Tower Defense RNG Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Tower Defense RNG Codes on December 3rd, 2025.

Tower Defense RNG is unlike your regular tower defense experiences on Roblox. While it has the classic features, it adds a dice roll to make things interesting for everyone. With luck playing a crucial role in your victory, you might want to get an upper hand somehow. This is where the Tower Defense RNG codes come in handy, as they provide you with freebies that can help you level up swiftly.

All Active Tower Defense RNG

Below, we have listed all the active codes for the game that you can redeem for rewards. Make sure to copy-paste them to avoid mistyping and other errors.

guLLiBlE – Redeem for 1k Coins

– Redeem for 1k Coins likethegameforluck – Redeem for 1 Ultra Luck Boost

– Redeem for 1 Ultra Luck Boost 5mYippie – Redeem for 2 Ruby and 1 Onyx

All Expired Codes

Next, we have the complete list of all the expired codes that can no longer be redeemed or claimed.

JuneUpdate!

WeekendReward

AnUpdate

UpdateWhen

SummerTimeRolls

JuneUpdate!

theWeekend

FINALLYUPDATE

BIGWISH

L33T

restIs4TheLiving

ERROR404

weUpgradingSoon

treeComingSoon

GLHF

treeNotLeif

loveInTheAir

ASCEND

2milliBoBilli

MythicLuck

LeafyLuck

kaboom

wishhhhh

test

release

rubyforall

itsLuckingTime

100K

brrrrrr

singleTriple

rockSolid

letsGooo

doubleDOUBLE

gottaBlast

gift4u

HolidaySZN

happyHolidays

gottaGoQuic

How to Redeem Tower Defense RNG Codes

Redeeming the codes is a straightforward task in the game. Simply follow the instructions below to get the rewards.

Launch Tower Defense RNG on your device. Click the Shop icon on the right side of the screen. Scroll down until you find the “Redeem your Code” section. Type or paste an active code in the empty text box. Hit the Redeem button to claim the rewards.

How to Get More Codes

The best way to keep track of the latest codes for the game is by bookmarking this page and checking it frequently. We update our list as soon as new codes are released. You can also follow the developer’s X page to get codes and other updates. You can also join the official Discord Server to stay up to date or connect with other players in the community.