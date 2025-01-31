Top 8 Valentine’s Day Anime to Get You in the Mood For Love

Valentine’s is the day for new love to blossom and old love to mature. It’s the day when long-dormant butterflies start swarming in your tummy again. But it’s also the day when forever-single people are tormented the most. But worry not, because we have a present for everyone. Our list of Valentine’s Day anime is sure to re-kindle your love and, at the same time, heal you from loneliness.

So whether you want a cute cuddle time with your partner or with your cats, these Valentine’s Day anime will be here for you. No one feels left out on this day of love!

8. Ouran High School Host Club

MAL Rating : 8.16

: 8.16 IMDB Rating : 8.1

: 8.1 Episodes : 26

: 26 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Haruhi Fujioka is a scholarship student at the elite Ouran Academy, a school reserved for the affluent and privileged. She finds her world turned upside down when she stumbles upon the school’s Host Club, an exclusive group of six boys dedicated to entertaining the female students. In a moment of clumsiness, Haruhi accidentally breaks an expensive vase belonging to the club, leading to an unexpected predicament. To repay her debt, she must become a host herself.

Ouran High School Host Club is a delightful and hilarious anime that cleverly parodies the conventions of the shoujo genre while delivering a heartwarming and entertaining story. As Haruhi navigates the extravagant world of the Host Club, she challenges societal norms, forms unexpected friendships, and discovers the true meaning of love and acceptance. This anime is a perfect choice for couples who enjoy lighthearted romantic comedies with a touch of social commentary and a lot of heart.

7. Kaguya-sama: Love is War

MAL Rating : 8.4

: 8.4 IMDB Rating : 8.5

: 8.5 Episodes : 43

: 43 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Shuchiin Academy, a prestigious institution for the elite, is where Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya reign supreme as the top students. Unbeknownst to their peers, these two brilliant minds are locked in a captivating battle of wits, fueled by their mutual affection. However, their pride and stubbornness prevent them from confessing their feelings, leading to a hilarious and unconventional “love war.”

Kaguya-sama: Love is War subverts the traditional tropes of romantic comedies by introducing a unique premise. The main characters engage in elaborate mind games to outmaneuver each other to elicit a confession. This romantic anime is a perfect choice for couples who enjoy witty banter, clever schemes, and the thrill of watching two formidable minds clash in the name of love.

6. Fruits Basket

MAL Rating : 7.69

: 7.69 IMDB Rating : 8.6

: 8.6 Episodes : 63

: 63 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

When Tohru Honda, a cheerful and optimistic high school student, loses her mother in a tragic accident, she finds herself living in a tent to avoid burdening her friends and family. Fate intervenes when she stumbles upon the property of the enigmatic Soma family. Taken in by their kindness, Tohru soon discovers the Soma family’s extraordinary secret: when embraced by someone of the opposite sex, they transform into animals of the Chinese zodiac.

Fruits Basket is a captivating anime that seamlessly blends heartwarming slice-of-life moments with elements of fantasy and emotional depth. As Tohru becomes an integral part of the Soma family, she unravels the intricate web of their relationships, their personal struggles, and the ancient curse that binds them. This anime is a delightful watch for couples who appreciate stories that explore themes of family, friendship, and self-acceptance with a touch of magical realism.

5. My Love Story

My Love Story | Credits: Madhouse

MAL Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 IMDB Rating : 7.8

: 7.8 Episodes : 24

: 24 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

If you’re in the early stages of your love life, there’s nothing better than My Love Story. This romance comedy is fluffy, sugary, and tangy. You can’t go wrong with this heartwarming shoujo.

Unlike his best friend, Makoto, girls avoid the kind-hearted Takeo due to his giant stature. One such day, when Takeo saves a girl named Rinko from a train groper, he falls in love at first sight. Thinking he might lose her to Makoto, Takeo gives up. But unbeknownst to him, Rinko also fell in love with him on the same day.

4. Kamisama Kiss

Kamisama Kiss | Credits: TMS Entertainment

MAL Rating : 8.11

: 8.11 IMDB Rating : 8.1

: 8.1 Episodes : 25 + 7 OVAs

: 25 + 7 OVAs Where to Watch: Hulu

Contracts are agreed upon by signing, but the protagonists of this supernatural romance make contracts by kissing. Who does that? That is why you need to watch this unique tale of romance between a human and a fox familiar.

After saving a stranger, Nanami is promised shelter. Turns out the shelter was a run-down shrine. When she tried to leave, she was caught by Tomoe, the fox familiar, who mistook her for the new land god. Eventually, Nanami accepts her reality and bonds a contract with Tomoe, as a god and familiar, respectively.

3. A Sign of Affection

A Sign of Affection | Credits: Ajia-do

MAL Rating : 8.22

: 8.22 IMDB Rating : 7.8

: 7.8 Episodes : 12

: 12 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Can you see? Can you hear? Can you talk? Weird questions, right? But not for Yuki. She is hearing impaired. Despite having trouble growing up, Yuki leads a normal life. She goes to university and spends time with her best friend, Rin, with whom she communicates through texts and writings.

On one such regular day, Yuki stumbles upon one of her seniors, Itsuomi Nagi, on the train. That regular encounter bubbled into some irregular heartbeats, a feeling that is completely newfound for Yuki.

2. Given

Given | Credits: Lerche

MAL Rating : 8.3

: 8.3 IMDB Rating : 8.2

: 8.2 Episodes : 11, 3 movies

: 11, 3 movies Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

From guitar strings to heartstrings, Given delivers what it promises. A Boys Love (BL) anime where music is as prominent as romance. For the fujoshi(s) and fudanshi(s) out there, this one’s for you.

Everything begins on the gymnasium staircase where Mafuyu and Ritsuka have their fateful encounter. While Ritsuka was mad at Mafuyu for the ill-maintained guitar, Mafuyu was impressed with Ritsuka’s knowledge of musical instruments. He asks Ritsuka to teach him how to play the guitar. Following a band session, Ritsuka discovers Mafuyu’s singing skills and requests to join the band.

1. Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April | Credits: A-1 Pictures

MAL Rating : 8.64

: 8.64 IMDB Rating : 8.5

: 8.5 Episodes : 22

: 22 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

We’ve yet to see an anime deliver a musical romance anime better than Your Lie in April. If you think you’re strong, watch Your Lie in April turn you into a tear-soaked ball of cotton.

Kousei Arima is a piano prodigy, thanks to his strict mother’s guidance. After winning every award since childhood, Kousei fails to hear sounds from the piano after his mother’s passing. But when an eccentric violinist, Kaori Miyazono, crashes into his life, Kousei’s life takes an unpredictable turn. For good or for worse? Only time will tell.

If you loved our recommendations for Valentine’s Day anime, check out our list of anime for hopeless romantics.