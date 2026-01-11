Home » Puzzles » Tropical African Tree – Crossword Clue Answers

Tropical African Tree – Crossword Clue Answers

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Tropical African Tree, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue answers

Tropical African Tree – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Tropical African Tree

  • 4 Letter – SHEA, KOLA
  • 5 Letters – IROKO
  • 6 Letters – BAOBAB

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Tropical African Tree. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
4 LettersSHEA, ROKA, KOLA, AKEE, ARAR, BOAB, PALM, COLA, KLAS, ACNE, SUDS, LAVE, HOPI, BATH
5 LettersIROKO, HIPPO, EBOLA, MAMBA, SUSAN, ACKEE, MSASA, MVULE, OPEPE, LIMBA, ARERE, MESUA, AALII, COPAL, SMEAR, OLEIN, OLIVE
6 LettersOBECHE, BAOBAB, SAPELE, PROTEA, TSETSE, GABOON, JUNGLE, SESAME, CANOLA
7 LettersYOHIMBE, OILPALM, ARABICA, ASHANTI, AMBATCH, HOLIDAY, SMEARED, BAOBABS, AVOCADO
8 LettersTAMARIND, DIVIDIVI, SAVANNAH, ERITREAN
9 LettersCASTOROIL, BLACKEYED, HEMPPASTE, OINTMENTS
10 LettersSHEABUTTER, COMMIPHORA, SUNFLOWERS
11 LettersPOMEGRANATE
12 LettersHIPPOPOTAMUS
13 LettersELEPHANTGRASS
15 LettersWOODLANDPARKZOO

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

In Motion – Crossword Clue Answers

Scat – Crossword Clue Answers

International Body That Includes Thailand and Malaysia – Crossword Clue...

Disarray – Crossword Clue Answers

Staircase Railing – Crossword Clue Answers

Link – Crossword Clue Answers

Fried Indian Dish – Crossword Clue Answers

Decency – Crossword Clue Answers

Type of Necktie – Crossword Clue Answers

USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 11, 2026