself to ensure the crew’s safety. The Sea Train chase, CP9 battles, Robin’s tearful “I want to live” yell made this arc an instant classic.

Each crew member has their shining moment, ranging from Luffy’s Gear Second against Blueno to Zoro’s Asura. The Going Merry’s farewell added an even deeper emotional layer to the arc. Enies Lobby contains everything great about One Piece: action, emotion, and rebellion against injustice. It’s an arc that’s still referred to as perfection, only surpassed by one.

1. Marineford

Saga: Summit War Saga

Summit War Saga Episodes: 457-489

457-489 Manga Chapters: 550-580

Luffy standing up against the Admirals in the Marine Ford arc | Credits: Toei Animation

Marineford is the arc that redefined One Piece. As the execution of Ace gets closer, Whitebeard, his commanders, and their allies face the Navy, the Warlords, and the Admirals in anime’s most legendary battles. Luffy’s desperate attempt to save Ace brought him face-to-face with the world’s strongest powers.

The arc is full of shocking twists: Ace’s death, Whitebeard’s last stand, and the rise of Blackbeard. Shanks’ stopping the war marked the end of an era, while Whitebeard’s last words fired up the New World with hope for the One Piece. Marineford isn’t just One Piece’s best arc; it’s one of the best arcs in anime history.

Final Thoughts

Choosing the best One Piece arcs is challenging, as nearly every arc delivers unforgettable moments. From the early heartbreak of Arlong Park to the world-shaking chaos of Marineford, each story builds on the last. But when it comes to emotional impact, action, and legacy, Marineford stands as One Piece’s crowning achievement.

With One Piece now entering the Final Saga, we're in for some of the greatest arcs yet.