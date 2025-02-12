Top 8 Supernatural Romance Anime Like Fruits Basket to Watch This Valentine Days

Why do you think Fruits Basket is titled as such? If you take a good look, this anime is just like a basket of fruits. It’s filled with fruits of every shape, size, and flavor. It’s the vibrancy and diversity of characters that bring this supernatural romance to life. Fruits Basket (FuruBa) mixes romance with supernatural worlds and powers. We found several other anime like Fruit Basket that explore the theme of love set in the backdrop of supernatural worlds and characters.

8. Horimiya

Inuyasha | Credits: CloverWorks

MAL Rating : 8

: 8 IMDB Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Episodes : 13

: 13 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Prime

Horimiya tells the story of Kyoko Hori and Izumi Miyamura, two high school students who appear to be polar opposites. Hori is popular and outgoing, while Miyamura is quiet and reserved. However, outside of school, they both have hidden sides that they keep secret from their classmates. When they discover each other’s true selves, they form an unlikely friendship that blossoms into romance.

Like Fruits Basket, Horimiya explores themes of identity, self-acceptance, and the importance of genuine connections. Both series feature characters who struggle with societal expectations and find solace in the acceptance and understanding of others. Hori and Miyamura, like Tohru and the Sohmas, learn to embrace their true selves and find happiness in the company of those who accept them for who they are.

Why you should watch it: Horimiya is a heartwarming and relatable anime that captures the awkwardness and excitement of first love. Its charming characters and realistic portrayal of teenage relationships make it a perfect choice for a Valentine’s Day watch.

7. Vampire Knight

Inuyasha | Credits: Studio Deen

MAL Rating : 6.84

: 6.84 IMDB Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Episodes : 26

: 26 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Prime

Vampire Knight is set in Cross Academy, a school with a day class for humans and a night class for vampires. Yuki Cross, a guardian of the academy, strives to maintain peace between the two worlds while harboring a secret crush on Kaname Kuran, a pureblood vampire. Not only her, but almost all the day class students are infatuated with the night class students and it is her job to keep them from chasing them.

Like Fruits Basket, Vampire Knight explores themes of forbidden love, prejudice, and the struggle for acceptance. Both series feature complex characters with hidden pasts and supernatural abilities. Yuki, like Tohru, finds herself drawn to those who are different and strives to bridge the gap between seemingly opposing worlds.

Why you should watch it: Vampire Knight offers a dark and intriguing take on the supernatural romance genre. With its complex characters and forbidden love story, it’s a captivating choice for Valentine’s Day.

6. Inuyasha

Inuyasha | Credits: Sunrise

MAL Rating : 7.87

: 7.87 IMDB Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Episodes : 167 + 4 movies

: 167 + 4 movies Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu

Inuyasha tells the story of Kagome Higurashi, a modern-day girl who falls into a well and is transported back in time to feudal Japan. She meets Inuyasha there, a half-demon dog and half-human. Together, they embark on a quest to collect the shards of the Shikon Jewel, a powerful artifact that grants wishes. Along the way, they face numerous dangers and form deep bonds with their companions.

Similar to Fruits Basket, Inuyasha blends action, adventure, and romance with supernatural elements. Both series showcase the power of love and friendship in overcoming adversity and finding redemption in a supernatural setting. Inuyasha and Kagome, like Tohru and Kyo, must confront their inner demons and learn to trust each other to achieve their goals.

Why you should watch it: Inuyasha is a classic anime with a sprawling story, compelling characters, and a touch of nostalgia. Its blend of action and romance makes it an exciting and engaging watch for Valentine’s Day.

5. Orange

Orange | Credits: Telecom Animation Film

MAL Rating : 7.63

: 7.63 IMDB Rating : 7.6

: 7.6 Episodes : 13 + 1 movie

: 13 + 1 movie Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Love Polygon. Intense Drama. Melancholic Undertone. These are the similarities between Fruits Basket and Orange. If you loved Fruits Basket for being sweet, sour and at times bitter; you’ll love this somewhat bittersweet series, Orange.

