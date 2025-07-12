True Creator in Lord of Mysteries: Origin, Role, and Mythos Explained

Summary:

The True Creator in The Lord of Mysteries is the fallen god behind Klein’s greatest threats and the world’s darkest secrets.

True Creator’s origins are linked to the Ancient Sun God’s death, leading to divine madness, cults, and corrupted miracles.

With every ritual and vision, the True Creator pushes reality toward collapse and godhood within reach.

But who is the True Creator and what’s his origin story in the Lord of Mysteries? We explain.

The True Creator stands as one of the most mysterious and chilling entities in Lord of Mysteries. A figure most closely tied to the series’ lore, cosmology, and the power struggles among gods and secret organizations.

The anime adaptation of Lord of Mysteries, Episode 4 of Season 1 titled Magic Mirror, finally provides a clue to the shadowy deity’s presence, a plot turn in the developing supernatural narrative.

Who Is the True Creator?

True Creator in Lord of Mysteries | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Also referred to as the Fallen Creator, the True Creator is the Sequence 0 God of the Hanged Man Pathway. He is worshipped mainly by secret cults such as the Aurora Order and the Iron and Blood Cross Order.

His followers believe he inherited the core essence of the Original Creator — the Ancient Sun God — and perceive him as the messianic figure who bore the world’s sins in the Cataclysm of the Third Epoch, while the Orthodox Gods were brought down from the Abyss.

His true form is also traditionally depicted as a hanged man crucified on an upside-down cross, but he has also been manifested as the “Hanged Giant” and “Eyes behind the Shadow Veil.”

True Creator’s Story So Far in the Anime

Hanged Man as seen in Lord of Mysteries Episode 4 | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

In Lord of Mysteries Episode 4, Klein Moretti uncovers a supernatural conspiracy regarding the True Creator. In using ritual magic to shatter a cursed mirror, Klein and Dunn Smith come across a letter ominously titled ‘True Creator.’ Soon enough, they face the wrath of Mr. Z, the 22nd Oracle of the Aurora Order, who refers to Vincent’s murder as “the Master’s Grace.”

This is the first direct reference to the True Creator in this anime and shows his far-reaching influence. When Dunn experiences a vision of a supernatural being in the form of the Hanged Man, the signs of divine involvement are clear. The sudden appearance of Audrey Hall’s family dog Susie speaking as a human in the post-credits scene is another layer of divine mystery.

True Creator’s Origins and Divine Corruption

True Creator as seen in Lord of Mysteries Episode 4 | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

The True Creator’s origin is complex. He was born out of the Ancient Sun God’s corpse, as well as out of the god’s overwhelming emotional torment at the time of death. This rebirth was due to betrayal by fellow gods, namely the Wind Angel, Wisdom Angel, and White Angel, and the chaos of the Cataclysm.

He personifies the corrupted humanity and negative emotions of the Ancient Sun God while another godly character, Adam, inherited his divinity. Adam and the True Creator both fought for dominance over time before eventually merging into one, with Adam now the new True Creator in Book 2.

True Creator’s Powers and Mythology

Some Pathways from Lord of the Mysteries | Credits: Cuttlefish That Loves Diving

The True Creator has vast Sefirah authority, especially over the Chaos Sea, and used to labor in coordination with other gods and entities like the Underworld Emperor. He was responsible for the Solomon Empire’s ascension and was assisted by Rose Redemption, a faction that shares his divine mission.

His cult believes that all human beings possess divine potential and can rise through perseverance. They also believe in a holy temple, once his domain, located near the City of Silver within the Forsaken Land of the Gods, which was once entered by a boy named Jack.

True Creator’s Attempted Descents and Rituals

Old Neil and Klein Moretti as seen in Lord of Mysteries Episode 4 | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

The True Creator is constantly trying to descend into the physical world. In Volume 1, he impregnates Megose through a dark ritual, causing Klein and Dunn to die.

In Volume 2, he tries to do it again through Lanevus and a hidden ritual in Backlund, but both are thwarted by Klein. His persistence and terrifying methods reflect his status as a cosmic threat with plans to corrupt reality itself.

Final Thoughts

The True Creator’s presence in Lord of Mysteries is more than religious symbolism — it’s a ticking bomb of godhood, corruption, and forbidden power. Every time “He” appears, “He” reshapes the spiritual fabric of the world, drawing Klein and the viewers ever closer to the truth behind the gods.