If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Travel by Air, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in LA Times/Washington post Crossword where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Travel by Air – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Travel by Air.

4 letters – WAFT, FLEW

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Travel by Air. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters FLY, FLU, BEE, ROO, JET 4 Letters WAFT, SAIL, FLUE, FLEW, JETS 5 Letters WAFTS, FLIES, FLOWN, HOPSA, PLANE, FLXES, SAILS, RIDES, WALKS 6 Letters AROMAS, FLIGHT, SCENTS, EASIER, VOYAGE, FLYING, SETOUT, EOLIAN, MOTORS 7 Letters FLYOVER, CHARTER, ACROBAT, YACHTER, VOYAGES, CYCLIST 8 Letters FLYBLOWN, AERONAUT 9 Letters HOPAPLANE, FLYWEIGHT, HIGHFLYER 10 Letters BALLOONING, SPANISHFLY, HELICOPTER, HOPSAPLANE 13 Letters FLIGHTOFFANCY

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.