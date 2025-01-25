Top 6 High School Romance Anime Like Horimiya to Watch

Horimiya isn’t a perfect romance anime by any means. Maybe that’s what makes it so special. Viewers can resonate with the imperfections of the characters and the show as a whole. We fell in love with how they embraced these imperfections and became each other’s support in life. So, I went looking for more anime like Horimiya and found some good ones.

Very few school romance anime like Horimiya evoke such strong emotions. And that’s why we’ve created this list of high school romance anime like Horimiya.

6. My Little Monster

MAL Rating : 7.46

: 7.46 IMDB Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Episodes : 13

: 13 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Shizuku is a studious girl who only cares about grades, while Haru is an impulsive and unpredictable boy who’s often absent from school. Their unlikely friendship blossoms into something more as they learn to understand and appreciate each other’s differences. My Little Monster has a similar quirky charm to Horimiya and explores the challenges of first love.

5. The Pet Girl of Sakurasou

The Pet Girl of Sakurasou | Credits: J.C. Staff

MAL Rating : 8.05

: 8.05 IMDB Rating : 7.8

: 7.8 Episodes : 24

: 24 Where to Watch: NA

When a timid Sorata boards in Sakura-sou dormitory, known for housing the school’s delinquents, he wants to escape. But when a foreign exchange student, Mashiro, joins the dorm, he falls for her. While Mashiro is a renowned artist, mundane activities aren’t her cup of tea; that’s where Sorata comes in.

While the couple in Horimiya has one shy character, the main couple in The Pet Girl of Sakurasou are both timid. Mashiro is absolutely quiet for most of the time. This high school romance anime revolves around the ups and downs of adolescence.

4. My Dress Up Darling

My Dress Up Darling | Credits: CloverWorks

MAL Rating : 8.16

: 8.16 IMDB Rating :8.0

:8.0 Episodes : 12 (S2 announced)

: 12 (S2 announced) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

An introverted doll maker, Gojo (not Satoru) meets the social butterfly and cosplayer Marin. Be it character dynamics or romance grounded in reality, Horimiya and My Dress Up Darling have much more in common than you could imagine.

Gojo aspires to be the best hina doll maker like his grandfather and spends time perfecting his craft. Meanwhile, Marin is outgoing; her life is as happening as any other high school teen. However, after discovering Gojo’s sewing prowess, Marin reveals her hobby of cosplaying and asks him for help with her costumes.

3. My Love Story

My Love Story | Credits: Madhouse

MAL Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 IMDB Rating : 7.8

: 7.8 Episodes : 24

: 24 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

My Love Story is a cuter version of Horimiya. You get fluffy romance, hilarious comedy, fun dates, third wheeling, irresistible bromance, and much more.

Takeo is a giant guy with a kind heart but is unlucky with girls, unlike his extremely popular bestie Makoto. After saving a girl named Rinko from a train molester, Takeo falls for her. However, thinking she might fall for Makoto, Takeo gives up, not knowing it was love at first sight for Rinko as well.

2. My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU (Oregairu)

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU (Oregairu) | Credits: Brain’s Base, feel.

MAL Rating : 8

: 8 IMDB Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Episodes : 38 (3 seasons)

: 38 (3 seasons) Where to Watch: NA

Oregairu is what Horimiya would’ve been with a complete adaptation. In both anime, the male characters are shy and asocial. Just like Horimiya, Oregiaru doesn’t hurry with romance; there are serious exchanges, regrets, and heartbreaks, as well as jittery confessions and heartfelt interactions.

Hikigaya looks down on the status quo of being normal and gets punished after writing his thoughts down in an essay. Unlike others, his punishment is a bit different. He had to join the Volunteer Service Club, where Hikigaya started understanding the concept of love triangles and even polygons 😉

1. Toradora!

Toradora! | Credits: J.C.Staff

MAL Rating : 8.05

: 8.05 IMDB Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Episodes : 25

: 25 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, TUBI

Similar to Horimiya, Toradora depicts two polar opposites slowly falling for each other while undergoing major character development in a high school setting. However, Toradora offers a better fleshed-out and character-driven plot with a unique sense of humor.

Ryuuji is feared for his intimidating looks but is a gentle boy who loves cleanliness more than anything. Meanwhile, Taiga looks like a doll but is nicknamed “Palmtop Tiger” for her fierceness. When both make a deal to help date each other’s best friend, they end up developing feelings for each other.

If you are done with this list of romance anime like Horimiya and want more love stories, then check out our list of anime for hopeless romantics.