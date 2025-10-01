Trump’s 100% Movie Tariff to Hit 7 of Your Favorite Hollywood Projects

Summary:

Donald Trump’s 100% tariff on foreign-made movies threatens big-budget Hollywood projects.

Productions filmed in the UK, Canada, and elsewhere face skyrocketing costs.

Here are 7 movies and series that could be hit by Donald Trump’s 100% movie tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump has stunned Hollywood by announcing a 100% tariff on all movies filmed outside America. Referring to it as a step to “make America great again,” Trump believed that foreign governments are “stealing the movie business” from the U.S. This decision straightaway affects blockbuster productions that are being shot outside America right now. Ranging from Marvel’s Spider-Man to HBO’s Harry Potter reboot, here’s every major Hollywood project affected by Donald Trump’s 100% movie tariff.

1. Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Release date: July 24, 2026

July 24, 2026 Filming locations: Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas

Spider-Man: Brand New Day | Credits: Marvel Studios

Tom Holland has just started filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, where Marvel is staging large-scale action sequences across the city. The production marks Holland’s fourth time donning the suit, this time around in real-world locations rather than soundstages.

Scottish fans have even spotted live stunt work, making the shoot feel more exciting than ever. Since Trump’s tariffs apply to any film produced outside the United States, Sony and Marvel would face significant cost escalations for using Scottish backdrops.

RELATED:

These foreign shoots were originally selected to preserve authenticity and tax incentives, but now they would potentially double the cost. Unless production is relocated back to the U.S. from Scotland, escalations could end up going into higher ticket prices or creative changes.

2. Avengers: Doomsday

Release date: December 18, 2026

December 18, 2026 Filming locations: Pinewood Studios (UK), Bahrain

Pinewood Studios (UK), Bahrain Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton

Avengers: Doomsday | Credits: Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday has finished principal photography at multiple international locations, including Pinewood Studios in Britain and desert locales in Bahrain. The movie marks Robert Downey Jr.’s return, but this time not as Iron Man but as Doctor Doom.

Under the direction of the Russo brothers once again, it is Marvel’s bid to reclaim its crown atop the box office after recent stumbles.

RELATED:

Trump tariffs are a nightmare for Marvel Studios, which often uses overseas production centers such as Pinewood in return for tax breaks and world-class facilities. If foreign-shot scenes face massive import bills, Marvel will have to conduct costly reshoots back home. That would put the movie’s release behind schedule and make it difficult to plan its ambitious Secret Wars follow-up.

3. Harry Potter TV Series

Release date: 2027

2027 Filming locations: Leavesden Studios, London Zoo, Acton, Embankment Station

Leavesden Studios, London Zoo, Acton, Embankment Station Cast: Dominic McLaughlin (Harry), Arabella Stanton (Hermione), Alastair Stout (Ron)

Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter | Credits: Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden

HBO’s Harry Potter reboot has officially begun filming in the U.K., 14 years after the last film. Sets have been built in Leavesden Studios as well as London Zoo, Embankment Station, and the Acton suburbs. A massive new child-actor school is currently under construction to accommodate the expansive young cast.

RELATED:

Since all of its production is U.K.-based, this show is directly affected by Trump’s tariff policy. Importing a high-budget series back into the U.S. with a 100% levy could make HBO’s investment far riskier. While Warner Bros. is betting a lot of money on nostalgia, tariffs could reduce profits or require negotiation with American authorities to seek an exemption.

4. Dune 3

Release date: December 18, 2026

December 18, 2026 Locations: Hungary, Jordan, Abu Dhabi

Hungary, Jordan, Abu Dhabi Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh

Dune | Credits: Legendary Pictures

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 3 will once more explore Abu Dhabi desert landscapes as it continues its tradition of using real-world locations to bring Arrakis to life. Jason Momoa returns as Duncan Idaho, while the new cast even includes his own son. Budapest-based production studio Origo will once more serve as the production hub.

Abu Dhabi’s Creative Media Authority invested millions to support the project and make it a flagship international shoot. Trump’s tariffs would, however, create a financial storm against Warner Bros.

As a result of doubling import prices, the government indirectly penalizes U.S. studios for collaborating with Middle Eastern producers. That could impact not only Dune but Abu Dhabi’s broader appeal as a Hollywood production hub.

5. The Odyssey

Release date: 17 July 2026

17 July 2026 Location: Sicily, U.K., Morocco

Sicily, U.K., Morocco Cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway

The Odyssey | Credits: Universal Pictures

Christopher Nolan is bringing Homer’s The Odyssey to the screen, filming directly where the legendary epic is set. Filming will take place on Sicily’s Favignana Island, the Aeolian Islands, and further shoots in Morocco and the U.K. The production has an estimated budget of $250 million and is the most ambitious to date from Nolan, who will film it on new IMAX technology.

Trump’s tariffs jeopardize this world-spanning production. Nolan is famous for location shooting, but this authenticity now brings huge financial losses if it is released in America. With such a large budget, even a 10% increase in costs might affect Warner Bros.’ distribution strategy. This might be among the costliest victims of the tariff war.

6. Supergirl

Release Date: June 26, 2026

June 26, 2026 Location: Leavesden Studios (UK) and Iceland

Leavesden Studios (UK) and Iceland Cast: Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley

Supergirl | Credits: DC Studios

Filming has begun on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in the U.K., with additional shoots scheduled in Iceland. Milly Alcock takes on the role of Kara Zor-El in this origin story, adapted from Tom King’s acclaimed comic. Jason Momoa joins the cast as Lobo, alongside Matthias Schoenaerts and Eve Ridley.

RELATED:

Now that international production has begun, Trump’s 100% tariffs would sharply increase costs, threatening profitability at a critical stage for Gunn’s newly launched DCU.

7. Clayface

Release Date: September 11, 2026

September 11, 2026 Location: Liverpool (as Gotham City)

Liverpool (as Gotham City) Cast: Tom Rhys Harries, Naomi Ackie, Eddie Marsan, Max Minghella

Clayface | Credits: DC Studios

Clayface is currently being filmed in Liverpool, which has been established as Gotham City. Set photos have revealed locations like Wayne Tower, Arkham Asylum, the Iceberg Lounge, and the G.C.P.D. Headquarters and City Hall.

Though Wayne Enterprises is visible in view, Batman himself will not make a cameo appearance. James Watkins is directing from a script by horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan, with DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran producing alongside Matt Reeves.

RELATED:

Gotham’s skyline has been recreated in striking detail, complete with American cars, Gotham graffiti, and even references to Metropolis’s Jitters Coffee.

This firmly ties the project into the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Since the shooting is still in its early phase, the producers might reconsider their filming locations after Trump’s new tariff.

Final Thoughts on Donald Trump’s 100% Tariffs on Movies

Donald Trump’s 100% movie tariff isn’t just a political statement; it could be a major disruption for Hollywood. From Spider-Man in Glasgow to Harry Potter in London, global filmmaking may soon become financially impossible under these rules.

If enforced, the tariffs could push studios to relocate production back to the U.S., reshaping the entertainment industry for years to come.