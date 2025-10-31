Home » Puzzles » Tree With Fan Shaped Leaves – Crossword Clue Answers

by Abeer Chawake
If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Tree with fan shaped leaves, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 14 letters.

4 LettersPALM, STAN, MAIL, ZINE
5 LettersSNAFU, IDOLS, ANISE, YULAN
6 LettersGINKGO, GINGKO, NUTMEG, LETTER, RENOIR, PAGODA, CASSIA, LICHEE, LITCHI, LEVELS, WINNOW, TROWEL, ADDICT, ELOPES, LYCHEE, BROWNS, BUREAU, SHANDY, VERSUS, ADORER, ELOPED, ELOPER, GEISHA, ORPHAN
7 LettersPALMYRA, SCALLOP, TURKEYS, TALIPOT, PEAFOWL, TANTARA, ARTISAN
8 LettersPALMETTO, DOVETAIL, SCALLOPS, PALMETTE, FOUNTAIN
9 LettersSUPPORTER, OVERBLOWN
10 LettersUNAFFECTED
12 LettersENTHUSIASTIC
13 LettersWEEPINGWILLOW
14 LettersOYSTERMUSHROOM, CONFLAGRATIONS

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

