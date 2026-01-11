If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Tropical African Tree, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Tropical African Tree – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Tropical African Tree

4 Letter – SHEA, KOLA

– SHEA, KOLA 5 Letters – IROKO

– IROKO 6 Letters – BAOBAB

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Tropical African Tree. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 4 Letters SHEA, ROKA, KOLA, AKEE, ARAR, BOAB, PALM, COLA, KLAS, ACNE, SUDS, LAVE, HOPI, BATH 5 Letters IROKO, HIPPO, EBOLA, MAMBA, SUSAN, ACKEE, MSASA, MVULE, OPEPE, LIMBA, ARERE, MESUA, AALII, COPAL, SMEAR, OLEIN, OLIVE 6 Letters OBECHE, BAOBAB, SAPELE, PROTEA, TSETSE, GABOON, JUNGLE, SESAME, CANOLA 7 Letters YOHIMBE, OILPALM, ARABICA, ASHANTI, AMBATCH, HOLIDAY, SMEARED, BAOBABS, AVOCADO 8 Letters TAMARIND, DIVIDIVI, SAVANNAH, ERITREAN 9 Letters CASTOROIL, BLACKEYED, HEMPPASTE, OINTMENTS 10 Letters SHEABUTTER, COMMIPHORA, SUNFLOWERS 11 Letters POMEGRANATE 12 Letters HIPPOPOTAMUS 13 Letters ELEPHANTGRASS 15 Letters WOODLANDPARKZOO

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.