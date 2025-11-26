Tron: Ares Digital Release Date: When and Where to Watch at Home

Summary:

Tron: Ares will be available to buy or rent starting December 2, 2025.

The movie is also getting a physical release, starting January 6, 2026.

As of writing, there is no confirmation on when Tron: Ares will begin streaming.

Tron: Ares is the latest entry in the long-running Tron franchise. The series began with the original Tron in 1982, followed by Tron: Legacy in 2010 and Tron: Ares in 2025. Starring Jared Leto, the movie was unfortunately a commercial flop. Because of this, Tron might never get another sequel despite having a mid-credits scene and an ending that sets up a sequel.

That said, the Nine Inch Nails soundtrack and the beautiful visuals are enough to give Tron: Ares a watch. If you missed it in theaters, here’s how you can watch it at home.

When Will Tron: Ares be Available Digitally

Tron: Ares will be available to buy or rent starting December 2, 2025, and will be available on the following platforms:

That said, good news for Tron fans who collect physical releases. Tron: Ares will also have a physical release and the movie will be available to buy in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD, starting January 6, 2026.

When Will Tron: Ares Release on Streaming Platforms

Jared Leto in Tron Ares (2025) | Credit: IMDb

As of writing, there is no confirmed release date for Tron: Ares on streaming platforms. Since the movie is getting a physical release, the streaming release might be a bit delayed. Usually, a movie begins streaming one to three months after the physical release.

However, this can also vary based on studio deals. Disney usually takes time with its streaming releases so we could see Tron: Ares on Disney+ by February or March 2026.

Do You Need to Watch Other Tron Movies Before Watching Tron: Ares

Bruce Boxleitner and Cindy Morgan in Tron (1982) | Credit: IMDb

No, you don’t need to watch the 80s Tron or Tron: Legacy to understand Tron: Ares. The movie was made as a way of allowing new audiences to enjoy the franchise without having any knowledge of what happened in the entire (watch) order of Tron movies.

That said, without spoiling anything, if you do have the time, you should definitely watch Tron (1982) and Tron: Legacy. The movie has a bunch of Easter eggs and references to those movies, and an interesting surprise for longtime Tron fans.