Naho receives a letter from her future self, which mentions the upcoming events of that day. The letter also asks her to keep an eye on Kakeru. She brushes it off as a prank. But when events from the letter become a reality, and Kakeru Naruse enrolls as a transfer student, Naho finds herself in a dilemma.

4. My Happy Marriage

My Happy Marriage | Credits: Kinema Citrus

MAL Rating : 7.73

: 7.73 IMDB Rating : 7.7

: 7.7 Episodes : 25 +1 OVA (S2 ongoing)

: 25 +1 OVA (S2 ongoing) Where to Watch: Netflix

Like Tohru, Miyo’s presence is reminiscent of a tree shade on a hot summer day. Both female MCs are unwelcomed by their own but welcomed by strangers, who treat them with kindness. At their hearts, both Fruits Basket and My Happy Marriage are about healing emotional scars, one step at a time.

Since her mother’s passing, Miyo has been abused by her stepmother. To get rid of her, Miyo was married off to the infamous heir of the Kudo household, known for his harsh mannerisms. But after reaching him, Miyo found solace and her identity and a reason to exist.

3. Taisho Otome Fairy Tale

Taisho Otome Fairy Tale | Credits: SynergySP

MAL Rating : 7.79

: 7.79 IMDB Rating : 7.6

: 7.6 Episodes : 12

: 12 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Like Yuki and Kyo, Tamahiko’s familial relationship is broken. Both Fruits Basket and Taisho Otome Fairy Tale have cold and distant family heads. These plots are character-driven with the female protagonists in the center. Just like Tohru, Yuzuki is full of warmth and silliness, and her presence brings smiles to those around her.

Due to his dysfunctional right hand, Tamahiko is exiled. He is asked to spend the rest of his life in the mountains. Everything changes when a young girl comes knocking on his door and introduces herself as Tamahiko’s future bride.

2. Kamisama Kiss

Kamisama Kiss | Credits: TMS Entertainment

MAL Rating : 8.11

: 8.11 IMDB Rating : 8.1

: 8.1 Episodes : 25 + 7 OVAs

: 25 + 7 OVAs Where to Watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll

Kamisama Kiss tells the story of Nanami Momozono. She is a high school girl who becomes the local land god after being abandoned by her drunk and debt-ridden father. She moves into a rundown shrine and meets Tomoe, a fox familiar who reluctantly becomes her protector. As Nanami learns the ropes of being a deity, she and Tomoe develop a close bond that blossoms into love.

Like Fruits Basket, Kamisama Kiss features a strong female lead who navigates a world of supernatural beings. But she does so with kindness and compassion. Both series explore self-acceptance, belonging, and the transformative power of love. Nanami, like Tohru, shows remarkable resilience and empathy, using her empathy to break down barriers and forge genuine connections with those around her.

Why you should watch it: Kamisama Kiss offers a delightful blend of humor, romance, and Japanese mythology. The characters are charming and the story is heartwarming. It’s a perfect choice for a Valentine’s Day watch.

1. March Comes In Like a Lion (Sangatsu no Lion)

March Comes In Like a Lion | Credits: Shaft

MAL Rating : 8.37

: 8.37 IMDB Rating : 8.3

: 8.3 Episodes : 44 (2 seasons)

: 44 (2 seasons) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Sangatsu no Lion and Fruits Basket (FuruBa) are not that similar in plot. But both tackle similar themes. Mental health, broken family dynamics, and last but not least, healing. That said, Sangatsu is a tad bit more pensive than FuruBa but has silly comedy like the latter.

To escape from his adoptive family, Shogi prodigy Rei Kiriyama moves into an apartment. But fails to take care of himself besides being ostracised for his secluded personality. What saves his sinking Titanic are the kind and welcoming Kawamoto sisters.

If you want even more romance on your watch list, feel free to check out our list of anime that has been specifically designed for hopeless romantics like you.