Transformers x Fortnite Creative: Everything You Need to Know About the Coronado Collaboration

Exciting news for Fortnite and Transformenrs fans! A permanent Transformers collaboration, codenamed “Coronado,” is coming to Fortnite Creative. This follows the earlier temporary crossover in Chapter 4 Season 4, but this time, the Autobots are here to stay. According to trusted leakers Loolo_WRLD and BeastFNCreative, this Transformers x Fortnite collaboration will introduce several exciting features to the game’s creative mode.

Transformers x Fortnite Creative New Features

Trusted leakers have revealed that Coronado is the codename for a permanent Transformers collaboration coming to Fortnite Creative. The star attraction is a brand-new vehicle system. You will likely be able to transform between vehicle and robot forms, just like in the movies. This will be available through a special Vehicle Spawner that creators can place on their maps.

Another returning feature might be the Cybertron Cannon, a powerful mythic weapon from the previous Transformers event. You’ll be able to use this in your Creative maps to blast opponents with authentic Cybertronian firepower. The leak also mentions a “Creative Island Collab Set,” suggesting creators will get access to a collection of Transformers-themed props, devices, and assets. This means you can build your own Cybertron-inspired worlds or recreate iconic scenes from the franchise.

While the focus is on Creative mode, leakers also hint that some elements might make their way to Battle Royale as well. Nothing is confirmed yet, but it’s an exciting possibility for fans who prefer the main game mode.

How Will This Affect Fortnite Creative?

What sets this collaboration apart is that it will be permanent. Most Fortnite collaborations are temporary, but by bringing Transformers to Creative permanently, Epic is enabling a whole ecosystem of Transformers-inspired content created by the community.

For Map Creators

You’ll have access to Transformers-themed assets to build unique experiences.

The special Vehicle Spawner will let you incorporate transforming robots into your gameplay.

The Cybertron Cannon will provide a unique weapon option for combat-focused maps.

Themed terrain pieces might allow you to recreate environments from the Transformers universe.

For Players

More variety in Creative experiences with Transformers-themed maps.

The chance to play as or with transforming vehicles.

Potentially new game modes focused on the mechanics of transformation.

When Will Transformers x Fortnite Be Released?

Currently, there is no official release date for the Transformers collaboration. Epic Games hasn’t made any official announcements yet, so we will need to wait for more information. However, given the detailed nature of the leaks, it is likely that development is well underway. So, keep an eye on Fortnite’s social channels for updates. Until then, prepare to roll out in style when Coronado finally transforms Fortnite Creative!

