The pet trading mechanic featured in the latest Build a Zoo update is a game-changer for both new players as well as veterans. It allows you to exchange your existing pet for something new, giving you a chance to obtain something better. However, do you know how to trade pets in Build a Zoo? Well, the feature can be slightly confusing for many, hence we have prepared a brief yet comprehensive guide to help you out.

A Guide to Trade Pets in Build a Zoo

Trading pets can be slightly confusing, since it is a new feature in Build a Zoo. However, you can follow some simple instructions to complete the exchange and get a better pet in return.

Recall a pet to your inventory that you wish to trade. Equip the pet and head over to the Trade area on the side of your farm. Check if there are any merchants behind the counter. If not, then wait for them to appear. You can check the total number of available merchants on the board on the right side of the platform. Simply go near the platform, and a window will pop up above the table. Here, you can check what pet you will get in exchange. The window also reveals if the trade is fair or not. Make sure to only exchange your pet if you’re getting something better in return. If the trade is fair, click the green Accept button on the table to complete the exchange. You can click the red Decline button to ignore the merchant and move on to another.

As you can see, the trading process is quite simple. You just need to be careful about getting a fair trade from the merchants. However, given the various options and the frequency of their spawn, you can easily wait for a better deal. You can also press the “Add More” in the middle to try persuading the merchant to add more pets to the trade. Additionally, you have better chances of getting a good pet when you offer a high-rarity one yourself. The chances shoot even further if your pet has some mutations.

Note that the process remains the same for trading Ocean pets as well. You do have a chance of obtaining a Land pet when trading an Ocean one or an Ocean pet when trading a Land pet.

Tips and Tricks to Remember When Trading Pets

Now that you know how to trade your pets with the mysterious merchants, it is time to recommend some tips and tricks to get the most out of this feature in the game.

Trade all your lowest-income pets first. You will have better options to trade later.

Don’t accept the very first trade that you get. You can reject the merchant and check what the next one offers.

Keep a close eye on the trade meter. Only accept the exchange if the trade is fair. You will see the smiling emoji when the trade is fair a crying one when it’s unfair.

We recommend using pets that have any mutation for trading. They have a higher chance of getting you something better in return.

You can use your Ocean pets to trade since they can be caught relatively easily compared to hatching eggs.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. We hope that you found it useful.